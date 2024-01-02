‘Have to Assume’: GOP Senator Again Claims Without Proof Iranian ‘Sleeper Cells’ May Be in US

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) once again is floating the idea that there may be “sleeper cells” from Iran here in the United States, a claim he has made without providing evidence since at least January 0f 2015.

“It’s a very dangerous escalation,” Johnson, a far-right ultra-MAGA Trump loyalist told Fox News. “You know, I don’t know, does Iran have sleeper cells in America?”

“Do you think they do?” host Harris Faulkner quickly interjected.

“It’s entirely possible,” Johnson replied. “I mean, we have 6 million people entering this country since the Biden administration started, almost 2 million as, I would call them ‘unknown gotaways,’ they’re detected, we know they’re into this country. We have no idea who these people are or where they are. Is that what is restraining President Biden, he may think there may be sleeper cells, if you really attacks Iran, they may activate those sleeper cells. Who knows?”

“But again,” Johnson continued, baselessly fear-mongering, “it’s all because of the Biden and the Democrat weakness from their governance. This, this has to end elections matter. We need to win big and 2024 to reverse this.”

READ MORE: ‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show

Faulkner went along with Johnson’s claims, not asking for proof.

“You know, I appreciate you bringing that up. And you have so thought through a situation that it doesn’t sound like the commander in chief has.”

Johnson, calling for “extraordinary measures,” went on to say that he does not believe legislation will stop migrants crossing the border unlawfully.

But his remarks echo those he made nine years ago, also without offering any proof, also during the administration of a Democratic president.

“Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he was not aware of any specific cells,” The Hill reported January 18, 2015, “but noted that the recent attacks elsewhere in the Western world make it a safe assumption.”

“What you’re seeing happen in Europe, you’re seeing how widespread that is,” he said, also on Fox News. “I think you have to assume that that is a risk that we have to consider.”

Watch Johnson below or at this link.