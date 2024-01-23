News
Gen Z Is Less Religious, More Liberal, More LGBTQ – But Will They Vote?
Gen Z in 2022 voted at a higher rate than previous generations did the first time they were eligible, and another 8 million will be eligible to vote in the 2024 elections, but will they?
“In a matchup between Biden and Trump, many young voters say they might choose silence,” Teen Vogue reported last week:
“After a record-breaking youth turnout in 2020 helped decide the election for President Joe Biden, a recent poll released by the Harvard Kennedy School shows that young Americans seem less likely to vote in 2024 than they were in 2020. According to the poll, at this point in the 2020 election cycle, 57% of Americans between ages 18 and 29 were planning to vote; that number has since declined to 49%.”
41 million members of Gen Z could vote in November. A study published Monday conducted by Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) reveals more Gen Z adults identify as Democrats than Millennials, Gen Xers, or Baby boomers. Axios reports they are “less likely than older generations to join an established religion, far more likely to identify as LGBTQ and generally are less likely to be Republican.”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
A plurality, and more than one in three (36%), identify as Democrats, the study shows. Just 21% identify as Republicans, and just three in ten (30%) identify as independents.
Nine out of ten Americans (90%) identify as straight, 5% as bisexual, 3% as gay or lesbian, and 2% as something else, according to PRRI.
72% of Gen Z adults (not all members of Gen Z have reached majority age yet) identify as straight, large difference. 15% say they are bisexual, 5% gay or lesbian, and 8% say something else.
Removing party affiliation, the overall plurality of American adults (34%) identify as moderate, but the plurality of Gen Z adults (43%) say they are liberal, compared to 31% of all American adults who identify as liberals.
28% of Gen Z adults identify as moderate, and another 28% as conservative.
On politics and voting, PRRI reports, “Gen Z adults, along with their millennial counterparts, hold little trust in America’s political institutions, but they participate in many political activities at similar or higher rates than older Americans.”
You can read the extensive PRRI report here.
READ MORE: ‘Political Discrimination’: Florida Republicans Push for State to Pay Trump’s Legal Bills
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
Eric Trump broadcast a barrage of fabrications and falsehoods about America, Democrats, and President Joe Biden, while promoting blatant propaganda supporting his father, Donald Trump, as voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the New Hampshire presidential primary.
“You know there’s an all out war on family in this country,” Eric Trump declared while speaking to Newsmax. “There’s an all out war on God and religious freedom in this country. There’s certainly an all out war on freedom of speech and [the] First Amendment, you know, in this nation you guys have seen that, you’ve covered it probably every single day for the last three years.”
“People are sick and tired of nonsense,” Trump continued, offering up no examples to support his claims. “People want our economy back. They want low gas prices again, they don’t want World War Three to break out all over the world. They want to be able to, you know, worship God and speak freely and not be censored and not be de-platformed, and not have war waged against them and their their quality of life every single day. People are sick and tired of the games, and you know, they want to be able to live the American dream and that’s what my father did.”
Eric Trump claims “there’s an all out war on God” in the US pic.twitter.com/c7zztz1bs5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2024
Speaking to Ben Bergquam on the far right wing website Real America’s Voice, Eric Trump claimed, “they have weaponized the system so viciously, so nasty, that they thought he would actually drop out,” referring to Donald Trump’s presidential race.
Donald Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four cases in three jurisdictions. He is also facing civil cases involving business fraud and defamation, and is now an adjudicated rapist, according to a judge.
READ MORE: Nikki Haley Dodges and Deflects When Asked if Kamala Harris Is ‘More Dangerous’ than Trump
“That was always their intent, you know, make it so painful for him that he didn’t want to stay in the race that he wanted to drop out that, you know, he realizes that his life and Mar-a-Lago would be exponentially nicer and more comfortable and everything else and give it back to the political elites in DC and, frankly, he did the exact opposite.”
He also claimed, “they weaponized every AG [attorney general] and DA [district attorney] in the country to go after him similarly, civilly and criminally.”
“It’ one sham after another,” Trump said, referring to efforts in multiple states to implement the 14th Amendment’s automatic, self-executing requirement that insurrectionists cannot hold office.
“And frankly, I think he’s made a lot of Americans really question their government, which is necessary, certainly in the world that we live in now, it’s so apparent what they’re doing. It’s also very sad because you would expect that America would be a lot better than that.”
“Democrats spent 20 years weaponizing every single system of government that we had, they weaponized the military, they weaponized DOJ, they weaponized the FBI, they’ve, they’ve weaponized all of it,” Eric Trump claimed.
President Trump Loves the United States of America@EricTrump and @BenBergquam discuss what keeps President Trump going against the swamp and how Americans can help fight against the deep state by sharing their voices and voting. #NewHampshirePrimary #Election2024
Watch LIVE?… pic.twitter.com/8rRhYAQzmS
— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 23, 2024
Eric Trump also spoke with right-wing British politician turned broadcaster, Nigel Farage, in a Great Britain News interview, saying, “being president is the last thing that Donald Trump needs,” and claiming his father “can be living a much better life than getting indicted for nonsense because they want to weaponize the entire system.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
“Every single one of us. We get subpoenaed every day. We get this,” Trump declared. “?Donald Trump’s better life is not in politics, and he does it every single day because he loves it. He loves his country, he loves the Western world.”
Also on Real America’s Voice, Eric Trump declared, “Joe Biden is the worst president that we’ve ever seen.”
Speaking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Eric Trump claimed the enthusiasm in New Hampshire is the best he’s ever seen. Some journalists have said the enthusiasm is not there.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RELATED: ‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
News
Nikki Haley Dodges and Deflects When Asked if Kamala Harris Is ‘More Dangerous’ than Trump
Nikki Haley refuses to say if she believes Vice President Kamala Harris, a former U.S. Senator, Attorney General, and District Attorney, is “more dangerous” than Donald Trump.
After being reminded that Donald Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse, has been charged with obstruction over his refusal to return highly-classified government documents, and is claiming he has total immunity from prosecution, Nikki Haley was asked if she thinks “that conduct makes him unfit to be president?”
Haley refused to answer that question directly as well, instead, telling CNN’s Dana Bash, “If I did, I wouldn’t be running.”
Bash also reminded Haley that she has “also pledged to support and endorse him,” should he win the GOP nomination, which appears to be increasingly likely.
“Because I don’t ever want to see a President Kamala Harris. That should send a chill up everyone’s spine,” Haley replied.
READ MORE: ‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
“So you think that a President Kamala Harris would be more dangerous than somebody who is alleged to and has been found liable for the conduct that I just described?” Bash countered.
Again, dodging, deflecting, and refusing to directly answer the question, Haley served up this response instead: “What I worry about is the media doesn’t think Americans are smart enough to see that. Americans are going to look, do they want someone that’s tied up in investigations? No, Biden and Trump are both tied up in investigations.”
Haley falsely equated the 91 criminal charges Donald Trump is currently facing in four separate cases across three separate jurisdictions, with the one investigation into how President Biden, when he was Vice President, handled a “relatively small number” of classified documents, as CNN last year described the Biden probe.
Watch below or at this link.
Bash: You think a President Kamala Harris would be more dangerous than somebody who is alleged today and been found liable for the conduct that I just described? pic.twitter.com/wPWzHZLLZo
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2024
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
News
‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
Journalists are starting to notice warning signs for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign, and it’s not that 100% of the GOP primary vote in New Hampshire’s Dixville Notch, a small village that for decades has been casting its ballots at midnight, went to Nikki Haley.
JUST IN: The first six votes of the New Hampshire primary are in from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
Nikki Haley got all 6 votes.
Donald Trump got no votes.
Dixville Notch voting at midnight is a 64-year-old tradition. pic.twitter.com/YBwOQ5ND4f
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 23, 2024
Nor is it the repeated confused and incorrect comments the ex-president has been making at rallies – something the Biden camp has been relentlessly promoting, as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reported Tuesday morning.
READ MORE: Gen Z Is Less Religious, More Liberal, More LGBTQ – But Will They Vote?
The Biden campaign has “seized the zeitgeist,” Scarborough told viewers. “Donald Trump loses his mind, forgets what he’s saying, confuses Barack Obama with Joe Biden, confuses World War Two with whatever the hell he was confused, and confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi – the whole world’s gonna see in three seconds and they’re gonna see in three seconds, because they’re on him.”
The Biden campaign was quick to post that clip as well.
.@JoeNBC: The Biden campaign has seized the moment. When Donald Trump says something stupid, it’s up across the internet in 15 seconds. They are on him. The rapid response has to be driving Trump crazy pic.twitter.com/mEc8xDr1Bv
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 23, 2024
Unlike in 2016 and even in 2020, journalists are noticing what they say is a real lack of support and excitement for Donald Trump among voters.
“Donald Trump has a problem no matter what happens in New Hampshire tonight,” Politico’s White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire wrote on X, quoting a piece from Politico. “There’s a whole swath of the Republican electorate and a good chunk of independents who appear firmly committed to not voting for him in November if he becomes the nominee.”
That article continues: “It’s an issue that became starkly apparent in polling ahead of the Iowa caucuses, when an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of voters in that state found that fully 43 percent of Nikki Haley supporters said they would back President Joe Biden over Trump. And it’s a dynamic that has been on vivid display as the campaign shifted this week to New Hampshire.”
Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and founder of Republican Accountability responded, writing: “Republican Voters Against Trump Part 2: This time there’s more of us.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
New York Times D.C. correspondent Glenn Thrush said if Trump “is a de facto incumbent — and he claims to be an actual incumbent — an opponent getting 40 percent is a not-nothing warning sign.”
Award-winning journalist John Harwood, who has covered congressional and presidential politics for more than three decades, adds, “we’re in early stages of massive analytic shift from ‘Biden’s in big trouble’ to ‘Trump’s in big trouble.'”
Garrett Haake, NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent and 2024 campaign chronicler, commented on his experience ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary in New Hampshire:
“I don’t know how or when, or if, the Trump campaign starts to grapple with it, but I keep meeting longtime NH GOP voters who backed him in 16 & 20 who say they cannot vote for him again based on post-election behavior in 20. He’s surely going to need those folks if he’s nominee?”
Foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf offers this take: “Trump, who has never won a popular vote, who lost by 7 million the last time around, who has had a hand in a long string of GOP defeats and bad showings since 2016 is losing substantial support in his own party. He’s going to lose in November. By a lot. He’s the losingest loser.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
- News1 day ago
‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
- News2 days ago
E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival
- News2 days ago
‘Empty Seats All Over the Arena’: Trump Busted for Moving Rallies to Tiny Venues
- News1 day ago
‘Political Discrimination’: Florida Republicans Push for State to Pay Trump’s Legal Bills
- News11 hours ago
‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
- News13 hours ago
Gen Z Is Less Religious, More Liberal, More LGBTQ – But Will They Vote?
- News9 hours ago
Nikki Haley Dodges and Deflects When Asked if Kamala Harris Is ‘More Dangerous’ than Trump