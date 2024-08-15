News
‘Make Them Pay’: JD Vance Says ‘Destroy’ Those Who Oppose Values That Make America Great
In a fascistic, nationalistic, and anti-“woke” speech to a right-wing pro-MAGA think tank in 2021, JD Vance decreed the conservative movement should destroy those who are “fighting the values and virtues that make this country great.”
Vance’s remarks to the Claremont Institute were unearthed Thursday by The Christian Science Monitor, which reported on his views about Amazon supporting Black Lives Matter, and companies that are pro-choice.
But his full 21-minute speech (video below, full published text here), which he delivered just two months before launching his successful U.S. Senate campaign, is much more broad and ideologically-driven. In it, he attacks globalization, Critical Race Theory (CRT), the Black Lives Matter movement, and the “digitalization of the American economy.”
In it, Vance, now the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nominee, alleges ideas that progressive institutions promote are the cause of America’s ills, and decrees the power those institutions have over society should be negated – or they should be destroyed.
READ MORE: Trump’s Latest Sentencing Delay Request Spurs Debate: ‘Not an Easy Call’ or ‘Hard Pass’?
“One of the biggest capital allocators in the world is that woke social justice hedge fund known as Harvard University, which has over $120 billion under management, which funds some of the most destructive ideologies all across our country, which literally trains the next generation of priests in the woke seminary that’s dominating our professional class,” Vance told the audience listening to his speech, “Fighting Woke Capital.”
After targeting institutions that he says are “woke social justice hedge fund[s],” like Harvard University, and the Ford Foundation, which allocate “woke capital,” Vance says, “I think there are some obvious solutions, and it should start from a fundamental premise that if you are fighting the American nation state, if you are fighting the values and virtues that make this country great, the conservative movement should be about nothing if not reducing your power, and if necessary, destroying you.”
In his remarks Vance does not appear to differentiate between institutions and the people who run them.
“We cannot let the people who are driving this country into the ground continue to benefit from special benefits,” Vance says, “from tax breaks, from subsidies, or from liability protections. That is the simple rule that we should follow. Harvard University’s $120 billion endowment is ammunition for our enemies, and we can’t let the enemy have that much ammunition or we’re going to lose. It’s that simple. This principle should guide all of our policies. If you cannot go after the pocketbook of these people, if you cannot make them pay, then you are accepting defeat. It’s that simple. We’re never going to beat them unless we go after them.”
READ MORE: ‘My Wife Had This Baby’: JD Vance Trounced for ‘Misogynistic’ Views on Women and Family
“We should eliminate all of the special privileges that exist for our non-profit foundation class,” Vance, who ran an unsuccessful nonprofit, adds. “If you’re spending all your money to teach racism to our children in their schools, why do we give you special tax breaks instead of taxing you more? When Biden raises taxes, the rich won’t pay the brunt of this. They’ll give money to their foundations, which will use it to push their progressive agenda. They’ll be saved from the consequence of the tax increase even as it will empower institutions that hate us. We need to stop that. The decision to give those foundations and those organizations special privileges is a decision made by public policy. We need better public policy, and a willingness to actually go after the institutions that are trying to destroy the American way of life.”
Commenting on Vance’s speech in 2021, Esquire’s Charles P. Pierce warned: “Fascism doesn’t die just because it loses an election here and there. Here it comes, America. Be ready. Because J.D. Vance knows what’s good for you.”
Watch Vance’s full speech below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Underestimating Harris’: Former Bush Strategist Warns Polls Off as Enthusiasm ‘Skyrockets’
News
Trump’s Latest Sentencing Delay Request Spurs Debate: ‘Not an Easy Call’ or ‘Hard Pass’?
Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced for his New York State criminal conviction win 34 felony fraud counts next month, but on Thursday the ex-president, who was granted immunity for official acts by the U.S. Supreme Court, asked Judge Juan Merchan for another delay, until after the November election – claiming not granting one would amount to “election interference.”
Legal experts seem split on what could, and should, happen.
“Trump, who was convicted for his criminal efforts to conceal information from the public in the days leading up to the 2016 election, is now asking the judge to delay sentencing and therefore deprive the public of relevant information in the days leading up to the 2024 election,” noted national security attorney Brad Moss. “It’s a pattern with this guy.”
It’s a pattern that’s being noticed.
READ MORE: JD Vance Attack on ‘Woke’ Companies Supporting BLM ‘Sounds Like a Conspiracy Theory’
“Trump also feverishly tried to delay the start of the trial earlier this year, filing successive unsuccessful interim stay requests in a state appellate court the week before opening arguments in April,” Courthouse News reports. “Like those efforts, legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold believes this latest letter to be a longshot ask. Gold, a criminal defense attorney at the New Jersey-based Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, told Courthouse News on Thursday that Merchan is likely ‘fed up’ with Trump’s constant delay efforts.”
“The judge seems aggravated, and I would be too,” Gold said.
Gold also suggests Judge Merchan might move ahead with the September 18 sentencing date, but hold off on the effective date until after the November election.
Professor of law and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney sees no need for compromise and suggests the judge should stick to the schedule. She writes: “Judge Merchan should give this one a hard pass.”
But MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin is looking deeply into Trump’s letter, and suggests the “conventional wisdom” that Trump will not obtain a delay might be flawed.
Also flawed, Rubin writes, is Trump’s attorneys’ letter to Judge Merchan, which “highlights how ill equipped the Supreme Court’s immunity decision is to resolve key procedural questions in the NY case,” she notes.
After looking at Trump’s thrice-denied conflict of interest claims and recusal request against Judge Merchan, Rubin adds, “Then there’s the timing of the letter. Judge Merchan moved Trump’s sentencing from 7/11 to 9/18 1) because of Trump’s post-immunity decision motion to set aside the verdict 2) and did so the day after SCOTUS ruled. They’ve known sentencing was scheduled for 9/18 for 6 weeks.”
READ MORE: ‘My Wife Had This Baby’: JD Vance Trounced for ‘Misogynistic’ Views on Women and Family
She then goes back to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling for Trump on presidential immunity.
“In the ordinary course, a New York defendant would have to proceed to sentencing before a verdict is appealable. But *this* New York defendant brought a successful SCOTUS case that applies, at least in part, here,” she explains.
And because Trump is being treated differently by the highest court in the land, she explains, “specifically, the Court ruled that a denial of immunity is appealable before trial. Does that mean the denial of a motion to set aside the verdict (predicated on the admission of official act evidence) must also be immediately appealable? Trump says yes.”
Here’s where her suggestion that the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, at least in part, is flawed, comes into play:
“Parsing the language of the majority opinion closely, the Court’s holdings that immunity decisions must be made ‘at the outset’ of the case and are appealable before trial don’t necessarily apply to evidence. But it’s also not crystal clear that they don’t.”
Rubin concludes, “strip away the baseless accusations of judicial conflict & prosecutorial malice, and the letter raises a serious, unanswered procedural question. I’ll predict Merchan will forge ahead–but to me, even Team Trump’s strategic delay notwithstanding, it’s not an easy call.”
READ MORE: ‘Underestimating Harris’: Former Bush Strategist Warns Polls Off as Enthusiasm ‘Skyrockets’
News
JD Vance Attack on ‘Woke’ Companies Supporting BLM ‘Sounds Like a Conspiracy Theory’
Two months before he announced his run for the U.S. Senate, JD Vance delivered an anti-“woke” speech alleging companies that support a woman’s right to choose just want “cheap labor,” and claimed Amazon supported the Black Lives Matter movement because the protests were destroying the company’s competition.
Vance, who launched his successful Senate run in July of 2021 and is now Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, has been the subject of tremendous investigation by the media, which have found the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and billionaire-supported venture capitalist had a very full speaking schedule in the early 2000s.
“A couple of years ago Stacey Abrams said, about a Georgia abortion restriction, that this was a bad bill because it was bad for business,” Vance told an audience at the ultra-conservative pro-MAGA Claremont Institute think tank. Abrams is the former Georgia Democratic House Minority Leader who became the voting rights advocate whose efforts helped President Joe Biden win the Peach State.
READ MORE: ‘My Wife Had This Baby’: JD Vance Trounced for ‘Misogynistic’ Views on Women and Family
“That was the argument of our new corporate, neoliberal class. And she was right. This is something that those of us on the right have to accept. When the big corporations come against you for passing abortion restrictions, when corporations are so desperate for cheap labor that they don’t want people to parent children, Stacey Abrams is right to say that abortion restrictions are bad for business.”
The Christian Science Monitor on Thursday, citing Vance’s 2021 speech, reports Abrams says Vance had misrepresented her remarks.
“Ms. Abrams had lamented in a 2019 Twitter thread that more business leaders weren’t speaking up against a bill prohibiting most abortions in Georgia. She says in a statement to the Monitor that his comments misrepresented her earlier remarks, while saying he and Mr. Trump ‘expressed contempt for women’s healthcare.'”
“A woman’s access to abortion directly affects her ability to secure an education, find a job and advance and make decisions about how and when to grow a family,” Abrams told The Monitor via email. “Companies cannot effectively attract and retain talent when half of the available workforce is denied basic human rights to care and self-determination.”
In his wide-ranging Claremont speech, which was titled, “Fighting Woke Capital,” Vance continued, doubling-down on his opposition to abortion rights.
Saying, “those of us who want to protect the dignity of the unborn … should be for abortion restrictions, even if they are bad for business. We should support the dignity of human life, even if it means the corporate class doesn’t like it. That is a simple and unavoidable fact of the era that we find ourselves in.”
READ MORE: ‘Underestimating Harris’: Former Bush Strategist Warns Polls Off as Enthusiasm ‘Skyrockets’
As for Vance’s claim on Amazon’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, The Monitor spoke with a historian who says the far-right Republican’s allegation is unsupported.
Vance “accused Amazon of funding Black Lives Matter in order to burn down the competition,” The Monitor reported.
“Who benefits most when small businesses on Main Street are destroyed? Who wants to see their competitors unable to deliver goods and services to people, so that you get it delivered in your brown Amazon box? Jeff Bezos,” Vance said. “The people who are invested in destroying America via our corporate class are also getting rich from it. This is an important piece of the puzzle to understand.”
The Monitor reported that left-leaning historian and author Thomas Frank “says that Mr. Vance identified a phenomenon that has been going on for years – but took it to an extreme and unsupported conclusion.”
“’This combination of liberalism and capitalism, this does exist, and it’s real,’ says Mr. Frank. But instead of just accusing companies of virtue signaling, Mr. Vance makes a giant leap in framing their rhetoric and actions as part of a sinister plot. Jeff Bezos wanting Main Street to burn? ‘That sounds like a conspiracy theory to me. I would love to see his evidence for that.'”
READ MORE: White Born Again Christian Evangelicals Could Sway Election to Harris Warns CBN’s Brody
News
‘My Wife Had This Baby’: JD Vance Trounced for ‘Misogynistic’ Views on Women and Family
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s views on women and family came into greater focus on Wednesday after unearthed audio from just four years ago revealed him agreeing with a right-wing podcast host’s claim that grandmothers helping to raise children is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.”
While many reacted to that line, some critics looking deeper into the audio latched on to another portion of the interview, a story which the 39-year old U.S. Senator and venture capitalist hand-picked by Donald Trump shared to support the podcast host’s views.
“My wife had this baby seven weeks before she started the clerkship, still not sleeping any more than an hour and a half in a given interval, and her mom just took a sabbatical,” Vance said. “She’s a biology professor in California, just took a sabbatical for a year and came and lived with us and took care of our kid for a year.”
Former Republican and former GOP communications director Tara Setmayer, a resident scholar at Harvard’s Institute of Politics and the co-founder and CEO of the women-led bipartisan super PAC The Seneca Project, weighed in:
“Is it me or does JD Vance seem alarmingly detached emotionally from his wife and family?” Setmayer asked. “And what is with JD Vance’s obsession with diminishing a woman’s value based on her fertility? And now post-menopausal roles?”
READ MORE: ‘Underestimating Harris’: Former Bush Strategist Warns Polls Off as Enthusiasm ‘Skyrockets’
“It’s all very weird,” she concluded.
Dr. Jack Brown, a physician and nonverbal communication and emotional intelligence expert who analyzed both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on CNN during a 2016 presidential debate, honed in on Vance’s “My wife had this baby” remark.
“Note Vance did not say ‘our baby’ or ‘our son/daughter’ – nor did he use his wife’s or his child’s name. Profoundly non-affectionate, distancing, & objectifying,” Dr. Brown wrote.
He added Vance’s “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” remark “is beyond-words Creepy AF–misogynist AF.”
Shannon Watts, the gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder wrote: “So JD Vance believes young women exist to find husbands; women in their 20s, 30s and 40s exist to have children; and older women exist to help other women raise their children. No fucking thank you.”
Journalist, lawyer, columnist, and author Jill Filipovic, who has reported on human rights and women’s health issues from around the world, wrote extensively on the latest unearthed Vance remarks.
“What Are Females For?” she asks at Substack. “According to JD Vance, ‘females’ are for reproduction, childcare, and not much else.”
“Vance has opinions about many different kinds of women,” Filipovic writes. “Those who don’t have kids are ‘childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too’ and lack ‘a direct stake in the future of the country.’ Women who care about their work and plan their families are suckers: ‘If your worldview tells you that it’s bad for women to become mothers but liberating for them to work 90 hours a week in a cubicle at the New York Times or Goldman Sachs, you’ve been had,’ he tweeted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.”
READ MORE: White Born Again Christian Evangelicals Could Sway Election to Harris Warns CBN’s Brody
“Step mothers (and step parents generally), he has suggested, are not real parents,” she continues. “We have not yet heard his views on the purpose of pre-pubescent girls, but he has said that he believes even raped and impregnated children should be forced to give birth, even though their circumstances are ‘inconvenient’ — and Ohio, the state he represents as a US senator, has done just that, notoriously refusing to allow a ten-year-old rape victim to end her pregnancy (she had to travel out of state, at which point Republicans targeted the doctor who helped her).”
Revisiting Vance’s story about his mother-in-law, the California biology professor taking a sabbatical to help with his newborn child, Filipovic observes: “The concept of a male caregiver doesn’t come into the picture at all.”
“What was Vance doing around the time of his son’s birth and earliest months? Running a useless nonprofit and then joining an investment banking firm. His wife was clerking on the Supreme Court, the kind of rare career-making opportunity few law school graduates are ever going to turn down,” she notes. “Was what Vance doing when his son was born all that important? No. But it was paid, and he’s a man. And in Vance’s view, care work is women’s work. The idea that he might take a year-long sabbatical to raise his own son doesn’t come up. His mother-in-law, on the other hand, is purposed to do just that.”
“Yes,” Filipovic concludes, Vance’s “way of speaking is extremely weird. But his views on women and work are much worse than weird: They’re dangerous.”
READ MORE: Florida in Play for Harris? Election Could Hinge on ‘Inactive’ Sunshine State Dem Voters
