President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters in the U.S. are cheering his Oval Office ambush of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declaring they are “proud” of Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

But across the globe, world leaders swiftly reaffirmed their support for President Zelenskyy, his country, and Ukraine’s fight to defend its sovereignty and democracy against Russia’s illegal invasion—making clear their allegiance is with him and his country, effectively icing out Donald Trump and the U.S.

Meanwhile, at home, some Americans—perhaps already weary just weeks into Trump’s presidency—are voicing their belief that the President of the United States is behaving like, and may very well be, a witting or unwitting “Russian asset.”

The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum, who has written numerous books on the Soviet Union and authoritarianism, framed Friday’s events for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace:

“I think all of Ukraine’s allies, and all of not just Europeans who have a border with Russia or who are near Russia, but Europeans who understand that Russia has coordinated sabotage attacks across the continent engages in sometimes daily cyber attacks on different kinds of institutions, infrastructure all over Europe, whose country, whose propagandists constantly threaten Europe and constantly repeat threats to bomb or even nuke European cities, I think everybody felt today a kind of chill understanding that this was a very different United States.”

RELATED: ‘Not Ready for Peace’: Trump Cancels Zelenskyy Press Conference, Minerals Deal Not Signed

Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower whose warnings led to the first impeachment of Donald Trump, told Wallace that Zelenskyy “looks like a world leader. He’s standing his ground against Vance and Trump and the rampant ignorance about what is going on, on the ground [in Ukraine], who the belligerents are and how to work your way out of it.”

‘RUSSIAN ASSET’?

Several notable Americans made public their thoughts after Friday’s Oval Office attack that the President of the United States might, knowingly or not, be a “Russian asset.”

Noted political scientist, The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, concluded, “Not that we had a bunch doubt before, but Donald Trump is a Russian asset.” He later wrote, “This is one of the saddest days for America in my lifetime.”

Former Tea Party Republican congressman turned podcaster and political commentator, Joe Walsh, wrote: “I said two weeks ago on @CNN that Donald Trump is a Russian asset. I stand by that. The entire world should now know that this is the scary truth.”

Political commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah added, “We officially have a Russian asset in the White House in Trump. Period.”

Cheri Jacobus, the political strategist, pundit, and frequent cable news guest, wrote: “Trump is a war criminal. A traitor. A Russian asset since the 1980’s. There is now no doubt.”

Earlier this week former Obama White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod, lamenting the Trump administration’s vote at the UN in favor of Russia over Ukraine, wrote: “It would be irresponsible to suggest, without evidence, that Trump is a Russian asset. But ask yourself, if he were a paid agent of the GRU, would he say or do any differently than he is right now?”

On Friday, Axelrod added: “I love my country with all my heart and I’ve never been more embarrassed for America than the spectacle I just witnessed in the Oval Office. Zelensky is fighting for the survival of his country, his people and their democracy. Trump and Vance appear to be completely aligned with Putin, the invader whose aim has been to conquer Ukraine. Zelensky should know that millions and millions of Americans still stand with him and his valiant people.”

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) struck a balance: “That press conference was choreographed for an audience of one and he sits in Moscow. Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee. And that weakens us.”

Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes offered this take: “The Republican Party enables this every single day. Just the complete trashing of our country’s standing and full capitulation to a playbook that the Kremlin couldn’t script better if they were writing the words.”

WORLD LEADERS RUSH TO SUPPORT UKRAINE

“Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared. “Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

READ MORE: ‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, wrote:

“There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so. By ‘we,’ I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning—because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe.”

“Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua,” wrote Friedrich Merz, expected to become the next Chancellor of Germany, “we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of Poland, wrote: “Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

Luís Montenegro, the Prime Minister of Portugal, declared, “Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa,

Alexander Schallenberg, the acting chancellor of Austria, wrote, “#StandWithUkraine”

Ilie Bolojan, the acting president of Romania, declared: “The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace.”

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, wrote: “Dear @ZelenskyyUA, Denmark proudly stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Petteri Orpo, the Prime Minister of Finland, wrote: “Finland and the Finnish people stand firmly with Ukraine. We will continue our unwavering support and work towards a just and lasting peace.

Kristen Michal, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, said, “We stand united with @ZelenskyyUa and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy.”

More continued to flood in, including from world leaders in Ireland, Sweden, Latvia, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and others.

READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions

Image via Reuters