$500 Per Second: Ronna McDaniel Reportedly Has a Few Expectations
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who was ousted by NBC News chairman Cesar Conde Tuesday after massive in-house and public outrage over signing her as a paid contributor, reportedly has some expectations about what she is owed.
Anger over McDaniel’s hiring was palpable at MSNBC, where the news network’s top hosts on-air denounced the decision to sign someone who allegedly assisted in trying to overturn the 2020 election. The New York Times on Tuesday reported, “a review of her record shows she was, at times, closely involved in and supportive of Mr. Trump’s legal and political maneuvering ahead of the violent attempt to block Congress from certifying Mr. Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.”
McDaniel’s price tag generated additional outrage, as some noted NBC News had recently laid off 13 researchers yet opted to pay her $300,000 a year. (According to the NBC News Guild, executives had “illegally terminated 13 union journalists.”)
According to Politico, McDaniel expects to have her full two-year contract paid in full.
“McDaniel expects to be fully paid out for her contract, two years at $300,000 annually, since she did not breach its terms, we’re told — meaning that her single, not-quite-20-minute interview Sunday could cost the Peacock more than $30,000 per minute, or $500 per second.”
READ MORE: 'Absurd & Dangerous': Truth Social Made Donald Trump Billions Today
McDaniel is also lawyer-shopping.
“McDaniel spoke yesterday with Bryan Freedman, renowned lawyer to the estranged cable-news stars, to discuss legal options even beyond recouping the dollar value of her original contract,” Politico reports. “While no arrangement is final, a person close to McDaniel tells us, Freedman would be an obvious choice: He represented Megyn Kelly in her own acrimonious parting with NBC, as well as ousted anchors Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson in disputes with their respective former networks.”
“McDaniel, we’re told, is exploring potential defamation and hostile work environment torts after MSNBC’s top talent — momentarily her colleagues — took turns Monday blasting her on air. (NBC declined to comment about the $600,000 figure or her potential claims.)”
Politico also reports that on Sunday, after Chuck Todd’s on-air remarks denouncing McDaniel’s hiring after her “Meet the Press” interview, McDaniel “heard directly” from NBC News’ senior vice president of politics, Carrie Budoff Brown, and NBC News’ president of editorial, Rebecca Blumenstein, saying “that they’d have her back and the controversy would pass, according to the McDaniel ally.”
NBCUniversal News Group chair Cesar Conde sent an email to employees Tuesday announcing the network had cut ties with McDaniel. But Politico reports, neither Conde nor any other “top NBC brass” communicated to McDaniel directly before the email went out that she was done at the network.
READ MORE: 'Travesty of Justice': Legal Experts Stunned Over Unexplained Ruling Helping Trump
Greene Says She Won’t Take Responsibility if Johnson Loses Speaker’s Gavel Before Election
Despite filing a motion to vacate the chair last week, which could end Mike Johnson’s short term as Speaker, and despite pummeling him in the press, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says she will take no responsibility if House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries becomes Speaker of the House before the November election.
Appearing on right-wing media Tuesday, the far-right Georgia Republican targeted Speaker Johnson again, telling GOP voters Johnson stabbed them “in the back.”
Johnson “has a duty and responsibility to care for our conference,” Greene told Real America’s Voice. “That means not force us to vote on full-term abortion, funding the trans agenda, DEI funding, 300 million to the Ukraine war, and many other horrific far-left funding wishlist items that the Democrats were thrilled with.”
“He shouldn’t make us vote on that in order to pay our military soldiers. That’s outrageous. It’s also an election year,” she continued, “and that means that Republicans are out trying to get re-elected and he forced our Republican conference, those that voted for this basically walked the plank for him and that is outrageous.”
READ MORE: $500 Per Second: Ronna McDaniel Reportedly Has a Few Expectations
After talking for several minutes about how Johnson “broke” and “violated” the rules by holding votes to keep the government from shutting down, she insisted her attacks are “not personal against Mike Johnson.”
“I filed the motion to vacate basically issuing a pink slip saying you’re going to be fired, we will not tolerate this any longer. And Republican voters all over this country agree with me,” she insisted.
In October, after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party as Speaker of the House, CBS News reported its new polling “shows the American public wants the next Republican speaker to prioritize federal spending cuts, but also work across the aisle with Democrats and stand up against the ‘MAGA’ movement.”
Mike Johnson had a responsibility as the leader of the Republican conference to not force votes on full-term abortion funding, the trans agenda, DEI, more $$$ to Ukraine, and other horrific far-left wishlist items.
But Mike Johnson funded ALL of it! pic.twitter.com/LZ3c1g7Dhp
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2024
Declaring, “Our conference needs a new Speaker of the House,” Greene insisted her actions have no effect on Republicans, who increasingly are exiting Congress early.
She also insisted that pinning a possible Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries on her is merely “twist” and “spin.”
READ MORE: 'Absurd & Dangerous': Truth Social Made Donald Trump Billions Today
“This is simple math,” she said. “The more Republicans like Mike Gallagher that resign and leave early, guess what that means we have less Republicans in the House. So every time a Mike Gallagher or Ken Buck leaves that brings our members down and brings us dangerously closer to being in the minority. It’s not Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“I am not going to be responsible for Hakeem Jeffries being Speaker of the House. I am not going to for a Democrat majority taking over our Republican majority. That lies squarely, squarely on the shoulders of these Republicans that are leaving early because they don’t have the intestinal fortitude to handle the real fight, and the responsibility that comes with leadership at the end of our Republic when our country is nearly destroyed and when our Constitution is being ran through a paper shredder. So no one is going to blame that on me.”
Holding Mike Johnson accountable isn’t going to give us a speaker Jeffries.
What’s going to give us a speaker Jeffries is selfish Republicans like Mike Gallagher leaving Congress early.
It’s simple math! pic.twitter.com/jS4xDdkpUP
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Absurd & Dangerous’: Truth Social Made Donald Trump Billions Today
Donald Trump last week told a court he could not secure a $454 million bond, but today he is now reportedly “more than $5 billion richer,” and saw his net worth “more than double” in the space of just hours, all thanks to the parent company of his Truth Social social media platform that went public Monday and began trading Tuesday morning.
(These numbers are fluid and not reflective of the stock’s closing number on Tuesday.)
“Former President Donald J. Trump’s social media company soared in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday,” The New York Times reported, just before market close, “giving the company an estimated market value of more than $8 billion, larger than established corporations like Mattel, Alaska Airlines and Western Union.”
“The biggest beneficiary of the market action has been Mr. Trump, who owns about 60 percent of Trump Media, making him the largest shareholder. His stake in the company — the parent of Truth Social, the online platform that is Mr. Trump’s main megaphone for reaching supporters and attacking critics — is worth about $5 billion on paper.”
Some are calling for an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and labeling the arrangement “absurd” and “dangerous.”
Truth Social is now owned by Trump Media, formerly a shell company named Digital World Acquisition Corp. On Monday the stock closed at $49.95. On Tuesday under its new DJT symbol shares skyrocketed, at times up nearly 60%, before closing up just 16%, at $57.99, according to Google.
Shares “have spiked about 300% so far this year,” CNN reported. “That includes a 35% surge Monday after the deal closed. Shares popped again at the start of trading Tuesday — investors’ first opportunity to trade the stock after the merger, under the new DJT ticker.”
“The skyrocketing share price comes despite the fact that Trump Media is burning through cash; piling up losses; and its main product, Truth Social, is losing users.”
READ MORE: Gag Order: Trump Criminal Case Judge Lays Down the Law
“Trump Media generated just $3.4 million of revenue through the first nine months of last year, according to filings. The company lost $49 million over that span,” CNN adds. “And yet the market is valuing Trump Media at approximately $13 billion.”
What does that mean?
“For context, Reddit was only valued at $6.4 billion at its IPO last week — even though it generated 160 times more revenue than Trump Media. (Reddit hauled in $804 million in revenue in 2023, compared with Trump Media’s annualized revenue of about $5 million.)”
Just before noon, Forbes reported, “Donald Trump is more than $5 billion richer today after shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform, began trading on the Nasdaq. Forbes now estimates that Trump—who was worth an estimated $2.3 billion before shareholders voted last week to approve the long-delayed plan to take TMTG public—now has a net worth of $7.3 billion, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern. That makes the former president one of the 400 richest people in the world, according to Forbes’ real-time tracker.”
Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, is calling this “absurd.”
“We’ve reached an absurd & dangerous point where most of Trump’s net worth will tied up in a publicly traded media company, ‘DJT.’ What foreign countries and funds will take shares in DJT, and what kind of leverage will that grant them? The media must report more on this threat!”
Reich dug deeper.
“Follow the money, folks. The biggest institutional investor in the Truth Social SPAC is Susquehanna Int’l Group. It was co-founded by GOP billionaire Jeffrey Yass, who is also a major investor in the parent of TikTok. Trump recently did a 180 on banning TikTok. Wonder why?”
READ MORE: Trump Says He Thinks He's 'Allowed' to Accept Foreign Money to Pay Fines
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) is calling for an “explanation.”
“If it is true that Donald Trump’s net worth just increased by more than a billion dollars the public deserves to know why. This is likely the biggest financial windfall for a politician in world history, so it requires a detailed and transparent explanation.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, a professor of law and a frequent MSNBC legal commentator served up a short response, invoking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Three letters: S.E.C. https://t.co/W1uo3Cj9W2
— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) March 26, 2024
Attorney Robert J. DeNault posted a warning: “I know it’s little solace to anyone, but whatever scheme is going on to inflate the value of Truth Social to $71 a share right now is subject to a lot of fraud and securities laws that Trump’s other businesses largely escape oversight on. This is a public company.”
Image via Shutterstock
Gag Order: Trump Criminal Case Judge Lays Down the Law
New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has granted District Attorney Alvin Bragg his long-awaited gag order against Donald Trump, hours after the indicted ex-president attacked the judge and his daughter in a Truth Social post that appeared designed to elicit the very decision the judge made.
Judge Merchan is overseeing the criminal case involving Trump’s payments of “hush money” to adult film actress Stormy Daniels then claiming they were legal expenses. On Tuesday he issued a limited gag order barring Trump from publicly discussing witnesses or court staff, as Reuters reports. Some have noted the case is also about election interference, suggesting the payments were allegedly made to prevent voters from learning about his sexual encounter with the porn star.
The gag order, as Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld reports, only specifies Donald Trump.
Justice Merchan GRANTS a gag order against Trump in his criminal case — and notably, only against Trump.
That appears to be UNLIKE the gag orders issued in the civil fraud case and the D.C. Jan. 6 case, which bound all parties.
Doc https://t.co/OBZogOhgwv pic.twitter.com/cEX9iUnNeY
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 26, 2024
Bragg’s office had requested the gag order last month, noting Trump’s “longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him.”
Tuesday morning Trump called Judge Merchan “a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden.”
Trump also alleged Merchan treated a defendant “viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years.”
“He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about ‘TRUMP.’ He is devastated and scared! These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!”
Before the gag order was issued, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance observed, “Trump puts a target not only Judge Merchan in the criminal case in Manhattan but on his daughter. This is a rank effort at intimidating the judge by threatening his family. It merits a gag order but also serious pushback from GOP leadership–which we know won’t come.”
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen writes the gag order is “well reasoned, tracks other recent ones against Trump, and will withstand appeal.
Trump faces 34 felony counts that charge him with falsifying business records. The trial starts April 15.
READ MORE: 'Five-Alarm Fire': NBC Execs Will Meet to Decide McDaniel 'Fate' After Massive Backlash
