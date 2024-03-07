Biden SOTU to Paint Pivotal Choice Ahead: Honesty and Equality vs Revenge and Retribution

Almost from the moment he entered the chamber, President Joe Biden and his State of the Union address were quickly praised by many on the left, and even by some on the right.

Biden, who personally knows many Senators and Representatives, spent a great deal of time warming up the room, shaking many hands, laughing, smiling, and appearing very happy.

The President didn’t even wait for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to introduce him, as is customary.

“My word this is a muscular speech,” exclaimed professor of economics and frequent political commentator Justin Wolfers, early into Biden’s remarks. “So far it’s the strongest State of the Union opening I’ve ever seen.”

“As a natural sceptic I’m surprised by how powerful I find Biden’s speech,” offered the Financial Times’ Edward Luce. “He’s clear, punchy, energetic and setting out the stakes plainly. Way above expectations.”

Professor of politics Larry Sabato, the well-known founder and director of the Center for Politics wrote simply, “Yeah, it’s a homerun.”

Even Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume, praised Biden early on: “Good for Biden for addressing Ukraine right at the top. Foreign policy is the indispensable province of the Presidency and executive branch.”

He later criticized Biden, writing: “He seems angry.”

Indeed, many on the right criticized Biden for talking too “loud,” “shouting,” or somehow exhibiting too much energy – after the right wing media and Donald Trump repeatedly, and falsely, characterized him as having “dementia,” being too old, and lacking energy.

Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz highlighted the right-wing move to criticize Biden as too energetic by pointing out Bush 43 White House press secretary Ari Fletcher’s remarks:

“Joe Biden is a senile old man on the brink of death, he’s basically a corpse” –> “The problem is he’s just TOO energetic.” https://t.co/SgS4FrdSd4 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 8, 2024

Former top Obama campaign and White House official Jim Messina also took Republicans to task: “Tonight should put to rest any questions about whether Biden is up for a second term. He absolutely is. We just saw it with our own eyes. Which is why all these Republican bigmouths are backtracking on that Sleepy Joe b.s.– ‘he was too awake’. Get a grip.”

Ian Bremmer, the founder of the political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group, observed, “biden doesn’t need to win over a single trump supporter this evening—and he won’t. independents on the fence are more comfortable with him right now than they were 30 minutes ago. that’s a win.”

“Everybody knows this was a great speech,” Nicolle Wallace told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Chris Hayes called it “aggressive” and “sharp.”

Politico’s editorial director Kevin Baron said, “I’ve covered a lot of SOTU’s. Biden is owning this chamber.”

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss said, “Biden hit the ball out of the park tonight.”

Charlotte Clymer, a former Human Rights Campaign press secretary, wrote: “I’m pretty sure that’s the best State of the Union address I’ve ever watched. President Biden showed up and delivered in the clutch. That was a galvanizing call to action and a glittering sermon and a glorious reminder of our potential as a country. Four. More. Years.”

On substance, journalist John Harwood observed, “more than any SOTU in memory this one is making crystal clear that one party wants to govern and the other has no interest in it.” He also noted, “those Dems complaining that Biden lacks vigor and fight getting splash of cold water in the face right now.”

The Atlantic’s Jennifer Senior added, “Dang. Sleepy Joe is pretty good at burning down a barn.”

David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator, said, “Joe Biden is reminding everyone that the contrast between his extraordinarily effective, productive, values-driven administration and that of his corrupt, incompetent, hateful, traitorous opponent.”

He added: “Could well be the most politically aggressive State of the Union ever-at a moment that needed just that kind of strength because the stakes in the choice we face this fall are so very high. The strength we needed at the moment we needed it in the best possible way to deliver it.”

And: “Biden is running rings around a completely dysfunctional GOP.”

The publisher of The Bulwark, Sarah Longwell, wrote: “Republicans are going to be so mad about this speech. Not only is Biden beating back the dementia narrative, but, worse, he looks like he’s enjoying himself.”

MSNBC columnist and Daily Beast author Michael A. Cohen (not the former President’s ex-attorney) wrote: “I’m sure this is an overreaction, and I’m caught up in the moment — but this feels like a speech that will transform the 2024 campaign.”