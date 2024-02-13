‘Mass Deport Illegals’: Stephen Miller Says He Knows Why Johnson Opposes Bipartisan Bills

President Joe Biden took sharp aim at Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, vowing Tuesday afternoon, “I will not walk away” from the treaty alliance, while lamenting, “the whole world” heard Trump’s attack on NATO.

In his live remarks from the White House’s State Dining Room urging Speaker Johnson to pass the Senate’s legislation that provides $95.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, President Biden blasted Donald Trump’s remarks supporting Putin and attacking NATO.

“I say to the House members, House Republicans, you got to decide, are you going to stand up for freedom or are going to side with terror and tyranny? You’re gonna stand with Ukraine, or you gonna stand with Putin? Will you stand with America, or Trump?” President Biden asked, as he positioned the House Speaker and Republicans who support Johnson’s refusal to put the aid bill on the floor as standing alone against the Senate and the nations that oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Republicans and Democrats in the Senate came together to send a message of unity to the world. It’s time for the House Republicans to do the same thing, to pass this bill immediately. To stand for decency, to stand for democracy, to stand up to a so-called leader hell bent on weakening American security. And I mean it sincerely. History is watching. History is watching, and moments like this, we have to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America. The world is looking to us. There’s nothing beyond our capacity when we act together. In this case, acting together includes actually with our NATO allies.”

President Biden urged Speaker Johnson to put the Senate bill on the House floor, because “it would pass. The Speaker knows that.”

“The stakes were already high for American security before this bill was passed in the Senate last night,” President Biden added. “But in recent days, those stakes have risen.”

“That’s because the former president has set a dangerous and shockingly, frankly, un-American signal to the world. Just a few days ago, Trump gave an invitation to Putin to invade some of our allies, NATO allies. He said if an ally didn’t spend enough money on defense, he would encourage Russia to quote, ‘Do whatever the hell they want’.”

“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it,” Biden declared. “The worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will.”

“For God’s sake, it dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous, it’s un-American. When America gives its word it means something. When we make a commitment we keep it, and NATO is a sacred commitment.”

“You know, our adversaries have long sought to create cracks in the alliance” of NATO, President Biden also said. “The greatest hope of all those who wish America harm is for NATO to fall apart. You can be sure that they all cheered when they heard Donald Trump, when they heard what he said. I know this. I will not walk away. I can’t imagine any other president walking away. For as long as I’m President if Putin attacks a NATO ally, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

“Donald Trump looks at this as if it’s a burden. When he looks at NATO he doesn’t see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket. You don’t understand the NATO is built on fundamental principles of freedom, security, and national sovereignty. Because for chump principles, never matter. Everything is transactional. He doesn’t understand that the sacred commitment we’ve given works for us as well. In fact, I would remind Trump and all those who would walk away from NATO, Article Five has only been invoked once, just once in a NATO history. And it was done to stand with America after we were attacked on 911. We should never forget it on American

