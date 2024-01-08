Watch Live: Biden Speaks at Church Where White Supremacist Massacred 9 Black Worshippers

President Joe Biden will speak at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday afternoon, the site of the slaughter of nine Christian Black worshippers who were attending a bible class on June 17, 2015 when a neo-Nazi white supremacist opened fire after they welcomed him to join their study group.

“Biden wants Americans to grasp the extraordinary stakes of this year’s presidential election, as he sees them. As part of that effort, he’s revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what can happen when hate is allowed to fester,” the Associated Press reports.

“It’s a grim way to kick off a presidential campaign, particularly for a man known for his unfailing optimism and belief that American achievements are limitless. But his campaign advisers and aides say it’s necessary to lay out the stakes in unequivocal terms, particularly after a few years without the cultural saturation of Trump’s words and actions. And it’s an effort to set up the contrast they hope will be paramount to voters in 2024,” The AP notes. “The event comes after a blunt speech by the Democratic president on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, in which he excoriated former President Donald Trump for ‘glorifying’ rather than condemning political violence.”

According to an email from the Biden campaign, the President remarks will underscore “the enormous stakes of this election, as Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans wage a campaign determined to undermine American democracy, strip away our personal freedom, and threaten the type of political violence that concerns 83% of Americans and plagued Mother Emanuel Church nearly nine years ago.”

Watch live below or at this link starting at 12:30 PM ET.