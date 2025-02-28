NCRM
Kremlin Will ‘Celebrate’: Trump Berates Zelenskyy in Televised Oval Office ‘Ambush’
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance ganged up on and attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an Oval Office meeting that aired on national television in near-real-time. Experts decried the event, with some declaring Russia would be celebrating.
Politico described the meeting as an “ambush,” and an “attack” by Trump and Vance on Zelenskyy.
In one exceptionally heated exchange, Trump attacked Zelenskyy and accused him of playing with “millions of lives.”
“You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel,” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re right now, not in a very good position.”
“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump alleged.
“Have you ever said thank you once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy, attacking him for “campaigning for the opposition” last year.
“You’re not acting at all thankful,” Trump later added.
Vance: Have you said thank you once?
Zelenskyy: You think if you speak very loudly—
Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. You’ve done a lot of talking. You’re not winning this pic.twitter.com/32wEHc4Pk6
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
“So, so depressing to watch this shit-show in the Oval,” remarked Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, whom has written books on Trump and Putin, called it, “the most shocking behavior by Trump and Vance I’ve ever seen in the Oval Office. An ambush.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, responded: “VP Vance, who once said he did not care about #Ukraine, despicably provoked this fight in Oval Office. Vance is not #Russia’s agent. But he could not have done more damage and caused greater joy in Moscow were he a Russian agent.”
Russian intelligence operations expert Olga Lautman of the Center for European Policy Analysis remarked, “At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell.”
At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell https://t.co/hl0jtyXD2K
— Olga Lautman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@OlgaNYC1211) February 28, 2025
The Financial Times’ chief correspondent in Kyiv, Christopher Miller, described the event as “really, really bad,” and wrote: “Look at Ukraine ambassador @OMarkarova grab the bridge of her nose. She knows this is a disaster.”
Tom Nichols, a former Naval War College professor, and expert on Russia and nuclear weapons, wrote: “This is the video that the Kremlin needed and will celebrate.”
In a series of social media posts in recent days President Zelenskyy has praised the “bipartisan” support he has received from the U.S., declaring his gratitude as recently as late Friday morning.
When it was all over, Trump angrily declared, “That’s going to be great television, I will say that.”
Reporter: What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?
Trump: What if a bomb drops on your head? You either a make a deal or we’re out. You’re not acting thankful. That’s not a nice thing. This is going to be great television pic.twitter.com/YFU8P9aXCO
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, attempted to deliver a “civics lesson” to U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), but his move quickly backfired, prompting what appears to be a quiet retreat.
Congresswoman Sherrill is an attorney, former federal prosecutor, and former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot. She earned her law degree from Georgetown, a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, and her bachelor’s from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
On Saturday, Sherrill blasted President Donald Trump’s and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s firings of six of the nation’s top military officers, including top JAG lawyers — firings that have been widely condemned.
For example, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, called the firings, “foolish and a disgrace,” and added: “What frightens me even more is the removal of three judge advocates general, the most senior uniformed legal authorities in the Defense Department. Their removal is one more element of this administration’s attack on the rule of law, and an especially disturbing part.”
“So much for a ‘meritocracy,'” Sherrill wrote, an apparent reference to Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), during which he vowed his administration would only hire and promote based on merit.
“Last night at the Pentagon, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismantled a core principle of American democracy: the apolitical military,” she wrote, remarks substantiated by experts.
“You don’t rise to our military’s highest positions without decades of leadership and commitment to serving missions across the globe. Four-star General C.Q. Brown has been serving our nation since 1984. Four-star Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been serving since 1985. Both of these individuals earned their barrier-breaking positions because they devoted their lives to taking on our nation’s toughest challenges — and they have the resumes to prove it,” Sherrill explained.
“Yet, Secretary Hegseth called Admiral Franchetti a DEI hire in his book, and criticized General Brown because of his commitment to promoting diversity in our armed forces. This move isn’t about strengthening our armed forces, and it isn’t about merit. It’s about Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump implementing their political agenda,” she continued.
“Additionally, Trump and Hegseth fired the top Judge Advocates General, who are the military’s top lawyers. These are the individuals who interpret law for our commanders, and ensure that we’re fighting in accordance with our values,” Sherrill added. The JAG firings, some experts warn, are the ones that should be of the greatest concern to Americans.
Explaining how the military’s top brass usually are not replaced by incoming Commanders-in Chief, Sherrill warned: “Trump and Hegseth are trying to gut the military’s leadership so they can use the armed forces to carry out their personal, political agenda. This move will threaten America’s national security, show weakness to dictators worldwide like Vladimir Putin, and give Donald Trump unchecked power to abuse our military.”
She called Hegseth’s firings a “brazen, dangerous abuse of power.”
“In the United States Armed Forces, you swear an oath to the Constitution — not a person, not a political party. It’s an oath I took for the first time at age eighteen when I entered the Naval Academy, and have taken numerous times throughout my career. I will never abandon that oath, and I will always fight to protect the men and women who risk their lives to serve our country,” Sherrill vowed.
Miller, who was not named in Sherrill’s remarks, decided to jump in and launch an attack.
“Quick civics lesson: a core principle of American democracy is civilian control of the military,” declared Miller, a former Trump speechwriter.
Sherrill shot back.
“Gee, thanks Stephen. Here’s a civics lesson for you,” she offered.
“10 U.S.C. § 152 lays out the qualifications for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. These guidelines ensure the most experienced, capable officers (like General Brown) are protecting our national security and our country. Ignoring the guidelines and firing JAGs suggests the administration is attempting to build a military of loyalists focused less on our safety and more on loyalty to MAGA and Trump.”
“I know you haven’t served and your experience is mainly in speechwriting, so hopefully this is helpful,” she added.
Miller does not yet seem to have responded over the past 14 hours or so.
Image via Reuters
Stephen Miller Melts Down on Live TV: ‘I Will Be as Excited as I Want to Be!’
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller repeatedly had to be asked to “calm down” during a wide-ranging CNN interview on Tuesday that has set the internet on fire.
“This president, for the first time in history, is committed to restoring accountability at every level of the federal government,” Miller declared. “You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon. You may assert there is no waste in Treasury. You may assert there’s no waste in HHS.”
CNN’s Brianna Keilar made clear no one is asserting there is no waste.
“Then why are you not celebrating these cuts if you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted?” Miller, shouting, asked.
“Every day that no action is taken —” Miller, still yelling, continued.
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar insisted.
“The entire salaries of American workers that are taxed disappear forever —”
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar again asked. “We’re not having a debate.”
“Well you are clearly trying to debate me,” Miller claimed. “And I will be as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars, that we are ending the theft and waste and grift and corruption, that we are stopping American taxpayer dollars from subsidizing a rogue federal bureaucracy that has been relentlessly weaponized against the American people.”
Many have questioned the Trump administration’s assertions.
Keilar: Let’s calm down
Miller: I’ll be as excited as I want to be pic.twitter.com/8SYgChtWbR
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025
That exchange led veteran journalist John Harwood to declare, “Stephen Miller is bat— crazy.”
In another exchange, Miller condescendingly told Keilar, “The way that Article II” of the Constitution “works is a president wins an election, and then he appoints staff.”
CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” responded to a clip of Miller. She wrote: “Insane? Hysterical? Deranged? Off his meds?”
Miller, whose “ideology” is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “Anti-Immigrant,” is the architect of President Donald Trump’s family separation policies during his first administration. Over one thousand children have yet to be reunited.
“From March 4, 2015, to June 27, 2016, Miller,” the SPLC reported, “sent over 900 emails to Breitbart News editors.”
“Throughout the emails, Miller promotes literature, conspiracy theories, and policies supported by white nationalist and anti-immigrant hate groups,” according to the SPLC.
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
Federal Judge ‘Skeptical’ of DOGE: Report
A federal judge reportedly appeared skeptical toward Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” and its ability to act unilaterally, during a Monday hearing on a lawsuit brought to stop DOGE from accessing federal agency data. But the judge did not appear prepared to grant a restraining order, saying the states that brought the case had not provided enough evidence to warrant emergency intervention.
While U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan did not seem inclined to order DOGE to immediately stop accessing government computer systems, fire federal employees, or place any restraining order on its operations, she reportedly seemed skeptical of the group’s authority.
“Judge Chutkan still appears disinclined to legally bar Elon Musk and his allies [from] accessing federal agency data, saying the states didn’t [present] enough concrete facts for the extraordinary emergency relief,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
Critically, Cheney adds that Judge Chutkan is “clearly skeptical of DOGE’s operations but said that can be hashed out in further litigation and many of the harms can be addressed later.”
Chutkan “agreed that Musk’s operations” via DOGE “were taking place in troubling secrecy. And she acknowledged that DOGE is operating so swiftly that it is difficult to reach quick conclusions about the legality of its moves,” Cheney reports at Politico.
“DOGE appears to be moving in no sort of predictable and orderly fashion and plaintiffs are obviously scrambling to find out what’s next,” Chutkan said Monday. “I don’t know if that’s deliberate or not.”
MSNBC legal analyst Adam Klasfeld reports on a critical exchange between Judge Chutkan and a government lawyer.
“When asked whether thousands of federal employees were fired last week, a government lawyer responds: ‘I have not been able to look into that independently, or confirm that.'”
“Judge Chutkan responds, incredulously: ‘The firing of thousands of federal employees is not a small or common thing. You haven’t been able to confirm that?'”
Politico also reports that attorneys for the largely blue states “argue that Musk’s influential role in the government violates the Constitution’s appointments clause, which generally requires that powerful officers in the executive branch are formally appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. A separate lawsuit federal employees filed in Maryland makes a similar argument.”
Judge Chutkan, Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman reports, “scoffed at DOJ’s claim that Musk has no ‘formal’ authority to make gov’t decisions.”
“Nowhere have my friends offered a shred of anything,” a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer said, “nor could they, to show that Elon Musk has any formal or actual authority to make any government decisions himself.”
“I think you stretch too far,” Judge Chutkan replied. “I disagree with you there.”
States are arguing that Elon Musk has effectively been granted “authority to make decisions for the U.S. government,” according to the DOJ’s written argument. MSNBC’s Adam Klasfeld posted a screenshot and highlighted the portion below:
“That premise is of course wrong,” DOJ asserts. “It rests entirely on conflating influence and authority. But an advisor does not become an officer simply because the officer listens to his advice. And stripped of their lengthy rhetoric, the States do not actually cite a single example of where Elon Musk (or anyone at USDS) has been given formal authority to exercise the sovereign power of the United States.”
Klasfeld calls this “a key government defense to the Appointments Clause challenge of DOGE and Elon Musk’s authority.”
“Judge Chutkan’s skepticism on that issue, ultimately, could have more lasting significance than the current battle over the” restraining order.
Cheney adds that “Chutkan said she’ll try to rule within 24 hours. Don’t expect a restraining order, but she has asked for facts from DOJ — details about mass firings that have occurred and may occur in next 14 days — that could lead to an injunction.”
The original lawsuit charged, “Although our constitutional system was designed to prevent the abuses of an 18th century monarch, the instruments of unchecked power are no less dangerous in the hands of a 21st century tech baron,” as ABC News reported.
