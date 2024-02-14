News
Experts Urge Caution Amid House Intel Chair Sounding Alarm Over Possible ‘Security Threat’
House Republican Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner is facing accusations by some of going overboard in announcing what he is calling a “serious national security threat” that reports say involves Russia. Turner is demanding President Biden declassify all information on the issue even before White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s scheduled briefing to Congress later this week.
“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Turner’s public press release reads. “I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.”
By comparison, the Democratic Chair and Republican Vice Chair of the Senate issued a joint statement that appears to be a response to Chairman Turner’s remarks.
“The Senate Intelligence Committee has the intelligence in question, and has been rigorously tracking this issue from the start. We continue to take this matter seriously and are discussing an appropriate response with the administration. In the meantime, we must be cautious about potentially disclosing sources and methods that may be key to preserving a range of options for U.S. action.”
Two much different ways to treat the same information.
L – House Intel Chair Rep. Mike Turner R-OH
R – Senate Intel Chair Sen. Mark Warner D-VA pic.twitter.com/EGED01PNyY
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 14, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Not Going to Be Forced Into Action’: Johnson Says ‘Now’ House Will Begin Addressing Border
ABC News, citing “sources familiar with deliberations on Capitol Hill” reports they “said the intelligence has to do with the Russians wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space. This is not to drop a nuclear weapon onto Earth but rather to possibly use against satellites.”
But those familiar with either the intelligence or situation appear to be stressing this is not new intelligence, nor is it cause for alarm.
Politico’s Erin Banco reports, “Per sources, this national security warning is not an urgent situation that the US needs to concern itself with ‘today.’ It is a longer-term problem. And this raw intel has existed on the Hill for some time. Not sure what prompted the Turner statement.”
Axios’ Andrew Solender adds, “Rep. Jan Schakowsky, coming out of the SCIF where members are being briefed on the national security threat Mike Turner referenced, told @Axios: ‘There is not an imminent danger right now.'”
Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) adds: “Top Intel Dem Jim Himes per @mychaelschnell & @elwasson ‘people should not panic… It’s something that Congress and the administration need to address in the medium to long run… a serious issue that Mike [Turner] is right to focus on but it’s not gonna ruin your Thursday.'”
NBC News reports, citing “sources with knowledge of the issue” who “told NBC News that the threat is a Russian military capability.”
“President Joe Biden has been tracking the national security threat and directed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to engage congressional leaders, according to two U.S. officials,” NBC added. “White House officials conceded the matter is ‘serious’ but there are ways to “contain” the threat without triggering mass panic, these officials said.”
Speaker Johnson told reporters there is no need for alarm.
“I want to assure the American people: There’s no need for public alarm. … We want to assure everyone: Steady hands are at the wheel. We’re working on it.”
— Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after House Intel Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) warned of a “serious national security threat” pic.twitter.com/S9yFrapjTp
— The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2024
Meanwhile, national security attorney Brad Moss blasted Turner over his statement, saying the House Intelligence Committee Chairman “should surrender the gavel and let another committee member take over. Shameful.”
READ MORE: ‘Treason’: Top Constitutional Expert Warns on Trump’s Attack on NATO
Confronted during the daily White House press briefing on Chairman Turner’s announcement, Sullivan told reporters, “I reached out earlier this week to the Gang of Eight to offer myself up for a personal briefing to the Gang of Eight, and in fact, we scheduled a briefing for the four House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow.”
“That’s been on the books,” Sullivan continued, striving to not reveal any classified information nor to politicize the issue further. “So, I am a bit surprised that Congressman Turner came out publicly today, in advance of a meeting on the books, for me to go sit with him alongside our intelligence and defense professionals tomorrow. That’s his choice to do that. All I can tell you is that I’m focused on going to see him, sit with him as well as the other House members of the Gang of Eight tomorrow. And I’m not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time.”
WATCH: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan addresses House GOP Intelligence Chair Mike Turner’s warning of a potentially “serious national security threat.” pic.twitter.com/oM7GdclmOc
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
‘Not Going to Be Forced Into Action’: Johnson Says ‘Now’ House Will Begin Addressing Border
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says “now” House Republicans will “begin in earnest” to address the U.S. southern border, after he and Donald Trump were central to killing bipartisan Senate legislation that did just that, while he warned that the House is “not going to be forced into action” by the U.S. Senate.
For the better part of a year House Republicans have increasingly fixated on border issues, using them to attack President Joe Biden and Democrats. For months Senate Democrats and Republicans have been working together to craft bipartisan legislation that strongly addresses border issues, providing over $7 billion to help border patrol agents and the Dept. of Homeland Security handle the influx of immigrants crossing the border. Ultimately, Trump, Johnson, and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quashed that bill.
“You yourself were part of killing the Senate compromise bill,” a reporter told Johnson Wednesday morning at his press conference. “You called it ‘dead on arrival.'”
“So my question to you is, while you say there need to be solutions, what are House Republicans doing to get to a solution on the border, and on Ukraine. Or are you going to actually do nothing? What is your proposal, what are you doing?” the reporter asked pointedly.
READ MORE: ‘Own It’: Kellyanne Conway Urges Republicans to Run on Their Anti-Abortion Positions
“We’re addressing each of those issues,” Johnson insisted.
“There are important issues on the table. We are not going to be forced into action by the Senate, who, in the latest product they sent us over does not have one word in the bill about America’s border. Not one word about security,” Johnson said, making clear he will not bring to the House floor the bipartisan bill the Senate passed about 36 hours ago that contains critical military aid funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with humanitarian aid for Gaza.
“The reason that the other one was dead on arrival,” Johnson claimed, “is because it did not meet the moment, it would not have solved the problem. You can’t leave giant loopholes and codify some of the things that have gotten us into this situation.”
Assuring reporters that “there are lots of ideas on the table on how to address these issues,” Johnson said they “will address the issues, we’ll do our duty on that matter. And and all that begins in earnest right now.”
“We have to address this seriously,” Johnson concluded. “We have to actually solve the problems and not just take political posturing as has happened in some of these other corners.”
The Speaker and his leadership team then walked away, refusing to take a question of funding to keep the government open.
Critics quickly blasted Johnson.
RELATED: ICE May Be Forced to Release Thousands After Republicans Kill Border Bill
“The republicans killed the border security deal they demanded, are threatening to kill any aid to Ukraine, and preside over the least productive Congress in decades. Republicans don’t have plans and they really cant govern!” responded U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ).
Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) responded to Johnson’s remarks, writing on X:
“Mike Johnson: No Ukraine $ without border security
Johnson also: No Ukraine $ with border security
Mike Johnson: Congress doesn’t have to address border
Johnson also: Congress must address border
Mike Johnson: The Senate must act
Johnson also: I don’t care what the Senate does”
The Biden campaign quickly jumped on Johnson’s remarks: “Mike Johnson, who just sabotaged a bipartisan bill to secure the border because Trump told him to, says politicians have to stop ‘political posturing’ and ‘solve the problems.'”
Watch Johnson’s remarks below or at this link.
Reporter: You yourself were part of killing the senate compromise bill. You say there need to be solutions, what are house Republicans doing to get to a solution on the border and on Ukraine? Or are you going to actually do nothing? pic.twitter.com/3CjaN9BCx0
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Freedom or Terror and Tyranny?’: Biden Takes Aim at Trump and Speaker Johnson
News
‘Own It’: Kellyanne Conway Urges Republicans to Run on Their Anti-Abortion Positions
Kellyanne Conway, the Trump 2016 campaign manager and senior White House counselor, is urging Republicans in her party to embrace their often extreme anti-abortion positions and run on them in the November election. For some Republicans, those positions include total or near-total abortion bans, a nationwide abortion ban, and in some cases they include supporting homicide charges for women who obtain an abortion, even if an abortion is medically necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman.
Pointing to New York Democrat Tom Suozzi’s major win in Tuesday’s special election to fill the House seat of expelled Republican former U.S. Congressman George Santos, Conway claimed Suozzi had gone against his party on the border, by running on fixing it.
“Suozzi, instead of lying, like every other Democrat seems to be doing these days,” said Conway, a pollster and political consultant, on Fox News Wednesday morning (video below). “What did he do? He said, I better go against my party on the border. And he did it. Paid advertising, mailers, press conferences, public appeals. So he has shown the Democrats how to run on the border.”
“I think Republicans should do the same thing with abortion,” Conway declared. “Instead of being ostriches and pretending with their head in the sand, they should be peacocks and say, ‘Look, this is what it means to be pro-life in 2024, this is what it means to be pro-choice in 2024.’ And instead of hiding, own it, and message it. I think he did a great job with that going against his party. Let’s see how many Democrats follow suit.”
READ MORE: ‘Freedom or Terror and Tyranny?’: Biden Takes Aim at Trump and Speaker Johnson
For many Republican politicians, their position on abortion includes overriding individual state laws and imposing a federal ban on the right to abortion, sometimes including bans on abortion due to rape or incest, and in some cases, even if the life or health of the mother is in danger.
The means in some states young girls have been forced to give birth to their rapist’s child, or leave the state. Even when there are exceptions for life or health, some laws they have passed are ambiguously worded and some doctors have refused to perform possibly-life-saving abortions.
Nikki Haley supports a nationwide abortion ban, saying she would, if elected president, support “anything” that Congress would pass. She has also said she would have signed a six-week ban as governor.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has “voiced support for revisiting Supreme Court decisions that struck down restrictions on the use of contraception, barred bans on gay sex and legalized same sex marriages,” CNN reported last year. “From endorsing hard labor prison sentences for abortion providers to supporting the criminalization of gay sex, his staunchly conservative rhetoric is rooted in an era of ‘biblical morality,’ that he says was washed away with the counterculture in the 1960s.”
Across the nation, Republicans have attempted to pass countless anti-abortion bills since conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022.
Republicans in New Hampshire, for example, attempted a 15-day abortion ban earlier this year. The bill “would also tack on criminal penalties to any health care providers caught performing abortions, categorizing the offense as a class B felony,” The New Republic reported. The legislation was put on hold February 1.
Just last week Republicans in Missouri blocked “an effort to add rape and incest exceptions to Missouri’s near-total abortion ban.” One GOP state lawmaker supported her decision to add any exceptions, saying, “God does not make mistakes. And for some reason he allows that to happen. Bad things happen.”
RELATED: ‘A One Year Old Could Get an Abortion Under This’ Bill Says Flame-Throwing GOP Lawmaker
Last year, Republicans in Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arkansas “introduced legislation proposing homicide and other criminal charges for those seeking abortion care,” The Guardian reported.
Watch Conway’s remarks below or at this link.
Kellyanne: Suozzi has shown the Democrats how to run on the border. I think Republicans should do the same thing with abortion. Say this is what it means to be pro-life in 2024 and pro-choice in 2024. Instead of hiding, own it and message it. pic.twitter.com/t5PvrRb72w
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2024
READ MORE: ICE May Be Forced to Release Thousands After Republicans Kill Border Bill
News
ICE May Be Forced to Release Thousands After Republicans Kill Border Bill
Facing a $700 million budget shortfall, officials at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may be forced to release thousands of immigrants into the U.S. because Republicans, at the urging of Donald Trump, killed a massive bipartisan Senate bill that would have injected $7.6 billion into the agency.
“Faced with record numbers of illegal crossings at the Mexico border and mounting criticism from his own party,” The Washington Post reports, “Biden has deployed ICE officers more aggressively and ramped up deportation flights in recent months. White House officials say the administration has deported or returned 500,000 migrants since May, more than Trump did on an annual basis during his term.”
“The bill’s demise has led ICE officials to begin circulating an internal proposal to save money by releasing thousands of detainees and cutting detention levels from 38,000 beds to 22,000 — the opposite of the enforcement increases Republicans say they want.”
The $700 million deficit is “the largest projected shortfall the agency has faced in recent memory,” according to The Post. “Erin Heeter, a DHS spokesperson, said Congress has ‘chronically underfunded’ the department’s ‘vital missions on the southwest border.'”
READ MORE: ‘Treason’: Top Constitutional Expert Warns on Trump’s Attack on NATO
The huge shortfall ICE is facing will only become more dire as spring approaches and border crossings increase. The Senate bill would have prevented the release of the immigrants, for which ICE officials are now drafting plans.
“Within 48 hours of the release of a long-awaited immigration and foreign aid bill he had championed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Republican conference rejected his pitch to support it, knifed the deal and left it for dead,” NBC News reported last week. “Just four Republicans voted for it. In the end, even McConnell backtracked and voted against the package that he had helped develop.”
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) responding to the Post’s report, wrote: “Instead of passing a bipartisan border deal, extreme MAGA Republicans pursued a sham impeachment. Now DHS is running short on funds to protect the homeland. The GOP isn’t interested in fixing the border, they want to sabotage it.”
READ MORE: ‘Freedom or Terror and Tyranny?’: Biden Takes Aim at Trump and Speaker Johnson
Image via Shutterstock
