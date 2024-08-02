News
Elon Musk Super PAC Under Fire for Alleged Register to Vote Data Harvesting Scheme: Report
An Elon Musk Super PAC is allegedly targeting voters in “more than a half-dozen swing states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 election,” harvesting personal data under the guise of helping prospective voters register to vote, according to a CNBC report. After they hand over their personal information, the website says “thank you,” possibly leading them to believe they have registered to vote, when they have not.
“If a user lives in a state that is not considered competitive in the presidential election, like California or Wyoming for example, they’ll be prompted to enter their email addresses and zip code and then directed quickly to a voter registration page for their state, or back to the original sign up section. But for users who enter a zip code that indicates they live in a battleground state, like Pennsylvania or Georgia, the process is very different,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.
“Rather than be directed to their state’s voter registration page, they instead are directed to a highly detailed personal information form, prompted to enter their address, cell phone number, and age,” CNBC explains. “If they agree to submit all that, the system still does not steer them to a voter registration page. Instead, it shows them a ‘thank you’ page.”
READ MORE: 'GOP Has No Answer for This': Pollster Says Harris Campaign Close to Becoming a 'Movement'
CNBC also reports this 15-second video ad (below) is from Musk’s America PAC, and uses video of the Trump assassination attempt to encourage prospective voters to the PAC’s website.
On Musk’s social media site X, Schwartz writes, “Billionaire Elon Musk has created a PAC collecting voter data from those living in key states through an online ‘register to vote’ form that does not directly register people to vote. All of this in an effort to help Donald Trump become president.”
Spyware, phishing, and disinformation researcher John Scott-Railton posted what appear to be screenshots of his experience at Musk’s Super PAC site, which he calls “Elon Musk’s America PAC bait-and-switch voter registration page.”
READ MORE: 'Feels Like': Fox Host Spins Conspiracy Theory of Government Network 'Trying to Stop Trump'
“I entered information saying I was from Michigan and it solicited a lot of detailed personal information,” he writes. “Then it was over. It did not send me to an official voter registration page.”
WOW: Here’s Elon Musk’s America PAC bait-and-switch voter registration page.
It showed me: “Voter Registration It takes less than two minutes to register”
I entered information saying I was from Michigan and it solicited a lot of detailed personal information
Then it was… pic.twitter.com/9jnoRF0IHV
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) August 2, 2024
CNBC’s report also points to Musk’s ownership and management of the highly-influential social media site he renamed X, formerly Twitter.
“Experts say Musk’s ownership of X and the lack of any real guardrails around how he uses it, is a sign the platform could be used by the Tesla boss as a political weapon to take on Harris and Democrats at large with fewer than 100 days left until Election Day.”
Daniel Weiner, a director of the Brennan Center’s elections and government program told CNBC, “There is a concern that Musk is weaponizing that platform to help his preferred candidate,” meaning Trump.
“Oh cool,” commented The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, a veteran investigative reporter. “So this is Musk’s big ‘election integrity’ push — fake voting registration forms. What’s next Elon, text messages to urban areas that tell voters the wrong Election Day, or that their vote isn’t needed?”
Don Moynihan, McCourt Chair of Public Policy at Georgetown University‘s McCourt School of Public Policy, remarked: “Getting people’s personal information on the promise of helping them to register to vote, and then not helping them to register to vote definitely seems like election fraud. This is what Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC is reportedly doing.”
View the video and social media post above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Love, Support, Golf Memberships': Eric Trump Outraged Over Cousin's Kamala Harris Endorsement
Image by NASA/Aubrey Gemignani via Flickr and a CC license
JD Vance Wrongly Claims Trump ‘Never Said That There Were Very Good People on Both Sides’
Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate JD Vance is falsely claiming as President in 2017, Trump did not make his infamous “very fine people on both sides” remarks after the deadly Charlottesville “Unite the Right” white supremacist neo-Nazi rally. Senator Vance is also blaming the media for, he says, wrongly informing his views, which once included wondering if Trump could be “America’s Hitler.”
On August 15, 2017 President Donald Trump held a press conference at his Trump Tower in Manhattan, just days after the “Unite the Right” rally which took place August 11 through August 12. (Full press conference transcript via Politico.)
During his lengthy remarks, Trump said, “I do think there is blame – yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either.”
When a reporter told him, “The neo-Nazis started this thing. They showed up in Charlottesville,” Trump appeared to reject that statement.
READ MORE: 'Phony Baloney': Shapiro Smacks Down Vance Over 'Weird' Obama 'Insult'
“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, of to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”
Pres. Trump: There were “very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville white supremacist rally. https://t.co/JWgPb30f7H pic.twitter.com/zgrEodkEK1
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2017
Trump went on to denounce removing statutes of Civil War-era traitors, and defend the Founders who owned slaves, before stating, “You know what? It’s fine, you’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people – and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally – but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats – you had a lot of bad people in the other group too.”
READ MORE: A Reporter Read Donald Trump's Words Back to Him. Now Hugh Hewitt is Furious.
In an appearance on the right wing Full Send podcast (full video) this week that posted Friday, Senator Vance said, “I don’t know if you guys remember this. But there was this thing that happened in Charlottesville where a white supremacist killed this girl and, very tragic situation. And the media said Trump stood up for the white supremacist, and there was a time in my life where I would have believed the media, what they said about it, and then you go and read what the transcript of what he actually said. It’s like, wait a second, he actually condemned the white supremacist.”
(Vance’s suggestion that Trump never condemned white supremacists is erroneous. During that press conference a reporter asked him specifically, “Why did you wait so long to denounce neo-Nazis?” which kicked off the “both sides” remarks. Trump on August 12 did not specifically condemn white supremacists, on August 14, after nationwide outrage, he did.)
“He never said that there were ‘very good people on both sides.’ What he said is that some of the protesters were good people, not like the white supremacist who murdered this girl. And you realize so much of what the media says about this guy is totally dishonest. I think once you accept that frame of mind, you start to think for yourself a little bit and when I started doing that, I started realizing one, he’s a good president, but two, he’s just not the guy. He’s not the scary person the media makes him out to be.”
JD Vance falsely claimed Trump “never said, ‘There were very good people on both sides’” about Charlottesville and defended Trump’s remarks about those marching with white supremacists.
Trump’s actual comment: “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” pic.twitter.com/tBaCjkniBS
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 2, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Super PAC Under Fire for Alleged Register to Vote Data Harvesting Scheme: Report
‘Phony Baloney’: Shapiro Smacks Down Vance Over ‘Weird’ Obama ‘Insult’
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, telling reporters the Republican U.S. Senator can’t be honest with the American people because he’s not being honest with himself.
“JD Vance just said this about you,” a reporter told the Democratic governor Friday afternoon. “And these are his words, quote, he compared you to a really bad impression of Barack Obama. What is your response?”
Shapiro, who is reportedly one of six candidates Vice President Kamala Harris is considering to become her running mate, appeared to try to hold back laughter when hearing the question.
“Is that what he said?” a smirking Shapiro asked. “He’s great. I love how we get the real-time quotes here. I mean, look, I don’t know,” he continued, chuckling.
READ MORE: A Reporter Read Donald Trump's Words Back to Him. Now Hugh Hewitt is Furious.
“Barack Obama is probably our most gifted orator of my time, so it’s kind of a weird insult, I guess,” the 51-year old former Attorney General said to applause as he gestured with his hands. “I’ll say this about JD Vance. It is real hard being honest with the American people, when you’re not being honest with yourself. JD Vance is a total phony baloney. He is the most inorganic candidate I think I have ever seen on the national stage.”
“He doesn’t know what he believes, and that is why it is impossible for him to articulate a coherent message to the American people, because he doesn’t believe it. This guy is not exactly off to a good start,” Shapiro noted, as some in the audience laughed. “And it is clear that Donald Trump really has buyer’s remorse with his pick. So if he wants to sling insults in my direction, which I’m not even sure it’s an insult. Let him do it. That’s fine. Bring it on. I’ll be ready for whatever the hell JD Vance throws in my direction,” he concluded, dismissively.
The clip (below) has received over 1.2 million views in under 90 minutes.
While he was not specific, Shapiro may have been referring to reports Vance’s birth name was James Donald Bowman, according to Politico, after his biological father, Donald Bowman. It later changed to James David Hamel when his mother remarried. And still later, to James David Vance, then J.D. Vance, and still later, just JD Vance, without the periods.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Super PAC Under Fire for Alleged Register to Vote Data Harvesting Scheme: Report
“Vance is descended from ‘hillbilly royalty’ on his father’s side: His grandfather’s distant cousin — also named Jim Vance — married into the Hatfield family and is rumored to have committed the murder that instigated the legendary Hatfield-McCoy feud,” Politico reported last month.
It also reported on Vance’s flip from anti-Trump to Trump-supporter.
“During the 2016 election, Vance emerged as a vocal critic of Donald Trump: ‘I’m a Never Trump guy,’ he told Charlie Rose in October 2016.”
He has said, “My god what an idiot,” about Trump on social media, and called Trump “cultural heroin,” “noxious,” and accused him of “leading the white working class to a very dark place.”
Earlier this week a Colorado Sun opinion column declared, “Vance once called Trump ‘America’s Hitler.’ Now he’s running as his VP. Voters can’t trust his flip-flops.” It added, Vance is “a man with precisely zero moral scruples, an ax to grind and clear narcissistic tendencies that make him fit to be only the second-worst con man on the Republican presidential ticket.”
Watch below or at this link.
Reporter: Vance compared you to a really bad impression of Obama
Shapiro: Barack Obama was probably our most gifted orator of my time, so that’s kind of a weird insult. I’ll say this about JD Vance: it’s really hard being honest with the American people when you’re not being… pic.twitter.com/0UY8T7KGJw
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2024
READ MORE: 'GOP Has No Answer for This': Pollster Says Harris Campaign Close to Becoming a 'Movement'
Fed Chair Under Fire: Economists Blame High Interest Rates for ‘Weak’ Jobs Report
Economists are blaming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after the July jobs report saw unemployment jump up to 4.3%, from 4.1% in June. The Fed has been praised for the “soft landing” it engineered by raising interest rates and keeping them high, avoiding a recession and performing better overall than any of the G7 countries in the wake of the COVID pandemic, but multiple economists, and economics experts and journalists who write about the economy collectively are saying, the Fed “should have cut.”
Some are adding that the political portion of that equation means that next month when the Fed most likely does cut rates, Donald Trump and his camp will accuse the move of being a political, not economic one. That caution came from, among others, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Friday morning after the report dropped.
“Andrew makes the best point ever,” remarked MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on-air while speaking with Sorkin. “Donald Trump and his allies are going to go absolutely – and I speak technical here – ‘binonkers’ when and if the Fed acts, and they most likely will, and he’s going to wring his hands and say it’s ‘politics, politics, politics.'”
READ MORE: Biden's Historic Prisoner Swap an Indication Putin Betting Trump Will Lose: Pundits
Fox News immediately jumped on the unemployment rate increase, predicting likely recession and painting a dire picture. Former Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council, .Jesse Lee, added some facts to Fox News’ reporting – showing jobs numbers in recent years, 2018 and 2019, were far lower.
Today’s July jobs report: 114K
July, 2019: 90K
July, 2018: 55Khttps://t.co/MD6xVwfmAu https://t.co/0q64JIfiOQ
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) August 2, 2024
The Washington Post’s Heather Long sums up the report: “A really weak July jobs report. The US economy added only 114,000 jobs in July (well below forecasts) Unemployment rate hits 4.3% —> Highest since October 2021 and this triggers the Sahm Rule recession indicator. Wage growth: 3.6% (vs. 3% inflation).”
READ MORE: A Reporter Read Donald Trump's Words Back to Him. Now Hugh Hewitt is Furious.
(While several economists have also mentioned the “Sahm Rule,” that does not mean the U.S. is in a recession, nor that one is inevitable, as CNN reports.)
“The clear message in today’s soft jobs report is the Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “They should have begun cutting rates months ago. Job growth is decidedly throttling back, unemployment is rising quickly, hours worked per week are low and falling, and temporary help jobs continue to evaporate. Wage growth and inflation are back to the Fed’s target. The question isn’t whether the Fed should cut in September, but by how much.”
Veteran journalist John Harwood, formerly of CNBC, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal, cited Mark Zandi and said, “once again [he] was right as he has been consistently in recent years.”
“Fed should have cut this week behind the curve,” he added, also noting New York Times economist Paul Krugman “was also right.”
Professor of economics and international affairs Tara Sinclair also wrote: “The Fed should have cut this week.”
And Michael Linden, a Senior Policy Fellow at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, also wrote: “Fed should have cut.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Self-Immolating' Trump Should Drop Out After 'Disastrous' Interview: Critics
Image via Federal Reserve
