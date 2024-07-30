News
Project 2025 Head Forced Out: Report
Two years ago The Heritage Foundation began Project 2025, which has been described as a far-right, draconian, authoritarian playbook to turn the country into a Christian nationalist nation. From the start, Paul Dans was its chief. He has now reportedly been forced out after a “power rift” with the Trump campaign over control of the multi-million dollar enterprise that would entirely remake the federal government under a Republican president.
“Project 2025 director Paul Dans has stepped down at Heritage Foundation after pressure from Trump campaign leadership, ongoing power rift over staffing control for potential second Trump admin, per internal email,” writes The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who first reported the news. “This suggests Project 2025 will likely shut down.”
But this massive enterprise which reportedly includes over 1000 individuals, at least 140 of whom have ties to the Trump administration, is likely not going to just disappear.
“To be clear,” Sollenberger adds, “this isn’t ideological & doesn’t mean Project 2025’s goals & policies are rejected—years of work led by former Trump admin officials. There’s a long-running rivalry over controlling a next admin. Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita led the charge against Dans.”
But Politico says Dans departing, “does not mean the project, which has been repeatedly criticized by Democrats as well as Donald Trump, is shutting down.”
Sollenberger goes on to say, “Top Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita ‘put the screws’ to Project 2025 director Paul Dans, per source familiar, forcing him out amid popular backlash to the politically toxic right-wing policy manifesto.”
In his new reporting at The Daily Beast, Sollenberger adds, “There’s just one glaring problem with the Trump camp’s attempt to distance itself from Project 2025: J.D. Vance’s fingerprints are all over the right-wing project.”
The Brookings Institution’s Norm Eisen, a CNN legal analyst responded to the news, saying, “The firing of Project 2025 head Paul Dans was an admission of guilt! Dans told the truth about the hoped-for autocracy.”
“That’s a crime in Trump world. We have the receipts,” he added, pointing to Just Security’s “American Autocracy Threat Tracker,” which “comprehensively catalogs all of Trump’s and his allies’ Project 2025 and other specific plans and promises.”
Project 2025 is backed by over 100 groups, including Southern Poverty Law Center-listed hate groups, and its public 920-page blueprint, authored by top Trump acolytes and advisors, is still readily available online.
Trump has claimed he knows nothing about Project 2025, but The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, reporting on Dans’ exit, noted, “Trump has privately expressed annoyance that Project 2025 has received so much attention, and he resents the notion that the group is ghostwriting his policies and choosing candidates to fill the top ranks of his administration, according to associates.”
Just weeks ago The Daily Beast reported, “Donald Trump is going to great lengths on the campaign trail to distance himself from Project 2025, the controversial blueprint for his second administration—but he can’t seem to outrun his past praise for the people behind it, or their past claims that he is fully on board with their plans.”
What Project 2025 Shutting Down ‘Policy’ Operations Actually Means: Expert
The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, seen by some as “a radical Christian Nationalist blueprint to remake American society along theocratic lines,” is “winding down its policy operations, and its director, former Trump administration personnel official Paul Dans, is departing.”
That’s according to The Washington Post, but one expert is warning that does not mean the operation is shutting its doors.
“I want to explain a bit about what this means. Project 2025 has 4 [pillars]: Policy, Personnel, Training and Playbook. Project 2025 is saying they will stop Policy work. This isn’t very significant for 2 major reasons,” writes Media Matters president and CEO Angelo Carusone.
“Project 2025 shutting down policy work isn’t significant because: a) the bulk of the policy work is already done. The 900 page policy book is already written; and, b) the other 3 Project 2025 [pillars] remain in place — especially the Playbook [pillar].”
Carusone adds that Project 2025 is keeping “secret” the Playbook pillar that shows how the entire project would be or will be implemented.
That “180-Day playbook [is] being drafted by Russ Vought who is a former Trump OMB official, a close Trump ally and was also on the RNC’s platform committee.”
Carusone also warns, “be careful with the news RE project 2025 shutting down policy operations. In context, it doesn’t really matter that much and signals that they want to keep Project 2025 alive but just remove some of the heat. Don’t let that happen.”
Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts (photo) came under fire just weeks ago, for “threatening violence,” some, including the Biden campaign, alleged.
Roberts had warned, “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”
Tuesday on social media Roberts issued a lengthy statement which all but confirms Carusone’s warning.
“Project 2025 will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels—federal, state, and local. I look forward to leading this team to continued success,” Roberts wrote.
Meanwhile, contrary to Roberts’ claims, The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger reports Paul Dans was forced out thanks to senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita in a power “rift.”
Almost a year ago The Associated Press described Project 2025 as a “plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision.”
“Trump-era conservatives want to gut the ‘administrative state’ from within, by ousting federal employees they believe are standing in the way of the president’s agenda and replacing them with like-minded officials more eager to fulfill a new executive’s approach to governing.”
Project 2025, according to Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, is not shutting down and “will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus.”
‘Disdains Democracy’: Chief Justice’s Role in Trump Immunity Sparks Legal Experts’ Outrage
On the morning of April 25, the nine Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that ultimately decided Presidents have “absolute” immunity for crimes committed while in office if those criminal actions can be considered “official acts.” But, at first, as the attorneys presented their positions, some court watchers felt certain Donald Trump’s position – claiming absolute immunity – would be tossed out. Only after Justices were heard responding to Trump’s lawyer’s argument did legal experts believe the Court would side with the ex-president who had been criminally indicted in four separate cases.
But even some of the less optimistic critics believed the Court would find some middle ground. It did not, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent: “relying on little more than its own misguided wisdom … the Court gives former President Trump all the immunity he asked for and more.”
CNN in an exclusive report now reveals there was no real attempt by Chief Justice John Roberts to broker some form of agreement, consensus, or compromise among the justices, certainly no outreach to the three liberal jurists, and that from the start there was an immediate split along 6-3 partisan lines. The conservative justices – and especially the Chief Justice – wanted to grant presidents “absolute” immunity.
“Roberts made no serious effort to entice the three liberal justices for even a modicum of the cross-ideological agreement that distinguished such presidential-powers cases in the past. He believed he could persuade people to look beyond Trump,” CNN’s Chief Supreme Court Analyst Joan Biskupic reported Tuesday.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lawrence Hurley, NBC News’ senior Supreme Court reporter, citing the claim Roberts “believed he could persuade people to look beyond Trump,” says: “Based on the reaction to the ruling, he failed.”
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who writes about the courts and the law and is the author of a book on the Roberts Supreme Court, responded to Biskupic’s reporting: “Roberts took an extreme view of the presidential immunity case from the start and never bothered to negotiate with the liberals to find a single point of compromise. He was all in for Trump start to finish.”
The CNN report reveals a Chief Justice far different from what court watchers for years have claimed exists, that behind closed doors Roberts is working to smooth out ideological disagreements and find common ground to land the Court somewhere in the center of Americans’ beliefs. That he disdains rulings solely along partisan lines. That he has a strong desire to preserve and protect the institution he heads.
“It was understandable for outsiders, and even some justices inside, to believe that middle ground might be found on some issues in the immunity dispute and that Roberts would work against any resounding victory for Trump,” CNN’s Biskupic wrote.
“Don’t ever suggest that Roberts ‘tries to be in the ideological middle’ at SCOTUS,” warned MSNBC anchor, and legal contributor and corespondent Katie Phang, responding to the CNN report.
“The chief justice’s institutionalist tendency had been cemented over the past two decades,” Biskupic added. “He often talked it up, famously admonishing Trump in 2018 that jurists shed their political affiliation once they take the robe, ‘We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have it an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.’ “
“The chief justice, now 69 and about to begin his 20th term, appears to have abandoned his usual institutional concerns.”
Alex Aronson, former Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, now Executive Director of the non-profit organization Court Accountability, appears to agree:
“It’s time for the press and lawyer class to *seriously* reconsider their views about John Roberts as an institutionalist. The man disdains democracy and equality. He has covered up his colleagues’ corruption and turned our Supreme Court into an arm of the Republican Party.”
‘Advice and Consent’: McConnell Claims Biden Trying to ‘Eliminate’ SCOTUS ‘As We Know It’
Pointing to the U.S. Senate’s “advice and consent” role for nominations, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted President Biden’s call for reforming the Supreme Court in the wake of years of mostly-conservative ethics scandals.
President Biden is calling for 18-year term limits for the nation’s top jurists, along with allowing presidents to nominate new justices every two years. He wants an enforceable code of ethics for the scandal-plagued court, and a constitutional amendment that would reverse the right-wing justices’ recent grant of “absolute” immunity from prosecution for criminal acts while in office if they fall under the umbrella of “official acts.”
Minority Leader McConnell in a floor speech on Monday claimed this would alter the court so dramatically it would “eliminate” it “as we know it.”
“They decided the time has come to eliminate the Supreme Court as we know it,” said McConnell, whose own decision to wholly block then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia in February of 2016, nearly nine months before the presidential election, was seen as an extreme act that forever reshaped the Court. Later, his decision to push through then-President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election also was seen as an extreme move forever reshaping the court.
Democrats have alleged McConnell “stole” two Court seats.
“In his op-ed, the President says he wants term limits [for] his own justices,” McConnell says. “Never mind what the Constitution says. Never mind the advice and consent role of the Senate.”
“President Biden and his leftist allies that don’t like the current composition of the court so they want to surrender the constitution to change it,” he continues. “He wants what he calls an ethics code that already exists. What the President is actually proposing is a stealth process for people other than the justices to decide cases. Again, Constitution be damned.”
The Constitution only states justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.”
Some experts say changing what has become a lifetime appointment would require a constitutional amendment, some Democratic Senators say it could be accomplished by passing a law.
The ethics code that McConnell refers to is not enforceable — it is effectively a suggestion, there is no legal means to require justices observe it.
In 2017, as Majority Leader, McConnell went “nuclear,” pushing through a mid-year rule change to allow Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed with a simple majority vote, rather than the previous 60-vote threshold.
Watch below or at this link.
“They decided the time has come to eliminate the Supreme Court as we know it.”
— Mitch McConnell reacts to President Biden’s proposed SCOTUS reforms pic.twitter.com/fGaaFHuylz
— The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2024
