News
Joe Manchin Not Running for Re-Election but Will Travel the Country
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), in video sounding largely like a presidential run announcement than a resignation statement, says he will not run for re-election but will travel the country “to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”
Manchin is reportedly ranked as one of the most vulnerable Senators. He’s also ranked as “one of the most unpopular.”
Manchin has been the subject of much speculation, with some suggesting he may become the third-party presidential nominee for what has been called a right-wing dark money group, No Labels.
Others have speculated he would be unable to beat his GOP challenger, West Virginia governor Jim Justice.
Watch below or at this link:
To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future: pic.twitter.com/dz8JuXAyTL
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 9, 2023
News
‘Helped Put 5 Million Children Back Into Poverty’: Some Democrats Thrilled With Manchin Exit
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s announcement Thursday afternoon he will not run for re-election but instead will travel the country to “mobilize the middle and bring Americans together” is being seen by some as confirmation he will run for president as a third-party candidate, but some Democrats are thrilled he will be out of the Senate.
The West Virginia Democrat, one of the most-vulnerable and most unpopular in the Senate, has often been a challenge for Democrats for years.
Now, some strategists are worried about Democrats losing the Senate majority, while others are pointing out Manchin’s chances of being re-elected may not have been good, and would have forced Democrats to invest heavily in a seat they may not have been able to hold. West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice is running for that seat, and is expected to win it next year. In May, CNN ranked Manchin’s Senate seat the number one most likely to flip to the GOP.
RELATED: ‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
“West Virginia was a ‘prime pickup opportunity’ for the GOP in the Senate whether Manchin ran or not,” observes former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob. “He was useful in the past to give the Democrats the Senate majority. But he’s a Democrat in name only, standing in the way of vital climate action. Good riddance.”
Manchin’s announcement was not unexpected. After being one of the top opponents of President Joe Biden’s agenda, in August Manchin toyed with leaving the party and becoming an independent. U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also one of Biden’s top opponents on the left, did just that last year.
Daniel Nichanian, editor-in-chief of Bolts Magazine, which reports on “local elections and obscure institutions that shape public policy,” weighed in:
“To hold Senate in 2024, Dems must defend Montana, PLUS Ohio, PLUS Arizona & Wisconsin & Michigan & Pennsylvania, PLUS the White House. Or, if they stumble in just 1 of those, they must replace one by a GOP-held seat, so unseat [Rick] Scott or [Ted] Cruz.”
READ MORE: Republicans ‘Determined’ to Shut Down Government Warns Top Dem Amid GOP House Chaos
“This is as narrow a path to a Senate majority as it gets, but it exists, & Dems did defy trends in 2022: Hold onto all Biden states (certainly not a stretch based on the 2022/2023 cycles), & get 2 longtime incumbents to survive (tricky, but neither is a given at all for GOP),” he adds.
Roll Call on Wednesday announced its top 10 list of most vulnerable U.S. Senators “includes only two Republicans, Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida.”
Senator Cruz’s seat is now getting a lot of attention from Democrats.
“Joe Manchin’s retirement almost certainly means Democrats will lose the WV Senate seat. You know where they can pick one up this time? In Texas by defeating Ted Cruz next November,” Julián Castro also noted. “Best pickup opportunity on the map this cycle.”
Castro, a Texas Democrat woh served as President Barack Obama’s HUD Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio, went further.
“For those who roll their eyes at the idea that Texas is winnable… it’s been moving strongly toward Dems in the Trump era. Obama 2012 lost by 16, Hillary by 9, Biden by 5.5. Beto 2018 lost to Cruz by 3 and Dems picked up 2 seats in Congress, 2 in state sen and 12 in state house,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Democratic anger at Manchin, long palpable, appears to be growing.
Sawyer Hackett, Democratic strategist and senior adviser to Julián Castro, summed up what many appeared to be thinking: “Joe Manchin is almost single-handedly to blame for 5 million children falling back into poverty last year. Not a great legacy to kickstart a long shot bid for President.”
READ MORE: ‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich appeared to agree:
“Joe Manchin (along with Sinema & the GOP) helped put five million children back into poverty by blocking the extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. Five. Million. Remember this whenever you hear him preach about the virtues of the so-called ‘middle.'”
The Nation’s Elie Mystal did not hold back his anger, “All the people who said we had to go easy on Manchin letting kids starve because he was trying to hold the Senate ‘for the Dems’ should now confront the fact that Manchin just pulled a ‘f*ck them kids’ because he felt like it for no electoral upside.”
SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah appears pleased: “Joe Manchin BLOCKED Biden’s Build Back Better bill which would’ve helped people like my mother by providing her with a home health aide covered by the government. Millions of seniors and disabled people didn’t get that coverage because of Manchin. Good riddance Manchin!!”
“This is actually incredibly good news,” says political strategist and former Biden ad writer Cliff Schecter. “God knows how much we would’ve wasted on this asshat of betrayal, and he 100% would’ve lost anyhow. Now we’re don’t have to spend a cent there, can put it to good use protecting [Jon] Tester, Sherrod [Brown], etc.”
Esquire’s Charles Pierce snarked, “Joe Manchin is leaving the Senate to wander the earth looking for people who want a ‘centrist’ like him, just days after Democrats won big.”
News
Republicans ‘Determined’ to Shut Down Government Warns Top Dem Amid GOP House Chaos
In a strongly-worded warning House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is sounding the alarm eight days before the federal government is programmed to shut down unless Republican Speaker Mike Johnson can convince members of his caucus to agree on spending bills to keep the government operating. This week and in recent weeks, instead of focusing on passing bills that will keep the government open, House Republicans have been focused on bills attacking top Democrats.
The House is now in recess until Monday.
According to reporters and Democrats, if the goal is to avoid a shutdown, it’s not looking good. The federal government will shut down at 12:01 AM on Saturday, November 18, absent funding bills passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Joe Biden.
“The federal government is once again at risk of shutting down because extreme MAGA Republicans in the House are apparently determined to do just that, unless they manage to extract extreme ransom demands,” says Leader Jeffries, as Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reports.
“THE HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP,” Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reports, with alarm emojis, “has abruptly pulled the financial services spending bill. They didn’t have the votes. Second spending bill this week that’s been pulled [because] of lack of GOP support.”
READ MORE: ‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin observes: “Oddity here is that House Republicans are unified on cutting the IRS budget and the IRS funding from the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] but — for the moment and for reasons that may have nothing to do with the IRS — they can’t pass the spending bill that would cut the IRS budget.”
“So, to review [government] shuts down next week,” Sherman concludes. “You have a new speaker who hasn’t revealed a spending plan. And a house majority that’s yanked two spending bills this week.”
Despite being aware that it costs taxpayers billions of dollars when the federal government shuts down, House Republicans have spent their time recently not on working to gain consensus on spending bills to fund the government, but on legislation to attack Democrats.
Thursday morning, the only scheduled vote was on an amendment from New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, to cut White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s salary to $1.
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
Rep. Tenney is a 2020 election denier who falsely claimed Americans “don’t know if it was stolen or not.” On the floor of the House earlier Thursday, she said Jean-Pierre “has repeatedly lied to the American people, and acted in a condescending manner toward reporters, and also violated the Hatch Act.”
First amendment is from Rep. Tenney is to reduce KJP’s salary to $1 pic.twitter.com/0kOZi1Bs4B
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023
Tenney’s attack on a top Democrat comes on the same day U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a bill to impeach U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. As C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan notes, the House has two legislative days to take up the resolution, despite the looming shutdown.
.@RepMTG from House floor gave notice of her intent offer a privileged resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors, before the House adjourned for the week. The House now has 2 legislative days to consider the resolution. pic.twitter.com/uFd5QGTOui
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 9, 2023
Jean-Pierre and Mayorkas are far from the only Democrats House Republicans have spent time targeting in recent days and weeks.
House Republicans on Wednesday voted on defunding the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also on Wednesday, House Republicans tried but failed “to slash all funding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” Politico reported, and tried but failed to reduce to $1 “the salary of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.”
House Republicans on Tuesday successfully voted to reduce Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1.
House Republicans last week unsuccessfully voted on reducing salaries to $1 “for top-level officials including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning,” Politico’s E&E News reported. Republicans tried but failed to pass amendments to reduce to $1 the salaries of two other EPA officials.
House Republicans in late September successfully voted to reduce Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s salary to $1.
READ MORE: ‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
Republicans this week also voted on defunding the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, reducing IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s salary to $1, and defunding two Offices of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility within the Biden administration, as NCRM reported earlier.
It’s been noted that much of this targeting is directed at minorities.
Vice President Harris is the first woman Vice President, the first African-American Vice President, and the first Asian-American Vice President.
Secretary Austin is the first Black Defense Secretary.
Jean-Pierre is the first Black LGBTQ Press Secretary.
Secretary Buttigieg is the first Senate-confirmed out gay Cabinet member.
Secretary Mayorkas is the first refugee and first Latin American Secretary of Homeland Security.
Just two days ago Speaker Johnson told reporters, “I think the American people are encouraged when they see the hard work that’s being done here.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
‘Positively Stalinist’: Legal Expert Warns ‘If Trump Wins We Lose the Republic’
A professor of law, former U.S. Attorney, and noted legal analyst is urging Democrats to “have a serious conversation with the American people about what Donald Trump intends to do if he wins again.” Joyce Vance warns: “If Trump wins in 2024, we lose the Republic. That’s not drama, and that’s not overstatement. That’s what Trump is promising.”
“The writing on the wall is clear,” Vance continues. “But far too many people remain unaware of Trump’s 2025 plan, or they don’t take it seriously. People who love democracy need to make sure they do.”
Vance points to this section of a recent Washington Post article on Trump’s plan for a second White House term, which she says “sounds positively Stalinist”:
“Trump and his allies have begun mapping out specific plans for using the federal government to punish critics and opponents should he win a second term, with the former president naming individuals he wants to investigate or prosecute and his associates drafting plans to potentially invoke the Insurrection Act on his first day in office to allow him to deploy the military against civil demonstrations.”
READ MORE: ‘Evades Me’: Lawmaker Won’t Answer if Feeding Low-Income Students Is ‘Just a Good Thing?’
As others have also noted, and as Vance writes, the “most frightening thing about this, to my mind, is that it’s not new. People simply aren’t paying attention. In October of 2020, before the last election, Trump was already taking steps in this direction. Trump signed an executive order making a change in civil service rules that made it possible to fire employees in policy positions ‘at will’—for no reason at all.”
“The order undid the pesky civil service protections that made it impossible to fire FBI agents who were investigating him or government lawyers who insisted he play be the rules. It was a harbinger of what Trump’s plans for 2025 would look like,” Vance adds.
She points out several new points in the Post’s piece, including, “Have DOJ investigate former Trump administration officials and allies who have become critics of the former president,” “Appoint a special prosecutor to ‘go after’ President Biden and his family, based on unsupported allegations of corruption that Trump’s allies in the House are already moving forward with,” and “Draft an executive order to permit the military to be deployed in the United States pursuant to the Insurrection Act.”
“It’s the stuff of banana republics,” Vance writes. “It’s a menu for the end of democracy.”
“Donald Trump plainly wants to end democracy. That’s not being alarmist,” Vance says, “it’s just the truth.”
Read Vance’s full article here.
READ MORE: Fox News Host After GOP Losses: ‘What’s Most Important? Republicans Taking Over’
