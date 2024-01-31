‘Crawling Into a Dumpster and Setting Itself on Fire’: Writer Analyzes MAGA’s Taylor Swift Freakout

The new MAGA panic over Taylor Swift being an agent of the “deep state” has been roundly mocked — but writer Noah Berlatsky believes it says something serious about the power of right-wing media over the Republican Party.

In a new analysis published on the Public Notice website, Berlatsky makes the case that many of the people peddling conspiracy theories don’t really believe the Pentagon is using Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to manipulate public opinion in favor of President Joe Biden.

Rather, they are making outrageous claims simply to get clicks on their websites and views on their podcasts and social media profiles.

However, he thinks that this sort of thing creates problems for Republicans who will then feel pressure to publicly lob attacks at the most popular singer in America and a beloved NFL star.

“The conservative media marketplace often has different incentives than the Republican Party — which is part of why the Republican Party is such a mess,” he argues. “Swift’s music now effectively functions as the soundtrack for the GOP crawling into a dumpster and setting itself on fire.”

What started out as commentary from right-wing Twitter users quickly swept upward throughout the right-wing media chain, thus making it impossible to ignore.

“Newsmax host Greg Kelly went as far Monday as to accuse Swifties of ‘elevating her to an idol … and you’re not supposed to do that. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin!'” notes Berlatsky.

“Another Newsmax host dismissed the Swift-Kelce relationship as ‘fake.’ Meanwhile, one of Fox News’ ‘hard news’ shows devoted a segment to attacking Swift, her fans, and Kelce, who a commentator derisively referred to as ‘Mr. Pfizer.'”

He concluded his analysis by arguing that waging war against Taylor Swift would end decidedly poorly for the GOP.

“Even Taylor Swift can’t see the future,” he quipped. “But we do know that in general, people who pick a fight with her don’t win.”

