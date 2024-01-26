Not Just Trump: GOP Voters Cheer and Applaud Boebert and 5 GOP Rivals for Arrest Records

Exit polls show the majority of Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire say a criminal conviction of Donald Trump would not stop them from voting in the November presidential election for the twice-impeached adjudicated rapist who is currently facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges in four cases across three jurisdictions.

In Colorado Thursday night at the GOP debate for candidates vying for the Republican nomination for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, voters laughed, cheered and applauded when six of the nine candidates on stage held up their hands after being asked, “Have you ever been arrested?”

Among the candidates is current U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who lied to voters about the nature of her arrest.

Calling it an “incredible moment,” Newsline Colorado’s Quentin Young posted photos and wrote: “Asked who’s been arrested, 6 of 9 candidates raised their hand, and it turned into a celebration, with laughter and high-fives.”

An incredible moment in the CO-04 GOP debate tonight. Asked who’s been arrested, 6 of 9 candidates raised their hand, and it turned into a celebration, with laughter and high-fives. Arrestees included Boebert, Holtorf, Lynch, Leisy, Sonnenberg. pic.twitter.com/KTjqbbC5kd — Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) January 26, 2024

Congresswoman Boebert repeatedly asked, “Do we get to say what for?”

The moderator then asked the candidates, “How should voters consider and weigh a candidate’s criminal history? I think we got to ask that here ’cause you know what the lame stream media’s going to do with all this stuff.”

Rep. Boebert told voters, “I’m not perfect by any means, in fact I wrote a book about many of the things that have gone wrong in my life. That is part of the American dream.”

“My arrest was just a simple traffic violation that was unpaid,” she ended, with a smile.

One of the candidates, Republican Jerry Sonnenberg, after saying his arrest was for speeding, told voters, “We’re all sinners. We all fall short of the glory of God. We all ask for forgiveness, and move on from there.”

One woman in the audience responded, saying, “Amen.”

Candidate Richard Holtorf added, “They build churches because we are all sinners. I will tell you I’ve been arrested twice, and even time it was for fighting because somebody needed a little attitude adjustment.”

The Colorado Times Recorder detailed Rep. Boebert’s arrest record: “In fact, Boebert has been arrested multiple times and not for unpaid tickets.”

“For example, in 2016 Boebert rolled her truck on a rural road near Rifle. After her accident, she was given a ticket with a date for a mandatory hearing, which she skipped without informing the court,” the news site reports. That landed her “briefly in jail, where she was fingerprinted and a mugshot was taken.”

“In another example, she was arrested in 2015 at the Country Jam music festival in Grand Junction after she encouraged underage drinkers, detained by police, to flee custody. Police reports describe Boebert this way: ‘Lauren continued yelling and causing the underage drinkers to become unruly.’”

The non-partisan group Veterans For Responsible Leadership responded to the video, asking: “Are you old enough to remember when having a police record was something a candidate had to explain instead of something that was cheered in the @GOP?”

Denver Westword’s Chris Perez posted the video.

Watch the short clip below or at this link.

VIDEO: Incredible moment in first GOP debate for CD4 as candidates are asked to raise their hands if they’ve been arrested… Six candidates raised their hands, including Lauren Boebert and Mike Lynch. They then proceeded to cheer and high five each other… (@denverwestword) pic.twitter.com/gJJXiaCrTe — Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) January 26, 2024

