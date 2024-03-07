‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is under fire for an attack he waged against President Joe Biden, promoting the false right-wing claim that Biden has reduced America’s energy production and independence.

Sen. Grassley, the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, is known for his unique stylized social media posts.

“Welcome 2Pres Biden’s America where the fed govt chooses energy dependence over energy DOMINANCE AND INDEPENDENCE,” Grassley wrote on the social media site X.

A readers’ note was appended to Grassley’s post: “Contrary to the Senator’s claim, oil production is at an all time high in the US, hitting a record 13.319 million barrels per day in November 2023. For comparison the average daily production in 2017 was 9.35 million bpd while the average in 2023 was 12.93 million bpd.”

READ MORE: Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis

Indeed, at the end of 2023 Forbes reported: “The U.S. is heading into the New Year as the world’s largest oil producer,” and added, “the country is in fact currently producing more oil than any other nation in history.”

One industry expert told the publication, “is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia.”

Patrick De Haan, known as the “Gas Buddy Guy,” who has frequently appeared on Fox News and CNBC, schooled the Iowa Republican Senator.

“‘President Biden’s America’… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator.”

“President Biden’s America”… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator. https://t.co/WefskQErxE pic.twitter.com/48XST065j2 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 6, 2024

Former Obama official Steve Rattner added an additional chart:

Others chimed in as well:

“U.S. oil production right now is the highest of any country in the history of the world. But Chuck Grassley has his own perpetual motion machine that belches blatant lies,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.

READ MORE: Fox News Called Out as ‘Disgraceful Garbage’ Over Crime Claim

CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla offered up this headline.

“For decades, Chuck Grassley was a decent, principled senator,” wrote LA Times columnist Jackie Calmes. “Beginning in the tea party years & continuing thru Trump, he’s become something else entirely — spewing falsehoods, false allegations & conspiracy theories. Sad.”

See the social media posts above or at this link.