‘They Make Up News’: Pelosi Slams NY Times for ‘Misrepresentations’ of Her Biden Remarks
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi served up sharp criticism of The New York Times after the paper of record engaged in “some misrepresentations” of her remarks, she said, in which she almost exclusively had praised President Joe Biden.
The California Democrat who became the first woman Speaker and is seen by many as the most successful in modern history, in an MSNBC interview Wednesday morning declared President Biden was “absolutely spectacular” when he delivered his speech at the NATO summit on Tuesday, noting he received ovations “over and over again…for what he had to say and the force with which he said it.”
She called it “a beautifully received energetic presentation by the President.”
“Politics is politics,” Pelosi continued, saying, “we are the Democratic Party, a party that is, shall we say, not lockstep.”
“But this president has been a great president. And I can tell you firsthand as a person who orchestrated many of the pieces of legislation that the President takes great pride in, and he should, because he was there at the table, chapter and verse, very conversant with a vision of purpose, with the knowledge of the issues with values, underlining at all. And again, always asking the question, what does this mean to working families in our country, so any thought that he wasn’t able to deliver on all of those is, I can just say, just didn’t happen.”
Asked point-blank, “Does he have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket?” Pelosi replied: “It’s up to the President to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short. The, I think, overwhelming support of the caucus – it’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore – but he’s beloved. He is respected, and people want him to make that decision, he has to make.”
Told President Biden “has said firmly this week he is going to run,” she was asked, “Do you want him to run?”
“I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s, that’s the way it is, whatever he decides we go with, I think it’s really important and I would hope everyone would join in to let him deal with this NATO conference. This is a very big deal, 30 heads of – over 30 heads of state are here. He is the host of it. That means not just hosting, it means orchestrating the discussion and setting the agenda and he’s doing so magnificently. And I’ve said to everyone, let’s, let’s just hold off, whatever you’re thinking. Either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week.”
She went on to say, “I’m very proud of the president.”
But The New York Times ran this headline: “Pelosi Suggests That Biden Could Reconsider Decision to Stay in the Race.”
Nancy Pelosi said, “I want [Biden] to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s — that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”
But THIS is the headline the NYTs is selling: pic.twitter.com/PJDVwtfFrM
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 10, 2024
In its report, which it, once again, updated without informing readers of how or why, The Times, contrary to the transcript above, spun its own reporting:
“Her comments amounted to a bombshell among Democrats who are puzzling over Mr. Biden’s future, but the former speaker quickly moved to walk back any suggestion that she was suggesting he should exit the race.”
The Times added a statement from Speaker Emerita Pelosi:
“’The president is great, and there are some misrepresentations of what I have said,’ she said in a statement to The New York Times. ‘I never said he should reconsider his decision. The decision is the president’s. I don’t know what’s happened to The New York Times that they make up news. It isn’t true.'”
It went on to call Pelosi “one of the most seasoned and cutthroat politicians in the House.”
Watch the entire Pelosi interview below or at this link.
‘Dead Heat’: Biden Ahead or Tied With Trump in Two New Post-Debate Polls
Two new just-released national polls taken well after the June 27 presidential debate show President Joe Biden tied with or one point ahead of Donald Trump. This comes after a new study released Wednesday found the presidential debate “had little if any impact” on voters’ preference, and showed President Biden retained more of his supporters than Donald Trump did.
The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Thursday morning “finds Biden and former president Donald Trump in a dead heat in the contest for the popular vote, with both candidates receiving 46 percent support among registered voters. Those numbers are nearly identical to the results of an ABC-Ipsos poll in April,” The Washington Post reported.
The “dead heat” was not the headline at The Post, which instead reported: “Most Democrats want Biden to drop out, but overall race is static, poll finds.”
That poll “finds that 56 percent of Democrats say that he should end his candidacy, while 42 percent say he should continue to seek reelection. Overall, 2 in 3 adults say the president should step aside, including more than 7 in 10 independents.”
And in a large sample poll released Wednesday from Split Ticket and Data For Progress, Joe Biden beats Donald Trump by one point in a head-to-head match. That same poll found Donald Trump beats Joe Biden by one point when factoring in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (10%) and Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver, each grabbing 1% of the vote.
Split Ticket reports their polling results are “actually better for the President than the apocalyptic picture that some other polls have painted in the wake of his disastrous debate, which has sparked nonstop talk of replacing him among party officials — for example, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump up by six among likely voters.”
The Split Ticket/Data For Progress poll is “the largest national survey sample I’ve seen post-debate and it was conducted by some of the best data science guys in the business,” says Latino GOP political consultant Mike Madrid, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project.
“This is the downside risk calling on Biden to step aside — if race is still competitive, it divides the party at worst possible time & creates tail risk that bottom will fall out for down ballot Dems,” writes conservative Josh Kraushaar, editor-in-chief of Jewish Insider, in his response to the Post/ABC/Ipsos poll. “And no guarantee Harris runs ahead of Biden— even with a clean handover.”
All this new data comes, as Split Ticket noted, on the heels of two weeks of post-debate polls that almost exclusively found Donald Trump to be leading President Biden.
According to data NCRM examined from FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, in just over 100 polls (actually, polling questions) taken after the June 27 debate, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and a slate of many notable Democrats every time except for fifteen. Of those fifteen, in six Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris were tied with Trump, and in six Biden or Harris beat Trump.
(In one, Michelle Obama, who is not running, beat Trump by 12 points.) FiveThirtyEight’s polling average currently puts Trump over Biden by 2.1%, his strongest lead since March, where he took a 2.4% lead.
‘No Change’: Biden Debate Performance Has Had ‘Almost No Impact’ on 2024 Race Report Finds
Despite hundreds of articles in The New York Times and countless others throughout the media, and eight House Democratic lawmakers declaring Joe Biden should end his re-election campaign, the President’s performance at the June 27 debate has had “almost no impact” on voters’ preferences, a new Northeastern University study finds.
“Led by David Lazer, university distinguished professor of political science and computer science at Northeastern, the report indicates that the debate had little if any impact on people’s voting preference. Lazer hopes the report helps illustrate the dangers of making a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to the media interpreting data,” reports Northeastern Global News, which is published by the University.
“Even the New York Times, which is usually better about this, talked about a very tiny shift that was totally insignificant statistically like it was evidence that it was a shift toward Trump after the debate,” Lazer says. “My hope is that reporters look at this and say, ‘Maybe we need to be careful in overinterpreting noise as actual signal.’”
Professor Lazar said, “the net result is not a movement away from Biden.”
94% of those surveyed who had said before the debate they were Biden supporters said they would continue to support the President. But just 86% of those who indicated support for Trump before the debate said they would continue to do so.
“If anything, it seems that Biden is holding on to his people somewhat better than Trump,” Lazar added.
Examining some “very minor shifts between the candidates,” Northeastern Global News reports, “1% of people who said they would vote for Biden before the debate, switched to preferring Trump, while 3% switched from Trump to Biden.”
“Similarly, respondents who said they were unsure who they would vote for before the debate were slightly more likely to switch to preferring Biden after the debate.”
A small percentage who indicated support for Biden or Trump pre-debate shifted to a third party candidate, but that was nearly offset by third-party candidate supporters switching to Biden or Trump post-debate.
“Trump was convicted of a set of felonies,” Lazer told Northeastern Global News. “The impact it had on surveys was zero. Biden had a debate where most people said it proved he was too old. Survey respondents said, ‘Yeah, I saw that. He’s too old. I’m still voting for him.’ The numbers just aren’t moving.”
The report examined responses from 1262 “repeat responders” from all 50 states and was conducted from June 16 through July 5. The study is titled: “No Change?Evaluating the Short-Term Impact of the Presidential Debate on Voter Preferences.”
‘Craven’: CNN Parent CEO Slammed for Saying ‘Deregulation’ Is His Criteria for President
At the annual “summer camp for billionaires,” hosted by a Fifth Avenue boutique investment bank, “the world’s ultra-wealthy” – top executives in media, tech, and finance – this week are hanging out at a “retreat in the idyllic Idaho wilderness.”
Officially known as the Sun Valley Conference, Business Insider reports, “the conference has been held since the 1980s and provides CEOs and business leaders a chance to connect over outdoor activities and presentations on national security and geopolitics.”
“Sometimes, these leaders connect and create billion-dollar deals — like Disney’s acquisition of ABC or Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post.”
Bloomberg reports “Paramount Global’s agreement to merge with David Ellison’s Skydance Media was the talk of the resort.”
“Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav said the deal, which will see the parent of Paramount Pictures and CBS change hands after decades of control by the Redstone family, will lead to a healthier industry. Ellison, the son of Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison, and RedBird Capital Partners are investing more than $8 billion to take over the company.”
As head of the newly-formed mega multi-national conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, Zaslav is effectively the chief of CNN, along with well over a dozen cable TV channels and streaming services. In total, 66 “brands” worldwide.
On its corporate website, Warner Bros. Discovery promotes DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and ESG (environmental, social, and governance investing.) It includes among its values: “Intentionally seek out diversity, remove barriers, and create space for all to share ideas and be heard.”
On Tuesday, Zaslav was asked about the 2024 presidential election.
“Zaslav said it mattered less to him [which] party wins, as long as the next president was friendly to business,” Bloomberg reports.
“We just need an opportunity for deregulation, so companies can consolidate and do what we need to to be even better,” he said.
Critics quickly responded.
“Why are some CEOs warming up to Trump?” U.C. Berkeley professor and former Clinton Cabinet Secretary Robert Reich wrote. “Yes, the tax cuts — but it’s not just that. The Biden-Harris admin is reviving anti-trust in a big way, with lawsuits against Amazon, Apple, Ticketmaster, and many more. Corporate execs are terrified of their monopolies being broken up.”
“A lot of rich Americans think they’d make more money under a dictatorship. The rest of us need to defeat them in November,” commented media critic Mark Jacob, a former Chicago Tribune editor.
Justin Kanew, former Democratic congressional candidate and founder of The Tennessee Holler remarked, “All our problems summed up in one greedy little quote.”
“Here it is. As succinctly stated as it possibly can be,” declared political commentator Jared Yates Sexton. “The wealth class cares about one thing and one thing alone: eliminating the ability for the masses through representative government to impede their consolidation of power and wealth.”
Film executive and founder of The Black List, Franklin Leonard observed, “They are who we thought they were.”
Former CIA Clandestine Service member John Sipher wrote: “Craven irresponsibly as a citizen.”
Former DOJ attorney Michael Sozan, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress remarked, “Business leaders fail to understand that an unpredictable democracy that slides into autocracy is bad for the economy and for businesses. We’ve seen this happen around the world. (Plus, you’d think business leaders would care about protecting fundamental rights, but nah).”
Journalist Thor Benson wrote: “The rich business executives are always perfectly fine with fascism if they think it will benefit them.”
Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah summed it up: “Does everything make sense now? Is it clear yet?”
