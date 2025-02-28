News
‘Not Ready for Peace’: Trump Cancels Zelenskyy Press Conference, Minerals Deal Not Signed
After his Oval Office “ambush” in which he berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on national television, President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on the U.S. ally by canceling a scheduled joint press conference and later declaring President Zelenskyy does not want peace. Zelenskyy did not sign the rare earth minerals deal Trump desperately sought.
While some reported the talks as ending in a “shouting match,” it appeared only President Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance, were actually shouting.
“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion,” Trump said in a statement, “and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”
READ MORE: ‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage
Trump appeared to suggest that Zelenskyy wanted to continue to defend his country against Vladimir Putin’s illegal war, because the U.S. is sufficiently supplying Ukraine with weapons. Trump repeatedly during the campaign last year insisted he would end the war in one day.
“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump claimed in his statement. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”
Zelensky was “attacked” the Paris-based international news agency AFP reported.
“Candidate Trump said he would end this war on or before day one. Now what?” asked NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Garrett Haake, in response to Trump’s statement.
READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
“How dare Trump and Vance disgrace the Oval Office by using it to bully a democracy sacrificing immensely to save its people and sovereignty from a brutal aggressor,” asked Center for International Policy Vice President for Government Affair Dylan Williams. “You have disrespected and betrayed not just Ukrainians, but generations of Americans who fought for democracy.”
Karl Rove, the well-known Bush 43 senior advisor and campaign chief strategist blasted Trump.
This is why diplomacy should never be conducted in public,” Rove told Fox News. “But the only winner out of today is Vladimir Putin. This is a mistake to have it broadcast. It is a mistake for Zelenskyy to get his dander up. And it was a mistake for the president and vice president to be so public in their comments. This was not the moment that should have been televised.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Rove: But the only winner out of today is Vladimir Putin. This is a mistake to have it broadcast. It is a mistake for Zelenskyy to get his dander up. And it was a mistake for the president, vice president to be so public in their comments. This was not a moment that should have… pic.twitter.com/BXz8lIGaHT
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
READ MORE: Trump’s DHS Can Now Spy More Easily on LGBTQ Americans
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
World Leaders Rush to Support Zelenskyy as Americans Debate Trump’s Allegiance
President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters in the U.S. are cheering his Oval Office ambush of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, declaring they are “proud” of Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
But across the globe, world leaders swiftly reaffirmed their support for President Zelenskyy, his country, and Ukraine’s fight to defend its sovereignty and democracy against Russia’s illegal invasion—making clear their allegiance is with him and his country, effectively icing out Donald Trump and the U.S.
Meanwhile, at home, some Americans—perhaps already weary just weeks into Trump’s presidency—are voicing their belief that the President of the United States is behaving like, and may very well be, a witting or unwitting “Russian asset.”
The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum, who has written numerous books on the Soviet Union and authoritarianism, framed Friday’s events for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace:
“I think all of Ukraine’s allies, and all of not just Europeans who have a border with Russia or who are near Russia, but Europeans who understand that Russia has coordinated sabotage attacks across the continent engages in sometimes daily cyber attacks on different kinds of institutions, infrastructure all over Europe, whose country, whose propagandists constantly threaten Europe and constantly repeat threats to bomb or even nuke European cities, I think everybody felt today a kind of chill understanding that this was a very different United States.”
RELATED: ‘Not Ready for Peace’: Trump Cancels Zelenskyy Press Conference, Minerals Deal Not Signed
Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower whose warnings led to the first impeachment of Donald Trump, told Wallace that Zelenskyy “looks like a world leader. He’s standing his ground against Vance and Trump and the rampant ignorance about what is going on, on the ground [in Ukraine], who the belligerents are and how to work your way out of it.”
‘RUSSIAN ASSET’?
Several notable Americans made public their thoughts after Friday’s Oval Office attack that the President of the United States might, knowingly or not, be a “Russian asset.”
Noted political scientist, The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, concluded, “Not that we had a bunch doubt before, but Donald Trump is a Russian asset.” He later wrote, “This is one of the saddest days for America in my lifetime.”
Former Tea Party Republican congressman turned podcaster and political commentator, Joe Walsh, wrote: “I said two weeks ago on @CNN that Donald Trump is a Russian asset. I stand by that. The entire world should now know that this is the scary truth.”
Political commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah added, “We officially have a Russian asset in the White House in Trump. Period.”
Cheri Jacobus, the political strategist, pundit, and frequent cable news guest, wrote: “Trump is a war criminal. A traitor. A Russian asset since the 1980’s. There is now no doubt.”
Earlier this week former Obama White House Senior Adviser David Axelrod, lamenting the Trump administration’s vote at the UN in favor of Russia over Ukraine, wrote: “It would be irresponsible to suggest, without evidence, that Trump is a Russian asset. But ask yourself, if he were a paid agent of the GRU, would he say or do any differently than he is right now?”
On Friday, Axelrod added: “I love my country with all my heart and I’ve never been more embarrassed for America than the spectacle I just witnessed in the Oval Office. Zelensky is fighting for the survival of his country, his people and their democracy. Trump and Vance appear to be completely aligned with Putin, the invader whose aim has been to conquer Ukraine. Zelensky should know that millions and millions of Americans still stand with him and his valiant people.”
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) struck a balance: “That press conference was choreographed for an audience of one and he sits in Moscow. Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee. And that weakens us.”
Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes offered this take: “The Republican Party enables this every single day. Just the complete trashing of our country’s standing and full capitulation to a playbook that the Kremlin couldn’t script better if they were writing the words.”
WORLD LEADERS RUSH TO SUPPORT UKRAINE
“Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared. “Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”
READ MORE: ‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, wrote:
“There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so. By ‘we,’ I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning—because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe.”
“Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua,” wrote Friedrich Merz, expected to become the next Chancellor of Germany, “we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”
Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of Poland, wrote: “Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”
Luís Montenegro, the Prime Minister of Portugal, declared, “Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa,
Alexander Schallenberg, the acting chancellor of Austria, wrote, “#StandWithUkraine”
Ilie Bolojan, the acting president of Romania, declared: “The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace.”
The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, wrote: “Dear @ZelenskyyUA, Denmark proudly stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”
Petteri Orpo, the Prime Minister of Finland, wrote: “Finland and the Finnish people stand firmly with Ukraine. We will continue our unwavering support and work towards a just and lasting peace.
Kristen Michal, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, said, “We stand united with @ZelenskyyUa and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy.”
More continued to flood in, including from world leaders in Ireland, Sweden, Latvia, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and others.
READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
Image via Reuters
NCRM
Kremlin Will ‘Celebrate’: Trump Berates Zelenskyy in Televised Oval Office ‘Ambush’
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance ganged up on and attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an Oval Office meeting that aired on national television in near-real-time. Experts decried the event, with some declaring Russia would be celebrating.
Politico described the meeting as an “ambush,” and an “attack” by Trump and Vance on Zelenskyy.
In one exceptionally heated exchange, Trump attacked Zelenskyy and accused him of playing with “millions of lives.”
“You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel,” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re right now, not in a very good position.”
“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump alleged.
READ MORE: ‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage
“Have you ever said thank you once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy, attacking him for “campaigning for the opposition” last year.
“You’re not acting at all thankful,” Trump later added.
Vance: Have you said thank you once?
Zelenskyy: You think if you speak very loudly—
Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. You’ve done a lot of talking. You’re not winning this pic.twitter.com/32wEHc4Pk6
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
“So, so depressing to watch this shit-show in the Oval,” remarked Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, whom has written books on Trump and Putin, called it, “the most shocking behavior by Trump and Vance I’ve ever seen in the Oval Office. An ambush.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, responded: “VP Vance, who once said he did not care about #Ukraine, despicably provoked this fight in Oval Office. Vance is not #Russia’s agent. But he could not have done more damage and caused greater joy in Moscow were he a Russian agent.”
Russian intelligence operations expert Olga Lautman of the Center for European Policy Analysis remarked, “At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell.”
At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell https://t.co/hl0jtyXD2K
— Olga Lautman ???? (@OlgaNYC1211) February 28, 2025
The Financial Times’ chief correspondent in Kyiv, Christopher Miller, described the event as “really, really bad,” and wrote: “Look at Ukraine ambassador @OMarkarova grab the bridge of her nose. She knows this is a disaster.”
READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
Tom Nichols, a former Naval War College professor, and expert on Russia and nuclear weapons, wrote: “This is the video that the Kremlin needed and will celebrate.”
In a series of social media posts in recent days President Zelenskyy has praised the “bipartisan” support he has received from the U.S., declaring his gratitude as recently as late Friday morning.
When it was all over, Trump angrily declared, “That’s going to be great television, I will say that.”
Reporter: What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?
Trump: What if a bomb drops on your head? You either a make a deal or we’re out. You’re not acting thankful. That’s not a nice thing. This is going to be great television pic.twitter.com/YFU8P9aXCO
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump’s DHS Can Now Spy More Easily on LGBTQ Americans
Image via Reuters
News
‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage
A Florida Republican group is facing backlash after extending a formal invitation to Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who arrived in Florida on Thursday from Romania. The accused human traffickers were reportedly granted travel clearance following intervention from high-ranking Trump administration officials who “took an interest in their case.”
38-year old Andrew Tate, along with Tristan, 36, are under investigation in both Romania and the UK.
According to the BBC, they were first arrested in Romania in 2022, where they “face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering, all of which they deny.” They are also, BBC reported separately, “facing separate, unrelated charges of rape and human trafficking in the UK.”
The Tates are “vocal supporters” of President Donald Trump, “have a large US following and are popular figures among some elements of the American right.” Andrew Tate has been called a self-professed misogynist influencer.
READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
President Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell, “raised the Tate brothers with Romania’s Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu at the Munich Security Conference,” BBC notes. “Hurezeanu said he had not considered Grenell’s approach as a ‘form of pressure.’ Grenell told the Financial Times his support for the brothers was evident.”
On Thursday, Vox reported on the “intra-MAGA fight playing out right now over Andrew Tate,” and explained that “Tate became a far-right podcasting star in the 2020s with his explicitly sexist philosophy of masculinity. He quickly gained a wide following among both young men specifically, and several prominent MAGA figures, including Trump’s own former personal attorney and current adviser Alina Habba, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr.”
Indeed, last month Tate appeared on “The Benny Show,” with guest Alina Habba, formerly President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and now Counselor to the President.
“I’m a big fan,” Habba told Tate, as Mediaite reported.
READ MORE: Trump’s DHS Can Now Spy More Easily on LGBTQ Americans
“I think that your anger is the same that President Trump has for our country and the time is now for us to stop being wimps. I think that’s exactly the right sentiment. And I also have to say that I sympathize with you because I think you go through a lot of the same show me the person, I’ll find the crime that President Trump has gone through.”
Trump counselor Alina Habba to Andrew Tate: “Nice to meet you. I’m a big fan”
(Andrew Tate is facing trial in Romania for rape and human trafficking.)
pic.twitter.com/jtKOmt7xPS
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 27, 2025
Currently pinned to the top of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans’ page on the social media site X is their invitation to the Tate brothers.
Bipartisan condemnation against the Tampa Bay Young Republicans came quickly.
“They BRAGGED about their abuse of women. On VIDEO. What the hell has happened to the Republican Party?” asked former Republican Ron Filipkowski, now the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch.
Well-known veteran journalist Charlie Sykes, the former Bulwark editor-in-chief, remarked, “Florida YRs embrace sex traffickers.. because of course.”
Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf commented, “Tampa Bay YRs endorsing abusing women and sex trafficking. Take note, YR women. The Tates’ criminal cases in multiple countries are still pending, but what they’ve admitted — bragged about! — is enough to make the moral decision clear here.”
CNN’s S.E. Cupp, a Republican, wrote: “YRs…I know it seems that way, but you don’t HAVE to embrace every evil asshole just to ‘own the libs.'”
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said the Tate brothers are not welcome in his state. His communications director, Bryan Griffin, separately wrote: “It’s not a matter of speech. It’s a matter of conduct. Conservatism is not impartial to morality. In fact, the right must become more selective about the people we amplify. This is a different situation from the smear campaigns of the left. Their admissions alone are repugnant.”
“Wrong move,” remarked Florida State Senator and former Florida Republican Party Chair Blaise Ingoglia. “You can believe in free speech and still not give women-abusing scumbags a platform.”
One of the sharpest criticisms came from Rafael E. Struve, the Director of Communications at Bienvenido, which he describes as “a national political organization that specializes in mobilizing Hispanic conservative voters” to elect Republicans.
“As a former YR club chair,” Struve wrote, “I get it—any press is good press, and controversy’s a cheap thrill. I’ve seen some dumb moves for clicks, but come on Tampa Bay…what the hell is this? You’re rolling out the red carpet for a pair of self-styled pimps and predators, calling it ‘free speech’ as if you’re some sort of First Amendment heroes? These creeps are on record bragging about pimping out and battering women, and you’re still handing them a mic—and then you have the gall to compare them to President Trump?”
“I’m trying to understand what broke in your heads to greenlight this,” he continued. “Platforming trafficking suspects and porn peddlers doesn’t make you free speech rebels—it makes you look desperate and dumb. Dragging President Trump into this, as if his fight’s anything like their circus, is especially insulting. You’re better than this—for your club’s sake, I genuinely hope you’ll ditch the graphic, delete the post, and figure out why you thought this was a win.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Hegseth’s 30-Day Military Trans Ban: Will This Judge’s Questions Block It?
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Sweeping’ Workforce Reduction Plans Ordered by Project 2025 Architect, Now Trump OMB Head
- News3 days ago
Refusing to Publicly Reveal DOGE Head, White House Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Transparent’
- News3 days ago
House GOP: Federal Employees Are ‘Bloated Bureaucrats’ Who ‘Do Not Deserve Their Jobs’
- News1 day ago
Trump’s DHS Can Now Spy More Easily on LGBTQ Americans
- News3 days ago
‘Most Unpopular Idea Like Ever’: Dems Slam Speaker Over Budget as Republicans Waver
- News2 days ago
Democrats Condemn GOP Budget: ‘Moral Abomination’ That Means ‘Sick Kids’ Will Die
- News1 day ago
‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
- News1 day ago
Hegseth’s 30-Day Military Trans Ban: Will This Judge’s Questions Block It?