‘Who?’: Trump Blasted for Megadonor Navy Secretary Nominee With No Military Experience
President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate as the U.S. Secretary of the Navy a financier, art collector, and MAGA megadonor with no military experience is coming under fire.
“It is my great honor to announce John Phelan as our next United States Secretary of the Navy!” declared Trump in a statement, deviating from his usual habit of acknowledging their status as a nominee. “John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision. He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else.”
Trump claimed, “John has excelled in every endeavor, from founding and leading Rugger Management LLC, to co-founding MSD Capital, LP, the Private Investment Firm for Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies. His Record of Success speaks for itself – A true Champion of American Enterprise and Ingenuity!”
The Independent noted, “According to the U.S. Code, the secretary of the Navy shall be appointed ‘from among persons most highly qualified for the position by reason of background and experience.'”
Phelan “donated $834,600 to Trump’s joint fundraising committee, Trump 47,” back in April, according to The Hill. In August, at his $38 million Aspen estate, Phelan hosted a “$25,000 to $500,000 a couple” fundraiser that reportedly generated $12 million for Trump.
“The dinner, which Trump reportedly flew in for on a private jet once owned by disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was held at the $38 million home of art collectors and investors John and Amy Phelan, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), gambling mogul Steve Wynn, and billionaire Thomas Peterffy also in attendance,” The Daily Beast reported. “There were about 100 attendees at the event, which required couples to pony up $500,000 to serve on the host committee or at least $25,000 to attend at all.”
“If confirmed,” The Military Times reports, “Phelan would be the first permanent Navy secretary without military experience since 2009, when Donald Winter finished up his three-year term in the role. Unlike Winter, who previously had worked within the Pentagon and on Navy contracts at major defense firms, Phelan has little public connection to the sea service.”
Winter was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush.
“Of the 26 men to be confirmed as Navy secretary over the last 70 years, all but six have been veterans,” The Military Times also noted.
Critics are pointing to Phelan’s lack of relevant experience.
Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans’ activist and founder of Independent Veterans of America, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and Righteous Media, blasted Trump’s pick.
He warned, “of course, Phelan has not served in the Navy. Of any other branch of military service. But he is a big Trump donor. The least qualified and most overtly political cabinet in American history continues to expand. And #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”
Veteran foreign policy journalist Laura Rozen, pointing to Phelan’s bio at the nonprofit Spirit of America and the London School of Economics and Political Science, writes, “Harvard MBA, art collector, manages fund of Michael Dell’s money. dont see anything in his bio that has any national security.”
Kevin Baron, the award-winning military journalist and former executive editor of Defense One, responding to a report on Phelan’s nomination, wrote, “Who?”
Image via Reuters
‘Confused the United States With Russia’: Tuberville’s ‘Genuinely Odd’ Claim Mocked
A claim made by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), falsely characterizing the amount the United States military has spent on supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s illegal invasion, is being widely mocked.
Senator Tuberville sits on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and three related sub-committees. He has portrayed himself as a huge military supporter, while blocking hundreds of military promotions for almost a year, and publicly denigrating some of those members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The United States has sent $211 BILLION of your tax dollars to Ukraine, 4X as much as the rest of the world COMBINED,” Tuberville wrote on the social media platform X earlier this week, only to receive a “Community Notes” correction.
That correction reads: “The $211 billion figure is the amount Russia has spent on the war as of February 2024. Senator Tuberville appears to have confused the United States with Russia.”
It points to a Reuters article that explains, “Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion in equipping, deploying and maintaining its troops for operations in Ukraine.”
BBC Verify senior journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh responded, writing: “It’s genuinely odd for a sitting US senator to be this wrong about such an important foreign policy issue.”
Ben Hodges, a retired U.S. Army officer who served as commanding general, United States Army Europe, responded, “Thoughts and prayers for the State of Alabama…”
Hodges appeared to be highlighting that a significant portion of the funds the U.S. has allocated under President Joe Biden to support Ukraine is ultimately handed to U.S. defense contractors, including several based in Senator Tuberville’s home state of Alabama.
Last year, a Washington Post opinion piece noted: “Ukraine aid’s best-kept secret: Most of the money stays in the U.S.A.”
AL.com Pulitzer-prize winning columnist Kyle Whitmire went one step further, noting that “Javelin missiles are manufactured in Troy, Ala.”
Max Kelly, a “recovering” Dept. of Defense analyst posted a graphic from the Germany-based think tank The Kiel Institute for the World Economy. He described Tuberville’s claim as “patently, verifiably false.”
This is patently, verifiably false. https://t.co/D5wUdyMEqh pic.twitter.com/5M0XYdhjXR
— Max Kelly (@Grumpytraveler3) November 26, 2024
Tuberville has a history of remarks disfavoring the U.S. and Ukraine in Russia’s war against that sovereign nation.
In February he appeared to blame the United States and NATO for “forcing” Russia to attack Ukraine.
“We forced this issue,” Tuberville said, according to MeidasTouch. “We kept forcing NATO all the way to eastern Europe and Putin just got tired of it. He said, ‘Listen, I do not want missiles on my border from the United States. It’d be like Russian coming to Mexico and putting missiles in Mexico. I can understand what he’s talking about. There should’ve been negotiations. This Administration does not know how to negotiate. Anthony Blinken, our Secretary of State? My gosh, is that the best we got?”
In September, Tuberville stood on the Senate floor and condemned Ukraine, claiming the country is “playing with fire” by defending itself against Russia and launching attacks on Moscow.
“Why?” he asked (video below). “You can’t win,” he told Ukraine.
“What are we trying to do, start World War III?”
Watch Senator Tuberville’s remarks below or at this link.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) criticizes Ukraine for attacking Russia with drone strikes:
“Why? You can’t win … What are we trying to do, start World War 3?” pic.twitter.com/HGU2cWKHo8
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 25, 2024
Image: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Nearly a Quarter of Republicans Would Vote for Trump to Get Third Term
Nearly a quarter of Republican voters said that they want President Donald Trump to run for a third term in 2028, despite his being ineligible, according to a new poll.
According to the most recent Emerson College poll, that while 30% would vote for Vice President-elect JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 Republican primary, 23% want Trump to run for a third term. Another 28% were undecided. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between November 20-22, and has a margin of error of 3%.
As it stands, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits a president from holding the office twice. An exception is made if a president is replaced with less than two years left of their term. For example, President Lyndon Johnson replaced John F. Kennedy in 1963 with a year left to his term. Johnson won in 1964, and could have run again in 1968, but chose not to. The only president to serve more than two terms is Franklin Roosevelt, who was elected four times in a row prior to the 22nd Amendment being ratified.
Despite the constitutional prohibition, Trump has repeatedly made comments about running again. A common refrain during his rallies during his first term was that he’d never leave the White House. And just last week, he again made a reference to a 2028 run in a meeting with House Republicans, according to The Hill.
“I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something,” Trump said. “Unless you say, ‘He’s so good, we have to just figure it out.’”
This summer during his campaign, at a Christian summit he told people that if they voted for him to win the 2024 election, “you won’t have to do do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote any more, my beautiful Christians.”
However, in an interview on Fox News, Trump said he was referring specifically for voting for him, not voting in general, according to the Guardian.
“That statement is very simple, I said, ‘Vote for me, you’re not gonna have to do it ever again,’” Trump said. “It’s true, because we have to get the vote out. Christians are not known as a big voting group, they don’t vote. And I’m explaining that to them. You never vote. This time, vote. I’ll straighten out the country, you won’t have to vote any more, I won’t need your vote any more, you can go back to not voting.”
In the interview, he said that he would leave after his second term was up, adding “I did last time,” referring to his loss in the 2020 election. While that is true, he constantly claimed that the election was “stolen,” leading Trump supporters to raid the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop the electoral votes from being certified, formalizing President Joe Biden’s win.
Image via Reuters
Boris Epshteyn Investigated by Trump Attorneys Over Pay for Access Allegations: Report
Boris Epshteyn, a veteran Trump aide, was investigated by attorneys for Donald Trump over allegations he was attempting to benefit financially from his close access to the President-elect, according to CNN, which cited multiple sources for its reporting.
CNN’s Sarah Murray reports (video below) the investigation “is an indication of how seriously some around Trump took these allegations that Boris Epshteyn was trying to charge people, essentially, for access to Trump and those in his orbit.”
The investigation was internal, not criminal, and came amid allegations that Epshteyn, an attorney who served on Trump’s first two campaigns and in the Trump White House, had attempted to charge, in one instance, a potential candidate as much as $100,000 a month for “services.”
The allegations, according to CNN, included “multiple instances of Epshteyn allegedly requesting payment in exchange for promoting candidates for administration positions or offering to connect individuals with people in the upcoming administration relevant to their industries, sources said.”
Epshteyn, CNN adds, also lobbied Trump to name former U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz as his Attorney General nominee. Trump did, but Gaetz ultimately withdrew after it became clear the instigation into his alleged actions, including possible sex trafficking of a minor and sex with a minor, would likely make it difficult for even Republican Senators to vote to confirm him.
One of the allegations against Epshteyn included a claim that he had sought financial compensation from Scott Bessent, Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, “to promote his name with Trump and others at Mar-a-Lago.” Bessent reportedly did not pay Epshteyn.
“The back-and-forth between Epshteyn and Bessent resulted in a heated confrontation last week in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago, where Epshteyn raised his voice at Bessent, according to two sources briefed on the matter,” CNN reported. “In at least one other instance, Epshteyn asked for payment in exchange for introductions and influence with the incoming Trump administration, according to two sources.”
CNN adds that “one person who spoke to the legal team that investigated Epshteyn” said, “The way I see it is it’s very much a pay-for-play.”
“This person described a separate incident in which Epshteyn allegedly tried to request payment for questionable consulting services, offering to connect the person with incoming administration officials relevant to their industry or lobbying firms that will be the most well-connected to the new administration,” according to CNN. “The investigator assured the person that their interaction with Epshteyn wasn’t an isolated incident.
One person who spoke to Trump investigators said Epshteyn had “gone to everybody for it,” while another “brushed off the notion that this was pay-for-play.”
“This is how Washington works,” they said.
According to CNN, the investigators made an “initial recommendation that Epshteyn should be removed from Trump’s proximity and that he should not be employed or paid by Trump entities, according to two sources.” But, as of Monday afternoon, “it does not appear the transition team will heed that recommendation.”
Epshteyn, 43, is an American born in Russia. A Republican, he has a law degree from Georgetown Law, where he met Eric Trump. Politico reported the “two remained friends, with Epshteyn attending Trump’s 2014 Mar-a-Lago wedding. When Trump’s father launched his 2016 campaign, Epshteyn took on the role of emissary to traditional media.”
He also worked on rapid response issues for the Palin portion of the 2008 McCain-Palin presidential campaign.
In September of 2016, Media Matters reported that Epshteyn had “financial ties” to the former Soviet Union.
“Media outlets have been hosting Donald Trump senior adviser Boris Epshteyn, who has used the platform to defend Russian President Vladimir Putin from criticism and to claim that the Clintons, not Trump, have ‘been way too cozy with the Russians.’ Outlets have failed to disclose during discussions about Russia that Epshteyn has financial ties to the former Soviet Union, which include consulting for ‘entities doing business in Eastern Europe’ and moderating a Russian-sponsored conference on ‘investment opportunities in Moscow.'”
Epshteyn was indicted this year over his alleged role in a fake electors scheme in Arizona.
Last month, The New York Times reported Epshteyn was part of a group of Trump advisers who proposed that if Trump were elected, “he bypass traditional background checks by law enforcement officials and immediately grant security clearances to a large number of his appointees after being sworn in, according to three people briefed on the matter.”
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
Murray: We’re learning that lawyers for Trump have been investigating whether Boris Epshteyn sought to gain financially from his access to Donald Trump and others in Trump’s orbit.. pic.twitter.com/bKQbQd9zqm
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 25, 2024
Image via Reuters
