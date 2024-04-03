OPINION
‘Needs to Fasten His Seat Belt’: Trump Trial ‘Full Steam Ahead’ After Judge Denies Motion
New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has denied Donald Trump’s “last-ditch bid” to delay trial in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34 count criminal felony case alleging the ex-president falsified business records to hide what some have called “hush money” in an effort to protect his campaign in the 2016 election.
Trump had requested the trial be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on his presidential immunity claim, but Judge Merchan told Trump’s attorneys they waited too long to make the request, and denied it in full as “untimely.”
“This Court finds that Defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024,” Merchan wrote.
Legal experts praised Merchan’s ruling.
“This case is going to trial in 12 days. Trump needs to get ready to face it,” wrote national security attorney Bradley Moss.
“Criminal accountability in NY is nigh,” said professor of law, MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann. “The 4/15 NY criminal trial is going forward, so Donald needs to fasten his seat belt — it’s taking off.”
“Another day, another one of Trump’s motions to dismiss has been denied. His New York criminal trial is moving full steam ahead,” noted attorney Aaron Parnas.
“Let’s just pause for a moment to dilate on the inanity of this motion, even apart from its untimeliness,” wrote attorney George Conway, posting his overview of the case. “Trump is arguing that paying off a porn star was somehow part of his official responsibilities as President of the United States.”
“Not only that,” Conway continued, “he’s arguing that paying off the porn star *before* he became president, and then later reimbursing the intermediary who made the payment and covering up the reimbursement on the books of his **personal, private** company, was somehow part of his official responsibilities as President of the United States.”
“The motion wasn’t made earlier because it’s as demented as he is,” Conway concluded.
Watch MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin explain Judge Merchan’s ruling below or at this link.
BREAKING: The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money case has ruled that he cannot raise his presidential immunity claim to preclude certain evidence pic.twitter.com/oCuM5hjHBB
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2024
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
Why Trump Still Has a ‘Nikki Haley’ Problem at the Ballot Box
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the presumptive nominees of their parties, but unlike Democratic primary voters, Republican primary voters don’t seem to have gotten the message.
Comparing the percentage of the each party’s vote in primary states so far, Joe Biden is frequently beating Donald Trump. The results show a pattern that could signal trouble for the ex-president. Trump’s problem isn’t Nikki Haley per se, it’s that in some states there appears to be a Republican enthusiasm gap for Trump, and GOP voters may be voting for Haley to send a message.
In state after state after state, when Nikki Haley was officially on the ballot and after she suspended her campaign on March 6, Republican primary voters have been voting for her, and continue to vote for her, and those vote percentages with a few exceptions have been in the double digits.
On Tuesday, voters went to the polls in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin to pull a lever for their party’s only current candidate. In each state President Biden won a larger percent of the Democratic vote than Donald Trump won of the Republican vote. (Note: all data is from the Associated Press via Google and may change as votes are counted.)
“In New York, 70-year-old Steve Wheatley, a registered Republican, said he wishes there were more candidates to choose from. He said he voted for Nikki Haley even though ‘she has no shot’ because of the lack of options,” the Associated Press reports.
With nearly all of the vote counted in the Empire State on Tuesday, Donald Trump won just 82.1% of the vote – and just 131,671 votes? – while Nikki Haley walked away with almost 13% – and more than 20,000 votes. New York GOP voters even handed former New Jersey governor Chris Christie 4% of the vote.
By comparison, in New York Joe Biden won 91.5%, with 276,770 votes, according to the AP. That’s more than double Trump’s number of votes.
University of South Carolina professor and political scientist David Darmofal has been pointing this out.
“There were both Democratic & Republican primaries yesterday in AZ, IL, KS, & OH,” he wrote on March 20, “and President Biden received a higher percentage of the vote in his primary than Trump did in his primary in all four of these states.”
Let’s look at Wisconsin.
In 2020, Joe Biden won Wisconsin by less than one percent — 49.45% to 48.82%, which was barely more than a 20,000 vote difference.
On Tuesday, voters had a far different response.
Trump won the Wisconsin GOP primary with just 79.2% of the GOP vote, or 475,375 votes. Nikki Haley, again, walked away with nearly 13%. On the Democratic side, President Biden won by a much larger margin, and with far more votes than Trump: 88.6% of the vote, or ?510,447 votes.
Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger at The Bulwark on Wednesday noted, “the 89 percent of the Democratic vote Biden took in Wisconsin was better than Trump did anywhere last night: 79 percent in Connecticut, 82 percent in New York, 84 percent in Rhode Island, 79 percent in Wisconsin. These are remarkably soft numbers for a now-unopposed candidate, especially given the fact that—unlike on the Democratic side—there’s zero ongoing organized Republican effort to use the primaries to send Trump a message. A fifth or so of GOP voters are still just showing up to pull the lever for somebody else instead.”
In Rhode Island on Tuesday, Trump won 84.5% of the GOP vote, with Haley taking 10.6%. Trump had a slightly better percent than Biden: 84.5% vs. 82.6%, but Biden won nearly twice as many votes: 20,906 vs. ?10,808. Rhode Island Democratic voters also dinged Biden with a 14.5% “uncommitted” vote.
In Connecticut, Biden won 84.9% with 55,638 votes. Trump won 77.9, with ?34,708 votes. And Haley took 14% of the GOP vote there.
OPINION
Debunking Bartiromo: No, Biden Order Doesn’t Allow ‘Illegal Immigrants’ to Vote
Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo is promoting the thoroughly debunked claim an executive order signed by President Joe Biden allows “illegal immigrants” and “felons” to vote.
Bartiromo, in pushing the false claim, told Fox News viewers, “Republicans are warning that there’s a Biden order, executive order, which allows illegal immigrants and felons to vote.”
There is no such order.
“It doesn’t appear that Joe Biden can win on his policies,” Bartiromo said Wednesday. “A Wall Street Journal poll this morning shows Trump leading Biden in six out of seven swing states, that’s Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin, the two are tied in a head-to-head matchup. So how does Biden win? Republicans are talking about the potential of an election that is tampered with. Republicans are warning that there’s a Biden order, executive order, which allows illegal immigrants and felons to vote.”
The conspiracy theory appears to have come from Mississippi’s Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson three years ago, a conspiracy theory Watson himself resurfaced last month.
Fox News several weeks ago reported Watson had sent the U.S. Dept. of Justice a letter “asking it to stop enforcing a Biden executive order that he warns is being used to attempt to register ineligible convicts and illegal immigrants to vote.”
“As you are aware, on March 7, 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order No. 14019 which sought to turn the Department of Justice agencies from their historical missions of law enforcement to voter registration and get out the vote operations,” Watson wrote, according to Fox News. “These efforts are an intrusion into state matters and are a misuse of federal revenue and resources. In addition, it appears that these efforts have led to agencies under your charge attempting to register people to vote, including potentially ineligible felons and to co-opt state and local officials into accomplishing this goal.”
The fact-checking website Verify makes clear: “No, Biden’s executive order doesn’t allow ineligible people to vote.” It also says it’s “not true” that Biden’s order “would make it easier for ineligible people to vote.”
A USA Today fact check arrives at the same conclusion: “No, Biden didn’t (and can’t) allow immigrants in US illegally to vote.”
“Experts said the claim is nonsense. Biden has issued no such order, and he does not have the power to decide who votes.” Also, the paper notes, “in 1996, Congress made it illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections.”
When he was a state lawmaker Watson voted against making it easier for college students to register to vote, and in 2021, as Mississippi Secretary of State, Watson said “he is worried that the nation will suffer if more ‘woke’ and ‘uninformed’ college students become registered voters,” the Mississippi Free Press reported at the time. The news outlet took a deep dive into Watson’s extensive claims, also debunking them.
MSNBC’s Ari Melber in 2021 highlighted Watson’s remarks, and called them, “just one of many occurrences of GOP officials unintentionally revealing they don’t want everyone to vote.”
Watch Bartiromo below or at this link.
Maria Bartiromo discusses tight presidential campaign polling, then suggests the results will be “tampered with” to ensure a Trump loss pic.twitter.com/N3RN929Wo0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2024
OPINION
Johnson: J6 Rioters and Insurrectionists Just ‘Happened to Be Walking Through the Building’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says some of the people in the halls of Congress during the January 6, 2021 insurrection were “innocent” and just happened to be there, walking about the building. Some are viewing his remarks as a further push by Republicans to whitewash that deadly day, which led to an impeachment of Donald Trump and later felony criminal charges for the ex-president.
Because of the COVID pandemic, the U.S. Capitol was largely closed to visitors on January 6, and tours had been banned for that day. Democrats had raised concerns after they said they saw some Republican members of Congress leading groups of people around the Capitol in the days before the insurrection. CNN had reported Democrats were “growing concerned about seeing large groups of pro-Trump supporters walking around the Capitol the week around the swearing in of the new Congress leading up to the January 6.”
Speaker Johnson told Newsmax on Monday he was fulfilling the “commitment” he made to release to the public all the video Congress has from the January 6 insurrection, and had recently released 13,000 hours of tape, but initially tried to blur the faces of the “innocent.”
“So I made a commitment immediately after I got the gavel that we would start with this and that originally, we were trying to blur some of the faces to protect the innocent, you know, people who were just there and just happened to be walking through the building,” Johnson told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling.
Some critics are comparing Johnson’s remarks to those of Republican members of Congress denying the facts of the insurrection in the days and months after January 6.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) had called the insurrectionists “peaceful protestors” who were being harassed by the Dept. of Justice.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) had denied the insurrectionists were Trump supporters.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) had said, “if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
“There was no insurrection,” Clyde insisted in May of 2021. “To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie.”
Bloomberg congressional reporter Steven Dennis, reporting at the time on Congressman Clyde’s remarks had noted: “People died, windows were smashed, they were chanting to hang Mike Pence, 140 police officers were wounded, the House, Senate and VP were rushed into hiding, staff cowered for hours in offices. Clyde suggests it was just an unruly mob with some rioters committing ‘vandalism.'”
Others noted the Republican National Committee, under the leadership of then-chair Ronna McDaniel had called the January 6 insurrection “legitimate political discourse.”
Even the Biden campaign picked up on Johnson’s remarks, responding with video from January 6.
“Just walking through the building”
—@SpeakerJohnsonpic.twitter.com/UBAASFKfVM https://t.co/bnF68ajsG1
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024
Watch video of Johnson’s remarks below, the Biden campaign’s video above, or both at this link.
Mike Johnson describes January 6 insurrectionists as “people who were just there and happened to be walking through the building” pic.twitter.com/5w57thB5vc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024
