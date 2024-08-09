‘Especially a Woman!’: Fox Host Furious Kamala Harris Loves to Cook

Vice President Kamala Harris loves to cook, once hosted a YouTube series, “Cooking With Kamala,” and has been photographed many times, often with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, “whipping up something new for my family” in the kitchen.

When I have some time off the campaign trail, I love to be in the kitchen whipping up something new for my family. See what @douglasemhoff and I were cooking the other day. pic.twitter.com/rmjRRPkYBX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2019

No better way to kick off a Friday than cooking with @TomColicchio, chatting about everything from how we can help local restaurants during this crisis to @douglasemhoff‘s onion goggles.

Watch the full convo here: https://t.co/Ovvmmdtxcv pic.twitter.com/hutIXgZQZd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2020

The Vice President’s love of cooking is well-known, and her supporters one year sent her their favorite recipes for her birthday.

I can’t wait to try out these recipes. Thanks for making this birthday so incredibly special. pic.twitter.com/F7R0npJM3G — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 21, 2019

She also has used her love of cooking as a tool to inspire people to vote.

Almost a year ago, @MindyKaling invited me to her home to cook masala dosa and talk politics. While we couldn’t catch up in the kitchen this time, I loved having the chance to connect with her on food, family, and—of course—voting in the most important election of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/xU11hrwbwZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020

Food represents a piece of where we came from and the connections we share. Loved talking with @AyeshaCurry (over a pan of her Rasta Pasta!) about our favorite recipes, family, and everything that’s at stake in this election. pic.twitter.com/Y7OFzS0ecm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2020

Last month Esquire published, “An Entirely Serious Investigation into Kamala Harris’s Cookbooks.”

“Harris’s passion for cooking is well-documented, by herself and ,” Esquire’s Joshua David Stein wrote. “She religiously makes Sunday dinner. (Bolognese is her specialty.) She has a cooking show on YouTube. So the height of that kitchen stack shouldn’t surprise us. It’s the titles themselves that tell you—us, as in we the people—about the contours and catholicity of her interest in the culinary arts. Here is a person whose horizons are broad but whose focus is pragmatic. What is immediately clear is that, if these cookbooks are indicators of an overall umwelt, Harris values the restorative powers of cooking—not individually but as part of a community. In other words, she cooks not just for herself but for others.”

Fox News fill-in anchor Julie Banderas is, apparently, furious.

And she’s making it personal.

On Friday’s “Outnumbered,” one of her co-hosts declared, “Julie, save me, please, from the sinking ship and the tragedy that this is.”

“Yeah, first of all, that’s not doing women any favors,” Banderas claimed. “I mean, yes, it would be amazing to have a woman in the White House one day, right? That would be a huge glass ceiling shatterer. But I don’t want to hear about a White House, you know, President cooking like that, and especially a woman!” she exclaimed.

“Like, I don’t cook and I proudly wear that badge. I am not domesticated whatsoever,” she added, before bragging, “and my kids are pretty much, you know, fending for themselves.” Banderas has three children.

Responding to the video clip, Snopes reporter Jordan Liles added, “Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of ‘Merry Christmas’ from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they?”

Liles debunked a false claim Donald Trump made this week when he said Vice President Harris doesn’t want anyone saying “Merry Christmas.”

Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of “Merry Christmas” from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they? https://t.co/Z76VCAx3le — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) August 9, 2024

Presidents have been known to cook while in the White House, including, according to Mashed, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Even earlier, cooking was one of Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower “favorite hobbies,” according to his official library. which hosts a cookbook published with his recipes.

Banderas: I don’t want to hear about a White House president cooking, especially a woman pic.twitter.com/sUa9kAvATk — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2024

