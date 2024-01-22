‘Political Discrimination’: Florida Republicans Push for State to Pay Trump’s Legal Bills

Two-term U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is under fire for endorsing Donald Trump on Monday, as critics remind voters of her remarks condemning the then-president after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

“Today I’m endorsing Donald J. Trump for President. I don’t see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate. And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee,” Rep. Mace declared, despite Trump having yet to earn the GOP nomination.

“To be honest, it’s been a complete shit show since he left the White House,” wrote Mace, whose choice of language has occasionally entered ribald or vulgar territory. “Our country needs to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done. By every barometer, our lives and our nation were better under President Trump. The economy was booming, our border was locked down and our nation and her allies were safer because our adversaries feared him.”

Mace’s claims regarding the condition Trump left the country are provably false.

“Trump has become the first president since Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression to depart office with fewer jobs in the country than when he entered,” ABC News reported on the day Joe Biden was sworn-in as President. “The lack of leadership during the [COVID] health crisis was not only deadly — with thousands of Americans dying every day — but also disastrous for the economy.”

Mace concluded, “Donald Trump’s record in his first term should tell every American how vital it is he be returned to office.”

Many were quick to remind the South Carolina Republican of her words just three years ago.

One critic posted video of Mace on CNN that appears to be from the day after the insurrection. In it she blasts “the rhetoric” from “the president on down,” including her “colleagues in Congress.”

Attorney, former Republican, and MeidasTouch editor in chief Ron Filipkowsi writes that after “Trump endorsed a primary opponent against Mace, Mace ran up to film a thirsty video outside Trump Tower in NYC begging forgiveness, her district got redrawn more red, and now she isn’t this person anymore. She is MAGA Mace.”

“The rhetoric leading up to this vote,” Mace also said, referring to the certification of the election, “the lies that were told to the American people, this is what happens. Rhetoric has real consequences. And people died.”

The following day, described as a “former Trump supporter,” Mace told Fox News, “every accomplishment that the president has had over the past four years has been wiped out.”

“I was really afraid for my children being up there,” in the House chamber on January 6, 2021, “and the outcome was my worst fear.”

After noting that she worked to help get him elected in 2016 and he endorsed her congressional run in 2020, Mace stated point-blank, “the outcome of the rally, some of the rhetoric, led to that violence, and that was a really sad day for our nation.”

One day later The Hill reported, “GOP lawmaker: Trump has no future in the Republican Party.”

“Mace was asked by Fox News host Neil Cavuto if she thinks Trump has a future in the Republican Party. ‘I do not,’ she replied. ‘I don’t know how you go forward and defend the indefensible. What happened last week was a national tragedy.'”

Calling Trump’s name and brand “tarnished,” she added, “I don’t know how you defend what he did last week by any means.”

Former HRC press secretary and current writer and commentator Charlotte Clymer on Monday noted: “Remember: it wasn’t long ago that much of political media were desperately trying to convince us Nancy Mace is a reasonable, center-right politician. In fact, it was mere months ago. Will they press her on endorsing Trump? Of course not. That would mean having integrity.”

CNN’s Manu Raju added, “Trump endorsed Mace’s primary opponent in 2022, attacking Mace as “the terrible Nancy Mace, who really let us down.” Mace later defeated the primary opponent. Today, she endorses Trump.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar notes, “it doesn’t even dawn on Nancy Mace how incoherent she is. Women’s issues are important and that’s why I’m endorsing a guy found liable of sexual assault who overturned abortion rights.”

Even the Biden campaign was quick to highlight Mace’s total turnabout.

