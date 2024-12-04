News
Hegseth: Trump Told Me ‘I’m Behind You All the Way’ But Reports Suggest Otherwise
Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense, was back on Capitol Hill Wednesday to try to convince senators to support his confirmation, vowing to not withdraw despite numerous media reports alleging sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, financial mismanagement, a possible Christian nationalism affinity — and a possible replacement.
Hegseth, walking through the halls of Congress Wednesday morning, was asked by CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion (video below) if he has had any conversations with Trump about his rumored replacement, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
“I spoke to the president-elect this morning,” Hegseth replied. “He said, ‘keep going, keep fighting. I’m behind you all the way.'”
“So you’re in this all the way?” Killion pressed.
READ MORE: ‘Standards Have Evolved’: Senator ‘Leaning Yes’ on Hegseth Despite Misconduct Allegations
“Why would I back down? I’ve always been a fighter. I’m here for the fighters. This is personal and passionate for me,” Hegseth insisted.
“So you’re not withdrawing your name from consideration, just to be clear?” Killion asked.
“I’m meeting all day with senators,” Hegseth, not directly answering her question, replied.
Hewseth’s mother spoke with her son’s colleagues in a Fox News interview Wednesday morning, urging “female Senators” to ignore the media reports and confirm Pete to lead the world’s most lethal military.
But despite the full-frontal blitz by Hegseth and his mother, and his claims that Trump is still behind him, the Trump transition team may not be.
The Wall Street Journal in an overnight exclusive reported Trump is considering Florida governor Ron DeSantis to replace Hegseth as even Republican senators and growing concerned over the “mounting allegations” about Hegseth.
CNN reports Hegseth’s nomination is “in trouble,” and the Trump transition team is apparently angered by Hegseth.
READ MORE: Trump Lining Up Billionaire Defense Investor and Megadonor to Be Number Two at Pentagon
“He has not been forthright with the Transition team staff and the President-elect and Vice President-elect,” a senior Trump transition source said of Hegseeth, CNN reported Tuesday night. “He has hurt a lot of people as a result. He didn’t disclose anything.”
“There are significant concerns more accusations are going to come out from his time at Fox News, about his behavior there, where he had an affair with his now-wife who was his executive producer,” the source also said.
Watch the video below or at this link.
HEGSETH to @NikolenDC
I spoke to the President elect this morning. He said keep going keep fighting. I’m behind you all the way.”
Q. So you are in this all the way?
“Why would I back down? I’ve always been a fighter. Im here for the fighters. This is personal & passionate… pic.twitter.com/HLFdfflES4
— Alan He (@alanhe) December 4, 2024
READ MORE: How Democrats and Republicans Look at Hunter Biden’s Pardon and One for J6ers
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Hawley Throws Hegseth Under the Bus: ‘Not 100% Clear Who Trump Really Wants Right Now’
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley appeared to muddy the waters for Donald Trump’s embattled Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, telling reporters that the Fox News co-host facing numerous allegations including possible sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse, has canceled his scheduled interview with the Missouri GOP lawmaker. Senator Hawley also repeatedly suggested he isn’t sure at this point what the President-elect’s intentions with Hegseth are anymore.
Speaking about Hegseth, Hawley told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t know where things stand at the moment,” “I was supposed to sit down with him tomorrow, but they canceled that meeting,” “it’s not 100% clear who [Trump] really wants as Secretary of Defense right now,” and, “I don’t know what the case is at this point.”
Hegseth spent the day on Capitol Hill while his mother sat down with Fox News to defend her son, and disavow the 2018 letter she wrote to him, saying: “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”
READ MORE: Hegseth: Trump Told Me ‘I’m Behind You All the Way’ But Reports Suggest Otherwise
Hawley began by telling reporters, “I’ve been saying since he’s been nominated, let’s give him a shot. But listen, I don’t, I don’t know. I was supposed to sit down with him tomorrow, but they canceled that meeting,” Hawley told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “So I don’t, I don’t know where things stand at the moment.”
Asked if he thinks Hegseth will withdraw, Hawley continued to obfuscate.
“I don’t know. I — but listen, I just, the president, I give the president a lot of deference here. I’ve said I’ll support — folks, my presumption is, I’ll support whoever he wants, and thinks whoever is gonna be great for his cabinet.”
“I’m not, it’s not 100% clear who he really wants as Secretary of Defense right now.”
Asked if Hegseth’s nomination has become too much of a distraction, Hawley again did not rush to support the embattled nominee.
“Well, that’s for the president to decide,” Hawley continued, appearing to try to defer to Trump. “I’ve been saying this for days. I mean, I’m a broken record on this. My view is that if the president wants him to be secretary of defense, then people ought to give him a shot. And my presumption is that I would support him at the very least, let him have his confirmation hearing, let him take the oath, let him answer all of these questions.”
READ MORE: Pete Hegseth’s Mom Urges ‘Female Senators’ to Ignore Media Reports, Confirm Him as SecDef
“I’m sure there’ll be more. He’ll answer all and many, many more under oath, if he wants to, and if the president wants to, wants him to. But I don’t, I don’t know what the case is at this point, so.”
PBS NewsHour’s Lisa Desjardins also reported on a cryptic conversation Wednesday afternoon.
Referring to Hegseth’s meeting with Hawley being canceled, she wrote:
“A transition-related source told me Hegseth has to ‘be somewhere else’ now, a schedule change.
Florida?,I asked.
The source only said that the schedule change ‘came from a higher power’.”
Watch the video below or at this link. (Video starts at the 2:22 mark.)
READ MORE: How Democrats and Republicans Look at Hunter Biden’s Pardon and One for J6ers
News
Far-Right Influencer at SCOTUS Calls for ‘Trans Ideology’ to Be ‘Erased From the Earth’
As justices on the U.S. Supreme Court were hearing arguments in the Biden administration’s challenge to a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors, far-right influencer, anti-LGBTQ commentator and activist, and Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh was outside the Court attacking what he calls “trans ideology” — and calling for it to be “entirely erased from the earth.”
Walsh did not explain what he meant by “trans ideology,” but the LGBTQ organization GLAAD has an explainer on so-called “gender ideology.”
“Employed by prominent anti-LGBTQ accounts and similar to the trope ‘transgenderism,’ ‘gender ideology’ is a malicious rhetorical construct that falsely asserts that LGBTQ — notably trans — people are an ideological movement rather than an intrinsic identity,” GLAAD writes.
On Wednesday, Walsh declared, “Children have a right to be protected from all of those people over there who want to harm them and damage them and destroy them, and they will be.”
READ MORE: This Michigan Lawmaker Wants to ‘Make Gay Marriage Illegal Again’
He appeared to be referring to the transgender allies and activists outside the Supreme Court.
“They are gonna lose,” he proclaimed. “They are losing right now. We are not going to let them harm our children. This case is just the beginning of the fight. It is not the end. We are not gonna rest until every child is protected, until trans ideology is entirely erased from the earth. That’s what we’re fighting for, and we will not stop until we achieve it. So to the trans activists over there who are claiming, this is all about the rights of children, I say again: yes, you’re right, it is. They have a right to be protected, from you.”
Walsh also said outside the Court, “There’s no such thing as a ‘trans kid.’ That doesn’t exist. Those kids are not trans. They are confused, and their confusion has been exploited by quacks and abusers. They are abuse victims. They are not trans kids.”
Walsh has called for parents who are supportive of their transgender children to be “thrown in prison.”
Citing the ADL, GLAAD also notes, “’proponents of the phrase often use it to oppose school curricula that feature and/or celebrate LGBTQ+ history or experiences, falsely claiming that such materials promote the sexualization of minors and/or coerce children into identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community.’ The Southern Poverty Law Center adds: ‘Anti-LGBTQ+ groups often employ the term to claim any kind of positive affirmation of trans young people is a nefarious method of creating or recruiting new trans kids.’ On Twitter/X, for example, far-right outlet The Daily Wire widely promoted a speech by anti-trans commentator Matt Walsh, who said in April 2023, ‘I truly see the fight against gender ideology as the last stand for Western civilization.’ Other extremist accounts have used the phrase as a dog whistle to spread animus against trans people. That same month, Gays Against Groomers posted across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X: ‘Gender ideology must be completely abolished and destroyed.'”
READ MORE: How Democrats and Republicans Look at Hunter Biden’s Pardon and One for J6ers
Meanwhile, inside the Supreme Court, CNN reports the conservative majority justices appeared ready to let the state of Tennessee do whatever it wants on the issue.
“It seems to me that it’s something where we are extraordinary [sic] bereft of expertise,” Chief Justice John Roberts said, CNN reported.
“Why isn’t it best to leave it to the democratic process?” Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked.
But liberal Justice Elena Kagan disagreed.
“It’s a dodge to say that this is not based on sex,” Kagan said. “The medical purpose is utterly and entirely about sex.”
The Associated Press also reported the Supreme Court “seemed likely to uphold Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Matt Walsh outside the Supreme Court: “This case is just the beginning of the fight. It is not the end. We are not gonna rest … until trans ideology is entirely erased from the earth. That’s what we’re fighting for, and we will not stop until we achieve it.” pic.twitter.com/HGUIKNs2D0
— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) December 4, 2024
READ MORE: Hegseth: Trump Told Me ‘I’m Behind You All the Way’ But Reports Suggest Otherwise
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Pete Hegseth’s Mom Urges ‘Female Senators’ to Ignore Media Reports, Confirm Him as SecDef
Penelope Hegseth, the mother of Donald Trump’s current and embattled nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense, appeared on the cable network where her son Pete works, to urge the U.S. Senate, and especially “female Senators,” to disregard media reports—which include allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive alcohol abuse, financial mismanagement of two veterans’ organizations, and tattoos suggesting a link to Christian nationalism. She insisted her son is a changed man and should be confirmed.
In a sit-down one-on-one interview with Fox News co-host Steve Doocy, who called her “Penny,” Penelope Hegseth on Wednesday said the letter she sent her son, which The New York Times published late last week, does not reflect the man he is today, or the mother she is. But when asked if she would testify on her son’s behalf before the U.S. Senate, she refused to commit.
According to The Times, Penelope Hegseth told her son in a 2018 email, “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”
READ MORE: ‘Standards Have Evolved’: Senator ‘Leaning Yes’ on Hegseth Despite Misconduct Allegations
“I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth,” she wrote, according to The Times.
The paper also reported Hegeth in her letter stated that she still loved her son. She reportedly apologized for the letter hours later.
On “Fox & Friends,” Penelope Hegseth began by saying, “let me make two statements first and one is to President Trump. And I want to say thank you for your belief in my son. We all believe in him. We really believe that he is not that man he was seven years ago. I’m not that mother.”
“So the other thing I want to say is, I am here to tell the truth, to tell the truth to the American people and tell the truth to the senators on the Hill, especially our female senators. I really hope that you will not listen to the media and that you will listen to Pete.”
The media reports about Pete Hegseth—the weekend “Fox & Friends” co-host President-elect Donald Trump has picked to run the most lethal and well-funded military in all of history—that Penelope Hegseth is asking the U.S. Senate to “not listen to” are numerous, and highly-damaging.
Mother Jones on Monday published “A Running List of the Allegations Against Pete Hegseth.”
It does not yet include the latest NBC News report that says, “Ten current and former Fox employees say Trump’s pick for defense secretary drank in ways that concerned his co-workers.”
But it does characterize the current allegations against Hegseth under the headings: “Mismanagement, a Drinking Problem, and Sexually Inappropriate Behavior,” “Rape Allegation,” and, “His Mother Called Him ‘an Abuser of Women’.”
Penelope Hegseth made clear her goal in appearing on Fox News was as much to help get her son confirmed as it was to “discredit the media and how they operate.”
READ MORE: Trump Lining Up Billionaire Defense Investor and Megadonor to Be Number Two at Pentagon
“I came to take on New York City, to take on the New York Times,” she also said.
She explained that when she was called recently by reporters about the letter she wrote her son Pete in 2018, “I let a few phone calls go, but then they call you and say, they threaten you. That’s the first thing they do. They say, ‘unless you make a statement, we will publish it as is.’ And I think that’s a despicable way to treat anyone.”
When asked what her “message” is to The New York Times, she replied, “I would say I don’t think the way you operate is, it feels almost criminal when reporters call you and threaten you. I don’t think a lot of people know that’s the way they operate. And they are in it for the commission, for the money, and they don’t care who they hurt — families, children. I just I don’t believe that that is the right way to do things.”
Doocy asked, “Do you think that’s just the way they try to get the story?”
“Oh, of course,” she replied. “It’s their job, but I can take the opposite view.”
Critics have blasted Penelope Hegseth’s interview, and Pete Hegseth for not withdrawing his nomination to become U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Journalist Gretchen Carlson, the now former longtime Fox News host whose sexual harassment lawsuit helped bring down Fox News chief Roger Ailes, blasted Penelope Hegseth:
“OMG — watching Hegseth’s mom interview on Fox & Friends — twice calling out to GOP female Senators to believe him — saying Pete has changed over 7 years. She is the one who wrote the email annihilating him for his treatment of women & is now saying it’s not true.”
As did others.
“Hegseth can do the ‘never back down’ shtick all he wants but when the nomination reaches the ‘have his mommy say nice things on TV’ phase and she’s not willing to commit to testifying as a character witness, feels like it’s in a pretty bad place,” observed Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). He added, “if someone was foolish enough to nominate me for something senate confirmed … [I] am extremely confident that my mommy would not hesitate to testify in my defense.”
CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote, “Penelope Hegseth’s main message was that Pete is a changed man. That’s the narrative his allies have been pushing in private, as well. But a changed-man narrative is premised on ugliness in the man’s past.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
Pete Hegseth’s mom Penelope on Fox & Friends makes a direct appeal on behalf of her son to Trump pic.twitter.com/dsQFEuGlYg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2024
Penelope Hegseth goes full MAGA on Fox & Friends by attacking the media for coverage of a letter she wrote to her son Pete criticizing him for his abusing behavior pic.twitter.com/95ylJkAhVE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2024
Penelope Hegseth claims the New York Times’s reporting is “almost criminal” (they reported on an email she sent) pic.twitter.com/J5y1WFPDCs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2024
READ MORE: How Democrats and Republicans Look at Hunter Biden’s Pardon and One for J6ers
Trending
- News3 days ago
Why the Hunter Biden Pardon Is ‘Justified’ According to Legal Experts
- News2 days ago
This Michigan Lawmaker Wants to ‘Make Gay Marriage Illegal Again’
- News2 days ago
‘Two Things Could Be True’: White House Reveals Why Hunter Pardon Might Not Have Happened
- News1 day ago
‘Standards Have Evolved’: Senator ‘Leaning Yes’ on Hegseth Despite Misconduct Allegations
- OPINION2 days ago
SCOTUS Ethics Code Debate Split Liberal and Conservative Justices Amid ‘Legitimacy Crisis’
- News1 day ago
How Democrats and Republicans Look at Hunter Biden’s Pardon and One for J6ers
- News1 day ago
Trump Lining Up Billionaire Defense Investor and Megadonor to Be Number Two at Pentagon
- News13 hours ago
Pete Hegseth’s Mom Urges ‘Female Senators’ to Ignore Media Reports, Confirm Him as SecDef