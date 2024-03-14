GOP Nominee for NC Public Schools Chief Endorsed ‘Pay Per View’ Execution of Obama: Report

The Republican nominee to lead all of North Carolina’s 2500 public schools over 200 charter schools has said she would like a televised extra-judicial execution of Democratic former President Barack Obama for treason, and issued a call to assassinate then-President-elect Joe Biden as a traitor.

CNN’s KFile reports conservative activist Michele Morrow has “called public schools ‘socialism centers’ and ‘indoctrination centers.’” She is “a registered nurse and grassroots activist who homeschooled her children,” and “ran on a platform of supporting parental rights and opposing critical race theory.”

Please share this handy chart with friends and family as they head to the polls. Let them know that there is a REAL choice in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race. #nced #ncpol #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/VACW3bk8P3 — MicheleMorrow (@MicheleMorrowNC) March 4, 2024

Morrow “has a history marked by extreme and controversial comments, including sharing baseless conspiracy theories and frequent calls for the execution of prominent Democrats.”

In May of 2020, Morrow wrote on Twitter, “I prefer a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad,” in response, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report, “to a user sharing a conspiracy theory who suggested sending Obama to prison at Guantanamo Bay.”

“I do not want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death,” Morrow said of President Obama.

Also in May of 2020, Morrow “responded to a fake Time Magazine cover that featured art of Obama in an electric chair asking if he should be executed.”

“’Death to ALL traitors!!’ Morrow responded.”

Later that same year, in December, Morrow suggested killing President-Elect Joe Biden. In response to a social media post that asked, “Will you follow Joe Biden’s advice and wear a mask for 100 days?” Morrow replied: “Never. We need to follow the Constitution’s advice and KILL all TRAITORS!!! #JusticeforAmerica.”

NEW: Michele Marrow, the GOP nominee to run North Carolina’s public schools and its $11 billion budget has repeatedly called for executing Democrats including Joe Biden and Barack Obama (who she said she wanted executed PPV on TV). https://t.co/jIKYqBQtNn pic.twitter.com/M3KEdHDAe1 — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) March 14, 2024

CNN also reports between 2019 and 2021, “Morrow made disturbing suggestions about executing prominent Democrats for treason, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other prominent people such as Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.”

See the social media posts above or at this link.

