Kellyanne Conway Says Dems All Drive EVs, Get Abortions, and Think About January 6 Every Day

Pollster turned Trump 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway attacked Democrats on Wednesday while promoting the claim the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling removing Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 primary ballot is “in doubt.”

“I just think that Democrats wake up every morning,” she said as a contributor on Fox News, “and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6, 2021. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

“Oh my God,” exclaimed a Fox News co-host as they laughed.

“I just described the Democratic Party to you in seven seconds,” she declared. “That’s it. That’s what I see.”

Her remarks were not well-received.

“The electric vehicle dig is a particularly funny and ironic one given the entire GOP now worships at the altar of [Elon] Musk,” MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan responded.

Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh, now host of the “White Flag with Joe Walsh” podcast, wrote: “I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty. Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal, and we can never let it happen again.”

