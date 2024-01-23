‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’

Journalists are starting to notice warning signs for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign, and it’s not that 100% of the GOP primary vote in New Hampshire’s Dixville Notch, a small village that for decades has been casting its ballots at midnight, went to Nikki Haley.

JUST IN: The first six votes of the New Hampshire primary are in from Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. Nikki Haley got all 6 votes. Donald Trump got no votes. Dixville Notch voting at midnight is a 64-year-old tradition. pic.twitter.com/YBwOQ5ND4f — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 23, 2024

Nor is it the repeated confused and incorrect comments the ex-president has been making at rallies – something the Biden camp has been relentlessly promoting, as MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reported Tuesday morning.

The Biden campaign has “seized the zeitgeist,” Scarborough told viewers. “Donald Trump loses his mind, forgets what he’s saying, confuses Barack Obama with Joe Biden, confuses World War Two with whatever the hell he was confused, and confuses Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi – the whole world’s gonna see in three seconds and they’re gonna see in three seconds, because they’re on him.”

The Biden campaign was quick to post that clip as well.

.@JoeNBC: The Biden campaign has seized the moment. When Donald Trump says something stupid, it’s up across the internet in 15 seconds. They are on him. The rapid response has to be driving Trump crazy pic.twitter.com/mEc8xDr1Bv — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 23, 2024

Unlike in 2016 and even in 2020, journalists are noticing what they say is a real lack of support and excitement for Donald Trump among voters.

“Donald Trump has a problem no matter what happens in New Hampshire tonight,” Politico’s White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire wrote on X, quoting a piece from Politico. “There’s a whole swath of the Republican electorate and a good chunk of independents who appear firmly committed to not voting for him in November if he becomes the nominee.”

That article continues: “It’s an issue that became starkly apparent in polling ahead of the Iowa caucuses, when an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of voters in that state found that fully 43 percent of Nikki Haley supporters said they would back President Joe Biden over Trump. And it’s a dynamic that has been on vivid display as the campaign shifted this week to New Hampshire.”

Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and founder of Republican Accountability responded, writing: “Republican Voters Against Trump Part 2: This time there’s more of us.”

New York Times D.C. correspondent Glenn Thrush said if Trump “is a de facto incumbent — and he claims to be an actual incumbent — an opponent getting 40 percent is a not-nothing warning sign.”

Award-winning journalist John Harwood, who has covered congressional and presidential politics for more than three decades, adds, “we’re in early stages of massive analytic shift from ‘Biden’s in big trouble’ to ‘Trump’s in big trouble.'”

Garrett Haake, NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent and 2024 campaign chronicler, commented on his experience ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary in New Hampshire:

“I don’t know how or when, or if, the Trump campaign starts to grapple with it, but I keep meeting longtime NH GOP voters who backed him in 16 & 20 who say they cannot vote for him again based on post-election behavior in 20. He’s surely going to need those folks if he’s nominee?”

Foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf offers this take: “Trump, who has never won a popular vote, who lost by 7 million the last time around, who has had a hand in a long string of GOP defeats and bad showings since 2016 is losing substantial support in his own party. He’s going to lose in November. By a lot. He’s the losingest loser.”

