Not Just Trump: GOP Voters Cheer and Applaud Boebert and 5 GOP Rivals for Arrest Records
Exit polls show the majority of Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire say a criminal conviction of Donald Trump would not stop them from voting in the November presidential election for the twice-impeached adjudicated rapist who is currently facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions.
In Colorado Thursday night at the GOP debate for candidates vying for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, voters laughed, cheered and applauded when six of the nine candidates on stage held up their hands after being asked, “Have you ever been arrested?”
Among the candidates is current U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who lied to voters about the nature of her arrest.
Calling it an “incredible moment,” Newsline Colorado’s Quentin Young posted photos and wrote: “Asked who’s been arrested, 6 of 9 candidates raised their hand, and it turned into a celebration, with laughter and high-fives.”
An incredible moment in the CO-04 GOP debate tonight. Asked who’s been arrested, 6 of 9 candidates raised their hand, and it turned into a celebration, with laughter and high-fives. Arrestees included Boebert, Holtorf, Lynch, Leisy, Sonnenberg. pic.twitter.com/KTjqbbC5kd
— Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) January 26, 2024
Congresswoman Boebert repeatedly asked, “Do we get to say what for?”
The moderator then asked the candidates, “How should voters consider and weigh a candidate’s criminal history? I think we got to ask that here ’cause you know what the lame stream media’s going to do with all this stuff.”
Rep. Boebert told voters, “I’m not perfect by any means, in fact I wrote a book about many of the things that have gone wrong in my life. That is part of the American dream.”
“My arrest was just a simple traffic violation that was unpaid,” she ended, with a smile.
One of the candidates, Republican Jerry Sonnenberg, after saying his arrest was for speeding, told voters, “We’re all sinners. We all fall short of the glory of God. We all ask for forgiveness, and move on from there.”
One woman in the audience responded, saying, “Amen.”
Candidate Richard Holtorf added, “They build churches because we are all sinners. I will tell you I’ve been arrested twice, and even time it was for fighting because somebody needed a little attitude adjustment.”
The Colorado Times Recorder detailed Rep. Boebert’s arrest record: “In fact, Boebert has been arrested multiple times and not for unpaid tickets.”
“For example, in 2016 Boebert rolled her truck on a rural road near Rifle. After her accident, she was given a ticket with a date for a mandatory hearing, which she skipped without informing the court,” the news site reports. That landed her “briefly in jail, where she was fingerprinted and a mugshot was taken.”
“In another example, she was arrested in 2015 at the Country Jam music festival in Grand Junction after she encouraged underage drinkers, detained by police, to flee custody. Police reports describe Boebert this way: ‘Lauren continued yelling and causing the underage drinkers to become unruly.’”
The non-partisan group Veterans For Responsible Leadership responded to the video, asking: “Are you old enough to remember when having a police record was something a candidate had to explain instead of something that was cheered in the @GOP?”
Denver Westword’s Chris Perez posted the video.
Watch the short clip below or at this link.
VIDEO: Incredible moment in first GOP debate for CD4 as candidates are asked to raise their hands if they’ve been arrested…
Six candidates raised their hands, including Lauren Boebert and Mike Lynch.
They then proceeded to cheer and high five each other…
(@denverwestword) pic.twitter.com/gJJXiaCrTe
— Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) January 26, 2024
‘Reality Check’: Buttigieg Busts Republican’s Claim of Infrastructure Support
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) was served a “reality check” by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday, after the pro-Trump election-denying Republican repeatedly took credit this week for a massive infrastructure project in his home state, funded by President Joe Biden’s legislation the Minnesota Congressman voted against.
“Reality check: I approved this because it’s a deserving project, consistent with President Biden’s priorities. This is happening because the Biden infrastructure package passed, despite your ‘no’ vote,” wrote Secretary Buttigieg on social media, in response to Rep. Staubert’s video providing what he claimed was a “fact check.”
At issue is President Joe Biden’s signature Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which he signed into law in November of 2021. Although bipartisan, just 13 Republicans in the House and just 19 in the Senate voted for it.
“I was recently proud to announce that both Duluth, Minnesota and superior Wisconsin received over $1 billion in federal funding to help replace the Blatnik Bridge,” Congressman Stauber, a three-term backbench Republican, proudly declared in his social media video (below). “The Blatnik Bridge has helped drive our Twin Ports economy for the past six decades, and it needs repair and replacing. Securing the money to help replace this bridge has long been a priority of mine. And I am proud to help deliver over $1 billion in federal funds to the north.”
He also berated President Joe Biden and Democratic Governor Tim Walz. President Biden was a U.S. Senator for more than 35 years, and Governor Waltz was a U.S. Congressman for a dozen years.
“Now I know it’s been a while since the President and the governor worked in Congress. So maybe they need a little refresher on the legislative process, just because the infrastructure bill passed Congress and was signed into law that did not magically guarantee federal money for the Blatnik Bridge.”
Sec. Buttigieg’s “reality check” also came after Rep. Stauber earlier in the week posted on social media, “I’m proud to announce that Duluth, MN and Superior, WI have received over 1 billion in federal funding to help replace the Blatnik Bridge. This is a HUGE win for #MN08 and I was proud to advocate for these funds!”
That post earned a “Readers’ note” correction says: “Pete Stauber voted against the bill that is funding this project.”
The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party blasted Stauber: “FACT CHECK: you said the law that’s funding the Blatnik Bridge replacement was a path to socialism and voted against it. Give it up.”
Minnesota author Eric Chandler also berated Congressman Stauber: “Shorter: I will vote against infrastructure. But when money is approved by others who realize infrastructure costs money, I will put out my hand for some.”
Jake Schwitzer, the executive director of Minnesota’s North Star Policy Action added, “It’s extremely funny that this guy thinks that Biden wasn’t going to fund this bridge, but then he was presented with a letter with Stauber’s name way down the list of signatures and was like HANG ON GIVE IT A BILLION DOLLARS. Just vote for the bill if you want credit man.”
See the social media posts below or at this link.
Reality check: I approved this because it’s a deserving project, consistent with President Biden’s priorities.
This is happening because the Biden infrastructure package passed, despite your “no” vote. https://t.co/3RdqqLiQXj
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 26, 2024
Jury Orders Trump to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million
Donald Trump will have to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in total damages in her defamation case, after nine jurors – seven men and two women – deliberated for just under three hours in a lower Manhattan federal courthouse Friday afternoon.
This is the second civil defamation and sexual abuse case Carroll brought against the ex-president, who is facing 91 state and federal criminal felony charges. Hen is also facing a civil business fraud case in New York, which has the potential to cost him hundreds of millions and bar him from doing business in the Empire State.
E. Jean Carroll’s case surrounded defamatory statements Trump made in June of 2019, and jurors were required to determine compensatory and punitive damages Trump owes for those statements. In the first case a jury determined Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The judge in both cases, senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan determined those facts would hold over for this case. He also had noted after the first case that Trump had effectively been found liable for rape, making the ex-president an adjudicated rapist.
READ MORE: ‘Bratty’ and ‘Megalomaniacal’ Trump Mocked for Storming Out of Court After Being Criticized
Initially Carroll’s attorney asked for $10 million in compensatory damages in the current case, but expert testimony revealed it would cost the journalist, author, and advice columnist at least $12 million to repair her damaged reputation, and millions more in lost wages and other injuries.
Just Security last week described that as, “economic loss (lost income, career opportunities, or business deals due to damaged reputation) as well as for emotional distress (mental anguish, humiliation, and reputational harm).”
Carroll’s attorneys on Friday asked the jury for $24 million in compensatory damages. During closing arguments Carroll’s attorneys told the jury Trump’s claims of high net worth should be taken in to account when deciding how much to award Carroll in punitive damages.
Throughout the trial, and as recently as 11:30 AM Friday, Donald Trump continued his attacks, calling the trial the “E. Jean Carroll False Accusation Case,” and falsely claiming, “This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats. The Courts are totally stacked against me, have never been used against a Political Opponent, like this.”
The jury was required to answer these three “yes” or “no” questions:
“Did Ms. Carroll prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Ms. Carroll suffered more than nominal damages as a result of Mr. Trump’s publication of the June 21 and June 22, 2019 statements?”
“In making the June 21, 2019 statement, Mr. Trump acted maliciously, out of hatred, ill will, or spite, vindictively, or in wanton, reckless, or willful disregard of Ms. Carroll’s rights?”
“In making the June 22, 2019 statement, Mr. Trump acted maliciously, out of hatred, ill will, or spite, vindictively, or in wanton, reckless, or willful disregard of Ms. Carroll’s rights?”
During the final day of trial, Donald Trump stormed out of the courtroom when he was criticized by Carroll’s attorney, the highly-respected Roberta Kaplan. Judge Kaplan (no relation) announced that would become part of the trial record.
Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, repeatedly ignored Judge Kaplan’s directions to not question the facts of the case, that Trump had been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, yet she repeatedly ignored his warnings.
Judge Kaplan was forced repeatedly to warn and rebuke Habba, and at one point during closing arguments, he threatened Habba with jail if she continued.
NBC News reports the breakdown in damages:
“$7.3 million in compensatory damages outside of the reputation repair program, $11 million in compensatory damages for a reputation repair program only, $65 million in punitive damages.”
The jury was anonymous. After they reached tier verdict Judge Kaplan instructed them, “My advice to you is that you never disclose that you were on this jury.”
This article was updated to add the breakdown of damages and Judge Kaplan’s final instructions to the jury.
‘You Will Not Quarrel With Me’: Habba Repeatedly Rebuked by Judge in Closing Arguments
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan was forced to repeatedly warn, rebuke, and reprimand Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba during Friday’s closing arguments in the $10 million E. Jean Carroll civil defamation case against the ex-president who is now an adjudicated rapist.
Judge Kaplan long ago warned Donald Trump and his attorneys that it is established fact – after E. Jean Carroll won her first sexual abuse and defamation civil case – that Donald Trump is liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and later wrote that Trump in “common modern parlance” was found to have committed rape:
“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Friday ignored Judge Kaplan’s prior warnings, telling the jurors who will decide how much Trump will have to pay E. Jean Carroll for defamation, that that Trump repeatedly “has said the same thing,” because it is “the truth.”
READ MORE: Calls Mount for Biden to Seize Control of National Guard as Abbott Ignores SCOTUS Ruling
“He has said the same thing over and over again, and do you know why? It’s the truth,” Habba said, Politico’s Erica Orden reports. Judge Kaplan told the jury to disregard that remark.
Professor of law, frequent MSNBC legal commentator, and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann responded to Orden’s post, writing: “Habba flirts with contempt of court here as this is asking for jury nullification. The court has already ruled based on the first trial which Trump lost that it was NOT the truth.”
“You know why he has not wavered — because it’s the truth,” Habba also told the jury.
“That line prompted a furious objection from Carroll’s lawyer,” The Messenger reports, noting Judge Kaplan sustained the objection. “As Habba walked close to that line again, Kaplan warned: ‘If you violate my instructions again, Ms. Habba, there may be consequences.'”
The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld also reports at one point during her closing argument Haba told the jury, “Ladies and gentlemen, in our country, you have a constitutional right to speak.”
Carroll’s attorney objected.
“Sustained,” Judge Kaplan ruled. “You have a constitutional right to do some kinds of speech and not others.”
CNN adds at another point during closing arguments, “Habba attempted to toe the line of denying Carroll’s allegations again, telling the jury that Trump has ‘consistently stated his position as is his American right.'”
“Judge Lewis Kaplan cut her off to again instruct the jury that they must accept that it’s been previously established by a prior jury that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll.”
“Yes, it’s been established by a jury,” Habba replied.
“’It is established, and you will not quarrel with me,’ Kaplan responded, telling Habba to finish her presentation.”
Earlier Friday, as The Messenger noted, Judge Kaplan was forced to warn Habba, saying: “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup.”
“Sit down,” he also told her.
All closing arguments have now concluded, and the judge has given the jury his instructions. A verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.
