News
Biden Dropped One Point in Polls Since Debate, Needs to Get in Front of Public: Journalist
In the seven polls showing a before the debate and after the debate number, President Joe Biden dropped an average of one point, despite his disastrous performance, and Donald Trump’s average stayed the same, notes award-winning journalist Josh Marshall. He writes, “nature abhors a vacuum,” and says, “this is a show, don’t tell situation,” where the Biden campaign has to “put him out there at rallies or calling into shows, demonstrating his vitality and command.”
We’ve now had 7 pollsters conduct head-to-head (Biden vs. Trump) polls entirely before & entirely after Thursday’s debate
With the caveat that it’s still very early & differential partisan non-response is very much at play, Biden has only dropped 1 pt while Trump has held steady pic.twitter.com/VhA3GV7gt5
— Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) July 2, 2024
Marshall, the founder and publisher of Talking Points Memo, and an occasional MSNBC guest, at TPM writes: “we need to look clearly at those numbers as a counter to what from the world of commentary and chatter has the look of a collapse of support for Biden and even Democrats generally.”
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist Behind MAGA’s Project 2025 Blasted for ‘Threatening Violence’
“Vibes, the overlapping cacophony of voices on cable news and on editorial pages are all together like being in a room of screaming, shouting people, leaving one disoriented and overwhelmed. Packs of reporters at several critical publications — most notably The New York Times — are deeply invested in what they clearly see as vindication. This is jackals and hyenas type stuff. These numbers, while not gospel and also a moving target, are at least the result of some systematic analysis, like instruments’ signals while flying in a storm.”
But Marshall adds he is “concerned at what seems like passive or semi-secluded response from the campaign and the President,” and says, “You’re not going to win a public argument about the President’s cognitive health or command of the situation by talking about it. You have to simply put him out there at rallies or calling into shows, demonstrating his vitality and command.”
He says either that’s not happening because Thursday’s debate performance is either the “norm” now, or at least commonplace, or the campaign does not understand “what is required in what is at least a major, major crisis of confidence on the part of the stakeholders who make up Biden’s political coalition.”
Ultimately, “Only the President can resolve or settle this. It is in a way an archetypal demonstration of his ability to lead.”
Read the entire piece here.
READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Reporter Asking if President Has Alzheimer’s or Dementia
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Total Collapse’: Trump Campaign Mocks ‘Every Democrat’ Calling on Biden to Quit
After six days of a national media feeding frenzy focused on President Joe Biden’s poor performance at last Thursday’s debate, the Trump campaign is out with a statement mocking what it calls the “total collapse” of the Democratic Party as some strategists, pundits, journalists, and a handful of elected Democratic officials call on Biden to quit his re-election campaign four months before the November election.
Cable news outlets have focused on Biden’s debate performance, and questioned his age and mental state, while ignoring Donald Trump’s mental and physical health.
“While intense scrutiny has been on Biden and so far his decision to stay largely out of public view other than his speech last night and brief appearance today, Trump has not done a public event since Friday and been golfing in New Jersey,” observed CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: Biden Dropped One Point in Polls Since Debate, Needs to Get in Front of Public: Journalist
Ahead of Independence Day, a day to honor America’s democracy, Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a statement claimed:
“Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad. Make no mistake that Democrats, the main stream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public – Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House. Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris.”
Twenty-four hours earlier LaCivita had posted this graphic of a circular firing squad, writing, “Democrats right now.”
Democrats right now …. pic.twitter.com/eisRctiRhq
— Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 2, 2024
READ MORE: Christian Nationalist Behind MAGA’s Project 2025 Blasted for ‘Threatening Violence’
News
Christian Nationalist Behind MAGA’s Project 2025 Blasted for ‘Threatening Violence’
Kevin Roberts, the president of the far-right Heritage Foundation, which is behind the multi-million dollar Trump-aligned Project 2025, has a warning for Democrats: “we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”
Roberts, according to a January New York Times interview, is “very open about being a Christian nationalist,” and “views Heritage’s role today as ‘institutionalizing Trumpism.'”
Project 2025 includes a 920-page plan devised to entirely remake the U.S. government and turn America into a Christian nationalist, authoritarian, and some say fascist nation run by an all-powerful president. Critics say it would obliterate separation of church and state, the rule of law, the social safety net, and civil rights advances including reproductive rights and rights for LGBTQ Americans secured over the past sixty years.
“The plan calls for a nationwide system of school vouchers, severe restrictions on reproductive freedom and LGBTQ+ rights, and maintains that the federal government should ‘maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family,’ which it refers to as ‘heterosexual, intact marriage,'” Church & State magazine reports.
“It is just a wrecking ball against everything that most of us hold dear about our country and our democracy,” U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told The Guardian last month, “and that’s the biggest challenge we face … How do you explain that this really is what they’re going to do without overwhelming people?”
RELATED: ‘Crowned Trump King’: SCOTUS Immunity Decision ‘Death Knell for Democracy’ Experts Warn
On Tuesday, the Heritage president went all-in on celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s declaration that presidents have “absolute” immunity for “official” acts.
“In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win. We’re in the process of taking this country back. No one in the audience should be despairing,” Heritage president Roberts told the far-right website Real America’s Voice, vowing they would “prevail,” according to Media Matters for America.
“That Supreme Court ruling yesterday on immunity is vital, and it’s vital for a lot of reasons,” Roberts declared, before saying, “let me speak about the radical left.”
Claiming “the left has taken over our institutions,” Roberts said, the “reason that they are apoplectic right now, the reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily is because our side is winning.”
“And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”
Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, says Roberts is “saying the coup part out loud.”
Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said, “they are threatening violence.”
Denver Riggleman, the former Republican and former U.S. Congressman who worked with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, blasted the Heritage president – and Democrats trying to replace President Biden:
“Kevin Roberts is threatening violence to anyone not following his dear leader,” Riggleman wrote. “Every network should cover this. All of this happening while Dems whinge and play new candidate lotto.”
READ MORE: Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Reporter Asking if President Has Alzheimer’s or Dementia
Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch remarked, “The author of Project 2025 is calling for revolution and suggesting bloodshed if liberals dare oppose them.”
Political consultant and media critic Jamison Foser observed, “America’s first revolution was to get away from a king. The GOP wants another revolution to install one.”
Ezra Levin is the co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, and in 2019 was one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
“This is terrifying,” Levin said of Robert’s remarks. “The architects of MAGA’s Project 2025 plan to dismantle the administrative state and concentrate power in the White House are describing the SCOTUS immunity decision as ‘the process of the second American Revolution.’ These are the stakes.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: SCOTUS Ruling Means Judge Can Hold J6 ‘Trial Before the Trial’ Says Former Trump Prosecutor
News
Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Reporter Asking if President Has Alzheimer’s or Dementia
In the wake of President Joe Biden’s damaging debate performance last week, a reporter on Tuesday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if he has Alzheimer’s or dementia.
The reporter added, “it’s a yes or no question.”
“It’s a no,” Jean-Pierre replied, “and I hope you’re asking the other guy that same exact question.”
The media has been focusing on Biden’s mental health, while ignoring or dismissing what some say are legitimate concerns about Donald Trump’s mental health.
“A weak Joe Biden self-destructed in front of the whole world,” Thursday night at the presidential debate, BBC News reported at the time, “while an aggressive Donald Trump told lies and mangled his sentences in a presidential debate that was like a reality show, according to international media.”
On Tuesday, The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg posed some very direct questions at the press briefing (video below).
READ MORE: ‘Crowned Trump King’: SCOTUS Immunity Decision ‘Death Knell for Democracy’ Experts Warn
“How are Americans supposed to get the sense that the President is fully engaged and capable and thinking off the cuff when he’s reading from prepared remarks so often, and why can’t he just come down here? The briefing room’s 30 seconds away. Why can’t he come down here and assure us and the American people that he’s okay?”
Feinberg had claimed “all” of President Biden’s recent events had been scripted and in front of teleprompters.
“First of all, it wasn’t all it wasn’t ‘all,’ it was when he was speaking in front of the audience, but it wasn’t ‘all,’ ” Jean-Pierre responded.
“When you think about the tarmac,” she continued. “When you think about, when you think about engaging in the Waffle House, when you think about engaging at the watch party, and doing a very long rope line. And when he was at the tarmac was the middle of the night, literally two o’clock at night. We all wanted to go to bed but the President was certainly very focused and zeroed in on the American people who were out there wanting to cheering him on and wanting to see him and take selfies and get a hug from this President. That’s what you saw.”
The New York Times in an article on Tuesday focused on Biden’s “lapses,” reported: “In the 23 days leading up to the debate against former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Biden jetted across the Atlantic Ocean twice for meetings with foreign leaders and then flew from Italy to California for a splashy fund-raiser, maintaining a grueling pace that exhausted even much younger aides.”
“Mr. Trump, 78, has also shown signs of slipping over the years since he was first elected to the White House. He often confuses names and details and makes statements that are incoherent. He maintains a lighter public schedule than Mr. Biden, does not exercise and repeatedly appeared to fall asleep in the middle of his recent hush money trial. His campaign has released only a three-paragraph health summary. Voters have expressed concern about his age as well, but not to the same degree as Mr. Biden’s,” The Times also reported.
“And I don’t know if you missed this, but I also share that he has done more than 40 interviews this year alone, and we’re going to continue that, he’s going to do an interview with ABC George Stephanopoulos this week,” the press secretary added. “Those were unscripted, those were unscripted. He’s done more than 500 gaggles. Those are unscripted. And we want to continue to do that. We do, we want to continue to do that. There’s going to be a press conference next week, a NATO, a ‘Big Boy’ press conference, as Justin has reminded us next week, and so that’s going to be important as well.”
READ MORE: ‘If Such Is Still Necessary’: Judge Gives Trump Two-Month Criminal Sentencing Postponement
“I think, given what happened on Thursday, given the reporting in The New York Times and other outlets about the President’s more frequent lapses,” Feinberg said, “all of us saw what happened on Thursday where he simply could not form coherent answers to many or some, if you will, of the questions. And here to lapse into nonsensical answers, at the end, ‘we beat Medicare,’ for instance.”
“I’m gonna ask something delicate, and you may not like it. The President may not like to hear it if he’s watching but I think the American people need to get a yes or no answer on this: Does President Biden at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia or degenerative illness that can cause these sorts of lapses? And it’s a yes or no question, and if you don’t know why don’t you as one of his senior staff members, know the answer?”
“I have an answer for you. Are you ready for it? It’s a no, and I hope you’re asking the other guy that same exact question.”
Watch below or at this link.
Here’s my exchange with @PressSec in which I ask her why @POTUS can’t come to the briefing room to put concerns about his ability to rest.
I also ask if he has Alzheimer’s, dementia or another degenerative condition. She said he does not. pic.twitter.com/UCSsZKwFvQ
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 2, 2024
This article has been updated to include reporting from The New York Times
Trending
- News2 days ago
Second-Term Trump Might Be Able to Pardon Himself After SCOTUS Ruling: Experts
- News3 days ago
AOC to File Articles of Impeachment Against SCOTUS Justices
- News3 days ago
‘Crowned Trump King’: SCOTUS Immunity Decision ‘Death Knell for Democracy’ Experts Warn
- News2 days ago
SCOTUS Ruling Means Judge Can Hold J6 ‘Trial Before the Trial’ Says Former Trump Prosecutor
- News3 days ago
Biden’s New 8-Step Campaign Rescue Strategy Revealed
- News2 days ago
‘What in the F’: RFK Jr. in Photo With Alleged ‘Barbecued’ Dog Carcass Disgusts Critics
- News1 day ago
Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Reporter Asking if President Has Alzheimer’s or Dementia
- News2 days ago
Progressive Group to Launch $10 Million Campaign Focused on SCOTUS Reforms