News
DeSantis Tells Iowans He’s ‘Upset’ About a Mosque in ‘Pigsty’ Bethlehem
Speaking to supporters ahead of Monday’s “First in the Nation” Iowa Caucuses about the importance of Israel to religious freedom, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis expressed outrage there is a mosque in Bethlehem.
“That Holy Land is something that’s really meaningful to not just the United States, but all of Western civilization, because that was the foundation of everything that’s happened since then,” DeSantis claimed Sunday (video below). “So in that sense, I think it’s something that, that it is a special relationship between us and Israel.”
“And if you ever go and look at some of the holy sites, if Israel was not in control of those sites, you would not be able to exercise religious freedom and probably see – and in fact, you know, Bethlehem is actually in one of the Palestinian-Arab controlled areas,” continued the Florida governor, now in third-place after Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
READ MORE: What DeSantis Volunteers in Iowa Said When Asked if They’d Vote for Trump in November
“So if you go to Bethlehem, I mean, it’s honestly, I was really upset. It’s a pigsty. Trash everywhere. It was nasty,” DeSantis said. “They have a church, to you know where, I mean, I think it’s where they think Christ was born, they built this beautiful church. So they have it there and everything and you go and then you walk out, and they build this like massive mosque towering over it, because that’s just kind of what they do.”
“So all these key sites, if Israel was not a sovereign over them, you know, I don’t know that they would even last, if not. So I think they play an important role as a democracy in the Middle East but also caretaker of some of the most important history known to man.”
Florida Politics adds that DeSantis “has made Bethlehem bashing central to his campaign in the more than three months since Hamas attacked Israelis on Oct. 7.”
Watch below or at this link.
DeSantis complains that there is mosque in Bethlehem pic.twitter.com/KAQhrViOfb
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2024
News
Second-Place Nikki Haley Serves Up Pre-Caucus Surprise
Barely hours before the Iowa Caucuses are set to begin, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley could not bring herself to cross Donald Trump even though she just catapulted into second place nationally.
Haley, who served as Trump’s first Ambassador to the United Nations and promised to not run against him in 2020, did her best to not upset her former boss even during a Fox News hit on Monday.
“Most likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers say they’ll vote for former President Donald Trump in the general election if he’s the GOP nominee, regardless of the candidate they’re supporting on caucus night,” NBC News reported, citing the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa.
But that factoid comes with a caveat: “That is, except supporters of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, with nearly half of them — 43% — saying they’d vote for Democratic President Joe Biden over Trump.”
READ MORE: Manchin Third-Party Threat Linked to Call for Biden Policy Pivot to ‘Center’
That alone should be an important fact for Haley to tell Fox News viewers, but on Monday afternoon the former South Carolina governor failed to do so.
Instead, she “endorsed” Donald Trump, at least over President Joe Biden.
“Governor, I know you have a very busy schedule,” Fox News host Neil Cavuto said late Monday afternoon. “I talked to quite a few people in this room already governor who said that if it’s Donald Trump, they cannot pull the lever for him if he’s the nominee. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about the idea that many of your fans want you, or no one?”
“That’s what we’re gonna win,” Haley replied. “Because they want someone else, I mean, you go all across the state, people are tired.”
“But do you support that view, that if it isn’t you, and doesn’t work out, and it’s Donald Trump, that they’re gonna go elsewhere?”
“I mean, look, I would take Donald Trump over Joe Biden any day of the week,” Haley replied, rather than embracing the win, “but I’m going to make sure we don’t have that option.”
READ MORE: ‘Staggering Refusal to Govern’: Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
“Everything we’ve done to get to this point. I mean, keep in mind, people have been saying things for months, back when there were 14 in the race and we were 2%. Now we are solid seconding Iowa, second in New Hampshire, second in South Carolina. We got one more fella to catch up to you and we’re gonna get it done. That’s our goal. That’s what we’re gonna get done.”
Watch Haley’s remarks below or at this link.
Cavuto: I talked to a lot of people in this room. They say if it’s Trump, they cannot pull the lever for him if he’s the nominee
Haley: That’s why we’re going to win. They want someone else
Cavuto: Do you support their view?
Haley: I would take Trump over Biden… pic.twitter.com/f9jtElePDi
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2024
News
Manchin Third-Party Threat Linked to Call for Biden Policy Pivot to ‘Center’
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who for months has been teasing a possible third-party presidential run, told supporters at a private gathering that he plans to meet with President Joe Biden to get him to move his policies and positions more to what he sees as the “center.”
Manchin, who last year announced he will not run for re-election to the U.S. Senate, has also suggested he might leave the Democratic Party to become an independent. The West Virginia Senator “spoke at a private gathering last night” in Darien, Connecticut, and “said he plans to meet with” President Biden “in the coming days to try to move him ‘to the center,'” according to Fox News Business’ Charles Gasparino.
Sen. Manchin “also indicated he is seriously thinking of running” on a No Labels presidential ticket if President Biden doesn’t “move away from his leftist first term governing style and if the GOP nominates” Donald Trump, according to Gasparino, who adds, Manchin believes No Labels “will have a plan of action by Super Tuesday.”
The very affluent Darien, Connecticut sits on Fairfield County’s “Gold Coast.” 60% of voters in the town chose Biden over Trump in 2020, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State. The average home is worth about $1.6 million, and the median income is over $250,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
READ MORE: ‘Staggering Refusal to Govern’: Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
No Labels is a dark money organization that critics charge is funded by Republicans.
Last year, The New Republic reported U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ benefactor, billionaire Harlan Crow, is a large donor to the No Labels organization and has attracted nearly two dozen other donors to the group.
“Not for nothing,” former political pollster Adam Carlson observed, “but Manchin has never run in an election where he didn’t have a realistic shot at winning (likely the primary reason why he didn’t run for re-election). He’s a realist at heart. I’m not saying he won’t run for president, but it’d be a sharp departure for him.”
In June of last year Mother Jones called No Labels “the political outfit preparing to run a ‘unity’ ticket in 2024 that Democratic strategists and Never-Trump Republican operatives fear will siphon votes from President Joe Biden.”
No Labels “is not required to reveal who is funding it. And No Labels, which says it intends to raise $70 million to possibly place a third-party candidate on the presidential ballot next year, refuses to disclose who is financing this project.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Tells Iowans He’s ‘Upset’ About a Mosque in ‘Pigsty’ Bethlehem
News
‘Staggering Refusal to Govern’: Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
Speaker Mike Johnson is under fire once again after saying House Republicans “can’t” support a solution addressing the border until either Donald Trump or another Republican is elected to the White House.
Johnson reportedly made his remarks on a Sunday evening call with House Republicans, saying he will not accept the Senate border deal crafted by U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) with the support of Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman Sunday night reported, “Johnson says house gop position is hr2. And reiterated he won’t take the senate deal.”
HR2 is the House’s far-right anti-immigrant legislation. It reportedly has no chance of passing in the Senate. It is opposed by immigration advocates, the Biden White House, Senate Democrats and some Senate Republicans, and other groups including Catholic Bishops.
House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Sherman added, “says senate bill is DOA in house,” meaning “dead on arrival.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Tells Iowans He’s ‘Upset’ About a Mosque in ‘Pigsty’ Bethlehem
But Sherman also added news that spurred outrage: “Johnson says congress can’t solve border until Trump is elected or a republican is back in the White House.”
Democratic members of Congress, political observers, and immigration advocates were furious.
“There it is! They don’t want to actually fix anything. Immigration and the border are just talking points to campaign on,” wrote U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL).
“Congress could of course act but House Republicans, notwithstanding their relentless demagoguery about it, don’t want to act they don’t want to act because acting might help Biden,” observed veteran journalist John Harwood.
“Wow. Only days after he suggested the border could be solved ‘overnight’ with executive action alone, Johnson seemingly refuses to let ANY law responding to the situation at the border be passed. It’s a staggering refusal to govern and in some ways an open embrace of chaos,” said attorney and American Immigration Council policy director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick.
READ MORE: Indiana GOP Targets LGBTQ Hoosiers With Sweeping Rewrite of State Laws
Reichlin-Melnick, a former NYC Legal Aid attorney, also responded to the HR2 portion of Johnson’s remarks: “If Johnson’s demand is HR2 or shutdown, there will be a shutdown. HR2 was primarily a messaging bill not ever intended to become a law, and I say that as someone who has read all 213 pages of it multiple times. There are some WEIRD things in there.”
The right-leaning news outlet The Hill calls HR2, “a sweeping bill that would drastically restrict the asylum process while establishing a vast new surveillance system to forcibly freeze regional migration and crack down on the existing undocumented population.” It also says the legislation “Purges the U.S. workforce of undocumented workers,” “Build[s] a wall while slashing immigrant services,” “Ends protections for migrant children,” and “Doesn’t address legal immigration.”
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said the House Republican Leadership “never wanted to fix our broken immigration system. In fact, they want to make things worse. Their one bill, HR2 is a farce because it depends 100% on Mexico.”
Joshua Breisblatt, the Democratic Chief Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee’s Immigration Subcommittee also weighed in on the HR2 issue:
“Just as a reminder this bill has bipartisan opposition in the House and Senate when it got a vote. Given their small margin, it’s unclear if the House could even pass HR2 today.”
READ MORE: ‘Close Friends’: Johnson’s Grip Slips as Far Right Feuding Intensifies
