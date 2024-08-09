News
‘Something Is Afoot’: Joe Rogan Joins Pro-MAGA Influencers in Ditching Trump Campaign
Joe Rogan, the “king of podcasting,” who recently signed a new, $250 million deal with Spotify – after his 2022 $200 million Spotify agreement – isn’t a “MAGA influencer,” but he comes close. Or he did, until now.
Thursday night Rogan, who reportedly has 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone, endorsed RFK Jr. for President.
Rogan, who at times has praised Donald Trump, was defended by him and told to not apologize in the wake of controversy surrounding his use of the “n” word and racist language. Ron DeSantis in 2022 also defended Rogan for using the “n” word.
Last year Rogan announced he would support the Florida GOP governor’s presidential campaign instead of “a dead man as a president,” referring to President Joe Biden. Back in 2020 Rogan supported Bernie Sanders for President.
But Rogan’s also hosted top MAGA influencers, far-right extremists, and billionaire bros on his show. Some of his best-known guests include conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, white nationalism-promoting Tucker Carlson, and billionaire Elon Musk (who reportedly has turned X into a pro-Trump/pro-MAGA platform.)
READ MORE: Trump’s Health Questioned After News Conference But What Do We Know About JD Vance?
In a 2022 CNN opinion column, Peniel E. Joseph talked “about exposing who Rogan really is and admitting that his brand of conversation, which at times traffics in conspiracy theories, cultural intolerance and blatant racism, attracts millions of avid listeners and corporate sponsors hungry to advertise their wares to such followers. Rogan is, in fact, an agent of these social ills, which he packages and sends out to his audience clothed in the language of moderation and moral equivalence.”
“Rogan has horribly and deliberately misgendered a trans MMA fighter. He’s discouraged young people from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, hosted guests who question its validity and given a platform to climate skepticism from controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.”
In that light Rogan’s endorsement of RFK Jr. over Trump makes sense despite declaring less than two weeks ago, “She’s gonna win,” referring to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
Rogan isn’t alone.
On Friday, The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, who tracks extremism and global trends, observed: “Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, and Nick Fuentes have made public statements against Trump today. Something is afoot.”
Pool is a right-wing podcaster. In what appears to now have been deleted, Pool also wrote, according to NJ.com: ““I think trump is on track to lose and this is why Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep MAGA die hards can’t form alliances properly Independents / post libs will say fuck that. Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m. … There’s a reason they can’t get a Rogan endorsement and it’s exactly this behavior The top podcast, markedly independent, fair and honest And they decide to go to war with it instead of trying to ally with it.”
READ MORE: ‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
Minutes later, Troy wrote: “Pool now claims to be walking back his comment. But he had to know it would result in a firestorm. Watch this space. I stand by the assertion that something is afoot. What exactly remains to be seen.”
Earlier Friday, The New Republic reported, “White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a ‘catastrophic loss.’”
Fuentes, along with Kanye West (“Ye”) notably dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago right after announcing his 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, another MAGA influencer, Laura Loomer, “is sounding the alarm about former President Donald Trump’s campaign,” as Raw Story reports.
“President Trump needs to make some serious changes in his campaign ASAP,” Loomer posted on X. “The ground game is not sufficient. The offense is lacking. The communication is dismal. The momentum is crashing. Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced? 89 days left. You need a lot more than just ‘Vibes.’ God only knows how many opportunities have been missed. Sad to see talent go to waste.”
READ MORE: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
Donald Trump appeared to be unfamiliar with the widely-used and extremely safe abortion drug, Mifepristone, when asked a question about it by a reporter Thursday afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago press conference. Critics are blasting his remarks.
The ex-president, who is currently down in the polls as Vice President Kamala Harris has flipped the trajectory of the election, pushed though his answer while leaving the impression he would support banning the drug, effectively moving the country closer to a nationwide near-total ban on abortion, while also supporting having the general public vote nationally on the issue.
Trump has repeatedly bragged he ended Roe v. Wade by putting three right-wing justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who stripped away the constitutional right to abortion. But as public opinion has come out sharply against that ruling he has tried to sidestep it, angering anti-abortion activists and his evangelical Christian base.
On Thursday, asked if he would “direct your FDA, for example, to revoke access to Mifepristone?” Trump interrupted the reporter to provide an answer (video below).
READ MORE: Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
“You could do things that will be, would supplement. Absolutely. And those things are pretty open and humane. But you have to be able to have a vote, and all I want to do is give everybody a vote and the votes are taking place right now as we speak. There are many things on a humane basis that you can do outside of that, but you also have to give a vote and the people are going to have to decide.”
Trump appeared to be suggesting he would order the FDA to ban the abortion drug Mifepristone, while claiming there are alternatives to it, which defeats the intended purpose of a ban. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all abortions in the U.S. are done via medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In 2020 that number was 53%.
There is no medical evidence that would necessitate banning Mifepristone.
The ex-president also appeared to be unaware that, outside of a constitutional amendment and elections, the U.S. has never held a national referendum on any issue, and there is no constitutional method to “give a vote” so “the people” can decide the issue.
Strong majorities of Americans support the right to abortion, and even stronger majorities oppose a national abortion ban, the Associated Press reported last month.
Many of those who watched the former president Thursday and remarked on social media expressed astonishment at his response.
“Preceding the question,” noted Los Angeles Times columnist Jackie Calmes, “Trump says Harris isn’t smart. Then he takes the mifepristone question: He clearly has no idea what he’s talking about–the drug used in 2/3 of abortions today–& seems to suggest, yes, his FDA will revoke it (as the right wants).”
“It’s like bad improv at this point,” commented U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) “Not funny, not present, doesn’t understand the word the audience just tried to prompt him with… but massively overconfident in his skills.”
RELATED: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
“He has no idea what mifepristone is,” remarked columnist and former Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett.
“Trump’s answer is pure gibberish. He has no idea what mifepristone is or what he’s saying,” wrote communications strategist Laura Chapin.
“Sweet Jesus,” exclaimed communications professor and McClatchy News columnist Issac Bailey. “This dude is trying to BS his way through important policy questions, which he clearly knows next to nothing about.”
“Yeah,” wrote Jessica Mason Pieklo, Executive Editor and senior vice president of the Rewire News Group, “this man has no idea what mifepristone is lol.”
“He tried to couch it in nonsensical double-speak,” noted political strategist Maya Rupert, “but here is Trump confirming that he would direct his FDA to revoke access to medication abortion NATIONWIDE. This is a national abortion ban. This is what we are voting on.”
“If any other presidential candidate gave a non-answer this incoherent, it would lead the news for like 5 days,” remarked author and University of Pennsylvania scholar and instructor Brian Rosenwald. “I mean I’ve seen toddlers be more coherent. Does he know what Mifepristone is?”
Watch the video of Trump below or at this link.
Reporter: Would you direct your fda to revoke access to Mifepristone
Trump: You could do things that would supplement. Absolutely. And those things are pretty open and humane… pic.twitter.com/963ovR6MRR
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024
READ MORE: Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
News
‘Take Care of Your Neighbors’: Walz Stops Speech to Help Rally Attendee Who Fell Ill
Governor Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s newly-minted running mate, stopped his speech Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to urge staffers to get help for a supporter who apparently was ill. Refusing to continue until he was assured the rally-goer was OK, the Minnesota Democrat, a former school teacher, used the episode as an opportunity to urge Americans to help take care of their neighbors.
The event, short but powerful, stood in stark contrast to some rallies Donald Trump has held. the ex-president this year has scheduled rallies in searing heat, at times breaking 100 degrees, and when supporters in the crowd have fainted, the Trump campaign has bragged about their “enthusiasm.”
On Wednesday, minutes after telling the huge crowd, “we respect our neighbors” in his home state, the Governor paused his remarks for several minutes while the crowdgoer was being given assistance.
“Drink some water, folks. It is hot out,” Gov. Walz told supporters. “Thank you all for helping. Grateful. Thank you.”
READ MORE: ‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
Asking staffers for more water for other supporters, Walz reminded the crowd, “Take care of your neighbors.”
“Take care of one another on this. This is why we gather. Look, it’s hot. It is hot,” he told the audience. “We’ll make sure we’re ok, but I have to tell you all again, in all seriousness, to come and gather like this, to talk about our freedoms, the ability to talk about what could be good, and I have to say, this idea of caring for our neighbor and kindness and. a hand up when somebody need it, or just the sense that people go through things, and to be able to be there when they need it, that’s who we are. It’s not about mocking, it’s not name-calling.”
CNN reported the temperature in Eau Claire was 78 degrees.
On a Thursday in June at a Trump rally in Arizona, eleven supporters waiting for the ex-president to begin his speech were taken to the hospital due to extreme heat. BBC reported the temperature at the mega-church was 111 degrees.
“Team Trump boasted about people ‘braving’ extreme heat in Arizona while waiting to watch Trump ramble incoherently at a campaign rally for over an hour,” The New Republic reported about the medical event, “making no mention that at least 11 people collapsed and were hospitalized for heat exhaustion.”
“’That’s an enthusiasm that Joe Biden will never see,’ Trump’s newsletter proclaimed of the crowds stuck roasting on unshaded concrete. ‘That’s the enthusiasm Americans have to Make America Great Again!’” TNR added.
READ MORE: Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
“That Team Trump apparently took no measures to meet its base’s most basic human needs amid an anticipated high of 108 degrees on Thursday—neither handing out water nor setting up cooling tents in anticipation of the heat—and instead touted their suffering as “’enthusiasm,'” TNR’s Talia Jane wrote.
“Three days after nearly a dozen people were treated for heat-related symptoms at an Arizona town hall he held in record-shattering heat,” The Daily Beast added, “Donald Trump complained jokingly to a Las Vegas crowd at a similarly sweltering rally about how no one worries about him.”
“They never mention me. I’m up here sweating like a dog,” he said. “[The] Secret Service said we have to make sure everyone is safe. I said, ‘What about me?’ We never thought of that. They don’t think about me. I’m working my ass off. I’m working hard.”
Watch a clip of Gov. Walz below or at this link.
Tim Walz pauses his Eau Claire, WI rally to make sure someone in the crowd has water and is okay. pic.twitter.com/XRll6c0EGr
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 7, 2024
READ MORE: Can Kamala Harris Win Florida? She’s Getting a Lot of Support – Even From Republicans
News
‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
In just over 24 hours, the newly-minted Harris-Walz presidential campaign has raised $36 million, held a rally for 12,000 people who stood on line for hours in Philadelphia’s 88-degree weather, and reportedly had to move the upcoming Wednesday evening Detroit rally outside to an airport hanger after 50,000 people RSVP’d. Their rally Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisconsin (photo above) has a miles-long line of cars to get in.
RELATED: Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
Top political experts seem stunned.
Former Obama advisor and 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina reposted this video of the line to get into the Harris-Walz rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, and wrote: “Wow. VP @KamalaHarris and Gov. @Tim_Walz have electrified the election in just 18 days. This ticket is reaching out to build a diverse, winning coalition of voters. Like in 2008, this feels like we’re on the brink of something transformative…”
Holy cow. This is the line right now to see VP Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin — an area that is represented by a Republican in Congress. This energy & enthusiasm are freaking jaw dropping.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 7, 2024
One reporter wrote on social media the line of cars to get into the Eau Claire rally was two miles long.
A Fox News correspondent at the Eau Claire rally posted this photo and wrote, “I’ve noticed a ton of Kamala shirts, hats – stuff I had not seen at previous Biden events. Voters told us they are feeling much more energized in the last few weeks.”
Happening now: The crowd continues to grow in Eau Claire, WI where VP Harris / Gov. Walz will speak this afternoon. I’ve noticed a ton of Kamala shirts, hats – stuff I had not seen at previous Biden events. Voters told us they are feeling much more energized in the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/pX2KUk5Nl2
— Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) August 7, 2024
Minnesota KSTP reporter Eric Chaloux wrote he had to walk more than 2.5 miles to get into the event, and posted this short interview with a local woman who said, “we don’t have traffic in Eau Claire.” She called it, “a hopeful sign there’s hope on the horizon.”
I started walking over 2.5 miles to Harris/?@Tim_Walz? event in Eau Claire to make it in for media check in—there’s a lot of traffic—here are some folks I met in the way—@kstp pic.twitter.com/hxsTxJoggE
— Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) August 7, 2024
And NBC News’ Jake Traylor posted video from inside the Eau Claire rally, which has gone viral with 350,000 views in just 45 minutes.
?EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin — Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” break out as thousands await @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/7ZEWT5T9Sf
— Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) August 7, 2024
Trump vice-presidential running mate JD Vance is campaigning in the same states as Harris and Walz are this week. He has a rally in Wisconsin later Wednesday, and had a press conference in Michigan earlier.
— Maggie George (@MaggieLynnG) August 7, 2024
Former Obama chief strategist David Axelrod, who also served as a White House senior advisor and currently is a CNN senior political commentator, on Sunday said Trump still had the advantage, while claiming the outpouring of support for Kamala Harris’s new presidential campaign was “irrational exuberance.”
READ MORE: Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
“She has a lot of momentum, but if you do look at the polling, this is still a really tight race,” Axelrod said, as The Hill reported. “This is going to be a hard fight for either side. It’s based on the numbers we’re seeing right now.”
“Look, I mean, there’s a lot of irrational exuberance … on the Democratic side of the aisle right now, because there was despair for some period of time about what November was gonna look like,” he continued. “Now people feel like there’s a chance.”
On Tuesday, after the Harris-Walz launch in Philadelphia, Axelrod had a different view.
“That was a truly an amazing kickoff rally. Huge and energetic crowd. Great, connecting speeches and introduction of @TimWalz, whose Heartland appeal was very much on display. Hell of a start!” Axelrod wrote.
Earlier Tuesday Axelrod reposted Governor Walz’s introduction video, and remarked, “Pretty powerful opener from @TimWalz.”
Wednesday morning, Axelrod appeared even more upbeat:
“In past campaigns, Trump’s never exceeded 47% nationally. He benefitted from 3d parties soaking up vote, lowering threshold in battlegrounds in ’16 & suffered for lack of them in ’20. [With] @KamalaHarris, Dems are coming home & vote for 3rd parties has shrunk. Ominous for Trump.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Quip’: Usha Vance Lies to Try to Clean Up Husband’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Attack
Trending
- News3 days ago
First Harris-Walz Ads Go Viral as Democratic Donations Surge
- News3 days ago
‘Tennessee Santos’: FBI Executed Search Warrant on MAGA US Congressman
- News2 days ago
‘Take Care of Your Neighbors’: Walz Stops Speech to Help Rally Attendee Who Fell Ill
- News2 days ago
‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
- OPINION22 hours ago
Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
- OPINION1 day ago
Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
- News20 hours ago
‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug