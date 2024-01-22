News
‘Empty Seats All Over the Arena’: Trump Busted for Moving Rallies to Tiny Venues
During a panel discussion on Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary, MSNBC contributor John Heilemann suggested that the enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s third run for the presidency, outside of his rabid base, is much less than it seems.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Heilemann noted that Trump rallies lack the energy of his previous runs and that his rallies are poorly attended and have been moved to smaller venues to make the former president look better.
“I mean, look, Joe, you mentioned that event,” he began. “I was thinking about you on Saturday night. It’s the SNHU Arena across the street from where I am now. It’s a big sports arena, they do hockey games and basketball games stuff there. We were there together four years ago, Willie [Geist], you, me, [Mike] Barnicle. We were all out there, there was a huge snowstorm. It seats 10,000 people and it was packed to the gills in 2016. The other night here, there were empty seats all over the arena.”
“They said there were a few thousand people there, and there probably were a few thousand, but that seats 10,000; it was way less than half filled, and even in the lower level, you could see just seat after seat after seat with no one in it,” he reported. “Last night, you know, he did an event on Sunday night in Rochester: the place as a capacity of 700. I mean he filled 700 seats, but, you know, Trump used to brag about the 10,000 people, 12,000 people. ‘We kept 10,000 people outside, as far as the eye can see.'”
ALSO READ: Few Trumpers who embrace political violence understand its endgame
“He is getting more people to turn out than Nikki Haley, but the phenomenon, the energy of Donald Trump that you saw on the ground here, that we saw on the ground here in 2016, to a lesser extent in 2020, partly because of the pandemic, it’s ebbed a great deal in this primary,” he added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan postponed Monday’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial during which Donald Trump had said he was going to testify, after one of the jurors and Trump attorney Alina Habba both reported feeling ill. Habba noted she may have been exposed to COVID as both her parents have tested positive but she said she has tested negative.
MSNBC legal analyst and anchor Katie Phang reported Donald Trump was standing in between Habba and another of his attorneys, and “none of the three is wearing a mask,” according to her on-site producer.
The Messenger reported the juror has “a fever and nausea,” and that Judge Kaplan “instructed the juror to go home and take a COVID-19 test.”
Habba also has a fever.
“When he was walking out, Trump, wearing a scowl on his face, knocked the last bench in the gallery of the courtroom twice with a closed fist,” The Messenger added. “Citing the New Hampshire primary, Habba asked to delay Trump’s testimony until Wednesday, but Carroll’s counsel opposed that request.”
The jury trial is to determine damages Donald Trump must pay to E. Jean Carroll for defamation. Carroll is asking for $10 million.
READ MORE: Haley’s Latest: America Isn’t Racist But Racism is Just One of ‘Our Little Kinks’
News
Rape Charge Won’t Be Filed Against Ousted Florida GOP Chair But Voyeurism Allegation Remains
Christian Ziegler, the recently-ousted chairman of the Republican Party of Florida who faced an allegation of rape from the woman he and his wife had a three-way sexual relationship with will not be charged with sexual battery but may face a charge of video voyeurism.
The Sarasota Police Dept. in a statement said the sexual encounter he had with the unnamed woman who alleged he had raped her was “likely consensual,” The Associated Press reports.
“However, police said, the woman said she never consented to be video recorded and was unaware it had occurred,” the AP adds. “Police said they asked the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office on Friday to file video voyeurism charges against Ziegler, but that has not yet happened.”
Ziegler’s case has made national headlines for months. He and his wife Bridget Ziegler have been described as Florida’s “power couple.” Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of the anti-LGBTQ organization Moms for Liberty, and, having engaged in what some have described as an LGBTQ sexual relationship, has faced allegations of hypocrisy. Bridget Ziegler, who was an architect of the Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law is also reportedly best friends with Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. She also has strong ties to the Florida governor and third-placed 2024 presidential candidate.
READ MORE: Police Have Sex Tape of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder With Woman: Report
In addition to being a member of the Sarasota County school board, Bridget Ziegler was appointed to the board Gov. DeSantis created when he dissolved the half-century old arrangement that allowed Disney World to effectively create and run its own government. Disney is sung DeSantis, alleging he violated the company’s First Amendment rights when he punished the company for speaking out against the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
Moms for Liberty has been designated as an anti-government extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The woman who accused Christian Ziegler of rape had “told detectives that she and Ziegler have known each other for more than 20 years. She said that on Oct. 2, she agreed to have sex with Ziegler and his wife but backed out after being told that Ziegler’s wife ‘couldn’t make it,'” the AP notes.
The woman reportedly then told Christian Ziegler, “Sorry I was mostly in for her,” referring to his wife.
READ MORE: ‘They’re Coming After Our Children’: Watch Casey DeSantis’ Dystopian Fear-Mongering Ad
News
Haley Firmly Rejects Any Possible Trump VP Offer She Was Unlikely to Get
Second-placed GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Friday announced under no circumstances would she accept any offer from Donald Trump to become his vice presidential running mate, despite any chance of her being asked being extraordinarily slim.
Haley, currently battling what has become a lingering, three-week old damaging narrative about her views on racism, and the Civil War and slavery, told supporters in a New Hampshire diner ahead of the Granite State’s primary, “I don’t want to be anybody’s vice-president, that’s off the table.”
“I have said over and over and over again. I do not want to be vice president. Period. I don’t know how many more times I can say that,” Haley told voters, The Messenger reports. “I don’t play for second, I’ve never played for second.”
Despite her entreaties, barely weeks ago Haley, Trump’s former UN Ambassador, refused to rule out accepting an offer to be the ex-president’s VP pick.
“Haley has said she won’t officially rule out being Donald Trump’s running mate — claiming doing so would drive the news cycle ‘for days’ and rob her campaign of needed momentum,” The New York Post reported January 5.
READ MORE: Haley’s Latest: America Isn’t Racist But Racism is Just One of ‘Our Little Kinks’
In early December The Hill labeled Haley “a less likely pick as Trump’s VP.”
And according to The New York Times’ Peter Baker, it’s unlikely she even was or is under consideration.
“Haley as running mate? When Trump was urged to make Haley his secretary of state replacing [Rex] Tillerson, he refused because of marks on her skin,” Baker noted Thursday, offering this quote from Trump: “She’s got that complexion problem. She’ll be here all the time. It doesn’t look good.”
Baker cited his own book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” as the source, which he wrote with The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser.
See Baker’s social media post including an excerpt from the book below or at this link.
Haley as running mate? When Trump was urged to make Haley his secretary of state replacing Tillerson, he refused because of marks on her skin, as reported in “THE DIVIDER” w/@sbg1. “She’s got that complexion problem. She’ll be here all the time. It doesn’t look good.” pic.twitter.com/28Ma9MngZD
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 18, 2024
READ MORE: Chasten Buttigieg Blasts Ultra MAGA GOP Congresswoman’s ‘Homophobia’
Trending
- News3 days ago
Chasten Buttigieg Blasts Ultra MAGA GOP Congresswoman’s ‘Homophobia’
- News3 days ago
Rape Charge Won’t Be Filed Against Ousted Florida GOP Chair But Voyeurism Allegation Remains
- News3 days ago
Haley Firmly Rejects Any Possible Trump VP Offer She Was Unlikely to Get
- News3 hours ago
‘Empty Seats All Over the Arena’: Trump Busted for Moving Rallies to Tiny Venues
- News1 hour ago
E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival