Republican Furious No ‘Real Wins,’ Like on ‘Transgender Surgeries’ as Shutdown Looms

The House is still not back in session after Speaker Mike Johnson approved an early two week vacation, and it won’t be until Wednesday, when lawmakers will have just three days to pass legislation and send it to the Senate then on to the President to avert a shutdown of about half the federal government.

Republicans “slipped Sunday in their last-minute scramble to head off a looming government shutdown deadline that could shutter vital services at the Transportation Department, strain food stamp programs and put housing assistance for millions of families in jeopardy,” The Washington Post reported.

One far-right wing Republican congressman appears to be gearing up to fight efforts to keep the government open, and he rattled off a list of grievances he has with his fellow Republicans. It’s not the first time. Congressman Roy lamented Republicans had nothing to run on last year.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on social media Monday blasted how the House may pass yet another continuing resolution to ensure the federal government stays open, while not having scored, in his estimation, any “real wins” on certain issues.

Without mentioning Speaker Johnson by name, Congressman Roy lamented “the status” of Republicans’ agenda points, denouncing what he sees as “NO PLAN TO FIGHT.”

Roy slammed House Republicans for going along with Johnson.

RELATED: Mike Johnson’s ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Ineffective’ Speakership a ‘Disaster’: Report

“After passing 3 “’continuing resolutions’ (CR) for 5 mos. at Pelosi funding levels w/ promises to ‘fight,’ an NDAA [Defense authorization funding bill] w/ token ‘DEI’ policy wins & an extension of FISA spying-on-Americans, & no real border security wins, GOP leaders are poised to… INCREASE spending,” Rep. Roy complained, adding: “& likely fund Ukraine’s border…”

“This despite a year of hard-fought negotiating that gave us spending caps IN LAW we can enact simply with a CR thru 9/30 to cut total spending, leave defense & veterans untouched, & cut 10% ($73BB) of Biden’s non-defense bureaucracy…”

Roy continued complaining that Republicans are “publicly taking shutdown off the table (i.e. no leverage).”

“Worse, we are told that because there is war in Ukraine & China is dangerous, a CR that doesn’t ‘increase’ defense spending ‘doesn’t meet the moment.’ That’s why they aren’t leveraging spending caps in law!”

READ MORE: Democrats Discredit GOP Claims on IVF as Republicans Try to Regain Ground After Fallout

He says they have been told only to expect “singles & doubles” and not “homeruns,” which, he adds, “means no real wins” on a slew of issues he appears to suggest are more important than keeping the government running. They include:

“border policies to end releases”

“student loans”

“transgender surgeries”

“climate/EV mandates”

“DOJ & Jack Smith or FACE Act prosecutions” (The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances law whois Roy wants to repeal.)

“reforms to COVID tyranny”

Roy concludes his rant by urging his fellow Republicans to “Pick a fight and win it.”

Earlier Monday Roy said, “Our reckless spending is bankrupting our country and fueling a weaponized government at war with our way of life.” Also Monday Roy suggested he wants to defund the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

RELATED: ‘We Keep Doing the Same Stupid Stuff’: Chip Roy Furious Funding Bill Will Keep Government Open