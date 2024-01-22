News
E. Jean Carroll Trial Postponed Over Illness After Trump’s Courthouse Arrival
Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan postponed Monday’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial during which Donald Trump had said he was going to testify, after one of the jurors and Trump attorney Alina Habba both reported feeling ill. Habba noted she may have been exposed to COVID as both her parents have tested positive but she said she has tested negative.
MSNBC legal analyst and anchor Katie Phang reported Donald Trump was standing in between Habba and another of his attorneys, and “none of the three is wearing a mask,” according to her on-site producer.
The Messenger reported the juror has “a fever and nausea,” and that Judge Kaplan “instructed the juror to go home and take a COVID-19 test.”
Habba also has a fever.
“When he was walking out, Trump, wearing a scowl on his face, knocked the last bench in the gallery of the courtroom twice with a closed fist,” The Messenger added. “Citing the New Hampshire primary, Habba asked to delay Trump’s testimony until Wednesday, but Carroll’s counsel opposed that request.”
The jury trial is to determine damages Donald Trump must pay to E. Jean Carroll for defamation. Carroll is asking for $10 million.
‘No Labels Is a Lethal Scam’ Warns Top Constitutional Law Attorney
One of the nation’s top constitutional law attorneys, the well-known University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University, Laurence Tribe, blasted the dark money group No Labels on Monday, calling it a “lethal scam.”
No Labels, which insists it is not a political party while attempting to get a potential candidate on the 2024 presidential ballot, reportedly is now “openly floating” a plot to throw the November election into the U.S. House of Representatives, which would mostly likely hand the White House back to Donald Trump.
“Yet as it works to gain ballot access, it has to ask voters in some states to identify themselves as members of the No Label party,” The Wall Street Journal reported in November, noting that since it technically is not a political party it does not legally have to identify its donors.
Last week, Esquire‘s Charles P. Pierce took a look at No Labels, concluding it “claims to be born from the horrible divisiveness of our current politics. In reality, it is a fully begotten child of Citizens United. Mother Jones ran through the roster of the people funding No Labels and found that it is thickly infested with bet-hedging plutocrats.”
The New Republic earlier this month observed, “far from coming together to defeat a fascist threat, as one might expect, the Democratic Party is splintering into factionalism. This begins with the centrists behind the No Labels movement. Just before Christmas, they did something absolutely gobsmacking, which got very little attention because of the timing. In a December 21 briefing for reporters, No Labels officials floated the possibility of forming a ‘coalition government’ with one of the major parties in the event that no candidate for president receives 270 electoral votes.”
“Put that way, it sounds relatively benign,” TNR editor Michael Tomasky explained. “It is, however, anything but. No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy explicitly mentioned, according to NBC News’s account, the possibility that the election could be tossed to the House of Representatives, where deals could be cut to determine a winner. This has happened before, in 1824 (also in 1800, but 1824 is the relevant case). Those who know their history will recall that this exercise in horse-trading, in which Henry Clay threw his support to John Quincy Adams and became his secretary of state, has gone down in political lore by the name the ‘corrupt bargain.’ And No Labels is bragging about emulating it!”
Highly-popular Boston College professor of history Heather Cox Richardson on Saturday served up more insight into the House of Representatives gambit.
“I am exceedingly concerned about the Twelfth Amendment,” she wrote. “John Eastman suggested using it in 2020, and it could be central to stealing the 2024 election by throwing the vote to the House, where each state has a single vote. South Dakota would have as much power as California.”
There’s been talk that both U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) have been considering presidential runs on a No Labels ticket. Congressman Phillips has been running in the Democratic primary but has not gained much traction.
Phillips is polling at just over 3% among Democrats, a little more than half of where Marianne Williamson is, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Meanwhile, noting the Minnesota Democratic congressman’s “long-shot” primary bid against President Biden, The New York Times reported, “if it appeared the general election would be a rematch between Mr. Biden and Donald J. Trump,” Phillips said “he would consider running on the ticket of No Labels.”
“It would have to be a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch that shows Joe Biden is almost certain to lose,” Phillips told The Times. “That is the only condition in which I would even entertain a conversation with any alternative.”
Pointing to Manchin and Phillips, political commentator Lindy Li alleged, “No Labels is a pro-Trump PAC designed to fracture Democrats.”
“It’s funded by GOP billionaires like Clarence Thomas’s sugar daddy, Harlan Crow,” she added, warning: “Stay the hell away from this scam to get Trump back in power.”
Professor Tribe responded to Li’s remarks, writing: “No Labels is a lethal scam. It could end democracy if it tosses the 2024 presidential election into the House, where each state has exactly one vote.”
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein, an Emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), responded to Richardson’s warning with one of his own: “Because of the red tint of so many small rural states, Republicans usually have more state delegations than Democrats, even if they lose the majority. This is a path to a Trump presidency engineered by the vile No Labels.”
Tribe weighed in on Ornstein’s warning by adding, “Even if ‘No Labels’ fails to carry any state, it might shift a close state into Trump’s column or win a single district in Maine or Nebraska, the two states that don’t use a winner-takes-all system, and thus toss the whole election into the House, where Trump would have the edge.”
‘Empty Seats All Over the Arena’: Trump Busted for Moving Rallies to Tiny Venues
During a panel discussion on Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary, MSNBC contributor John Heilemann suggested that the enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s third run for the presidency, outside of his rabid base, is much less than it seems.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Heilemann noted that Trump rallies lack the energy of his previous runs and that his rallies are poorly attended and have been moved to smaller venues to make the former president look better.
“I mean, look, Joe, you mentioned that event,” he began. “I was thinking about you on Saturday night. It’s the SNHU Arena across the street from where I am now. It’s a big sports arena, they do hockey games and basketball games stuff there. We were there together four years ago, Willie [Geist], you, me, [Mike] Barnicle. We were all out there, there was a huge snowstorm. It seats 10,000 people and it was packed to the gills in 2016. The other night here, there were empty seats all over the arena.”
“They said there were a few thousand people there, and there probably were a few thousand, but that seats 10,000; it was way less than half filled, and even in the lower level, you could see just seat after seat after seat with no one in it,” he reported. “Last night, you know, he did an event on Sunday night in Rochester: the place as a capacity of 700. I mean he filled 700 seats, but, you know, Trump used to brag about the 10,000 people, 12,000 people. ‘We kept 10,000 people outside, as far as the eye can see.'”
ALSO READ: Few Trumpers who embrace political violence understand its endgame
“He is getting more people to turn out than Nikki Haley, but the phenomenon, the energy of Donald Trump that you saw on the ground here, that we saw on the ground here in 2016, to a lesser extent in 2020, partly because of the pandemic, it’s ebbed a great deal in this primary,” he added.
Rape Charge Won’t Be Filed Against Ousted Florida GOP Chair But Voyeurism Allegation Remains
Christian Ziegler, the recently-ousted chairman of the Republican Party of Florida who faced an allegation of rape from the woman he and his wife had a three-way sexual relationship with will not be charged with sexual battery but may face a charge of video voyeurism.
The Sarasota Police Dept. in a statement said the sexual encounter he had with the unnamed woman who alleged he had raped her was “likely consensual,” The Associated Press reports.
“However, police said, the woman said she never consented to be video recorded and was unaware it had occurred,” the AP adds. “Police said they asked the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office on Friday to file video voyeurism charges against Ziegler, but that has not yet happened.”
Ziegler’s case has made national headlines for months. He and his wife Bridget Ziegler have been described as Florida’s “power couple.” Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of the anti-LGBTQ organization Moms for Liberty, and, having engaged in what some have described as an LGBTQ sexual relationship, has faced allegations of hypocrisy. Bridget Ziegler, who was an architect of the Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law is also reportedly best friends with Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. She also has strong ties to the Florida governor and third-placed 2024 presidential candidate.
In addition to being a member of the Sarasota County school board, Bridget Ziegler was appointed to the board Gov. DeSantis created when he dissolved the half-century old arrangement that allowed Disney World to effectively create and run its own government. Disney is sung DeSantis, alleging he violated the company’s First Amendment rights when he punished the company for speaking out against the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
Moms for Liberty has been designated as an anti-government extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The woman who accused Christian Ziegler of rape had “told detectives that she and Ziegler have known each other for more than 20 years. She said that on Oct. 2, she agreed to have sex with Ziegler and his wife but backed out after being told that Ziegler’s wife ‘couldn’t make it,'” the AP notes.
The woman reportedly then told Christian Ziegler, “Sorry I was mostly in for her,” referring to his wife.
