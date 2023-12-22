News
‘Fraudulently Pimping the Big Lie’: Former Trump Attorney Says Detroit Tapes Put Him at Risk
High-profile legal powerhouse and former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb says the bombshell recordings of Donald Trump allegedly pressuring two Michigan election officials to refuse to certify the 2020 results for Joe Biden could put both the ex-president and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel at risk.
Cobb earlier this week predicted Trump would win unanimously at the U.S. Supreme Court when he appeals the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that found he is ineligible to be on the state’s ballot because he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection.
“I think this case will be handled quickly. I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump,” Cobb told CNN, as The Hill reported Tuesday. “I think the law is clear.”
But Cobb, who led the Trump White House’s defense in the Mueller investigation, was decidedly not in Trump’s camp on Friday.
The Detroit News Thursday night reported it had listened to four recordings of a telephone call made on November 17, 2020 – exactly two weeks after the election – during which the outgoing president pressured two Michigan “canvassers” to not certify the election in Wayne County, which includes Detroit. Joe Biden won 68% of the vote there.
Politico reports the Trump campaign “recently highlighted” Cobb’s views on the 14th Amendment case, but the former White House attorney “told Playbook he saw the recordings as ‘likely a violation’ of the federal honest services fraud statute.”
“Also, shows the depths to which Trump personally participated in fraudulently pimping the big lie,” Cobb also told Politico, referring to Trump’s web of lies about election fraud. He added that RNC chair Ronna McDaniel “is equally exposed. Clearly, evidence going to the core conspiracies charged by the special prosecutor.”
Cobb isn’t there only one pointing the finger at Trump and McDaniel.
“To some legal analysts, the tape — in which Trump tells the canvassers to ‘fight for our country’ and McDaniel promises legal assistance — instead tells a story of bribery,” Politico reports. NCRM has also reported one legal expert says it “sounds like a classic case of bribery under Michigan State law.”
Others are also calling out the RNC chair.
Veteran political consultant Karl Rove, dubbed “Bush’s brain” for catapulting George W. Bush into the White House, says both Trump and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel could be in trouble for the recorded remarks they made two weeks after the 2020 election.
“If this tape is true the former president’s created another problem for himself,” Rove told Fox News on Friday. On McDaniel, he added, “I think the chairman is in trouble here because she’s saying to them, if you agree to change your decision on certification in Wayne County, we’ll get you lawyers to stand by you. Again, I think that was highly inappropriate.”
Roberts: Is it a problem for Ronna McDaniel as well?
Rove: I think it is. I think the Chairman is in trouble here. pic.twitter.com/o7npp8hfrX
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
Police Have Sex Tape of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder With Woman: Report
Florida judge's son is a neo-Nazi patron: data leak
'They're Coming After Our Children': Watch Casey DeSantis' Dystopian Fear-Mongering Ad
'Absolute Disaster': Multiple Devastating Reports Reveal DeSantis in Deep Trouble
