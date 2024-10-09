News
What We Know About FBI’s ‘Sham’ Kavanaugh Investigation and How Trump WH Blocked the Probe
A years-long investigation by a top Senate Democrat of the FBI’s 2018 supplemental background investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh, in the middle of his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, finds the Trump White House and then-President Donald Trump himself engaged in a “sham” process to ensure the nominee was placed on the nation’s highest court.
“New report details how the Trump White House restricted FBI investigators and lied to the American people about the investigation and tip line. Six-year-long Senate inquiry was hampered by repeated executive branch obstruction,” reads the introduction to the 32-page report by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts and one of the leading advocates for Supreme Court reform.
“In 2018, I pledged to Christine Blasey Ford that I’d keep digging, for however long it took, and not give up or move on from the Trump White House’s shameful confirmation process for Justice Kavanaugh,” Senator Whitehouse says. “A full, proper investigation is the bare minimum that victims who come forward – like Dr. Ford and Deborah Ramirez – deserve. This report shows that the supplemental background investigation was a sham, controlled by the Trump White House, to give political cover to Senate Republicans and put Justice Kavanaugh back on the political track to confirmation.”
Dr. Ford was Kanvanaugh’s main accuser. She had confidentially told her Congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and later, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who was the Ranking Member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that in high school Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her. A lie detector test administered by a former FBI agent found Dr. Ford to be truthful.
Senator Whitehouse’s report finds:
“The FBI’s supplemental background investigation concluded on October 4. Despite credible allegations from two different women, hundreds of witness leads and tips the FBI received, and the high stakes of a life-tenured Supreme Court nomination, the FBI ultimately interviewed only ten people.”
“The supplemental background investigation was completely controlled by the Trump White House. The FBI was never given ‘free rein’ to conduct a thorough, complete investigation. Statements to the contrary from former President Trump and White House and Department of Justice officials were false.”
“The investigation was directed by the Trump White House to pursue only first-hand evidence and not corroborating evidence. Senate Republicans then cited the absence of corroborating evidence to justify confirming Kavanaugh.”
Pointing to this “absence of corroborating evidence,” The Washington Post reports it “was cited by senators as they narrowly voted to confirm Kavanaugh, marking a major triumph for the conservative movement and locking in a right-leaning majority that would later overturn the constitutional right to abortion.”
But among the most-damning facts Senator Whitehouse’s report reveals is the “FBI’s public ‘tip line’ investigation was a fake. No tip was ever investigated; Kavanaugh-related tips were delivered straight to the Trump White House without FBI investigation. Indeed, the Trump White House could have used tip line information to steer FBI investigators away from derogatory evidence.”
That fact was confirmed and made public in 2022 during sworn Senate testimony by FBI Director Chris Wray to Senator Whitehouse, on which NCRM reported at the time (video below).
“So when it comes to the tip line, we wanted to make sure that the White House had all the information we had, so when the hundreds of calls started coming in, we gathered those up, reviewed them and provided them to the White House —” Director Wray said.
“Without investigation,” Sen. Whitehouse interjected.
“We reviewed them and then provided them —” Wray replied.
“You reviewed them for purposes of separating from tipline traffic, but did not further investigate the ones that related to Kavanaugh, correct?” Sen. Whitehouse asked.
“Uh, correct,” Wray responded.
Professor of law, MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance responded to news of Tuesday’s report: “A different FBI Director might have resigned in protest: The report found messages to the FBI tip line regarding Kavanaugh were forwarded to the WH & never probed.”
The Post notes that at the time, Trump “vowed that the FBI would have ‘free rein’ to vet the claims. Trump said the FBI was ‘talking to everybody’ and added on social media: ‘I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.'”
That apparently was a lie.
The Post reports, “the White House never authorized the agency to independently probe the sexual misconduct allegations.”
In fact, the FBI never interviewed Dr. Ford or Brett Kavanaugh, who at the time of his nomination to the Supreme Court was a federal appeals court judge, as part of its supplemental investigation.
Sen. Whitehouse’s report also reveals there did not seem to be anyone at the FBI actually working on the investigation.
“Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also individually contacted the FBI to provide names of people with potentially corroborating or otherwise relevant information who had reached out after trying—but failing—to get in touch with FBI investigators. Some of these individuals, including Max Stier, a college classmate of Kavanaugh’s, contacted Senator Coons after they had ‘difficulty reaching anyone’ at the FBI who would ‘collect their information.’ Senator Coons wrote directly to Director Wray to request ‘appropriate follow up’ with Stier in particular. Ultimately, many people were referred or resorted to the agency’s online and telephonic ‘tip line,’ which did not result in any follow-up from the FBI.”
After Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing but before the vote that would end up placing him on the Supreme Court, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow reported, “Kavanaugh may have lied to the Senate, pretty extensively, in order to obtain the currency that he already has on a federal appeals court.”
Good news for Kavanaugh: His confirmation hearing is over
Trump ‘Let Americans Die’ By Secretly Handing COVID Testing Machines to Putin: US Senator
A leading Democratic U.S. Senator is calling Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s alleged handing over of COVID testing machines to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the height of the pandemic, “damning” and “disqualifying.”
“So, news just broke that Donald Trump, when he was president, at the beginning of the pandemic—when we didn’t have enough supplies to keep people alive here in the United States—sent critical in-demand testing equipment to Vladimir Putin,” explained U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Donald Trump chose to keep Vladimir Putin alive and let Americans die.”
“That revelation alone should disqualify Donald Trump from being President of the United States,” said Sen. Murphy, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“Donald Trump helped Putin and hurt us at a moment where we didn’t have enough testing equipment to go around in this country, at a moment where our lack of testing equipment was resulting in Americans unnecessarily dying and even worse, he hid the fact that he gave Putin the testing equipment from the American public,” Murphy added.
Senator Murphy was responding to news this week from Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, “War,” that reveals Trump handed the vital testing machines—not boxed tests but “point-of-care” fast-testing devices, to Putin, an alleged war criminal who is conducting an illegal war in Ukraine.
“Donald Trump should not be President of the United States,” Sen. Murphy continued. “Nobody should be president of the United states who puts the health of a brutal dictator, an enemy of the United States, ahead of the health and well being of Americans, not during the pandemic, not ever.”
The Kremlin confirmed Trump gave Putin the testing machines, Politico reported, adding that “Woodward writes in his book that when Trump was still president in 2020, he ‘secretly sent Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use’ during a time period when Covid tests were scarce.”
“This is a moment when COVID is running wild, not just in the United States, in the world,” Woodward told “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview, the news network reported Wednesday. “He gives Abbott [the manufacturer] point-of-care testing kits to Putin. I mean, these are precious assets to anyone in the world, in the country, and he gives it to him for his personal use.”
Since the start of the COVID pandemic, 1.2 million Americans have died from the disease.
In February of 2021, still the height of the pandemic, The Guardian reported the U.S. “could have averted 40% of Covid deaths, says panel examining Trump’s policies.”
Trump’s Upcoming Madison Square Garden MAGA Rally Sparks Comparisons to 1939 Nazi Event
Twenty years ago, Republicans gathered at midtown Manhattan’s iconic Madison Square Garden for their national convention. But in 1939, the precursor to the renowned New York City venue hosted a different, and infamous event. With a name similar to Donald Trump’s “America First” MAGA rallies, it was called the “Pro-American Rally”—yet the party behind it was anything but.
The German American Federation, or German American Bund, was essentially the American Nazi Party. Its leader, Fritz Julius Kuhn, reportedly “was to become seen simply as an incompetent swindler and liar who spoke poor English.” He would later be exposed as a foreign agent, and, according to the FBI, “denaturalized in 1943 due to his pro-Nazi allegiances and deported to Germany in 1945.”
Slated for October 27, just nine days before Election Day, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rally at Madison Square Garden “will kickoff an ‘arena tour’ for the former president who plans to visit battleground states in the final push before the Nov. 5 election,” NBC News reports.
Back in April, Trump “teased” out the event.
“We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe,” the ex-president said. “We think we’re signing Madison Square Garden to do. We’re going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way.”
In 2019, NPR reported on the February 20, 1939 Nazi rally.
“The organizers had chosen the date in celebration of George Washington’s birthday and had procured a 30-foot-tall banner of America’s first president for the stage. More than 20,000 men and women streamed inside and took their seats. The view they had was stunning: Washington was hung between American flags — and swastikas.”
” In the 1930s, the Bund was one of several organizations in the United States that were openly supportive of Adolf Hitler and the rise of fascism in Europe. They had parades, bookstores and summer camps for youth. Their vision for America was a cocktail of white supremacy, fascist ideology and American patriotism.”
“Attendees wore Nazi armbands, waved American flags and held aloft posters with slogans like “Stop Jewish Domination of Christian America,'” NPR reported, describing the mood inside the rally as “jubilant.”
“The speeches were explicitly anti-Semitic, and tirades against ‘job-taking Jewish refugees’ were met with thunderous applause.”
Award-winning journalist and co-founder of Spy magazine, Kurt Andersen, noted: “History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.” Award-winning historian Michael Beschloss posted a photo from that 1939 rally.
“Historian here,” remarked Professor Manisha Sinha, President of the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic, “not the first time that Madison Square Garden has hosted a Nazi rally. Businessmen trying to overthrow a democratically elected government? History doesn’t repeat but it sure rhymes!” she also said.
“Let’s be clear,” warns Democratic New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, whose district includes Madison Square Garden. “Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939.”
He’s calling on the owners of The Garden to cancel the event.
“This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence. For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally.”
The company that owns Madison Square Garden is owned by billionaire Trump donor Charles Dolan, who founded HBO.
Outrage online in response to the news of Trump’s planned Madison Square Garden rally has been palpable.
This was a banner in Madison Square Garden in 1939 when 20,000 Nazis gathered to “Stop Jewish Domination of Christian Americans!”
In 2020, PBS aired,” A Night at the Garden,” about the 1939 American Nazi rally.
Top GOP Strategist Names Three Key Issues That Will Get Republicans to Vote for Harris
Mike Madrid, a top Latino GOP strategist, says there are three key issues the Harris-Walz campaign must focus on to win over Republicans, these “three messages are far more important than the messengers,” and if they do so they will “win the race.”
Madrid, a Lincoln Project co-founder, is a veteran political consultant and one of the country’s authoritative experts on Latino voters. He is also the author of, “The Latino Century: How America’s Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy.”
In an interview with The Independent, Madrid warned, “the Latino vote looks like it’s going to keep getting stronger” for Trump.
“Madrid,” The Independent reports, “attributed the growing strength for Trump among Latinos to years of inept Democratic messaging that assumed immigration — ensuring a compassionate attitude towards migrants from South and Central America — was a priority for voters who had roots in that part of the world.”
“We’ve never been interested in immigration. It’s just this political and media narrative that the Democrats have been driving,” he said.
And he warns the Harris campaign is in “deep, deep trouble” in both Arizona and Nevada. The current FiveThirtyEight polling average puts Harris up by one point in Nevada and Trump up by one point in Arizona. Nationally, Harris is up just 2.6 percentage points over Trump.
“Demographically, the shift of North Carolina has made it far more important than Arizona,” he says, “so that if Harris wins North Carolina and Pennsylvania, there’s virtually no roadmap for Trump.”
Madrid believes Harris must focus on suburban women and college-educated voters.
“It’s gonna be the largest gender gap in the history of the country, and it’s correlated into the diploma divide,” he says. “What’s keeping her competitive is she is increasing the margins with college-educated women, and that includes Hispanic women, white women, African American women — all women with degrees are opening up this gap.”
He also warns Democrats to stop focusing so much on Republican “turncoats,” like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, to promote their message.
Madrid says Republicans don’t need someone telling them it’s OK to vote for Harris.
“You do not need a permission structure to defend your body or your country,” he says on social media. “I’m deeply honored & grateful for those Republicans who have the courage to step forward against Trump. Everything helps at this moment. But let’s be clear – we’re way past a ‘permission structure’.”
“We’re not selling toothpaste folks,” he continues. “The threat to our country and our rights is existential and that’s why 17-20% of Republicans were peeling off Trump – before Nikki Haley, before Liz Cheney, before the convention. Republican defections will win this race for Harris but…We should not put politicians, personalities or pundits in front of the issues proven to move Republican voters. That’s called stepping on your message. Lead with what has proven to work. Lead with the three things that jarred GOP voters out of their haze.”
“There are three issues proven to move Republican voters past ‘The Bannon Line’ from 2020,” Madrid writes. They are, the January 6 insurrection, Trump’s “Big Lie” about voter fraud and a “rigged” election, and the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion:
“January 6
The Big Lie
Dobbs
Focus on these three issues and you win the race. Harris can pass the Bannon line and get a record number of Republican votes.”
