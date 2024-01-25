News
Lindsey Graham: Trump Presidency ‘Required’ for a Border ‘Solution’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is insisting the only way there will be a “solution” to what Republicans are calling the “border crisis” is for Donald Trump to once again become president.
For months, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been working with Senate Republicans, especially Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK), to craft a bipartisan border deal that also provides funding to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan – a requirement of House Republicans.
Minority Leader McConnell has been adamant that funding for Ukraine is a national security priority. President Joe Biden agrees, and in a dramatic move agreed to trade concessions on border policy for Ukraine funding to help stop Vladimir Putin’s illegal war.
Earlier this month McConnell telegraphed a dire message to House Republicans, telling reporters, the “world is literally at war” and added, “in case anybody has forgotten.”
“So make no mistake about it,” McConnell continued. “This is the most serious international situation we have faced since the Berlin Wall came down,” 34 years ago in 1989. “We’ve got wars that we’re all familiar with. In the Middle East, and in Europe. Iran’s proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen attacking Israel. The Houthis actually attacking us, directly, in addition to shutting down where they can commerce in the Red Sea. Iranian proxies attacking us – our soldiers in Iraq and Syria. Russia is stepping up missile attacks in Ukraine, while we were gone. China of course watching all of this, concerned about next year’s election in Taiwan.”
Just days ago McConnell told Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to prepare for a Senate bill on the border, Politico reported, that includes critical funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan as soon as this week.
READ MORE: Calls Mount for Biden to Seize Control of National Guard as Abbott Ignores SCOTUS Ruling
That will not happen, and practically overnight, McConnell has changed his tune, specifically citing Donald Trump’s re-election platform.
“The politics on this have changed,” McConnell said, as Punchbowl News‘ Jake Sherman first reported. “We don’t want to do anything to undermine” Donald Trump.
Trump, who wants to run on the “border crisis,” is now “telling Republicans he ‘doesn’t want Biden to have a victory’ in 2024,” HuffPost reports, citing a source familiar with the bipartisan negotiations.
“Border security was a centerpiece of Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign,” ABC News reported Thursday, “and he is now repeating those messages (and in many cases going further than he did eight years ago, accused of echoing Hitler in saying immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’) to energize and unite his supporters against what Republicans have dubbed ‘Biden’s border crisis.'”
Senate Republicans for now are split.
Some far-right extremists, like U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), adamantly refuse to support the bipartisan Senate border deal, which has stalled and may be dead.
Senator Graham has found something of a middle lane, telling CNN’s Manu Raju that despite Donald Trump’s insistence that the only border deal any Republican should vote for must be perfect, he would support a “good” deal to improve the border situation.
READ MORE: Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News
But he also made certain to appease the ex-president.
“There will be no perfect deal,” Graham told CNN Wednesday night (video below). “There will be a good deal, or I won’t support it.”
“The solution to the border eventually will require a Trump presidency. But between now and then we can do some things that will make the border more secure.”
CNN’s Raju also spoke to hard-core conservative U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who declared, “Biden has failed. We are here. We’ve been elected. We have election certificates. When you have an opportunity to make this country safer you take it and you don’t play politics.”
Watch below or at this link:
Trump urged Rs to reject anything short of ‘perfect’ deal on immigration.
Lindsey Graham on Trump’s demand. “There will be no perfect deal. … The solution .. will require a Trump presidency. Between now and then we could do some things that will make the border more secure.” pic.twitter.com/xQOlNyS8ua
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 25, 2024
READ MORE: Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Sentenced to Prison
A federal judge sentenced former top Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro to four months in prison and a $9500 fine for two counts of contempt of Congress after he was convicted of defying a lawful subpoena issued by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Speaking before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, against his attorneys’ advice, Navarro claimed when he received the subpoena, “I didn’t know what to do, sir.”
He also praised the judge, saying, “You have provided a roadmap.. to any future senior White House advisor facing a similar circumstance… I’m not only the first ever charged with this. I’m the last,” according to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane.
Navarro previously had claimed the House January 6 Committee was a “kangaroo court.”
Navarro’s attorneys asked for a year’s probation, while the Dept. of Justice asked for six months in jail for each other two counts.
Just before handing down his sentence, Judge Mehta referenced “Navarro’s ‘Green Bay sweep’ — to have members of Congress challenge the results of the 2020 election and scrap electoral votes from some states,” MacFarlane reports.
“This case wasn’t about (January 6), but it’s important because that’s the subject matter of the Committee,” the judge noted.
Judge Mehta also made clear during sentencing he disagreed with Navarro’s claim he “didn’t know how this works,” MacFarlane also reports. The huge pointed to the contempt case of Steve Bannon as an example. “He’d been indicted two months before you got that subpoena. We checked.”
READ MORE: Lindsey Graham: Trump Presidency ‘Required’ for a Border ‘Solution’
Judge Mehta also disagreed with Navarro’s lawyers’ claim that he has accepted responsibility for his actions, and agreed with DOJ that the minimum sentencing requirement applies in this case, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported. Prosecutors reminded the judge, “This is a righteous prosecution. It was handled by career public servants.” They added, “The court should not countenance these accusations of political bias.”
As recently as Thursday morning Navarro was still calling his case “a very important, landmark constitutional case that is going to resolve important issues about the constitutional separation of powers.”
“U.S. versus Peter Navarro has turned out to be a very important, landmark constitutional case that is going to resolve important issues about the constitutional separation of powers…”
— Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro arrives for sentencing in his contempt of Congress case pic.twitter.com/bNzfFyMzRF
— The Recount (@therecount) January 25, 2024
In court documents, as CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane noted, Navarro’s lawyers used language similar to that of Donald Trump’s attorneys:
“The government’s betrayal is manifest of its true motive– the prosecution of a senior presidential advisor of a chief political opponent.”
MacFarlane also reports that prosecutors during the sentencing hearing said: “even if the defendant had some good faith basis that he had executive privilege…… he didn’t behave in that fashion…. He didn’t appear for the deposition as required and invoke privilege.. he just thumbed his nose at the committee.”
Minutes before entering the courtroom on Thursday morning, Navarro, who has a PhD from Harvard in economics, urged his supporters to donate to help him pay his legal fees, which he claimed will surpass one million dollars. Dr. Navarro also claimed over 20,000 people have already made donations.
Heading into his sentencing today, Peter Navarro stops to do what MAGA does – beg other people for money. It’s part of the brand. pic.twitter.com/6JFL2vzEUS
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2024
See the videos above or at this link.
News
Kari Lake Taps Christian Nationalist as Campaign Chair
During Tuesday night’s “FlashPoint” broadcast, religious-right activist Floyd Brown revealed that he is serving as campaign chairman for Kari Lake’s campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Lake is a far-right MAGA cultist and stolen-election conspiracy theorist who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona in 2022, though she steadfastly refuses to accept her defeat. She is now runningto be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 election and she has reportedly tapped Brown to lead her campaign.
Brown was a guest on last night’s “FlashPoint” program, prompting host Gene Bailey to disclose Brown’s connection to the Lake campaign, which Brown confirmed.
“My title is Campaign Chairman and I’m very active in the campaign,” Brown revealed on “FlashPoint.” “I really felt lead of the Holy Spirit to be involved in her campaign as part of my worship in 2024.”
Brown is a full-blow Christian nationalist who has advocated for Christians to gain control over America by taking over local governments, declaring that “every church should run their town.”
Floyd Brown says right-wing "Christians could control America" in a snap if they simply start taking over "county after county": "The way we do it is by starting at the local level and building out and then taking over the country." https://t.co/gAqQjUzGPy pic.twitter.com/JEY4LxYKXN
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 1, 2023
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
News
Calls Mount for Biden to Seize Control of National Guard as Abbott Ignores SCOTUS Ruling
Legal experts and members of Congress have started to urge President Joe Biden to seize control of the Texas National Guard, which Governor Greg Abbott is using to defy federal law and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling while continuing to obstruct federal agents from accessing the border.
“Texas’s constitutional authority,” Governor Abbott claimed Wednesday, “is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes.”
For months, the Texas Republican governor has been ramping up his attacks on the Biden administration’s handling of what right wing pundits and politicians call the “border crisis,” undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Alleging Texas is now under “an invasion,” Gov. Abbott issued an inflammatory statement tinged with language so defiant that The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal joked, “I read this in the original Confederate.”
READ MORE: ‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
Abbott claims, wrongly according to U.S. Constitution and to the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court, that Texas law “supersedes” federal law, and vows to continue to not only continue to lay down more deadly razor wire but to block federal border patrol agents from accessing the border.
CBS Texas Wednesday evening posted this report:
Abbott alleges in his statement President Biden has violated the U.S. Constitution.
“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States. The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now,” Abbott declares in his statement. “President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration. Despite having been put on notice in a series of letters one of which I delivered to him by hand President Biden has ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties.”
Citing “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution,” Abbott decrees, “The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense.”
“I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself,” Abbott warns. “That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.”
Some experts are warning Abbott’s defiance and refusal to obey the Supreme Court and the Constitution could spark a second U.S. Civil War.
Professor of Law Eric Segall, who teaches about the federal courts and constitutional law and is the author of books on originalism and the U.S. Supreme Court, wrote: “Wow, I predicted Texas might not comply. Is this bluffing or is Texas going to start Civil War II.”
READ MORE: Biden State of the Union Invitation Puts Abortion Rights in Spotlight
Professor of law and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis first mocked Abbott, then took a deep dive into his statement.
Calling Abbott’s statement “sincerely bat shit crazy,” Kreis asked, “Did John Calhoun write this?” He was referring to the 19th century U.S. vice president who was a defender of slavery and supporter of nullification, the alleged “right” of a state to “nullify” a federal law it claims is unconstitutional.
“By this logic,” wrote University of Texas School of Law professor of law Steve Vladeck, referring to Abbott’s statement, “states could use their own determination that an ‘invasion’ exists as a justification for usurping control of whichever federal policies they don’t like. Whatever you think about current immigration policy, this is just a 21st-century re-packaging of nullification.”
Kreis continued, also writing, “Joe Biden should respond to Greg Abbott by federalizing the Texas National Guard,” and suggested some of Abbott’s “rhetorical choices” echoed “the Texas secession ordinance from 1861.”
Compare some of the rhetorical choices in Greg Abbott’s assertion of a sovereign right to self defense and the Texas secession ordinance from 1861. pic.twitter.com/UePXyM4oDp
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 24, 2024
U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and Greg Casar (D-TX) also said President Biden should take control of the National Guard in Texas.
“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border,” Congressman Castro wrote on Tuesday. “If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”
Congressman Casar, agreeing with Congressman Castro, added on Wednesday, “Greg Abbott has continued to use political stunts and inflammatory language to advance his own agenda, violating the Constitution and endangering both U.S. citizens and asylum seekers.”
“Abbott is following the Donald Trump playbook: make immigration harder and more dangerous, so asylum seekers are pushed into the hands of cartels and the system remains broken,” Casar wrote. “I agree with @JoaquinCastrotx: if Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard.”
READ MORE: ‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist and senior advisor to Julian Castro, adds, “South Texas Rep. @JoaquinCastrotx is urging President Biden to nationalize the TX National Guard—as reports indicate Gov. Abbott is defying *the Supreme Court* with his continued obstruction of federal authorities. Abbott isn’t above the law. This is a good fight to pick.”
Hackett added:
Wow. The governor of Texas is flagrantly violating an order from the Supreme Court, installing razor wire that federal authorities were approved to remove.
Enough is enough. Nationalize the Texas National Guard. Put Abbott in his place. pic.twitter.com/JE7GTspW1Y
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 24, 2024
Read the social media posts above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘MAGA Mace’: Trump Endorsement Sparks Massive Criticism for GOP Congresswoman
- News2 days ago
Eric Trump Alleges ‘All-Out War on God’ Since Father’s Election Loss
- News2 days ago
‘Losingest Loser’: Journalists Say ‘Trump’s in Big Trouble’
- News2 days ago
Nikki Haley Dodges and Deflects When Asked if Kamala Harris Is ‘More Dangerous’ than Trump
- News3 days ago
‘Political Discrimination’: Florida Republicans Push for State to Pay Trump’s Legal Bills
- News2 days ago
Gen Z Is Less Religious, More Liberal, More LGBTQ – But Will They Vote?
- News2 days ago
‘You Don’t Want an Atheist’: Oregon Republican Calls Muslims and ‘Godless’ People Unfit for Office
- News1 day ago
Former Trump Press Secretary Serves up Surprise Praise for Biden on Fox News