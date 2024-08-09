News
‘Especially a Woman!’: Fox Host Furious Kamala Harris Loves to Cook
Vice President Kamala Harris loves to cook, once hosted a YouTube series, “Cooking With Kamala,” and has been photographed many times, often with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, “whipping up something new for my family” in the kitchen.
When I have some time off the campaign trail, I love to be in the kitchen whipping up something new for my family. See what @douglasemhoff and I were cooking the other day. pic.twitter.com/rmjRRPkYBX
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2019
No better way to kick off a Friday than cooking with @TomColicchio, chatting about everything from how we can help local restaurants during this crisis to @douglasemhoff‘s onion goggles.
Watch the full convo here: https://t.co/Ovvmmdtxcv pic.twitter.com/hutIXgZQZd
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2020
The Vice President’s love of cooking is well-known, and her supporters one year sent her their favorite recipes for her birthday.
I can’t wait to try out these recipes. Thanks for making this birthday so incredibly special. pic.twitter.com/F7R0npJM3G
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 21, 2019
READ MORE: ‘Something Is Afoot’: Joe Rogan Joins Pro-MAGA Influencers in Ditching Trump Campaign
She also has used her love of cooking as a tool to inspire people to vote.
Almost a year ago, @MindyKaling invited me to her home to cook masala dosa and talk politics. While we couldn’t catch up in the kitchen this time, I loved having the chance to connect with her on food, family, and—of course—voting in the most important election of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/xU11hrwbwZ
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020
Food represents a piece of where we came from and the connections we share. Loved talking with @AyeshaCurry (over a pan of her Rasta Pasta!) about our favorite recipes, family, and everything that’s at stake in this election. pic.twitter.com/Y7OFzS0ecm
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2020
Last month Esquire published, “An Entirely Serious Investigation into Kamala Harris’s Cookbooks.”
“Harris’s passion for cooking is well-documented, by herself and others,” Esquire’s Joshua David Stein wrote. “She religiously makes Sunday dinner. (Bolognese is her specialty.) She has a cooking show on YouTube. So the height of that kitchen stack shouldn’t surprise us. It’s the titles themselves that tell you—us, as in we the people—about the contours and catholicity of her interest in the culinary arts. Here is a person whose horizons are broad but whose focus is pragmatic. What is immediately clear is that, if these cookbooks are indicators of an overall umwelt, Harris values the restorative powers of cooking—not individually but as part of a community. In other words, she cooks not just for herself but for others.”
Fox News fill-in anchor Julie Banderas is, apparently, furious.
And she’s making it personal.
On Friday’s “Outnumbered,” one of her co-hosts declared, “Julie, save me, please, from the sinking ship and the tragedy that this is.”
“Yeah, first of all, that’s not doing women any favors,” Banderas claimed. “I mean, yes, it would be amazing to have a woman in the White House one day, right? That would be a huge glass ceiling shatterer. But I don’t want to hear about a White House, you know, President cooking like that, and especially a woman!” she exclaimed.
READ MORE: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
“Like, I don’t cook and I proudly wear that badge. I am not domesticated whatsoever,” she added, before bragging, “and my kids are pretty much, you know, fending for themselves.” Banderas has three children.
Responding to the video clip, Snopes reporter Jordan Liles added, “Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of ‘Merry Christmas’ from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they?”
Liles debunked a false claim Donald Trump made this week when he said Vice President Harris doesn’t want anyone saying “Merry Christmas.”
Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of “Merry Christmas” from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they? https://t.co/Z76VCAx3le
— Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) August 9, 2024
Presidents have been known to cook while in the White House, including, according to Mashed, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.
Even earlier, cooking was one of Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower “favorite hobbies,” according to his official library. which hosts a cookbook published with his recipes.
Banderas: I don’t want to hear about a White House president cooking, especially a woman pic.twitter.com/sUa9kAvATk
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2024
See the social media posts and videos above or at this link
READ MORE: ‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
‘Something Is Afoot’: Joe Rogan Joins Pro-MAGA Influencers in Ditching Trump Campaign
Joe Rogan, the “king of podcasting,” who recently signed a new, $250 million deal with Spotify – after his 2022 $200 million Spotify agreement – isn’t a “MAGA influencer,” but he comes close. Or he did, until now.
Thursday night Rogan, who reportedly has 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone, endorsed RFK Jr. for President.
Rogan, who at times has praised Donald Trump, was defended by him and told to not apologize in the wake of controversy surrounding his use of the “n” word and racist language. Ron DeSantis in 2022 also defended Rogan for using the “n” word.
Last year Rogan announced he would support the Florida GOP governor’s presidential campaign instead of “a dead man as a president,” referring to President Joe Biden. Back in 2020 Rogan supported Bernie Sanders for President.
But Rogan’s also hosted top MAGA influencers, far-right extremists, and billionaire bros on his show. Some of his best-known guests include conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, white nationalism-promoting Tucker Carlson, and billionaire Elon Musk (who reportedly has turned X into a pro-Trump/pro-MAGA platform.)
READ MORE: Trump’s Health Questioned After News Conference But What Do We Know About JD Vance?
In a 2022 CNN opinion column, Peniel E. Joseph talked “about exposing who Rogan really is and admitting that his brand of conversation, which at times traffics in conspiracy theories, cultural intolerance and blatant racism, attracts millions of avid listeners and corporate sponsors hungry to advertise their wares to such followers. Rogan is, in fact, an agent of these social ills, which he packages and sends out to his audience clothed in the language of moderation and moral equivalence.”
“Rogan has horribly and deliberately misgendered a trans MMA fighter. He’s discouraged young people from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, hosted guests who question its validity and given a platform to climate skepticism from controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.”
In that light Rogan’s endorsement of RFK Jr. over Trump makes sense despite declaring less than two weeks ago, “She’s gonna win,” referring to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
Rogan isn’t alone.
On Friday, The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, who tracks extremism and global trends, observed: “Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, and Nick Fuentes have made public statements against Trump today. Something is afoot.”
Pool is a right-wing podcaster. In what appears to now have been deleted, Pool also wrote, according to NJ.com: ““I think trump is on track to lose and this is why Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep MAGA die hards can’t form alliances properly Independents / post libs will say fuck that. Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m. … There’s a reason they can’t get a Rogan endorsement and it’s exactly this behavior The top podcast, markedly independent, fair and honest And they decide to go to war with it instead of trying to ally with it.”
READ MORE: ‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
Minutes later, Troy wrote: “Pool now claims to be walking back his comment. But he had to know it would result in a firestorm. Watch this space. I stand by the assertion that something is afoot. What exactly remains to be seen.”
Earlier Friday, The New Republic reported, “White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a ‘catastrophic loss.’”
Fuentes, along with Kanye West (“Ye”) notably dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago right after announcing his 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, another MAGA influencer, Laura Loomer, “is sounding the alarm about former President Donald Trump’s campaign,” as Raw Story reports.
“President Trump needs to make some serious changes in his campaign ASAP,” Loomer posted on X. “The ground game is not sufficient. The offense is lacking. The communication is dismal. The momentum is crashing. Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced? 89 days left. You need a lot more than just ‘Vibes.’ God only knows how many opportunities have been missed. Sad to see talent go to waste.”
READ MORE: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
‘Pure Gibberish’: Trump Tried to ‘BS His Way Through’ Question About Abortion Drug
Donald Trump appeared to be unfamiliar with the widely-used and extremely safe abortion drug, Mifepristone, when asked a question about it by a reporter Thursday afternoon at his Mar-a-Lago press conference. Critics are blasting his remarks.
The ex-president, who is currently down in the polls as Vice President Kamala Harris has flipped the trajectory of the election, pushed though his answer while leaving the impression he would support banning the drug, effectively moving the country closer to a nationwide near-total ban on abortion, while also supporting having the general public vote nationally on the issue.
Trump has repeatedly bragged he ended Roe v. Wade by putting three right-wing justices on the U.S. Supreme Court who stripped away the constitutional right to abortion. But as public opinion has come out sharply against that ruling he has tried to sidestep it, angering anti-abortion activists and his evangelical Christian base.
On Thursday, asked if he would “direct your FDA, for example, to revoke access to Mifepristone?” Trump interrupted the reporter to provide an answer (video below).
READ MORE: Harlan Crow Helped Fund Swiftboating. Trump Campaign Continues That Legacy in Walz Attack
“You could do things that will be, would supplement. Absolutely. And those things are pretty open and humane. But you have to be able to have a vote, and all I want to do is give everybody a vote and the votes are taking place right now as we speak. There are many things on a humane basis that you can do outside of that, but you also have to give a vote and the people are going to have to decide.”
Trump appeared to be suggesting he would order the FDA to ban the abortion drug Mifepristone, while claiming there are alternatives to it, which defeats the intended purpose of a ban. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of all abortions in the U.S. are done via medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. In 2020 that number was 53%.
There is no medical evidence that would necessitate banning Mifepristone.
The ex-president also appeared to be unaware that, outside of a constitutional amendment and elections, the U.S. has never held a national referendum on any issue, and there is no constitutional method to “give a vote” so “the people” can decide the issue.
Strong majorities of Americans support the right to abortion, and even stronger majorities oppose a national abortion ban, the Associated Press reported last month.
Many of those who watched the former president Thursday and remarked on social media expressed astonishment at his response.
“Preceding the question,” noted Los Angeles Times columnist Jackie Calmes, “Trump says Harris isn’t smart. Then he takes the mifepristone question: He clearly has no idea what he’s talking about–the drug used in 2/3 of abortions today–& seems to suggest, yes, his FDA will revoke it (as the right wants).”
“It’s like bad improv at this point,” commented U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) “Not funny, not present, doesn’t understand the word the audience just tried to prompt him with… but massively overconfident in his skills.”
RELATED: Is Donald Trump ‘Quiet Quitting’? Here’s What His ‘Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago’ Reveals
“He has no idea what mifepristone is,” remarked columnist and former Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett.
“Trump’s answer is pure gibberish. He has no idea what mifepristone is or what he’s saying,” wrote communications strategist Laura Chapin.
“Sweet Jesus,” exclaimed communications professor and McClatchy News columnist Issac Bailey. “This dude is trying to BS his way through important policy questions, which he clearly knows next to nothing about.”
“Yeah,” wrote Jessica Mason Pieklo, Executive Editor and senior vice president of the Rewire News Group, “this man has no idea what mifepristone is lol.”
“He tried to couch it in nonsensical double-speak,” noted political strategist Maya Rupert, “but here is Trump confirming that he would direct his FDA to revoke access to medication abortion NATIONWIDE. This is a national abortion ban. This is what we are voting on.”
“If any other presidential candidate gave a non-answer this incoherent, it would lead the news for like 5 days,” remarked author and University of Pennsylvania scholar and instructor Brian Rosenwald. “I mean I’ve seen toddlers be more coherent. Does he know what Mifepristone is?”
Watch the video of Trump below or at this link.
Reporter: Would you direct your fda to revoke access to Mifepristone
Trump: You could do things that would supplement. Absolutely. And those things are pretty open and humane… pic.twitter.com/963ovR6MRR
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024
READ MORE: Trump ‘Too Old’ Majority Now Say as Health, Mental Fitness Increasingly Worry Voters
‘Take Care of Your Neighbors’: Walz Stops Speech to Help Rally Attendee Who Fell Ill
Governor Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s newly-minted running mate, stopped his speech Wednesday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to urge staffers to get help for a supporter who apparently was ill. Refusing to continue until he was assured the rally-goer was OK, the Minnesota Democrat, a former school teacher, used the episode as an opportunity to urge Americans to help take care of their neighbors.
The event, short but powerful, stood in stark contrast to some rallies Donald Trump has held. the ex-president this year has scheduled rallies in searing heat, at times breaking 100 degrees, and when supporters in the crowd have fainted, the Trump campaign has bragged about their “enthusiasm.”
On Wednesday, minutes after telling the huge crowd, “we respect our neighbors” in his home state, the Governor paused his remarks for several minutes while the crowdgoer was being given assistance.
“Drink some water, folks. It is hot out,” Gov. Walz told supporters. “Thank you all for helping. Grateful. Thank you.”
READ MORE: ‘Dems Coming Home’: Harris-Walz ‘Transformative’ Campaign ‘Ominous for Trump,’ Experts Say
Asking staffers for more water for other supporters, Walz reminded the crowd, “Take care of your neighbors.”
“Take care of one another on this. This is why we gather. Look, it’s hot. It is hot,” he told the audience. “We’ll make sure we’re ok, but I have to tell you all again, in all seriousness, to come and gather like this, to talk about our freedoms, the ability to talk about what could be good, and I have to say, this idea of caring for our neighbor and kindness and. a hand up when somebody need it, or just the sense that people go through things, and to be able to be there when they need it, that’s who we are. It’s not about mocking, it’s not name-calling.”
CNN reported the temperature in Eau Claire was 78 degrees.
On a Thursday in June at a Trump rally in Arizona, eleven supporters waiting for the ex-president to begin his speech were taken to the hospital due to extreme heat. BBC reported the temperature at the mega-church was 111 degrees.
“Team Trump boasted about people ‘braving’ extreme heat in Arizona while waiting to watch Trump ramble incoherently at a campaign rally for over an hour,” The New Republic reported about the medical event, “making no mention that at least 11 people collapsed and were hospitalized for heat exhaustion.”
“’That’s an enthusiasm that Joe Biden will never see,’ Trump’s newsletter proclaimed of the crowds stuck roasting on unshaded concrete. ‘That’s the enthusiasm Americans have to Make America Great Again!’” TNR added.
READ MORE: Trump Responds to ‘Joyful Warriors’ Harris and Walz by Amping Up Lies and Fear-Mongering
“That Team Trump apparently took no measures to meet its base’s most basic human needs amid an anticipated high of 108 degrees on Thursday—neither handing out water nor setting up cooling tents in anticipation of the heat—and instead touted their suffering as “’enthusiasm,'” TNR’s Talia Jane wrote.
“Three days after nearly a dozen people were treated for heat-related symptoms at an Arizona town hall he held in record-shattering heat,” The Daily Beast added, “Donald Trump complained jokingly to a Las Vegas crowd at a similarly sweltering rally about how no one worries about him.”
“They never mention me. I’m up here sweating like a dog,” he said. “[The] Secret Service said we have to make sure everyone is safe. I said, ‘What about me?’ We never thought of that. They don’t think about me. I’m working my ass off. I’m working hard.”
Watch a clip of Gov. Walz below or at this link.
Tim Walz pauses his Eau Claire, WI rally to make sure someone in the crowd has water and is okay. pic.twitter.com/XRll6c0EGr
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 7, 2024
READ MORE: Can Kamala Harris Win Florida? She’s Getting a Lot of Support – Even From Republicans
