Connect with us

News

‘How Could You Prosecute the Hamburglar?’: New Kamala ‘Controversy’ Sparks ‘Confessions’

Published

on

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, on Thursday published its latest investigation into Democratic politicians: “‘I Did Fries’: Kamala Harris Claims She Worked at McDonald’s, but She Never Mentioned It Until She Ran for President. Did She Really Toil Beneath the Golden Arches?”

The Beacon’s 1220 word exposé is complete with screenshots of the former San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General, and U.S. Senator’s “October 1987 job application for a law clerk position in the Alameda County district attorney’s office,” front and back, including signature, and a screenshot of her résumé.

READ MORE: Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

“Harris’s résumé a year after she graduated college makes no mention of McDonald’s,” according to the Beacon, despite her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, “during which Barrymore’s sidekick, Ross Matthews, threw a softball at the vice president.”

The softball question: “I heard a rumor that you worked at McDonald’s?”

“‘I did work at McDonald’s,’ laughed Harris. ‘When I was at school … I did fries. And then I did the cashier.'”

“‘I didn’t know that about you,’ gasped Barrymore.”

The Free Beacon reports, “Neither did anyone who followed Harris’s long career in public life—that is, until she ran for president in 2019 and began to make the job a centerpiece of her biography.”

Fast food work is hard work. Workers are often underpaid, sometimes scheduled to work long hours, and sometimes in very early morning shifts or late into the night. But their plight and hard work until recently have not usually been seen as praiseworthy – or worthy of being on a résumé for a job as a district attorney. That may have changed, especially since the coronavirus pandemic, although Vice President Harris, the Free Beacon reported, revealed her McDonald’s job earlier.

The story, written by three Free Beacon reporters, is making its way around social media circles, and eliciting some comedic and some angry responses, as well as some revealing confessions.

“Yes, of course, the first thing law firms look for when they examine resumes is a stint at McDonalds,” snarked writer and comedian Frank Conniff. “How could you ever prosecute the Hamburglar without that experience? And forget about a political appointment from Mayor McCheese.”

It seems others, too, have left off summer, high school, and college jobs from their résumés.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

“My first real summer job in high school was working food service at the San Diego Zoo,” explained Ernie Tedeschi, former Chief Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “Every resume template & explainer in existence tells you to keep your CV tight and relevant and not to waste the employer’s time, so I can’t remember that job ever appearing on my resume.”

“True story,” revealed professor of law and author Jennifer Taub. “I worked serving popcorn and soda drinks at a movie theater in high school and never put it on my résumé. I also waited tables in college for special banquets and that never made it to my CV.”

“Guess I better disclose my fraud now,” quipped Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf. “I worked at the Banana Republic outlet for a heartbeat as a teenager. It was an awful experience that doesn’t make it onto my resume and didn’t appear in my memoir.”

Ebony Jade Hilton, MD, an MSNBC medical contributor, inventor, and co-founder of consulting firm shared her story: “I feel the need to confess that I left @footlocker off of my resumé when I applied for my first job as an Anesthesiologist.”

“In college,” attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council acknowledged, “I worked for Aramark part-time flipping burgers and doing line cook work for four years. I even spent most of a summer in my home town working the salad/dessert station in a local restaurant 4 days a week. I’ve never once put those jobs on a resume.”

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal, a frequent MSNBC guest declared, “I started my own snow shoveling business when I was 13 called ‘Melt 4 You’ but I’ve never put that on my CV, and I don’t call myself a former ‘small business owner.’ I guess I’m a fraud too.”

Jeff Timmer, a political strategist and Lincoln Project senior advisor snarked, “I leave out a roughly 30-year period where I helped elect Republicans. Instead, I say I was in prison. Makes things less awkward.”

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Trump Campaign Targets Secretary of the Army in Its Latest Attack Over Arlington Scandal

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 29, 2024

By

As Donald Trump’s Arlington National Cemetery scandal grows deeper and deeper, his campaign co-manager and senior advisor, Chris LaCivita, is lashing out at the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, after the Dept. of the Army issued a “rare” yet “stark rebuke,” as CNN reported, of the campaign’s efforts to politicize the cemetery where 400,000 service members, many of whom gave their lives for their country, are buried.

Secretary Wormuth is the first woman to become Secretary of the Army. The Trump campaign and Donald Trump himself have been attacking women recently. The cemetery official who filed a report allegedly stating they had been verbally and physically accosted is a woman. Trump himself made a sexual and sexist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic political opponent, just this morning. The Guardian described it as a “lewd” and “crudely misogynistic comment,” originally posted by another Truth Social user. On Wednesday, WIRED published a story titled, “The Trump Campaign’s Rhetoric About Women Sounds a Lot Like Andrew Tate’s.”

“As the Trump campaign overtly appeals to the manosphere, a WIRED investigation shows that the view of women espoused by alleged rapist and trafficker Andrew Tate matches perfectly with that of Trump and his allies,” the news site reported.

Chris LaCivita is a Republican strategist perhaps best-known as the architect of the manufactured and debunked “Swiftboat” smear campaign against Democratic 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry and his military record.

RELATED: Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

On Monday, Trump and several of his top campaign aides attended a wreath-laying ceremony held by two Gold Star families whose loved ones were among the 13 service members who died three years earlier in the suicide bombing attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport on Afghanistan. The Dept. of the Army, which oversees Arlington National Cemetery, had warned Trump he could attend but only as a private individual, and no campaign staffers would be allowed. It also informed him of other restrictions, in keeping with both ANC policy and federal law. It is a violation of federal law to use Arlington National Cemetery for political purposes or events.

But Trump ignored those rules and regulations, according to the Army, which defended a cemetery official who reportedly alleges Trump campaign staffers pushed her out of their way, in a physical and verbal assault as she tried to enforce the cemetery’s rules.

The Trump campaign also shot photographs and video, and released video on several social media platforms, in apparent violation of federal law.

“Arlington National Cemetery routinely hosts public wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for individuals and groups who submit requests in advance. ANC conducts nearly 3,000 such public ceremonies a year without incident,” the Army’s statement reads, according to Talking Points Memo.

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.”

READ MORE: ‘How Could You Prosecute the Hamburglar?’: New Kamala ‘Controversy’ Sparks ‘Confessions’

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

The Trump campaign on Tuesday edited its captured video from the Arlington events into a TikTok video (here), complete with music and Trump’s commentary as the narration.

On Monday, LaCivita had posted this short clip:

On Thursday, he responded to the Army’s rebuke by reposting that video and writing: “Reposting this hoping to trigger the hacks at @SecArmy,” referring to the Secretary of the Army. He could have tagged the U.S. Army’s account, @USArmy, but instead LaCivita targeted Secretary Wormuth’s official government account.

Critics blasted the LaCivita and the Trump campaign.

“The Trump campaign has spent the day beefing with the Army, Arlington National Cemetery, and firefighters,” observed journalist Mike Rothschild, an expert on conspiracy theories and has testified before Congress. “What American institutions will they beef with tomorrow? Astronauts? Kool and the Gang? Bald eagles?”

“So the ‘we love the troops’ crowd is actively trolling the U.S. Army, posting disrespectful politicization of our most hallowed national cemetery to ‘trigger’ people,” noted Daily KOS founder Markos Moulitsas. “Trump and his minions have bizarrely decided they’re on the ‘fuck the vets’ side. (And yes, I’m a vet).”

The New Republic reports, “LaCivita’s words are unlikely to help Trump’s efforts to attract more veterans to his side. The Republican presidential nominee’s anti-military rhetoric has been a point of contention with current and former service members in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the reputed Vietnam-era draft dodger came under fire for arguing that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was ‘much better’ than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. That comment struck a nerve with veterans, who connected Trump’s disrespectful rhetoric to a 2020 Atlantic report that caught the former president repeatedly referring to fallen soldiers as ‘suckers and losers.'”

Watch the video above or at this link.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

Continue Reading

News

Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

Published

14 hours ago

on

August 29, 2024

By

The Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, reportedly pulled strings to get Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery, amid what has become a scandal and a crisis for the ex-president’s campaign to re-take the White House and once again become Commander in Chief. Despite federal law that prohibits using the hallowed resting place of 400,000 of the nation’s service members for political purposes, on Monday the Trump campaign photographed, filmed, and released video across multiple social media platforms showing the one-term president and convicted felon awaiting sentencing participating in a wreath laying ceremony followed by him standing in a sacred section where photography is highly-regulated, and standing by several headstones, grinning, in his famous “thumbs up” pose, which was widely condemned.

The U.S. Dept. of the Army oversees and maintains Arlington National Cemetery. According to a Washington Post report Wednesday evening, “Pentagon officials were deeply concerned about the former president turning the visit into a campaign stop, but they also didn’t want to block him from coming, according to Defense Department officials and internal messages reviewed by The Washington Post.”

“Officials said they wanted to respect the wishes of grieving family members who wanted Trump there, but at the same time were wary of Trump’s record of politicizing the military. So they laid out ground rules they hoped would wall off politics from the final resting place of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.”

RELATED: ‘Offensive’: Trump Turns Arlington Visit Into Campaign TikTok as Veterans Condemn ‘Stunt’

Trump’s team was told he could attend only in his personal capacity and that campaign staff members were not allowed. Some of his top campaign staffers reportedly attended Monday’s event despite the rules set by cemetery officials. Also in attendance were several Republican politicians, including Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, now under fire for using a photo of the event in a re-election campaign fundraising email.

“No hats, signs or banners were allowed, according to military officials,” The Post also reported. “No speeches. Reporters and photographers could follow Trump for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns, but not to the 14-acre plot where veterans from recent wars are buried, known as Section 60. The media was kept away, unable to see the altercation — or anything else, for that matter — during that part of his visit.”

That “altercation,” reportedly involved a cemetery official who later filed a report stating Trump’s team verbally and physically assaulted her, according to multiple reports. She has said she is unwilling to press charges out of fear of retaliation from Trump’s supporters, according to The New York Times. The Trump campaign denies the allegations while campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Times the reason for her decision to refuse to press charges “is ridiculous and sounds like someone who has Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The cemetery “employee tried to enforce the rules as provided to her by blocking Trump’s team from bringing cameras to the graves of U.S. service members killed in recent years, according to a senior defense official and another person briefed on the incident,” The Post adds. “A larger male campaign aide insisted the camera was allowed and pushed past the cemetery employee, leaving her shocked.”

The Daily Caller reports Monday’s event “would have not happened without Speaker Johnson,” according to an unnamed source.

“Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to intervene to get former President Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery for the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal with Gold Star families, a family told the Daily Caller,” according to the right-wing website.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

That source also reportedly told The Daily Caller, “Arlington Cemetery officials claimed the families didn’t want any media, photography, or videography at Section 60, contradicting what the families had actually requested. The families were fine with the media, designated by the Trump team, but Arlington kept pushing back, obstructing the process.”

Not all families were fine with Trump’s appearance and photography.

“The family of a Green Beret who died by suicide after serving eight combat tours and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery expressed concern on Wednesday that Donald J. Trump’s campaign had filmed his gravesite without permission as Mr. Trump stood in an area where campaign photography isn’t allowed,” The New York Times reports. “Relatives of Master Sgt. Andrew Marckesano issued their statement two days after Mr. Trump’s visit.”

“Sergeant Marckesano died on July 7, 2020, after moving to Washington to begin a job at the Pentagon. He had three children, and friends said he had chronic post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in combat. He earned Silver and Bronze Stars during his service. His gravesite is adjacent to that of Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, a Marine who was killed in the 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.”

The Times reports while the Hoover family gave Trump permission to photograph, the Marckesano family did not, yet his grave “was shown in photos from the visit that were published online. A video was posted to Mr. Trump’s TikTok account featuring footage from the Section 60 visit and the gravestones from behind, with narration criticizing the handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.”

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

 

 

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Offensive’: Trump Turns Arlington Visit Into Campaign TikTok as Veterans Condemn ‘Stunt’

Published

1 day ago

on

August 28, 2024

By

Donald Trump has turned his highly-controversial and possibly unlawful campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery into a campaign TikTok video, complete with background music and his remarks as the voiceover. Arlington, the final resting place for about 400,000 of America’s service members, many of whom died in service to their country, has strict rules against using the grounds for political purposes, rules that are backed up by federal law.

Not only did the Trump campaign possibly violate federal law, according to a statement released by Arlington, but NPR reports members of the campaign allegedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with an Arlington official who apparently was attempting to enforce the rules.

“Video from Section 60, where recently buried U.S. service members are interred, later appeared in a Trump campaign Tik Tok in which he criticizes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival for the presidency,” USA Today reports.

@realdonaldtrumpShould have never happened.♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

Veterans and veterans’ groups are outraged, as are some members of the general public.

Former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told CNN, “I think it should be investigated.”

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

Esper says when he served as Secretary of the Army he was effectively the “custodian of Arlington Cemetery, since the Army has responsibility for it. There is no more hallowed ground in this nation than Arlington Cemetery.”

“Bottom line: The principle is that no person or party, either side, should ever use Arlington National Cemetery – or any of our cemeteries or battlefields – for partisan political purposes.”

The progressive veterans’ organization VoteVets blasted Trump for “using footage and photos his campaign took at Arlington National Cemetary for political purposes — against the rules and laws that govern this hallowed ground.”

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark called the Trump campaign’s event “deeply offensive” and a “stunt.”

The nonpartisan organization Veterans For Responsible Leadership called the Trump campaign’s actions “disgraceful.”

Army combat veteran and former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman, who has sat on the boards of several military-related nonprofits, blasted Trump.

RELATED: ‘Campaign Stunt’: Did Trump Event ‘Desecrating’ Arlington Cemetery Violate Federal Law?

In his video for Vote Vets, Wellman notes he is a retired Lt. Colonel who served for 22 years. He says the Arlington official who allegedly got into the altercation with the Trump campaign staffers “wasn’t trying to stop ‘Trump,’ he was trying to defend the graves of a couple of thousand of our brothers and sisters…who were being used as a prop.”

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) has asked for the report Arlington National Cemetery filed to be made public:

“It’s sad but all too expected that Donald Trump would desecrate this hallowed ground and put campaign politics ahead of honoring our heroes. This is a man whose own military generals have disavowed, a man who has called heroes like John McCain suckers and losers, a man who has insulted Gold Star families. His behavior and that of his campaign is abhorrent and shameful.”

One veteran not expressing outrage but rather full-throated support for Trump’s actions: his vice-presidential running mate, JD Vance, a former U.S. Marine Corps military journalist. He discounted the reported “verbal and physical altercation” as a media creation.

Watch the videos above or at this link.

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.