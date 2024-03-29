Biden Should Have Attended Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake ‘For Optics’ Says Tomi Lahren

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren blasted President Joe Biden for not attending the wake of a slain NYPD officer on Thursday, saying because Donald Trump did, the President should have changed his plans even if it was just “for optics.”

“The fact that Joe Biden didn’t change his plans to make an appearance, knowing that Donald Trump was going to be there, to me, that’s pretty brazen. You have the opportunity to show up, even if you are just doing it for optics, and he chose not to,” Lahren said on Fox News Friday afternoon (video below).

Trump was invited to the wake by Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, while one of the NYPD unions warned NYC Democratic leaders to not show up. Over the past decade about 100 police officers are killed in the line of duty annually, including 118 in 2022, according to data from USAFacts.

After attacking the Biden campaign for doing “a horrible job, optically,” Lahren, who purchased a 2000 square foot house in Nashville after she “fled” Los Angeles, explained to Fox News viewers how Trump “cares about the forgotten Americans.”

“I come from South Dakota, I come from Middle America,” Lahren said. “He doesn’t have to pretend to understand the plight of the smaller folks out there, but he can still resonate with them, because he cares about them.”

“The thing that people in middle America love about Donald Trump and always have, is that he comes as he is. He doesn’t try to wear blue jeans and cowboy boots and try to ‘be’ one of us,” she said, “but he still is one of us in that he cares about us. He cares about the forgotten Americans.”

Speaking to reporters at the wake on Thursday, Trump, who is facing 88 criminal felony charges, said, “we have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often.”

