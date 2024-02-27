‘Conspiring With Putin’: Democratic Congressman Brings the Hammer Down on Jim Jordan

U.S. Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) is going after Jim Jordan, alleging the House Republican Judiciary Chair is “conspiring” with Russian President Vladimir Putin after posting a lengthy 2477 word diatribe that includes the thoroughly debunked “Burisma” claims even after the source of those claims, now-indicted former FBI source Alexander Smirnov, acknowledged it was propaganda fed to him from Kremlin officials.

“There are too many false statements in this fiction novel to address here, but it’s shocking that @Jim_Jordan continues to promote the Burisma hoax even after he learned that it was falsely peddled by Putin,” charged Congressman Goldman, an attorney and former federal prosecutor.

“Jordan is now conspiring with Putin to interfere in the Nov election,” Goldman alleged.

As NCRM reported last week, legal experts have been warning House Republicans if they continue to assert what Special Counsel David Weiss stated in a court document are false claims, including that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each took $5 million bribes, they could be subject to conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice “must investigate whether and when Grassley, Comer or Jordan knew that Smirnov was spreading Russian disinformation,” Congressman Goldman, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted mobsters and Russian organized crime, declared Wednesday. “But now that it’s public, Comer and Jordan clearly will be conspiring with Putin to interfere in the election if they continue with this bogus impeachment.”

It’s not only Goldman.

Last week well-known former federal prosecutor of 30 years, Glenn Kirschner, also warned Republicans.

“I think the big question now is, what will the Republican members of Congress do now that they know that these are lies that they have been peddling as ably-assisted by Fox News? Will they continue to peddle those lies?” he told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “I heard Congressman Daniel Goldman on this network earlier this evening, saying something that I am in agreement with. He said that if members of Congress now continue to peddle knowing lies that are a product of Russian propaganda and disinformation, they should be criminally investigated for being part and parcel of a conspiracy to defraud the United States and to interfere in our elections.”

Attorney Maurice Ross on Friday wrote: “Joe Biden and Hunter Biden should sue Comer, Jordan and Grassley for defamation. The Speech and Debate Clause should not immunize willful slander. Further, the FBI and Justice Department should prosecute them for conspiracy with Russia to engage in treason.”

Last week Congressman Goldman appeared on MSNBC to discuss how Republicans promoting Russian disinformation might be criminally exposed.

Watch below or at this link.

