Pro-Trump Border Patrol Union Tells GOP to Pass Senate Border Bill Ex-President Opposes
In a major blow to House Republicans, some far-right Senate Republicans, and Donald Trump, the labor union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents and staff on Monday endorsed the Senate border bill, saying it “will drop illegal border crossings nationwide.”
The entire House Republican leadership team in a statement Monday called the Senate bill “DEAD on arrival.” The legislation, seen as the “harshest” immigration bill in decades, also provides billions for defense in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Just last week Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, appeared before a GOP-controlled House committee, testifying, “I can honestly say border patrol agents want him impeached,” referring to Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
But on Monday, Judd and the NBPC broke from House Republicans.
“Since Joe Biden has been in office, CBP [Customs and Border Patrol] has averaged over 8,000 apprehensions per day and the vast majority of these illegal immigrants have been released under a policy known as catch-and-release,” he said in a statement. In another version that number read “6,700.”
“Approximately 60% of all border apprehensions are single adults, a good number of whom are military age men,” he added, echoing GOP talking points.
RELATED: Speaker Johnson's Latest Move Adds to His Conflicting Quagmire of Divergent Border Positions
“The Border Act of 2024 will give U.S. Border Patrol agents authorities codified, in law, that we have not had in the past. This will allow us to remove single adults expeditiously and without a lengthy judicial review which historically has required the release of these individuals into the interior of the United States. This alone will drop illegal border crossings nationwide and will allow our agents to get back to detecting and apprehending those who want to cross our borders illegally and evade apprehension. While not perfect, the Border Act of 2024 is a step in the right direction and is far better than the current status quo. This is why the National Border Patrol Council endorses this bill and hopes for its quick passage.”
Fox News’ Bill Melugin adds, ” Like every union, this doesn’t represent the views of every Border Patrol agent, but the union is vehemently anti Biden & pro border security, just look at their X posts, and the union president is a supporter of former President Trump – who said he is against the deal.”
Indeed, the National Border Patrol Council endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and 2020.
Trump strongly opposes the legislation, and has warned all Republicans against voting for it, instead demanding a “perfect” bill that allows zero undocumented immigrants to cross the border.
“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill,” Trump said on Truth Social, while calling it a “great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party,” according to Politico.
READ MORE: 'Mutiny': Far Right GOP Senators Start to Give McConnell the McCarthy Treatment
‘We Aren’t Monsters’: Top Senate Dem Slams Josh Hawley for Not Wanting to Help Kids
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed U.S. Senator Josh Hawley on Monday, after the far-right Republican of Missouri attacked the upper chamber’s border bill.
Senator Hawley, possibly best-known for his “raised-fist salute to the rioters” at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, blasted the Senate border bill in several social media posts.
“Did I mention this border bill gives taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants,” Hawley wrote, to strong pushback.
The Senate border bill, which also provides billions in critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, does provide taxpayer-funded attorneys to certain immigrants – as U.S. Senator Murphy and others pointed out.
“Did you mention it’s just for unaccompanied children?” Sen. Murphy wrote in response.
“You know, 8 year old kids fleeing violence or certain death, who arrive at our border alone, shivering and frightened, traumatized from the journey, not able to speak the language,” he continued. “We aren’t monsters. We should help them.”
READ MORE: Pro-Trump Border Patrol Union Tells GOP to Pass Senate Border Bill Ex-President Opposes
Others also lashed out at the GOP Senator from Missouri.
“For unaccompanied children 13 and younger. Would you rather they represent *themselves* in legal proceedings that will decide their fate?” asked professor of law and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck.
“This self-professed Christian is outraged at the idea of migrant kids – unaccompanied kids! – having legal representation in court,” observed journalist and author Mehdi Hasan.
“This applies specifically to children. However, due to the murky nature of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] and whether cases are handled in immigration court or as a criminal offense, the 6th Amendment already applies to adults in criminal cases. Gross politicizing, as usual, from Hawley,” wrote California State University, Monterey Bay lecturer Garrett George.
He added: “So basically, protecting people facing criminal charges is a constitutional right, but protecting children and those not facing criminal charges in immigration generally is a step too far. Good politics.”
Ex-Florida GOP Chair Asserts Crime Victim’s Law Shields Him Amid 3-Way Sex Scandal
Christian Ziegler, the former Republican Party of Florida chairman ousted after an accusation of rape by the woman he and his wife engaged in a three-way sexual relationship with, is invoking a law meant to protect victims of crimes.
Ziegler’s wife Bridget is the co-founder of the far-right anti-LGBTQ organization Moms for Liberty, reportedly a best friend of Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, a county school board member, and an author of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law.
The couple “are fighting the release of information from Christian Ziegler’s cell phone that was obtained by the Sarasota Police Department as part of its investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler,” the Herald-Tribune reports.
“We request that you take all steps necessary to ensure that no data or information from Mr. Ziegler’s cellphone is released to the public,’ attorney Matthew Sarelson wrote to Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier,” the paper added. “Sarelson offers several arguments for why the records shouldn’t be released, including that Christian Ziegler is ‘protected’ by Marsy’s Law, a 2018 amendment to the Florida Constitution to protect crime victims.”
READ MORE: 'Each Person' Will 'Serve' Jesus: Embattled Republican's Christian Nationalism Revealed
Ziegler is no longer facing possible rape charges after police said they determined video he secretly recorded of his sexual encounter with the other woman, not his wife Bridget, likely supported his claim it was consensual. But he is still facing possible charges related to video voyeurism.
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported Christian Ziegler had told his wife to “hunt” for women to further their ménage à trois sexual lifestyle.
“Documents from the rape probe, reported in outlets including the Florida Trident and Sarasota Herald-Tribune, show the Zieglers discussing the accuser via text message, with Bridget sharing worries about the woman’s well-being,” The Daily Beast reported. “Detectives also found a list on Ziegler’s phone, titled ‘THE LIST,’ with the names of multiple women including his rape accuser under a subheading of ‘Fuck.’”
READ MORE: 'You Bend the Knee to the Orange Jesus': Democrat Blasts House Republicans in Fiery Takedown
“In text messages from February 2021, Christian told Bridget to ‘come home, stop and pick up [a woman] to play again and be crazy.’ It appears he was referring to his rape accuser, whom he then said ‘was an alcoholic, nice person with some issues.'”
“Christian suggested the couple ‘needed to hunt for someone new,’ cops stated.”
But according to The Daily Beast, “new records allege that Christian told detectives he had consensual sex with the woman ‘approximately one dozen times since they met’ and that they’d engaged in a threesome with Bridget twice at his home.”
Some previous reports appeared to suggest the threesome sex had had occurred only once.
“Meanwhile, the victim told police that Christian ‘had been sexually battering her for years, and she never felt like she could say no to him,’ including one time when he climbed through an unlocked window in her residence.”
‘Each Person’ Will ‘Serve’ Jesus: Embattled Republican’s Christian Nationalism Revealed
Embattled U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), whose interview with a local Florida reporter made national headlines this week, exposed herself as a stalwart Christian nationalist on Wednesday when she declared “each person” will “serve” and “praise” Jesus “as Lord,” and “we will preserve this country the way you formed it and the way you envisioned it.”
The United States was not formed as a Christian nation, a fact countless articles and scholarly papers have proven. Nor were members of Congress elected to “preserve” America as such. Christian nationalists, however, allege the U.S. was created as a Christian nation, that Christians should hold the reins of power, and their interpretations of the Bible should be the law of the land.
Congresswoman Salazar, in recorded video (below), can be seen speaking from a pre-written speech at Wednesday’s National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance at the controversial Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., as Right Wing Watch‘s Kyle Mantyla reported.
“Lord,” Salazar begins, “everyone who is here comes in accordance right now, based on the power that we have as Christians, and we tie the hands of Satan on all his demons and send them under the feet of Jesus. We, in the name of Jesus, we declare that each person regardless of their race, nationality, language, will serve you and we will praise you as Lord and we will preserve this country the way you formed it and the way you envisioned it. We declare this in the name of Jesus.”
Wednesday’s event was held just one day before Thursday’s newly-re-created National Prayer Breakfast, both of which Speaker Mike Johnson, also a Christian nationalist, attended.
READ MORE: 'Mea Culpa': Top Trump Economic Advisor Admits on Fox News 'I Was Wrong' About Biden Economy
“Dozens of members of Congress joined with multitudes of religious-right activists” at Wednesday’s event, RWW observed. “Hosted by Jim Garlow of Well Versed ministry and Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, the hours-long event featured wave after wave of politicians and activists taking the stage to deliver various prayers, many anodyne but some more targeted and political.”
Both Garlow and Perkins are longtime anti-LGBTQ activists.
“The event’s main feature was the prayers delivered by the myriad members of Congress who took to the stage in small groups and delivered their short prayers in turn,” including Salazar. The list also included “Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, who proclaimed that everyone in the nation must repent of immorality and their rejection of God. He was followed by Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, who delivered a prayer entirely dedicated to railing against abortion, and Rep. Randy Weber of Texas who wept as he begged God’s forgiveness because this nation has ‘trampled on holy marriage and called it an alternative lifestyle.'”
Rep. Salazar was derided and mocked when the local Florida reporter, armed with examples, asked her to explain why she repeatedly has taken credit for funds the federal government has given to the Sunshine State despite having voted against the legislation that brought what she says is $40 million to the constituents in her district.
“Last month you were at FIU [Florida International University] and you presented a check for $650,000 to help small businesses at FIU,” CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede, host of Facing South Florida, told Rep. Salazar in an interview on Sunday. “But you voted against the bill that gave the money that you then signed a check for and handed and had a photo op, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Right? You voted against that bill.”
Apparently surprised by the line of questioning, Salazar replied, “I, right now, you have to give me more details.”
“I do know that every time I have an opportunity to bring money to my constituents, I do so. I just did $400,000,” she professed.
When asked to confirm she also had voted against the CHIPS and Science Act, a major piece of Biden legislation which she then celebrated receiving funding from, Salazar replied: “Listen, I, right now I need to, I need to ask my staff – but what about the $40 million I have brought to this community? Aren’t you proud of me? Aren’t you proud of the $40 million that I have brought?”
READ MORE: 'Jumbled Mess': GOP's Chances of Pulling Off a Biden Impeachment Tumble
The Florida congresswoman has also been promoting false information, as she did in a summer of 2022 video she posted to social media.
In that video, Salazar complained about what she called the “through the roof” cost of back-to-school shopping, falsely telling her constituents that inflation was 40%. It was 8.3% at the time of her remarks. And while she blamed “Washington” for inflation, Congresswoman Salazar also joined with every House and Senate Republican in voting that year against the Inflation Reduction Act.
Salazar never took down the erroneous video despite NCRM’s report just hours after she posted her false claim.
Watch Salazar’s Christian nationalism remarks below or at this link.
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida proclaimed that “each person, regardless of their race, nationality, language will serve you and praise you as Lord, and we will preserve this country the way you formed it and the way you envisioned it.” https://t.co/FoS5Mf0hYL https://t.co/0UBOp8evDx pic.twitter.com/2JsWPsxVFe
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 2, 2024
