News
Trump’s Last-Ditch Trial Delay Attempt Denied as Expert Warns ‘Accountability Is Coming’
A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday refused Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to delay the start of his criminal trial, by denying his motion to pause trial while he argues against a gag order. Trump is facing 34 felony counts for falsification of business records in an alleged attempt to hide his “hush money” payments to an adult film actress and interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Jury selection will start on Monday, April 15, but the court has also asked for written arguments which a full appeals court panel will use to formally rule on Trump’s motion to remove the gag order imposed by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. Trump is claiming the gag order is “unconstitutional,” violates his First Amendment rights, and interferes with his presidential campaign.
“Trump had argued there was ongoing, irreparable harm to him and ‘the voting public’ caused by restricting his speech,” Law360’s Frank G. Runyeon reports:
1AD’s Associate Justice Cynthia S. Kern rejected Trump’s bid to halt trial while a full bench mulls constitutional challenge to Justice Merchan’s gag order.
Trump had argued there was ongoing, irreparable harm to him and “the voting public” caused by restricting his speech. pic.twitter.com/HFrReVd1mp
— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) April 9, 2024
“A full appellate panel will now decide Monday (same day jury selection is set to begin) whether to delay the trial. Then, the actual merits of the gag order will be considered later in the month,” reports Law360’s Rachel Scharf.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz Slapped With Campaign Finance Laws Violation Complaint
Countering Trump attorney Emil Bove’s claims, Steven Wu of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to NBC News told the judge, “we are talking about inflammatory and denigrating remarks about witnesses and family members of court staff. This is not political debate. These are threats against staff that have lead to a barrage of attacks that have led to the NYPD becoming involved.”
Trump’s attorneys had also requested a change of venue, arguing he cannot get a fair trial in New York. That motion was denied on Monday. They claimed, “polling and quantitative analysis of media coverage shows that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected right now based on prejudicial pretrial publicity,” according to the document posted by Runyon.
The New York Times called it “another blow to the former president’s increasingly desperate attempts to prevent the trial from starting next week.”
National security attorney Brad Moss, commenting on this latest denial, wrote: “Trump is headed to trial on Monday. Not a civil case. A criminal trial. Nothing is going to stop that now. He needs to prepare himself for it. Accountability is coming.”
READ MORE: Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Liz Cheney Was Up for a Prestigious Award. Then the Trustees Worried Trump Might Be Re-Elected.
Presidential scholar and former White House photographer David Hume Kennerly issued a scathing letter of resignation criticizing the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation after it repeatedly refused to give Liz Cheney its annual award, he says, because the trustees are afraid of possible retribution if Donald Trump wins the presidential election.
The Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service is a prestigious award that has been bestowed upon Republicans and Democrats alike, among them, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, former presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, and former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill.
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whose strong criticism of Donald Trump and work as Vice Chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack led to “a stream of death threats,” and ended her congressional career, was considered for the Gerald R. Ford Medal, three times, Kennerly says.
Kennerly, according to Politico, “resigned yesterday from the board of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, blasting the group for cowardice in rejecting Trump critic Liz Cheney as the recipient of its top yearly award, Daniel Lippman reports.”
READ MORE: Kari Lake Urges Governor She Does Not Recognize to End Abortion Ban She 100% Supported
“Kennerly claimed in a letter to fellow trustees that Cheney’s nomination for the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service was nixed largely out of fear that Trump would retaliate against the organization if he’s reelected. Cheney, herself a trustee, was rejected three separate times, Kennerly wrote, as other potential honorees declined the award.”
As his photographer, Kennerly writes he “was in the room with [President Ford] almost every day that he was in office,” and blasted the GOP: “If President Ford could see the current state of his former party he would be shocked and royally riled.”
Kennerly said he “strongly supported” efforts to give Liz Cheney the Ford Foundation award.
“To me there was no other choice,” Kennerly continued. “In 2022 Liz also received a Profile in Courage award from the JFK Foundation along with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They said she had been a ‘consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy’ and that she had ‘refused to take the politically expedient course that most of her party embraced.'”
He adds that after two other people refused the award, “it became crystal clear to me that something else was going on.”
READ MORE: ‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
“A key reason Liz’s nomination was turned down was your agita about what might happen if the former president is reelected. Some of you raised the specter of being attacked by the Internal Revenue Service and losing the foundation’s tax-exempt status as retribution for selecting Liz for the award. The historical irony was completely lost on you. Gerald Ford became president, in part, because Richard Nixon had ordered the development of an enemies list and demanded his underlings use the IRS against those listed. That’s exactly what the executive committee fears will happen if there’s a second coming of Donald Trump.”
Edward Luce, the Financial Times’ chief U.S. commentator, responded, writing, “If Trump can scare the Gerald Ford Foundation from giving an award to @Liz_Cheney six months before the election, imagine the spinelessness we’d see after he won. Really terrible foretaste what would be in store.”
Pete Souza, the famed former White House photographer for both presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, praised Kennerly, writing, “Bravo.”
Yale University professor Howard P. Forman summed it up, saying: “Ford Presidential Foundation trustees afraid of Donald Trump; decline giving an award to a lifetime public servant (Liz Cheney). Profiles in cowardice.”
News
Kari Lake Urges Governor She Does Not Recognize to End Abortion Ban She 100% Supported
Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, who spent years promoting Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen then lost her 2022 run for governor yet has claimed she is the current “lawful” governor is now calling on the actual governor to come up with a “solution” after the state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled an 1864 near-total ban on abortion which Lake has called “great” is still legal and enforceable.
“I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support,” Lake, who opposes abortion, announced Tuesday.
Just two years ago before losing her race to become Arizona governor, Lake said, “I don’t believe in abortion. I think the older [1864] law is going to take and is going to go into effect that’s what I believe will happen.”
The 1864 law bans nearly all abortion, including in instances of rape and incest, and allows it only to save the life of the mother.
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
“I believe life begins at conception,” she continued, and when asked about medical abortion, said, “I don’t think abortion pills should be legal.”
Footage from AZ 2022 Debate
Lake: My personal belief is that all life matters… I don’t believe in abortion. I think the older law is going to go into effect…
Host: You approve of that? At what conception?
Lake: I believe that life begins at conception pic.twitter.com/XMw3VGvyoV
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024
That same year she declared, “I’m incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that’s already on the books, so it will prohibit abortion in Arizona.”
Kari Lake praising the Arizona abortion ban she’s now claiming to oppose pic.twitter.com/Kl22HXmkTb
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 9, 2024
The 160-year old law banning abortion was enacted before Arizona became a state. As political scientist David Darmofal noted, “part of Arizona was in the Confederacy just two years before the abortion ban that’s now the law of the state.”
READ MORE: DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
Tuesday afternoon, Lake served up a very different statement, declaring, “it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans.”
“I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump – this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people. I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support.”
Lake also said she supports protecting in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which legal experts say is incongruent with those who claim to oppose abortion.
Promising to “fight like hell to protect abortion rights once and for all,” U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the Democratic Congressman running for the same Senate seat as Lake, blasted Tuesday’s court ruling and his Republican opponent.
“Today’s ruling is devastating for Arizona women and their families. This is not what Arizonans want, and women could die because of it. Yet again, extremist politicians like Kari Lake are forcing themselves into doctors’ offices and ripping away the right for women to make their own healthcare decisions. Lake called this a ‘great law’ – even though it will ban nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest<‘ Gallego said in a statement. “Our fight against extremist bans like the one enacted today has never been more important — which is why I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to protect abortion rights at the federal level. This isn’t about partisanship — it’s about protecting Arizonans’ rights.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican
News
Ted Cruz Slapped With Campaign Finance Laws Violation Complaint
For more than four years U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has been hosting his right-wing political podcast, “Verdict,” and promoting it via social media. He’s insisted he makes no money from the podcast and does not benefit financially, but recent reports reveal the Texas Republican lawmaker’s Super PAC has been getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company that produces his daily show.
Now, a government watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), alleging Senator Cruz, who is running for re-election in a “tough” race against Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker, has violated federal campaign finance laws.
“The complaint, filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, alleges Cruz may have improperly directed radio distribution and marketing firm iHeartMedia to send over $630,000 to the Truth and Courage PAC, a group dedicated to Cruz’ reelection effort. The amount would exceed the $5,000 limit an officeholder is permitted to solicit for a super PAC,” The Texas Tribune reports. “The Campaign Legal Center filed another complaint against Cruz in 2022 when iHeartMedia picked up his podcast, asserting it violated rules barring lobbyists from giving gifts to senators. The company, headquartered in San Antonio, spent over $4 million in lobbying that year.”
READ MORE: Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican
A portion of the complaint reads: “By soliciting or directing $630,850.08 of iHeartMedia’s corporate funds to or on behalf of TCP in connection with his 2024 election, Cruz appears to have brazenly violated these federal campaign finance laws.”
“Because the overall facts support the conclusion that iHeartMedia is sending this ad-based ‘digital revenue’ to TCP at the request or direction of Cruz,” the complaint also alleges, “there is reason to believe Cruz has violated federal campaign finance laws that prohibit federal candidates and officeholders from soliciting or directing ‘soft money’—including money from corporations, which are categorically prohibited from contributing to candidates—in connection with his 2024 reelection efforts.”
The Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a non-profit government watchdog founded by the Republican former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, Trevor Potter, and the political action committee End Citizens United (ECU) filed the complaint.
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent’ and ‘Scared’: Trump Slammed Over Latest Abortion Statement
Cruz first launched the podcast in January of 2020, he said, to record his daily thoughts on the Senate’s impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump. Days later, The New York Times reported Sen. Cruz’s “impeachment podcast is the No. 1 podcast on iTunes, surpassing ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and the New York Times’ ‘The Daily.'”
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast also reported it “has uncovered new information, with campaign finance records showing tens of thousands of dollars in iHeart lobbyist contributions going to the Cruz campaign. Since the podcast deal was inked in late 2022, the Cruz campaign has received donations from at least seven lobbyists registered to represent iHeartMedia’s interests before the federal government, records show, raising even more questions about the nature of the deal.”
“Cruz is also the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees communications, media and broadcasting,” The Daily Beast added. “While legal experts cited in those reports have floated serious potential campaign finance issues with the arrangement, it appears that Cruz—a notorious Federal Election Commission troll—may have landed upon yet another seemingly unprecedented loophole in election laws: He’s turned a super PAC supporting him into a media company—and is funding it himself.”
READ MORE: DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
- News2 days ago
‘Unusual’ and ‘Unorthodox’: Trump to Try to Sue Judge One Week Before Criminal Trial
- News2 days ago
DNC Slams Alleged RFK Jr. Campaign Plan to Leverage Kennedy Name So Congress Can ‘Pick Trump’
- News1 day ago
Greene’s ‘Kremlin Talking Points’ Earn Her a New Nickname From Former House Republican
- News24 hours ago
Ted Cruz Slapped With Campaign Finance Laws Violation Complaint
- News18 hours ago
Kari Lake Urges Governor She Does Not Recognize to End Abortion Ban She 100% Supported
- News21 hours ago
Trump’s Last-Ditch Trial Delay Attempt Denied as Expert Warns ‘Accountability Is Coming’
- News28 mins ago
Liz Cheney Was Up for a Prestigious Award. Then the Trustees Worried Trump Might Be Re-Elected.