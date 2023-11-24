News
‘Monster’ Ted Cruz Blasted Over False Terror Attack Claim: ‘Truth Means Nothing to MAGA’
On the day before Thanksgiving an American and his wife reportedly drove their $300,000 Bentley across the Rainbow Bridge that starts in the U.S from Niagara Falls, New York, and ends on the other side in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
They didn’t make it to the other side.
Their “speeding car crashed in flames,” Reuters reported Wednesday. The couple died. The New York Times reported the mayor of Niagara Falls, NY, “said the couple had originally been headed to a concert in Canada, and investigators believe it was a Kiss show that was called off after a band member’s illness.”
The Times adds that the FBI on Wednesday, hours after the crash, concluded it was not related to terrorism. The Reuters headline now also says, “terrorism ruled out.”
“Investigators were looking at the possibility that the driver had a medical incident, or there was a malfunction with the vehicle,” the New York Post reports.
None of that information, which has now been widely reported, exists in a current social media post U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote on X (formerly Twitter), Wednesday afternoon, after the crash but before facts were known and widely reported. Cruz’s post has been viewed 4.8 million times.
“This confirms our worst fear: the explosion at Rainbow Bridge was a terrorist attack,” Senator Cruz, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, falsely claimed Wednesday afternoon. “Both attackers are dead, and one law enforcement officer is injured. I am praying that officer makes a full recovery and is able to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by family and loved ones. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who are remaining vigilant and working to protect Americans traveling for Thanksgiving.”
It was not a terrorist attack, a fact made clear quickly, despite reports by Fox News portraying it as a terror attack.
Cruz posted his false claims atop a Fox News report posted by far-right political commentator Benny Johnson, once called a “Pizzagate propagandist,” who also works for Charlie Kirk’s far-right group Turning Point USA.
This confirms our worst fear: the explosion at Rainbow Bridge was a terrorist attack.
Both attackers are dead, and one law enforcement officer is injured.
I am praying that officer makes a full recovery and is able to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by family and loved ones.… https://t.co/tMerZ6ydRu
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 22, 2023
Both Cruz’s post and Johnson’s posts are still up. Johnson’s video has been viewed 2.3 million times. A “readers’ note” was appended to Johnson’s video, pointing to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s post saying, “No evidence of terrorism indicated at this time.”
A “Readers’ note” was also appended to Cruz’s post, saying: “The explosion at the bridge Cruz references was determined to not be a terrorist attack, and instead an accident involving reckless driving.”
Senator Cruz, first elected to the Senate in 2012, is an attorney with a law degree from Harvard, and a former Texas Solicitor General. His official congressional biography adds Cruz was a “law clerk to Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist,” and, “associate deputy attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice.”
Cruz is very active on social media. Since his false tweet he’s made numerous posts on X, including promoting his podcast (“Stay entertained during your Thanksgiving travels by subscribing to Verdict today,”) five times, and late Friday morning promoting his book: “Perfect Black Friday Christmas Gift—The Bestseller Book Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism In America.”
The Texas Senator’s false claim, which he has neither removed nor corrected in any manner, has led to tremendous outrage.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reposted Cruz’s claim with a screenshot of an FBI statement that reads in part: “FBI Buffalo has concluded our investigation at the scene of the Rainbow Bridge incident. A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified.”
“This erroneous tweet is still up. Because the truth means nothing to MAGA fascists like Ted Cruz,” wrote former Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times editor Mark Jacob, who now writes a newsletter on politics and the media.
“Ted Cruz tells us it’s too soon to talk about the causes of gun violence in the aftermath of every mass shooting tragedy, but he didn’t hesitate to rashly and wrongly tweet that America was under attack by terrorists earlier today,” wrote gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts.
“What a monster is Ted Cruz,” wrote The Atlantic Norman Ornstein in response to Watt’s tweet.
“This is embarrassing for you, Ted. Why not just delete this now that it’s completely bogus and wrong? Why prove to everyone you have zero sense of responsibility to the truth?” asked Christian conservative and attorney Heath Mayo.
“This is reckless lie by a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who followed Fox News as it careened off the speculation cliff,” noted Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.
A former prosecutor for the New York Attorney General’s Office, Tristan Snell, served up this warning:
“By the way, anyone who continues to say the Rainbow Bridge crash was a ‘terrorist attack’ is potentially now liable for defamation by the families of the deceased. Ted Cruz, among others, should be looking for a lawyer.”
‘How Sick Your Soul’: Conservatives Slammed for Suing Over Program Supporting Pregnant Black Women
Several right-wing groups are suing the City of San Francisco over a program that helps support pregnant Black women, who studies show have statistically higher rates of maternal death. Black families also experience statistically higher rates of premature birth and infant death.
“Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in April. “Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias. Social determinants of health prevent many people from racial and ethnic minority groups from having fair opportunities for economic, physical, and emotional health.”
The University of California San Francisco reports, “In San Francisco, Black infants are almost twice as likely to be born prematurely compared with White infants (13.8% versus 7.3%, from 2012-2016) and Pacific Islander infants have the second-highest preterm birth rate (10.4%).” UCSF also reports, “Black families account for half of the maternal deaths and over 15% of infant deaths, despite representing only 4% of all births. Pacific Islander families face similar disparities.”
Enter the Abundant Birth Project, which began in San Francisco. It says it “provides unconditional cash supplements to communities experiencing disproportionately high rates of adverse outcomes as a strategy to reduce preterm birth and improve economic outcomes.” ABP began as a “fully-funded public-private partnership,” and its success has led it to expand into more counties in California.
READ MORE: ‘Trump Says His Threats Aren’t Threats’: Legal Expert Explains Latest Gag Order Twist
But according to The 19th, a nonprofit independent newsroom, “Conservative groups have sued to shut down the Abundant Birth Project, part of a national backlash against affirmative action in health care.” The 19th adds that the “project has provided 150 pregnant Black and Pacific Islander San Franciscans a $1,000 monthly stipend.”
The “future of the Abundant Birth Project is clouded by a lawsuit alleging that the program, the first of its kind in the nation, illegally discriminates by giving the stipend only to people of a specific race. The lawsuit also targets San Francisco guaranteed-income programs serving artists, transgender people and Black young adults.”
The lawsuit calls the stipends “discriminatory payment schemes,” and seeks to stop the use of “government resources or public funds to support these unlawful programs so long as such they discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender/gender identity, or sexual orientation.”
The 19th lists several “activist nonprofit groups and law firms [that] are leading the charge” against affirmative action in health care. “Do No Harm, a nonprofit formed in 2022, has sued health commissions, pharmaceutical companies and public health journals to try to stop them from choosing applicants based on race. Do No Harm claims more than 6,000 members worldwide and partners with nonprofit legal organizations, most notably the Pacific Legal Foundation, which garnered national attention when it defended California’s same-sex marriage ban.”
Also, Californians for Equal Rights Foundation and the American Civil Rights Project, “filed the lawsuit against the city of San Francisco and the state of California over the Abundant Birth Project, alleging the program violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment by granting money exclusively to Black and Pacific Islander women. The 14th Amendment was passed after the Civil War to give rights to formerly enslaved Black people.”
Mara Gay, a member of The New York Times’ editorial board and an MSNBC contributor responded to news of the lawsuit by saying, “Imagine how sick your soul has to be to spend time and money on this.”
Uché Blackstock, an emergency physician and author also responded to the news, writing on social media: “Today, Black babies are more than 2x as likely to die in their 1st year than white babies, due to racism – a wider disparity now than 15 yrs b4 the end of slavery (white enslavers had a $$ interest in keeping Black babies alive!!!).”
“These suits are sick and the intent is clear,” added Dr. Blackstock, who is the author of “Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine.”
“WHITE LAWYERS V. BLACK BABIES,” wrote attorney and activist Cornell William Brooks, a former president and CEO of the NAACP. “The race specific bias of American medicine means Black babies die 2.4 x the rate of White babies. SO conservative legal groups sue a program for helping Black mothers. Why? It is race specific #AffirmativeAction 4 dying babies. Outrageous.”
News
‘Trump Says His Threats Aren’t Threats’: Legal Expert Explains Latest Gag Order Twist
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Friday responded to a filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office that provided a federal appeals court with more information to support their request for the gag order placed on the ex-president to be reinstated.
On Wednesday, in a separate case, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron released 275-pages of transcripts from threats he and his court staff have received, in an effort to support his request for the narrow gag orders he imposed on Trump and his attorneys to be reinstated. Courthouse News Service described the threats as “vulgar, threatening and antisemitic,” “profanity-laden,” and reported they “ranged from crude and bigoted to downright chilling.”
“In the affidavit attached to Engoron’s filing,” CNS reported, court officer Captain Charles Hollon “outlined the safety concerns Engoron and his staff face due to Trump’s unwavering and derogatory social media posts. The threats are serious, he claims ‘not hypothetical or speculative.’ ”
“The affidavit claims that his law clerk now experiences ‘daily doxing’ after Trump attacked her on social media back in October,” CNS adds.
Judge Engoron’s chief law clerk Allison Greenfield’s “personal cell phone number and personal email addresses … have been compromised,” Hollon wrote, noting: “She has been subjected to, on a daily basis, harassing, disparaging comments and antisemitic tropes. I have been informed by Ms. Greenfield that she has been receiving approximately 20-30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and approximately 30-50 messages per day.”
On Thanksgiving Day, the Special Counsel’s office (which also worked on Thanksgiving last year,) submitted a 26-page letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., directing the court’s attention to Judge Engoron’s filing, including the affidavit and 275-pages of transcripts.
“Because the parties referenced this matter in their briefs, and the Court inquired at oral argument about evidence of ongoing threats and harassment, the Government respectfully submits Exhibit E (and the related documents, for completeness) as supplemental authority,” the Special Counsel’s office wrote.
“While Americans gave thanks,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin reports, “the Special Counsel’s office put their stuffing to the side & sent the DC Circuit the filing detailing the copious, vile threats against the judge overseeing the NY civil fraud trial and his law clerk.”
“And today,” Rubin adds, “Team Trump responded, insisting the information is irrelevant, could have been brought to the court’s attention earlier, and in any event, isn’t Trump’s problem because he never *directly* threatened the law clerk.”
READ MORE: ‘Denying Career Advancement to White Straight Men’: Stephen Miller’s Law Group Targets Macy’s
Trump’s attorneys called the affidavit and 275 pages of transcripts “irrelevant” to their federal case.
“To date,” they added, “the prosecution has never submitted any evidence of alleged ‘threats’ or ‘harassment’ to any prosecutor, court staffer, or potential witness in this case. This falls short of the ‘solidity of evidence’ required to justify a prior restraint.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, the popular MSNBC legal analyst, podcaster, and professor of law, sums up Trump’s attorneys’ response to the Special Counsel’s filing.
“Trump’s lawyers have responded to a 28(j) supplemental authority letter the special counsel sent to the court of appeals on Thanksgiving day,” she writes. “In short, Trump says his threats aren’t threats & if they are, he’s justified in making them.”
News
Meet the Secret Megadonor Who’s Bankrolling MAGA’s ‘Nerve Center’
A retired software developer from Houston has bankrolled a conservative group that has become the “nerve center” of the MAGA movement and a election-denying congressional power player.
The Conservative Partnership Institute has become a landing spot for Donald Trump’s allies and former staffers, including Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller and attorney Cleta Mitchell, and the recently established nonprofit has been buying up pricey row houses on Capitol Hill and consolidating control over the House Freedom Caucus thanks to a $25 million gift from relatively unknown donor Mike Rydin, reported The Daily Beast.
“Mike Rydin didn’t even give to a Trump super PAC, so it is a bit surprising that he gave $25 million to a group that employs an array of former Trump staffers, backed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and is dedicated to advancing Trump’s MAGA political movement,” said Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance law specialist and deputy executive director of Documented.
ALSO READ: Activists demand IRS strip Trump-tied nonprofit of tax status
CPI was formed in 2017 after Heritage Foundation president Jim DeMint, the former GOP senator from South Carolina, was forced out in a power struggle, and he took many of that group’s key staffers with him and recruited allies from the conservative movement, and his new group quickly became a power player thanks in large part to Rydin’s donations.
“Jim DeMint is the most honest man in America,” Rydin told The Daily Beast. “He has America’s best interests at heart.”
Rydin isn’t even among the top 100 political donors in the country and keeps a low profile, but The Daily Beast pieced together financial statements and other public records to identify him, and he confirmed the donations in a phone call Tuesday.
“It is striking that a person with such a low political profile would emerge as the single biggest donor to the nerve center for the MAGA movement,” Fischer said.
Rydin insists he knows nothing about the U.S. Capitol attack and CPI’s ties to Meadows, Mitchell and others who were central figures in Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.
“Never read anything about Jan. 6 and don’t know anything about it,” said Rydin, who has a profile page with Turning Point USA, a conservative youth grtoup that bused attendees to the “Stop the Steal” rally. “I don’t know anything about it. Haven’t read anything about it, don’t know anything about it, and don’t want to.”
Rydin made his fortune producing software for the construction industry, growing annual revenue to $100 million before retiring in 2022, and his political donations sharply increased after his wife – whom he met through a dating service he started – died in July 2020.
“MAGA-aligned groups like CPI are cultivating a new crop of political megadonors to support their anti-democratic agenda,” Fischer said. “In an earlier era, right-wing donors often seemed to be financing an ideological agenda that benefited their corporate bottom line. The big money behind MAGA political infrastructure seems to be different, and a bit more amorphous.”
Rydin told The Daily Beast he would continue supporting conservative causes but said he likely would not make any more major donations to CPI, and he denied being the source of the group’s $15.5 million top contribution last year.
“That was quite a large donation,” he said.
