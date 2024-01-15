American Democracy ‘Cannot Survive’ Another Trump Term Say Majority of Canadians

Countries all around the world are playing close attention to the United States’ 2024 presidential election, which, according to polls, is shaping up to be a rematch between Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump.

Canada has an especially strong interest in the election’s outcome, as it shares a border with the U.S. And a newly released poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows just how worried most Canadians are about the possibility of Trump returning to the White House.

Angus Reid, according to Reuters’ Steve Scherer, asked Canadians if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “U.S. democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump.” And 64 percent of respondents agreed, while only 28 percent disagreed.

Angus Reid also found that 53 percent of Canadians believe a second Biden term would be better for Canada’s economy.

According to the poll, which was conducted January 9-11, 49 percent of Canadians believe the U.S. is becoming an authoritarian state, and 71 percent think the rule of law is weakening in the U.S.

Critics of the far-right MAGA movement are not hard to find in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blames Trump for the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, and Trudeau often uses the words “MAGA conservative” to attack political opponents on Ottawa.

Shachi Kurl, president of Angus Reid Institute, told Reuters, “What we’re seeing is people quite alarmed about the prospect of a return of Donald Trump.”

On August 29, 2023, a travel advisory by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) warned Canadians about anti-abortion and anti-gay activities in the U.S.

Trudeau has been vehemently critical of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade after 49 years and led to severe abortion restrictions in a long list of GOP-controlled states. Trudeau slammed Dobbs as “horrific” and has also called out MAGA Republicans who push an anti-gay agenda.

Read Reuters’ full report at this link.