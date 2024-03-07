News
‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is under fire for an attack he waged against President Joe Biden, promoting the false right-wing claim that Biden has reduced America’s energy production and independence.
Sen. Grassley, the longest-serving Republican in congressional history, is known for his unique stylized social media posts.
“Welcome 2Pres Biden’s America where the fed govt chooses energy dependence over energy DOMINANCE AND INDEPENDENCE,” Grassley wrote on the social media site X.
A readers’ note was appended to Grassley’s post: “Contrary to the Senator’s claim, oil production is at an all time high in the US, hitting a record 13.319 million barrels per day in November 2023. For comparison the average daily production in 2017 was 9.35 million bpd while the average in 2023 was 12.93 million bpd.”
READ MORE: Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
Indeed, at the end of 2023 Forbes reported: “The U.S. is heading into the New Year as the world’s largest oil producer,” and added, “the country is in fact currently producing more oil than any other nation in history.”
One industry expert told the publication, “is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia.”
Patrick De Haan, known as the “Gas Buddy Guy,” who has frequently appeared on Fox News and CNBC, schooled the Iowa Republican Senator.
“‘President Biden’s America’… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator.”
“President Biden’s America”… where net imports continue to drop and domestic oil production has reached a record 13.3 million barrels per day. You couldn’t have slapped yourself in the face harder, Senator. https://t.co/WefskQErxE pic.twitter.com/48XST065j2
— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 6, 2024
Former Obama official Steve Rattner added an additional chart:
Fact check:https://t.co/lRzRnFHbxT
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 6, 2024
Others chimed in as well:
“U.S. oil production right now is the highest of any country in the history of the world. But Chuck Grassley has his own perpetual motion machine that belches blatant lies,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.
READ MORE: Fox News Called Out as ‘Disgraceful Garbage’ Over Crime Claim
CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla offered up this headline.
https://t.co/g9k9bloZMH https://t.co/7GMEGjkMpH pic.twitter.com/FJGpQhGOKe
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 6, 2024
“For decades, Chuck Grassley was a decent, principled senator,” wrote LA Times columnist Jackie Calmes. “Beginning in the tea party years & continuing thru Trump, he’s become something else entirely — spewing falsehoods, false allegations & conspiracy theories. Sad.”
See the social media posts above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Torches Trump at SOTU for ‘Bowing Down to a Russian Leader’
President Joe Biden wasted little time in his State of the Union Address, quickly going after Donald Trump.
Biden reminded Americans that while Ronald Reagan told Russia to “tear down this wall,” Donald Trump, he said, told Putin, “do whatever the hell you want.”
“It wasn’t a long ago when a Republican President named Ronald Reagan thundered, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’ Now, my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin ‘do whatever the hell you want.’ That’s a quote. A former president actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it’s outrageous, is dangerous and it’s unacceptable,” Biden said.
President Biden slams Donald Trump’s comment that Russia can “whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries that do not pay their dues, calling it “outrageous, dangerous, and unacceptable.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) joins Democrats in applauding. pic.twitter.com/N3cPD5Z13V
— The Recount (@therecount) March 8, 2024
CNN’s Manu Raju observed, “Biden comes out swinging against Trump over Russia/NATO
— Attacks the overturning of Roe v Wade
— And raising Jan. 6 attack”
“Inside the room, Dems are enjoying this speech. And Rs very much aren’t,” Raju adds. “After one of his broadsides, MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene] could be seen saying: ‘What is he talking about?'”
READ MORE: ‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6
News
Biden SOTU to Paint Pivotal Choice Ahead: Honesty and Equality vs Revenge and Retribution
At President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Thursday night, he is expected to offer Americans a contrast in leaders.
“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy, the President is expected to tell the American public, according to excerpts released by the White House. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor.”
“Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me,” Biden will say.
He is also expected to focus on Republicans overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional civil right of women’s right to choose.
“In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court majority wrote ‘Women are not without electoral or political power.’ No kidding. Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024.”
READ MORE: ‘Slapped Yourself in the Face’: Grassley Schooled Over ‘Biden’s America’ Attack
Biden will then ask Americans to elect pro-choice members of Congress.
“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”
He is also expected to speak to the lack of attention his strong list of successes has received from the press, but he will hand the credit for his successes to the American people.
“I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history. And we have,” President Biden is expected to say. “It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told. So let’s tell that story here and now. America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up – not the top down, investing in all of America – in all Americans – to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind.”
READ MORE: Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
News
NC GOP Nominee Advocated 51% Voter Exclusion
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination Tuesday night after getting Donald Trump’s endorsement, has called for 51% of the Tar Heel State’s voters to be barred from voting.
The 51% are women.
HuffPost reports that “just four years ago, Robinson said he’d ‘absolutely’ like to return to the days when the 19th Amendment didn’t exist ? when women didn’t have the right to vote.”
“’I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote,’ Robinson said in a newly resurfaced video of his remarks at a March 2020 event hosted by the Republican Women of Pitt County.”
EARLIER: ‘Cowardly’: NY Times Pummeled for Ignoring NC GOP Nominee’s Hitler and Holocaust Remarks
Robinson has been called “an unabashed Christian nationalist and virulent anti-LGBTQ bigot,” by Right Wing Watch. And he has been accused of Holocaust denialism after writing, “This foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”
Women in North Carolina are already under-represented.
“Women make up 51 percent of North Carolina’s population. But their representation in politics falls far short of that,” WHQR reported in 2020. “That’s according to a Status of Women in North Carolina report commissioned by the state and conducted by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.”
Meanwhile, just yesterday a North Carolina man made headlines after declaring he would not vote for Republican Nikki Haley “because she’s female.”
“Well,” he added, “a woman’s not going to be a good president, she don’t have no balls to scratch, she’s just gonna scratch her head.”
READ MORE: ‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6
Also on Wednesday another Trump voter, this time a woman in Texas, said: “I wouldn’t vote for a woman, and especially – you know, Nikki Haley, I’m just going to say this, she’s probably menopausal, we don’t need that.”
As HuffPost’s Jennifer Bender reports, Robinson has “claimed that feminism was created by Satan. He’s said that men who identify as feminists are “about as MANLY as a pair of lace panties” and are “weak mined, jelly backed ‘men.’”He’s routinely referred to feminists as “fem-nazis” and, in one particularly colorful post, described those who support equal rights for women as “sexist, hairy armpit having, poo-poo hat wearing pinkos.”
“The only thing worse than a woman who doesn’t know her place, is a man who doesn’t know his,” he wrote on Facebook in December 2017.
Watch Robinson’s remarks below or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox News Called Out as ‘Disgraceful Garbage’ Over Crime Claim
- News2 days ago
‘No Balls to Scratch’: Trump Voter’s Candid Confession on Ruling Out Nikki Haley
- News2 days ago
Buttigieg’s GOP Roast Ruffles CNBC Host
- News3 days ago
‘Drill Baby Drill’: Trump Has Just One Answer When Asked How He Will Bring Food Prices Down
- News1 day ago
Stefanik Faces Fury After Asserting ‘Better Off Four Years Ago’ Amid COVID Crisis
- News2 days ago
‘Cowardly’: NY Times Pummeled for Ignoring NC GOP Nominee’s Hitler and Holocaust Remarks
- News1 day ago
NC GOP Nominee Advocated 51% Voter Exclusion
- News1 day ago
‘I Said I Would’: McConnell Defends Endorsing Trump Despite Blaming Him for Jan. 6