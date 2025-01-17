News
‘Fear Small Crowds?’: Trump and Team Mocked as ‘Snowflakes’ for Inauguration Move
When Donald Trump raises his right hand on Monday to swear an oath to the U.S. Constitution as America’s 47th President, he will do so not as most Presidents have done, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., but inside. Amid forecasted temperatures in the mid-20s, Trump has decided to move the proceedings inside, a decision that was quickly met with mockery and prompted speculation about crowd size concerns.
Washington, D.C. suffers from — or boasts, depending on personal preference — a wide range of temperatures. In January, temperatures in recent years have ranged from a balmy 80 degrees (2024) to a frigid 5 degrees (2015). And while temperatures in the mid-40s are average for January, 24 degrees, the forecast for Inauguration Day, is not especially unusual.
“Due to the dangerously cold temperatures expected Monday, President-elect Trump’s inauguration is moving indoors. Expect Trump and Vance to be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Friday. A short time later she added: “Trump confirms it’s moving inside, citing the danger posed to attendees by the cold. He says guests will be brought inside the Capitol.”
Trump posted a dramatic explanation: “January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen,” he claimed.
“It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump also claimed.
“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” he wrote.
“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”
The temperature during Reagan’s second inauguration was 7 degrees, with a windchill making it feel like -40, Fox News reports.
The decision surprised many.
“It was 28°F when Barack Obama was sworn in at noon on January 20, 2009 before a crowd of nearly two million people,” observed Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “NOT INCLUDING THE INSANE WIND CHILL!!”
Susan Rice, a former top advisor to both Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, mocked Trump and team: “SNOWFLAKES,” she snarked, using the common derisive term occasionally leveled at Democrats by the right.
Some critics suggested the issue was not weather but attendance — just like when Trump was inaugurated before a small crowd in 2017, only to make his first White House Press Secretary’s job to denounce those claims and declare, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” he emphatically and infamously insisted — reportedly at Trump’s direction.
“Moving the inauguration inside due to freezing temps takes crowd size ‘off the table’ as Trump’s second term begins,” CNN’s Brian Stelter, citing his colleague Dana Bash, noted.
Moving the inauguration inside due to freezing temps takes crowd size “off the table” as Trump’s second term begins, @DanaBashCNN notes on @InsidePolitics https://t.co/vDrSx0OK5y
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 17, 2025
Sam Stein of The Bulwark suggested that President-elect Trump has been trying to get more people to show up: “Trump has been running twitter ads to get folks to come to the inauguration. If they’re now moving it indoors, you have to imagine folks who booked travel will be left distraught.”
David Axelrod, senior advisor and chief campaign strategist to President Barack Obama, also mocked Trump.
“In ’61, John F. Kennedy was Inaugurated on the Capitol steps, in windchills of 7 degrees. It was almost as cold for Obama in ’09. In fairness, Trump IS more than 3 decades older than JFK & Obama were. Or did he just fear small crowds?”
In ’61, John F. Kennedy was Inaugurated on the Capitol steps, in windchills of 7 degrees. It was almost as cold for Obama in ’09.
In fairness, Trump IS more than 3 decades older than JFK & Obama were.
Or did he just fear small crowds? pic.twitter.com/3TFJil3HqF
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 17, 2025
Former Obama Deputy White House Press Secretary Bill Burton, offering a history lesson, suggested there aren’t a large number of people interested in attending Trump’s second inauguration. He wrote “Tell me you have a crowd size problem without telling me you have a crowd size problem. It was colder for Obama’s and JFK’s inaugurations and JFK didn’t even wear a coat.”
On January 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy became the 35th president of the United States.
His inaugural address was a call for Americans to commit themselves to strength and sacrifice and for citizens around the globe to strive for peace and freedom.https://t.co/VuT3yRLeNZ pic.twitter.com/FQXAGCI48D
— JFK Library Foundation (@JFKLibraryFdn) January 20, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
READ MORE: Trump Threatens FBI Office, Alleges 'Corruption,' Demands They 'Preserve All Records'
READ MORE: 'My Eyes and Ears': Trump Names Ambassadors to Hollywood, Critics Question Motives
READ MORE: DeSantis' Rubio Replacement Seen as Trump Loyalist and MAGA Culture Warrior
READ MORE: 'My Eyes and Ears': Trump Names Ambassadors to Hollywood, Critics Question Motives
READ MORE: DeSantis' Rubio Replacement Seen as Trump Loyalist and MAGA Culture Warrior
READ MORE: Trump Ran on Promise to Lower Grocery Prices — Few Americans Now Believe He Will
READ MORE: DeSantis' Rubio Replacement Seen as Trump Loyalist and MAGA Culture Warrior
READ MORE: Trump Ran on Promise to Lower Grocery Prices — Few Americans Now Believe He Will
READ MORE: 'Concerns From Mar-a-Lago': Speaker Johnson Boots Pro-Ukraine Intel Chair in 'Big Shakeup'
