‘Wake Up While There’s Still Time’: Legal Expert Issues Warning on ‘Great Danger’ of Trump

A well-known legal analyst, professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney issued a dire warning on the “great danger” of Donald Trump, acknowledging it is very possible he could win a second presidential term.

Joyce Vance, frequently seen on MSNBC and heard on the “SistersInLaw” podcast she co-hosts, on Tuesday, wrote: “Depending on where you live, it may seem impossible for the country to reelect Donald Trump. I hear that from a lot of people. But the truth is, it’s not. Some of our fellow citizens, inexplicably, do not see the fraud & risk of fascism in front of them.”

Vance included a photo from a recent Trump campaign rally in Nevada, showing supporters jam-packed into the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

pic.twitter.com/qvNsOxhIER — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2023

She warned Trump outright said he will “end” the U.S. Constitution if he gets into the White House again:

“Trump told the crowd in Reno: ‘We’re going to win 4 more years in the White House, then after that we’ll negotiate. Based on the way I was treated; we’re probably entitled to another four after that.’ That’s the leading GOP candidate saying he’ll end the Constitution.”

Vance pointed to Trump’s “appeal to Christian nationalism & fascism”:

3/Here’s the appeal to Christian nationalism & fascism in case the one above is too subtle. pic.twitter.com/8Y9tSo30XI — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2023

Over the weekend, Trump now infamously declared immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America, remarks that are being compared to Adolf Hitler’s.

“They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country,” Trump said. “When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”

Vance also blasted U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday, writing: “Lindsey Graham signed off on Trump’s use of language that echoed Hitler. Trump talked last week about immigrants ‘poisoning the blood’ of America. Graham said, ‘I could care less’ what language Trump uses to describe migrants. When Trump was running in 2015, Graham called him ‘a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.’ But apparently now, it’s all okay.”

“So, you see, it’s not just Trump,” she continued. “There are plenty of people who are still willing to vote for him. And others who are willing to support and execute his plans. Trump poses great danger to our future & as citizens, our responsibility is to get to work on the 2024 election.”

Vance also pointed to Trump having said over the weekend, “I will implement strong ideological screening for all illegal immigrants. If you hate America. If you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country. We don’t want you.”

Those remarks were similar to ones he reportedly had ad-libbed back in October, according to the Washington Post, which warned of Trump’s speaking as if the United States had one religion:

“’I will implement strong ideological screening of all immigrants,’ he said, reading from the teleprompter. ‘If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel,’ he continued, apparently ad-libbing, ‘if you don’t like our religion — which a lot of them don’t — if you sympathize with the jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country and you are not getting in. Right?'”

Vance commented: “Of course, he gets to decide who among us hates America and should accordingly be excluded. We need to wake up while there’s still time.”

