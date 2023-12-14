News
Florida Bill Puts Decision of Students Advancing to Fourth Grade in Hands of Their Parents
A Florida Republican state lawmaker’s 52-page bill would give parents the ability to decide if their child should be promoted from third to fourth grade even if they lack basic skills, and would reduce the requirements for students to graduate high school, further enhancing GOP Governor Ron DeSantis‘ “parents’ rights” movement that has crippled public education. Under DeSantis, Florida laws allows tax dollars to fund private schools, Playstations, paddle boards, big screen TVs, and private golf lessons, and puts the civil rights and well-being of some minorities at risk.
“Under the bill approved by the GOP-dominated [fiscal policy] committee, students would no longer have to pass an Algebra 1 and a language arts exam to earn high school diplomas,” the Orlando Sentinel reports. “The bill also would allow third graders who failed the state reading test to be promoted to fourth grade, if that is what their parents thought was best.”
But the “deregulation” legislation, from Republican state Senator Corey Simon (photo), who is also the author of a bill stripping protections from child labor laws, is so controversial that former Florida GOP Governor Jeb Bush, who had a reputation as an education reformer, penned an op-ed blasting the proposals.
“For decades, Florida has had a strong accountability system in place, but state lawmakers are talking about rolling back some of those requirements, including retention in third grade for struggling readers and basic reading and math graduation requirements,” wrote Bush, a son and brother of former presidents.
“If we want better outcomes for our students, we have to know how they’re doing as they move through school. It’s unhelpful to find out a high school student isn’t reading on grade level when they’re in high school. Holding students to a high standard throughout their academic careers ensures they get the support and intervention they need early on.”
Senator Simon disagrees, saying, “’nothing could be further from the truth’ than suggestions the bill sought to lower standards. He said removing the third grade retention requirement would encourage teachers to focus on children’s reading needs earlier. Deleting the graduation test requirements would allow juniors and seniors to take courses other than reading remediation, he said,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“Let’s stop dancing behind the facade that (universities and employers) are looking at these 10th grade tests,” he added.
Simon also claims that removing the third grade marker will motivate teachers to ensure students aren’t failing the basics earlier.
‘Thoughts and Prayers’: Moms Group Releases ‘Devastating’ Ad on Sandy Hook Anniversary
To mark the grim eleven-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, where 20 six- and seven-year olds were shot to death as were six adult staff members, the bipartisan group Mothers For Democracy has released a video titled “Thoughts and Prayers.”
It has gone viral and is being called “devastating” by professor of law and former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann.
The Austin, Texas-based Mothers For Democracy, founded by Nancy Thompson in 2021 originally as Mothers Against Greg Abbott to battle the Lone Star State’s Republican governor, says they are “Uniting in bipartisan sisterhood to restore democratic values.” They also say they are “backed by thousands of Texas parents who are mobilizing in their own neighborhoods and taking a stand against gun violence,” according to their page on the left-leaning and Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.
“Thoughts & Prayers are NOT Enough,” the group, promoting their latest video, declares on their website. “Thoughts and Prayers remind us that without action we will never address the biggest issue of our time. The number one killer of children is not drowning, cancer, or car wrecks. It is guns. And we have waited years for politicians and leaders to do something. Our families but especially our children do not have to live this way. It is time to act! So join our organizations in stepping up and saying ‘We Demand Gun Reform NOW!'”
But Mothers For Democracy is not only working to address gun violence.
“Mothers for Democracy has identified six crucial issues that directly impact families — common sense gun safety, quality public schools, climate action, healthcare access, LGBTQ+ rights, and voting protections,” they say, adding: “Thoughts and Prayers is our first ad for the ‘24 election cycle.”
Part of their success – their ads go viral and quickly won support of former Texas Democratic gubernatorial and senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke – appears to be they partner with other like-minded groups. They credit their “amazing partners,” Newtown Action Alliance, LivesRobbed, and Change the Ref, for collaborating with them on this ad.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Today is the 11-year mark of Sandy Hook and still nothing has changed. We just released this video @DemocracyMoms with our partners called Thoughts & Prayers. We hope you follow us there and donate to the cause to help us get this on the air. #gunreform https://t.co/DY98A3nvEB pic.twitter.com/ftbg0Soj96
— Mothers4Democracy/MothersAgainstGregAbbott (@MomsAGAbbott) December 14, 2023
Florida GOP Chair Wants Huge Payout to Quit After Alleged Rape and Three-Way Sex Scandal: Report
Christian Ziegler, the embattled chair of the Florida Republican Party who reportedly is under investigation after being accused of rape by the same woman he and his wife had a three-way sexual relationship with, has refused to resign but now is willing to depart if given a multi-million dollar payout, according to Florida Politics.
“Multiple sources confirm Ziegler has asked for a massive payout — one source said $2 million — to go away. Officials within the state party confirmed emissaries for Ziegler approached the party on his behalf,” Florida Politics reported Thursday. “Overtures of a buyout came days ahead of a scheduled meeting of the Republican Party of Florida’s executive board. Party officials on Sunday are expected to launch an investigation of Ziegler and ultimately to impose sanctions, which could include Ziegler’s expulsion from the party.”
Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, described as Florida’s Republican “power couple,” reportedly have both confirmed the three-way sexual relationship. The accuser told Christian Ziegler she was into the ménage à trois “mostly” because of his wife.
“According to a police search warrant affidavit, Ziegler arrived alone at the [accuser’s] apartment shortly after the woman backed out of a proposed tryst involving Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota school board member and cofounder of Moms for Liberty. ‘Sorry I was in mostly for her,’ she messaged Ziegler (search warrant),” reported Trident News, the journalism arm of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Florida Center for Government Accountability.
Trident also reports Sarasota police now have video of the encounter between Christian Ziegler and his accuser.
“Ziegler made a cell phone video of the sex act while she was bent over a piece of furniture in the bedroom, according to sources. The video of the sex act is brief in duration and the victim can be heard telling Ziegler to climax in her mouth rather than on her new shirt, the sources said.”
“Attorney Adriana Alcalde, a former Florida sex crimes prosecutor who now represents victims in those cases, said the video evidence, if accurately described by the Florida Trident’s sources, could amount to an insurmountable obstacle to a successful verdict in the case.”
Bridget Ziegler’s ties to Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis have also become national news. She stood right behind the flailing presidential candidate when he signed his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation into law, an act some have called hypocritical given the consensual three-way sex and that she has said she helped write the law.
She is also facing efforts to remove her from her county school board position. She lost a non-binding 4-1 vote on Tuesday, in which she was the only one voting for her to stay.
Comer Says His Most ‘Damning Evidence’ Against Biden Is a Long-Debunked Conspiracy Theory
The day after the House GOP voted unanimously to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with some congressional Republicans admitting there is no evidence of impeachable offenses, the lead investigator declared their most damning evidence is a long-ago widely-debunked conspiracy theory.
Republican Oversight Chairman Jim Comer, head of one of the three most-powerful House committees and the top promoter of the push to impeach President Biden, Thursday morning was asked by Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo to name his “most damning” evidence.
“We’ve talked about the potential of money laundering and bribery,” said Bartiromo, who has been called an “election fraud promoter,” and a “once-respected journalist” who became a “full-blown Donald Trump sympathizer.”
“What can you tell us about the evidence?” she asked.
Comer claimed “over $24 million” has been run through a “series” of shell companies. “And then they laundered the money down to the Biden family members, 10 Biden family members.”
He defends his money-laundering claim because banks, he says, filed suspicious activity reports (SARs). According to the Thomson Reuters Institute, in 2022 alone there were 3.6 million SARs filed, and that number “this year is likely to set additional records.”
He adds, “six different banks accused the Bidens of money laundering – that’s a serious crime.” Money laundering is a serious crime but filing an SAR does not mean a bank is accusing someone of money laundering, nor does it mean money laundering is taking place.
The Chairman claims “we know they got tens of billions of dollars from bad people in bad countries. He admits, “We don’t know what exactly they did, but alleges, “We fear Joe Biden’s compromised.”
Comer then continues to make broad, unspecific allegations, using non-definitive words and terms, like, “we fear,” and, “we figure.”
“We figure this is one reason that he’s soft on China,” a claim he’s made before, in part based on the President removing Trump’s ban on TikTok, a ban that has been challenged in court.
He also claims, “we have specific policy decisions that Joe Biden made while he was vice president and president that we fear were made because he was compromised,” without providing any evidence to support the claim.
Comer again defaults to the long-debunked Burisma conspiracy theory.
“We fear this is one reason that he obviously fired the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter’s corrupt energy company in Ukraine when he was vice president.”
Not one word of that is true, although the owner of Burisma, the energy company, was under investigation and is reportedly now wanted by Ukrainian authorities.
Then-Vice President Biden did not nor could he “fire” Viktor Shokin, the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General, who was removed from his post for not investigating corruption, by the Ukrainian Parliament, after both domestic and international calls for him to be replaced for not doing his job. Those calls came from the European Union (EU), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the United States, where it was Obama administration policy that Shokin had to go.
Comer’s claim is further debunked by numerous reports going back to 2019.
“Burisma Holdings was not under scrutiny at the time Joe Biden called for Shokin’s ouster, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, an independent agency set up in 2014 that has worked closely with the FBI,” USA Today reported that year. “Shokin’s office had investigated Burisma, but the probe focused on a period before Hunter Biden joined the company, according to the anti-corruption bureau.”
Also in 2019, Bloomberg published a report with this headline: “Ukraine Prosecutor Says No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Bidens.”
“I do not want Ukraine to again be the subject of U.S. presidential elections,” Shokin’s successor Yuriy Lutsenko, told Bloomberg. “Hunter Biden did not violate any Ukrainian laws — at least as of now, we do not see any wrongdoing. A company can pay however much it wants to its board.”
Watch Comer’s remarks below or at this link.
BARTIROMO: What do you believe is the most damning evidence you have right now?
COMER: *rehashes debunked Burisma stuff* pic.twitter.com/WoaA3adn04
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2023
