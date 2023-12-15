News
Highly-Classified Intel on Putin and Russia Went Missing in Trump’s Final White House Days
On January 19, 2021, his last full day in office, then-president Donald Trump signed a memorandum ordering the declassification of “a binder of materials” containing raw Russian intelligence and various reports so highly-classified it was kept in a safe inside a vault at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
That 10-inch deep binder has been missing since Trump left the White House, according to a detailed CNN report which reveals the existence of the binder for the first time, outside of a memoir by Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN,” the news network reported Friday. Its disappearance has been “raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the US and its allies could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.”
“The binder was last seen at the White House during Trump’s final days in office,” CNN’s report continues. “The former president had ordered it brought there so he could declassify a host of documents related to the FBI’s Russia investigation. Under the care of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the binder was scoured by Republican aides working to redact the most sensitive information so it could be declassified and released publicly.”
In his memorandum, Trump states that he ordered the binder brought to the White House.
“At my request, on December 30, 2020, the Department of Justice provided the White House with a binder of materials related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” the memo states.
“Portions of the documents in the binder have remained classified and have not been released to the Congress or the public,” Trump continued. “I requested the documents so that a declassification review could be performed and so I could determine to what extent materials in the binder should be released in unclassified form.”
Under Crossfire Hurricane, the Bureau investigated the links between Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and Russia, and whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia’s efforts to attack the U.S. election process to help Trump get elected. Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over the investigation in what the nation later learned was a highly-controlled effort that Trump “tried to seize control of … and force Mueller’s removal.”
Trump’s top and most loyal advisors, including Attorney General Bill Barr, tried to stop Trump from declassifying the binder, which Trump believed exonerated him from allegations Russia had helped him win the 2016 election, allegations proven by the Mueller investigation and by a Senate Republican-majority Intelligence Committee investigation.
Copies of the binder were made, to hasten the DOJ’s work to redact its declassified contents as necessary for national security so it could be released.
Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony before the nation during a primetime televised hearing of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s riveted the nation, “testified to Congress and wrote in her memoir that she believes Meadows took home an unredacted version of the binder. She said it had been kept in Meadows’ safe and that she saw him leave with it from the White House,” according to CNN.
“’I am almost positive it went home with Mr. Meadows,’ Hutchinson told the January 6 committee in closed-door testimony, according to transcripts released last year.”
“A lawyer for Meadows,” CNN adds, “however, strongly denies that Meadows mishandled any classified information at the White House, saying any suggestion Meadows was responsible for classified information going missing was ‘flat wrong.'”
Read the entire CNN report here.
‘Mouthpiece for the Ignorant’: Republican’s ‘Ghost Buses’ Claim That ‘J6 Was an FBI Op’ Mocked
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) is being mocked for repeatedly promoting the conspiracy theory that the January 6, 2021 insurrection was a Federal Bureau of Investigation operation, at least in part.
“Do you know what a ghost vehicle is? You’re the director of the FBI, you certainly should,” Congressman Higgins said to FBI Director Chris Wray during a November 15 House committee hearing. “Do you know what a ghost bus is? It’s pretty common in law enforcement. It’s a vehicle that’s used for secret purposes. It’s painted over.”
“These two buses in the middle here [points to photo] were the first to arrive at Union Station on January 6 at 05:00. I have all the evidence. I’m showing you these two buses are painted completely white,” he continued.
“These buses are nefarious in nature and were filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters. They were deployed on our Capitol on January 6th. Your day is coming, Mr. Wray,” Higgins threatened.
Wray: If you are asking whether the violence the Capitol on Jan 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by operatives/sources, the answer is no
Higgins: Do you know what a ghost bus is? These are nefarious in nature and were filled FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/t8wgitZRy0
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2023
Two weeks later, on November 15 he declared, “J6 was an FBI op,” meaning operation.
Despite the strong denial by Director Wray, Higgins is continuing his promotion of the conspiracy theory.
In an interview with far right wing reporter Lara Logan on Thursday, Higgins went much further.
In a short clip (below) from the 37-minute interview, Higgins claims, “those busses were removed from the Union Station. And we’re going to document all of that.”
“I feel very, very confident that that everybody that was on those two busses were FBI assets. And I have a high degree of belief that they were actual FBI agents. And I’m sorry to say ma’am, my objective conclusion is that senior officials at the, at the FBI, were deeply involved there. You had a combination of FBI confidential informants, either registered, un-registered, or volunteer informant, or actual FBI agents, dependent upon the group and how significant the group was.”
He went on to claim some of the “informants,” or “agents” were “inserted” into Proud Boy groups, “those were most probably actual FBI agents, whereas some random Facebook group of patriots from Arizona or something would most likely [be] an informant.”
Clay Higgins says he is determined to prove his theory that two “ghost buses” filled with FBI agents were brought to DC to cause the insurrection. He claims it was planned by the leaders of the FBI, and some of the Proud Boys were FBI agents. pic.twitter.com/Ja8OCaOWXp
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2023
As a law enforcement officer before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Higgins “used unnecessary force” and “gave false statements” before he “admitted to striking a suspect in handcuffs,” according to the chief of police of Opelousas City, Louisiana. He resigned before he was disciplined, The Independent reported in 2016.
In a separate law enforcement stint his actions drew the concern of the ACLU after referring to suspects as “animals,” “thugs” and “heathens.” He also resigned from that assignment. As the New York Post reported: “Louisiana sheriff’s captain resigns, would rather quit his job than stop making ‘disrespectful,’ ‘demeaning’ comments.”
As Higgins’ remarks spread on social media Friday, many derided him and his claims.
“This guy also has brain worms,” declared Higgins’ former Republican congressional colleague Adam Kinzinger.
“Ghost bus is the new Adrenochrome,” said former GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman, a national security expert, referring to a human chemical compound popularized via the QAnon conspiracy theory machine.
“He’s just the mouthpiece for the ignorant,” Riggleman added.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice reported that as of July 6, 2023:
“More than 1,069 defendants have been charged in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.”
“Approximately 350 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 110 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”
“Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.”
“Approximately 594 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.”
“Approximately 160 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Another 434 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Florida Lawmaker Declares 16 Year Olds Are ‘Not Children’ But ‘Youth Workers’ Amid Labor Shortage
In late August Hurricane Idalia, the strongest tropical storm to hit northern Florida since 1896, killed four people and caused up to $20 billion in damage. In September, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-immigrant law that has been called “draconian,” clean-up and rebuilding has been hard. Migrant workers have been fleeing north, to Georgia and other states, terrified of being arrested.
Nationwide, Republicans have been attacking President Joe Biden for what they call the “border crisis,” an influx of undocumented immigrants that not only started before the Biden administration, but was worsened by President Donald Trump according to former top national security, border security, and customs officials. House and Senate Republicans are now demanding any funds to help Ukraine and Israel be tied to funds to “fix” the border.
At the state level, Republicans including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, have been shipping undocumented immigrants out of their states to points north, to spots like New York City, Philadelphia, Massachusetts’s Martha’s Vineyard, and even the official residence of the Vice President, the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.
Last year on Christmas Eve, in 18 degree weather, “busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC,” according to CNN. Many were “asylum seekers from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia,” not used to sub-freezing temperatures. Some were dressed only in tee shirts.
“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” the White House said in a statement.
There are no accurate figures for how many migrants have been shipped from Republican-run states like Texas and Florida, but they number at least in the tens of thousands. In October, Axios reported Gov. Abbott had shipped over 50,000 migrants to points north, including Chicago, NYC, L.A., D.C., and Philadelphia – all run by Democrats. Gov. DeSantis has a $12 million budget to send migrants out of his state, and is believed to have spent $615,000 to fly about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He “has vowed to use ‘every penny’ of the $12 million allocated to his administration for migrant transports,” CNN reported.
And now, as unemployment under President Biden continues to remain extremely low – below 4% for nearly a full two years – “the longest such streak since the late 1960s,” and as the COVID-related inflation has plummeted from 9% one year ago to 3.1%, as gas prices continue to drop, media outlets and think tanks are pivoting to reporting on the worker, staffing, and labor shortage.
“We hear every day from our member companies—of every size and industry, across nearly every state—they’re facing unprecedented challenges trying to find enough workers to fill open jobs,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported late last month. “Right now, the latest data shows that we have 9.5 million job openings in the U.S., but only 6.5 million unemployed workers.”
The labor shortage is caused in part by a long-term declining U.S. birth rate and decline in immigrants allowed to work in the U.S. Experts say without immigration, the U.S. population will start to decline.
“The U.S. labor force will shrink, and America risks stagnation and declining living standards without immigrants, according to new research,” Forbes reported in August. “Immigrants can boost the U.S. working-age population and offset America’s falling birthrate and the retirement of Baby Boomers. U.S. elected officials must decide whether to change immigration laws and policies to bolster America’s labor force and prevent decline.”
As a result, Republicans across the country have been working to reduce or remove child labor protections to help fill the lack of able-bodied workers.
“While federal agencies are ramping up enforcement of child labor protections in response to increasing violations, industry groups are working to roll back child labor protections via state legislation,” the Economic Policy Institute reported in May. “Already in 2023, seven bills to weaken child labor protections have been introduced in six Midwestern states (Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota) and in Arkansas, where a bill repealing restrictions on work for 14- and 15-year-olds has now been signed into law. One bill introduced in Minnesota would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work on construction sites. Ten states have introduced, considered, or passed legislation rolling back protections for young workers in just the past two years.”
And now, Florida.
Contributing to Florida’s labor shortage are Governor DeSantis’ policies during the COVID pandemic. Florida had the 18th-highest per capita COVID death rate in the U.S. 92,520 people reportedly died, ranking the state third in total COVID deaths.
But also, DeSantis’ immigration laws are scaring workers into fleeing the state.
Now, one Florida Republican lawmaker sees a solution: children. And she has a bill to put them to work more.
“The Republican-backed bill, fed to Rep. Linda Chaney by the right-wing Foundation for Government Accountability — a think tank that wrote the bill — would gut the state’s current restrictions on child labor for older teens, which were originally established to prevent work from interfering with a child’s health, safety and education,” Orlando Weekly reports. “Backed by industry groups representing restaurant and hotel owners, the proposed bill would get rid of state guidelines on when 16- and 17-year-olds can work and would limit local governments’ ability to enact stronger regulations in their communities. The bill, for instance, would make it legal for employers to put older teens to work on overnight shifts, even if they have school the next day.”
State Rep. Linda Chaney on Wednesday explained her legislation to weaken Florida’s child labor protections.
“This bill is not about children,” the Republican lawmaker told her colleagues. “This bill is about 16- and 17-year-olds. These are youth workers that are driving automobiles. They are not children.”
Florida Republicans are having a hearing about rolling back child labor laws.
When asked about the danger to kids and rising child labor violations, bill author Rep. Linda Chaney says:
“These are not children. These are 16 and 17-year-olds. these are youth workers.” pic.twitter.com/7PMEn2Mr3S
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 13, 2023
Rep. Chaney went on to explain that under her bill, a child could legally work the overnight shift, perhaps midnight to 6 AM, at a gas station or 7-Eleven, for example, on a school night, and could do so without parental consent.
She said, “it is up to the individual and their parent how they choose to work and again, there’s no mandate in this bill of when or where they work, they may choose to work 35 hours. There is also school choice,” she said, of Florida’s massive school voucher program. “There’s a lot of differences of children in youth schedules now. So they may not be going to school during typical school hours. So for them to choose, they have the right now to choose what best fits their individual situation.”
When asked if the child has to “get parental consent to take that job if they’re 16 or 17?” Chaney answered, “No.”
Florida’s new child labor bill has a curfew so minors aren’t working dangerous jobs at 1 am, right?
Actually, no.
According to Rep. Linda Chaney, it’s up to the child’s boss how late they work, no matter how dangerous it is. pic.twitter.com/mXGURDTAY2
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 13, 2023
Chaney “said she filed the legislation in part to provide more labor for Florida’s tourism industry,” Florida-based reporter Jason Garcia wrote at Seeking Rents. “Being in a tourist area of Florida and knowing the needs of the hospitality industry…I felt this was a common-sense bill.”
Watch the videos of Chaney’s remarks above or at this link.
Florida Bill Puts Decision of Students Advancing to Fourth Grade in Hands of Their Parents
A Florida Republican state lawmaker’s 52-page bill would give parents the ability to decide if their child should be promoted from third to fourth grade even if they lack basic skills, and would reduce the requirements for students to graduate high school, further enhancing GOP Governor Ron DeSantis‘ “parents’ rights” movement that has crippled public education. Under DeSantis, Florida laws allows tax dollars to fund private schools, Playstations, paddle boards, big screen TVs, and private golf lessons, and puts the civil rights and well-being of some minorities at risk.
“Under the bill approved by the GOP-dominated [fiscal policy] committee, students would no longer have to pass an Algebra 1 and a language arts exam to earn high school diplomas,” the Orlando Sentinel reports. “The bill also would allow third graders who failed the state reading test to be promoted to fourth grade, if that is what their parents thought was best.”
But the “deregulation” legislation, from Republican state Senator Corey Simon (photo), who is also the author of a bill stripping protections from child labor laws, is so controversial that former Florida GOP Governor Jeb Bush, who had a reputation as an education reformer, penned an op-ed blasting the proposals.
“For decades, Florida has had a strong accountability system in place, but state lawmakers are talking about rolling back some of those requirements, including retention in third grade for struggling readers and basic reading and math graduation requirements,” wrote Bush, a son and brother of former presidents.
“If we want better outcomes for our students, we have to know how they’re doing as they move through school. It’s unhelpful to find out a high school student isn’t reading on grade level when they’re in high school. Holding students to a high standard throughout their academic careers ensures they get the support and intervention they need early on.”
Senator Simon disagrees, saying, “’nothing could be further from the truth’ than suggestions the bill sought to lower standards. He said removing the third grade retention requirement would encourage teachers to focus on children’s reading needs earlier. Deleting the graduation test requirements would allow juniors and seniors to take courses other than reading remediation, he said,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“Let’s stop dancing behind the facade that (universities and employers) are looking at these 10th grade tests,” he added.
Simon also claims that removing the third grade marker will motivate teachers to ensure students aren’t failing the basics earlier.
