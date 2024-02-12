News
‘Gross Abuse’: Merrick Garland’s Former Constitutional Law Professor Is Now Blasting Him
Attorney General Merrick Garland is under fire from the left, and now, even from his own former Harvard constitutional law professor, after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s final report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents included what experts say were partisan remarks about the President that violated Dept. of Justice practice.
“Merrick Garland will be one of the greatest Attorneys General in American history, bar none. As my brilliant con law student, a principled prosecutor, and later a superb DC Circuit judge, he has displayed integrity, courage, fair-mindedness, and humanity,” wrote Laurence Tribe, on January 6, 2021, upon the announcement Biden would appoint Garland as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
Now a University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Tribe taught constitutional law at Harvard Law for decades. In addition to Garland, among his most famous students and research assistants are Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Jamie Raskin, and Adam Schiff.
Tribe appears to have since soured on his former student’s leadership of the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
On Sunday, Tribe pointed to this passage from a Politico article: “The president believes the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents went beyond his remit. And part of the blame is being placed on the AG.”
Tribe added, “As it should be. I’ve long respected my friend and former student Merrick Garland but he has bent too far backwards in order to avoid seeming pro-Biden.”
Tribe also cited an Associated Press report from Sunday: “Bob Bauer, as Biden’s personal lawyer, rightly ‘raised concerns over the inclusion of these details to both Hur and Garland.’ Garland should’ve granted Bauer’s appeal because Hur’s report violated DOJ ‘norms that work to avoid prejudicing the public against people who are not charged with a crime.'”
On Friday, professor of law, frequent MSNBC legal analyst, and former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann wrote, “It was entirely foreseeable Rob Hur would pull a Comey in his report. Garland was [100%] right to have appointed a Special Counsel but wrong to pick Hur and to think only a Republican could fit the bill.”
Tribe responded: “It’s time we invented a verb for that kind of move. I propose we call it ‘garlanding’ or ‘pulling a garland.'”
On Sunday, Tribe reposted video of former Judge of the United States Court of Appeals, J. Michael Luttig repeatedly calling the Hur report “an abuse of power.” Tribe commented: “It was indeed. A gross abuse, and one the Attorney General should have intervened to correct.”
This is not the first time Tribe has criticized Garland. There are more than half-a-dozen times Tribe directly or indirectly leveled criticism at the Attorney General, largely surrounding what some see as an extremely lengthy delay in bringing criminal charges against Donald Trump.
For example, Tribe pulled this quote from this piece: “The languid pace at which AG Merrick Garland pursued January 6 cases must count as a but-for cause of the overlap between the litigation calendar and the political calendar.”
“He just needs to step on the accelerator,” Tribe wrote in August of 2022.
In November of 2022, Tribe wrote: “Good morning, Merrick Garland. You awake?”
Just days later: “Yes. Time’s up, DOJ. I know that Merrick Garland, who has devoted his life to the rule of law, will do the right thing. But that requires him to indict now. Even waiting till the Dec. 6 runoff would be wrong, and there’s no excuse for delaying things by naming a special counsel.”
One year ago in February: “If AG Garland isn’t interested in how the Barr/Durham Crime spree has perverted justice and degraded DOJ, then the Department’s IG should follow the smelly trail and expose its putrid source.”
In June of last year: “Great journalism has shown Garland and Monaco well-intentioned but profoundly unwise in slow-walking the investigation into Trump and those around him. Their fear of looking political backfired badly. Whether the harm was irreparable remains to be seen.”
The following month: “The J6 House Committee is the reason AG Garland was finally forced to appoint Special Counsel Jack Smith. Without the great work of that Committee, Merrick Garland might’ve hemmed and hawed forever.”
‘Bizarre’: Trump Quotes Yogi Berra in Critical SCOTUS Motion
Attorneys for Donald Trump filed a motion late Monday afternoon asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a lower court’s ruling rejecting his claims of “presidential immunity.” But legal experts were quick to trash the filing that is critical to his defense, calling it “bizarre” and questioning why it quotes baseball icon Yogi Berra in the very first sentence.
big day for the yogi berra museum https://t.co/pwbF7UFWtF pic.twitter.com/jRVSIjlyDj
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 12, 2024
NBC News calls Trump’s decision to go to the U.S. Supreme Court “a last-ditch effort to prevent his prosecution in the federal election interference case from moving closer to trial.” In so doing, “Trump asked the justices to put on hold an appeals court ruling that rejected his broad claim of presidential immunity in relation to events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”
Professor of law Andrew Weissmann, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst and former DOJ official who also worked on the Mueller Report, appeared stunned just moments after reading the Trump motion on Monday.
Asked, “what strikes you?” Weissmann paused momentarily, then replied, “Two things.”
“The first is the incredibly inappropriate first sentence, citing Yogi Berra. You know, if you were going to be snarky, they might as well have cited Yogi Bear. I mean, this is, that is, that is just a bizarre way to start.”
“Remember,” Weissmann continued, “Donald Trump and his lawyers have said that their position is that the President of the United States can kill people. And as long as he hasn’t been impeached, successfully, that he was impeached and convicted for it, he cannot be prosecuted. So that for something this serious, that is a bizarre, really bizarre first sentence.”
“The second thing is that stressing this argument about, shifting I think a bit their theory, which is that all of the actions that are charged by Jack Smith are within the outer bounds of what a president can do. The problem with that is that a very, very well respected 11th Circuit Judge, the chief judge, Judge Prior has rejected that in connection with a decision that Judge Prior wrote in connection with Mark Meadows, so I don’t think leading with that kind of argument, after leading where the first sentence is Yogi Berra then going to an argument that you know that Judge Pryor has rejected? Both of those are not terribly, in my view, strong ways to start,” he concluded, granting that “this is just my initial impression.”
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin also blasted the arguments in the motion.
“So I looked at what his argument is about the ‘irreparable injury’ and I have to tell you that legally it’s not particularly strong,” Rubin began. “First, he says it’s axiomatic that if he’s immune, he doesn’t have to stand trial. But for many people, the act of standing trial is a hideous expense and extraordinarily disruptive to their lives. We’re talking about a guy who is using a leadership pack as his legal defense slush fund to the tune of dozens of millions of dollars and probably has not spent a personal dime in defending this case at all.”
“In fact, when I look at this FEC filings, I see the names of dozens of law firms that I recognize, many of which have been involved in this exact case. Then he says it could radically disrupt his campaign for president if he’s forced to stand trial again. I wish some of our political colleagues were here on air with us right now because I bet you that folks like Garrett Haake and Vaughn Hilliard and Jake Traylor and others could tell you, President Trump isn’t actually on the campaign trail that much. He’s on the campaign trail during weekends, but he finds lots of ways to get his messages out. And the most effective way for him right now seems to be True Social, which doesn’t require him to be in any one particular place, and certainly doesn’t require him to be in any one particular state.”
Watch the MSNBC segment below or at this link.
‘Prick’: Fetterman Smacks Down Rand Paul
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is blasting his Republican colleague from Kentucky, Rand Paul, over critical $95.3 billion legislation to provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Senator Paul has vowed to hold up the bill and his fellow U.S. Senators for as long as “a month,” until they agree with him on funding for the U.S. southern border.
The Senate had crafted a bipartisan bill that did just that – funding efforts to “fix” the border, as well as provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, but Donald Trump killed it when he directed Republicans to not allow it to pass.
“I think we should stay here as long as it takes,” Senator Paul told CNN’s Manu Raju last week on Thursday. “If it takes a week or a month, I’ll force them to stay here to discuss why they think the border of Ukraine is more important than the US border.”
On Monday, Raju spoke with Senator Fetterman, who expressed in colorful language he is “frustrated” with Senator Paul. Asked why, the Pennsylvania Democrat did not hold back.
“We’re only here because of just one prick. And he decides that the rest of all of our schedules and our lives and holding up this bill to getting to the house for all of this aid. It’s incredibly frustrating and there’s no work being done. It’s just bad performance art.”
Watch Fetterman’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump Lawyers Envisioned Jan. 6 Lasting Days or Weeks: Report
Donald Trump’s attorneys hatched a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election by creating so much chaos that January 6 – the scheduled counting of the electoral votes to formally certify the winner of the election – would be delayed, lasting days if not weeks, and with Congress unable to complete the count, stop Joe Biden from being officially declared President. That alone would throw the election to the House of Representatives, or to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court had done just that — decide the result of the presidential election. Trump’s lawyers were hoping for something of a second chance in what Trump himself had crafted, a 6-3 hardcore, far-right conservative supermajority on the nation’s top court. He had placed three justices there himself, and three justices in 2020 had been part of or advisors to the George W. Bush legal team that was successful in getting the Court to side with the Texas Republican governor over the Democratic vice president.
Talking Points Memo on Monday published a portion of its massive investigation of documents and emails from Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, in which it recreated some of the potential plans Team Trump had to keep the outgoing President in the Oval Office, despite having lost the Electoral College by 306-232, and the popular vote by more than seven million.
TPM revealed the January 6 “alternate scenario gamed out by Trump’s lawyers — one that would have expanded the hours of indecision caused by the Trump campaign’s efforts and stretched out the process for weeks, all the way until Jan. 20, 2021, the Constitution’s ironclad deadline for the transfer of power.”
Part of the plan involved Republican lawmakers who “would have feigned confusion over competing slates of electors, paralyzing Congress as the Trump campaign brought increasing pressure on the Supreme Court to step in and resolve the election in their favor.”
Central to the plan was “discarding the Electoral Count Act,” (ECA) which details very clear time caps to ensure by the end of business the candidate who won 270 or more Electoral College votes would officially be named president. “Trump campaign lawyers suggested…Republicans in Congress could halt the certification and bring forth endless claims of election fraud in swing states, a process that, according to the documents, Chesebro hoped would create a spectacle, revealing the GOP-friendly Supreme Court as the only rational, functioning actor left standing.”
Chesebro floated three possible plans, TPM reported, “for how to bulldoze the ECA and achieve the goal of an extra 14 days without a certified President.”
Among them, TPM notes, “Mike Pence could decline to open Biden electoral votes — it would be a ‘fairly boss move,’ as Chesebro put it in one email — likely delaying the certification of Biden’s win while posing a core challenge to the ECA.”
“A ‘test case’ could be filed before SCOTUS aimed at invalidating the law. It would be filed by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) acting in Pence’s place as President of the Senate.”
Or, the “Senate filibuster could be used as a blunt instrument to block the ECA from either being followed or being implemented on Jan. 6.”
Read TPM’s full report here.
