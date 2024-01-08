News
Watch Live: Biden Speaks at Church Where White Supremacist Massacred 9 Black Worshippers
President Joe Biden will speak at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Monday afternoon, the site of the slaughter of nine Christian Black worshippers who were attending a bible class on June 17, 2015 when a neo-Nazi white supremacist opened fire after they welcomed him to join their study group.
“Biden wants Americans to grasp the extraordinary stakes of this year’s presidential election, as he sees them. As part of that effort, he’s revisiting some of the nation’s worst traumas to highlight what can happen when hate is allowed to fester,” the Associated Press reports.
“It’s a grim way to kick off a presidential campaign, particularly for a man known for his unfailing optimism and belief that American achievements are limitless. But his campaign advisers and aides say it’s necessary to lay out the stakes in unequivocal terms, particularly after a few years without the cultural saturation of Trump’s words and actions. And it’s an effort to set up the contrast they hope will be paramount to voters in 2024,” The AP notes. “The event comes after a blunt speech by the Democratic president on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, in which he excoriated former President Donald Trump for ‘glorifying’ rather than condemning political violence.”
READ MORE: Trump Demands Georgia Drop Prosecution as He Threatens to Indict Biden Amid ‘Immunity’ Claim
According to an email from the Biden campaign, the President remarks will underscore “the enormous stakes of this election, as Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans wage a campaign determined to undermine American democracy, strip away our personal freedom, and threaten the type of political violence that concerns 83% of Americans and plagued Mother Emanuel Church nearly nine years ago.”
Watch live below or at this link starting at 12:30 PM ET.
Trump Refuses to Respond When Asked to Tell Supporters ‘No Violence’
In his first campaign speech of the year, on Friday, just outside of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden drew distinctions between what he called his fight for American democracy and Donald Trump’s attacks on it.
“Trump won’t do what an American president must do,” President Biden told supporters in what The New York Times called a “blistering” speech that delivered a “ferocious condemnation” in “searing language” against his likely 2024 election opponent, Donald Trump.
“He refuses to denounce political violence. So hear me clearly,” Biden declared loudly. “I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Political violence is never, ever acceptable in the United States political system. Never, never, never. It has no place in a democracy. None.”
Biden: I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Political violence is never acceptable in the United States pic.twitter.com/DoQglABdob
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024
On Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared to validate Biden’s allegations.
Speaking to reporters in D.C. after an appeals court heard oral arguments in Trump’s efforts to secure absolute immunity for all acts he committed as President, Trump, walking away, was asked if he would tell his supporters to not engage in violence.
RELATED: Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
“Mr. Trump, you just used the word ‘bedlam.’ Will you tell your supporters now, no matter what, no violence?” Trump was asked.
He did not stop. He did not answer. He “just walked out.”
Reporter: “You just used the word ‘bedlam.’ Will you tell your supporters now, no matter what, no violence?”
*Donald Trump continues walking away* pic.twitter.com/OCgYkUf7rv
— The Recount (@therecount) January 9, 2024
Responding to Trump’s decision to not answer the question, some, like former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh, expressed outrage.
“Trump has always wanted there to be violence committed in his defense. He wanted violence on January 6th, and he’ll want violence again this year,” Walsh said.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Failure Theater’: Speaker Johnson in ‘Way Over His Head’ Cry House Republicans
Just two and a half months into his job, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is leading a caucus of increasingly angered and frustrated Republicans, with some GOP lawmakers privately and even publicly attacking their new leader – after ousting their previous one.
Despite two possible federal government shutdowns looming – January 19 is the first deadline, followed by one on February 2 – House Republicans are furious that Speaker Johnson appears to be abiding by the law and a verbal agreement, one forged by his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, and President Joe Biden.
“Significant concerns growing about Mike’s ability to jump to this level and deliver conservative wins,” one “well-plugged-in” House Republican congressman told Punchbowl News. “Growing feeling that he’s in way, way over his head. As much as there was valid criticism and frustration with Kevin, Mike is struggling to grow into the job and is just getting rolled even more than McCarthy did.”
Punchbowl is calling this “Johnson’s Hell Week,” as the House will returns today “and Speaker Mike Johnson is set to get a very rough reception.”
READ MORE: Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
“There has been a lot — and we mean truly a lot — of private griping among House Republicans about Johnson’s deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to lock in the Fiscal Responsibility Act for FY2024 spending.”
Count far-right U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) among those who are publicly griping about spending and about Johnson.
“The speaker’s office and everyone in town are trying to sell everybody a bill of goods. It’s not true,” Roy told the Washington Examiner, which notes, “When asked if he was referring to conversations about a motion to vacate and remove Johnson as speaker, Roy wouldn’t say.”
But he did say, “We’re just having the conversations we need to have about this continued failure theater.”
Monday night on CNN Rep. Roy was more forthcoming.
Asked if Republicans are going to try to oust Speaker Johnson, Roy denounced the spending bill then said, “I think there’s going to be some real conversations this week about what we need to do going forward.”
When pressed again about possibly ousting Johnson, Roy didn’t say yes but he didn’t say no.
“That’s not the road I prefer,” Roy replied. “I didn’t prefer to go down that road with Speaker McCarthy. We need to figure out how to get this all done together. But it isn’t good, and there’s a lot of my colleagues who are pretty frustrated about it, so we’ll see what happens this week.”
READ MORE: ‘Big Deal’: Trump Jr. Ignores Dad Is Accused of Sex With ‘Many Girls’ in New Epstein Doc Dump
Trump’s Lawyer Argues a President Could Assassinate a Political Rival and Not Be Prosecuted
A President could order the assassination of his political rival and not ever face prosecution unless the House successfully impeached him and the Senate convicted him for that crime, according to the ex-president’s attorney, in oral arguments Tuesday morning attempting to convince judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals of Trump’s claims of absolute immunity.
Trump and his attorneys are arguing Donald Trump has “presidential immunity” and therefore cannot be charged, prosecuted, or tried for actions he took in the federal (and state) trials he is facing for election subversion and other unlawful acts surrounding the 2020 election and January 6 insurrection.
“There it is,” national security attorney Bradley Moss wrote on X. “Trump’s lawyers conceding that Biden could order Seal Team 6 to assassinate Trump and Biden could not be prosecuted absent impeachment and conviction.”
Moss played out the logical conclusions of Trump’s lawyer’s argument.
READ MORE: ‘That’s Not Factual’: CNN Anchor Destroys Republican Threatening to Remove Biden From the Ballot
“How would he ever get impeached, let alone convicted, if Biden could just assassinate legislators who would vote in support of that?” he posited. “Do you get how insane this is?”
“I want MAGA legal pundits to think through what they are defending here with Trump’s immunity fight: if Trump wins this argument, why would Biden even bother letting Trump make it to election day? He could have him murdered, along with GOP congressional allies, and be immune,” Moss added.
Professor of law Eric Segall, who teaches constitutional law, observed, “Trump’s Lawyer is arguing that Presidents can’t be criminally prosecuted for first degree murder unless he’s impeached first. This is a moronic argument under any and all interpretative theories, text, history, and common sense.”
Listen to the portion of Trump’s attorney, John Sauer, arguing that a president can order assassination, essentially commit murder, and not be prosecuted unless first impeached and convicted, below or at this link.
Judge: “I asked you a yes or no question. Could a president who ordered S.E.A.L. Team 6 to assassinate a political rival (and is) not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?”
Trump attorney says “qualified yes — if he is impeached and convicted first.” pic.twitter.com/OJvEbRDznj
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 9, 2024
READ MORE: Trump Demands Georgia Drop Prosecution as He Threatens to Indict Biden Amid ‘Immunity’ Claim
