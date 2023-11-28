News
‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim
U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) met an unexpected answer on Tuesday after pushing a GOP talking point that suggests Democratic-run cities are the most dangerous and Chicago is the most violent.
“Why do you think that Chicago has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range?” Senator Kennedy asked Dr. Megan Ranney, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the intersection of U.S. gun violence and public health, according to C-SPAN. “Do you think it’s because of Chicago citizens who have no criminal record? But who have lawfully a gun in their home for protection, or perhaps for hunting? Or do you think it’s because of a finite group of criminals who have rap sheets as long as King Kong’s arm?”
Dr. Ranney, who is an expert in gun violence and co-founded the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine (AFFIRM) at the Aspen Institute, gave Senator Kennedy an answer he did not appear to appreciate.
“So Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates. Obviously, there’s –” Dr. Ranney replied before Kennedy interrupted her.
READ MORE: Pence Bombshell Resurfaces Old Questions About Grassley and January 6
“What about Chicago?” the Senator from Louisiana asked, trying to move back to his focus on the Windy City.
“So I don’t live in Chicago. It’s not my primary area of research,” Ranney replied.
“You don’t have an opinion on that?” Kennedy continued.
“I think there’s easy access to firearms combined with environmental conditions, lack of great education. There have actually been studies showing that when you green vacant lots and repair abandoned buildings in urban neighborhoods, you see decreases in gunshots and violence as well as in stress and depression in the neighborhoods around them,” said Ranney, who has also served as a professor of emergency medicine and as an ER physician.
“No disrespect, doc,” Kennedy replied, not looking at Dr. Ranney, “but that sounds a lot like word salad to me.”
Despite Senator Kennedy’s focus on Chicago, that city doesn’t even make list of the top 15 most dangerous cities in America. According to a report in Forbes, they are (in ranked order):
St. Louis, Missouri
Birmingham, Alabama
Baltimore, Maryland
Memphis, Tennessee
Detroit, Michigan
Cleveland, Ohio
New Orleans, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Little Rock, Arkansas
Oakland, California
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kansas City, Missouri
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Richmond, Virginia
Forbes also listed the 5 Worst Cities for Mass Shootings in the US. Chicago is not on that list either:
Boulder, Colorado
San Jose, California
Indianapolis, Indiana
Atlanta, Georgia
Colorado Springs, Colorado
“Cities and states run by Republicans do not actually have less crime,” The New York Times reported in August. “Consider DeSantis’s state, Florida. Its homicide rate was roughly 50 percent higher than New York’s in 2021. Florida’s two most populous cities, Jacksonville and Miami, each had a homicide rate more than double New York City’s last year, even though both had Republican mayors.”
Watch Senator Kennedy below or at this link.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA): “Why do you think that Chicago has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range?”
Dr. Megan Ranney of the Yale School of Public Health: “Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates.” pic.twitter.com/K70KPNZ7As
— The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2023
READ MORE: Johnson Suggests Santos May Resign – Will Indicted Congressman Try to Burn the House Down First?
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Tuberville Tells Republicans He’s ‘Gonna Get You Out’ of His Military Blockade ‘Mess’
After nine months of single-handedly holding up hundreds of confirmations of U.S. military officers, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reportedly has promised his fellow Republicans he will find a way to end his blockade before Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moves forward on his plan to force a vote on the nearly 400 promotions.
Few Republicans have publicly supported Tuberville’s blockade, a massive disruption to the readiness of America’s fighting forces. Tuberville first claimed he was holding up the promotions because the Pentagon put in place a policy to reimburse travel expenses of military personnel who require abortion health care services.
Then he claimed it was because Pentagon leaders refused to discuss the policy with him.
Then he claimed it was because President Biden’s military was too “woke,” as he personally attacked individual military officers for what he saw as their inappropriate beliefs. One member of the U.S. military Senator Tuberville attacked for having “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
READ MORE: ‘Jaw Dropping’: Democratic Senator Slams Tuberville’s ‘Open’ Talk About ‘White Supremacy’
Tubervlle also defended his blockade by claiming the U.S. Armed Forces has too many officers. In September, he said he had put the hold on hundreds of officers because “we’re not a communist country.”
At one point Tuberville’s devastating holds had left three service branches of the Armed Forces without Senate-confirmed leaders, a position that is “putting our national security at risk” said the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force in rare public remarks.
In September, Tuberville’s blockade had “actively eroded” “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage,” according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who made their remarks in a joint Washington Post op-ed. “Any claim that holding up the promotions of top officers does not directly damage the military is wrong — plain and simple.”
“There is nobody more military than me,” “Coach” Tuberville infamously said over the summer, when his hit list holding up promotions requiring Senate confirmation had just reached 265 U.S. Military officers. Tuberville’s remarks were not well-received, especially since, as multiple news outlets reported, he had never served in America’s Armed Forces, and had been caught misrepresenting his father’s World War II military record.
READ MORE: RNC Tightening Its Belt to ‘Keep the Party From Going Into the Red’: Report
But now, Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports, “Tuberville told Senate R’s in closed-door lunch: ‘Listen, everyone. I got y’all into this mess. I’m gonna get you out.'”
“For [the] first time, Tuberville vows to end military promotions standoff *before* Schumer puts Rules resolution on floor—to avoid putting R’s in tough spot.”
“People are just getting exhausted,” one Senate Republican told Desiderio.
Desiderio also added, “Tuberville’s expected to telegraph new strategy soon.”
News
George Santos Probably Will Not Be a Member of Congress After This Week
One way or another, George Santos will probably not have the title of U.S. Congressman much longer, and very possibly not after Thursday.
The embattled and indicted freshman New York Republican who is facing 23 federal felonies including for alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, identity theft, and lying to Congress, not to mention a damning Ethics Committee report, just days ago vowed, “I’m not leaving,” and “Come hell or high water … it’s done when I say it’s done,” yet admitted he would likely be expelled.
House Republicans are reportedly now giving Rep. Santos one last chance to resign, before forcing his expulsion via a vote they are suggesting will take place on Thursday.
“House Republican sources tell me they may wait until Thursday to ask for a vote on Michael Guest’s resolution to expel George Santos,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports. “Some in the GOP leadership seem to want to give Santos one last chance to resign Thurs. at his news conference — although he says he won’t do so.”
READ MORE: ‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim
When the Ethics Committee report – alleging Santos used campaign donor funds for luxury goods, travel, rent, and Botox – was released just before Thanksgiving, Santos scheduled a press conference for Thursday on the Capitol steps (something that technically violates House decorum.)
A little known fact- on the House side use of the Capitol steps as a location for a staged press conference is reserved for the party leader, in his case Mike Johnson pic.twitter.com/3yNjSfPUYi
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 19, 2023
“If he doesn’t step down voluntarily, GOP will ask for privilege on the Guest resolution Thurs and move to an immediate vote,” Sherman adds. “This has not been settled yet. Top Republicans say they expect to hear more from @SpeakerJohnson at leadership meetings this evening.”
Later, Sherman added that Speaker Mike Johnson “told a closed leadership meeting today that he spoke to [Congressman Santos] again today. And said resigning would be a way to avoid republicans having to take a tough vote.”
Based on Santos’ recent remarks, it’s doubtful he has any intention of making his exit easier for anyone.
Rep. Santos on Friday in an audio forum on the social media platform X, “said he does not want to continue working with ‘a bunch of hypocrites’ in Congress, whom he accused of committing infractions more severe than his, including being ‘more worried about getting drunk every night’ with lobbyists,” The Washington Post had reported. “Santos, without providing evidence, also accused his colleagues of trying to ‘sell off the American people’ and of voting while hung over.”
READ MORE: Trump Serves Up ‘Sarcastic’ Reason Why He Uses Obama’s Name Instead of Biden’s
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the clock is ticking on the Santos expulsion vote, which will likely take place by the end of Thursday, unless he resigns first. Santos has already agreed to not run for re-election. It’s unclear if his resignation would have to be effective immediately to satisfy Republican leadership or if he could drag it out a bit longer.
Watch below or at this link.
The clock is potentially ticking on the tumultuous Congressional career of Rep. George Santos (R-NY)
Just filed to @CBSNews ====> pic.twitter.com/SkgjBozNGV
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 28, 2023
News
Pence Bombshell Resurfaces Old Questions About Grassley and January 6
An ABC News bombshell report revealing then-Vice President Mike Pence had, at one point, decided to not preside over the January 6 joint congressional session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election is once again bringing up questions about remarks U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) had made one day before the event, which some interpreted as him announcing he, and not the Vice President, would be presiding over the proceedings. Grassley later denied the claim.
The ABC News report includes conversations Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team had in closed-door sessions with Pence, including the former vice president’s notes they obtained from the National Archives.
“According to sources, one of Pence’s notes obtained by Smith’s team shows that, days before Pence was set to preside over Congress certifying the election results on Jan. 6, 2021, he momentarily decided that he would skip the proceedings altogether, writing in the note that there were ‘too many questions’ and it would otherwise be ‘too hurtful to my friend.’ But he ultimately concluded he had a duty to show up,” ABC News reported.
The report added that their “sources said, with the pressure on Pence mounting, he concluded on Christmas Eve — just for a moment — that he would follow Trump’s suggestion and let someone else preside over the proceedings on Jan. 6.”
READ MORE: Johnson Suggests Santos May Resign – Will Indicted Congressman Try to Burn the House Down First?
“Speaking with Smith’s team, Pence insisted his loyalty to President Trump at the time never faltered — ‘My only higher loyalty was to God and the Constitution,’ sources described Pence as telling them.”
“‘Not feeling like I should attend electoral count,’ Pence wrote in his notes in late December. ‘Too many questions, too many doubts, too hurtful to my friend. Therefore I’m not going to participate in certification of election.'”
ABC’s report is prompting questions about U.S. Senator Grassley’s remarks on January 5, 2021, when he said he would be presiding over the Senate the following, fateful day.
Back in September, the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake revisited that event, which in 2021 sparked rumors and speculation.
“Asked whether former president Donald Trump’s legal team had any discussions about Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) presiding over the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, rather than Vice President Mike Pence, [Trump coup memo author John] Eastman declined to answer, citing attorney-client privilege with Trump,” The Post reported, referring to Eastman’s legal testimony in a disbarment proceeding. “The moment drew renewed attention to one of the bigger unanswered questions about Jan. 6: How extensive was the effort to get Pence to step aside?”
READ MORE: ‘How Sick Your Soul’: Conservatives Slammed for Suing Over Program Supporting Pregnant Black Women
“While Grassley has denied any outreach about whether he would preside on Jan. 6, an email obtained by the [U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack] shows that one of his staff members asked Pence’s office on Dec. 23, 2020, about such a scenario.”
“‘ … Is there any reason to believe that your boss will not preside over the electoral college vote count,’ Grassley aide James Rice wrote, as recounted in Jan. 6 committee transcripts, ‘leaving my boss in the spot as [president pro tem]?'”
“Pence aide Paul Teller responded that ‘it’s not a zero percent chance of that happening.'”
But The Post concluded, “the suggestion that this was a concerted effort to get rid of Pence remains unsubstantiated.”
In October of 2022, the Des Moines Register also looked that that event from January 5.
“As the counting of electoral votes neared, reporters asked Grassley how he planned to vote on election certification, the Iowa newspaper reported.
“’If the vice president isn’t there, and we don’t expect him to be there, I will be presiding over the Senate and obviously listening to the debate without saying anything,’ [Grassley] said on a call with agriculture reporters Jan. 5, 2021. ‘You’re asking me how I’m going to vote. I’m going to listen to that debate on what my colleagues have to say during that debate and decide how to cast my vote after considering the information before me.'”
The Register added, “Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley, quickly issued a clarification to the media the same day, saying Grassley was talking about possibly presiding over the Senate debate if Pence happened to step out. The House and Senate needed to meet separately to consider objections to the electoral count in individual states before convening a joint session of Congress.”
READ MORE: Trump Serves Up ‘Sarcastic’ Reason Why He Uses Obama’s Name Instead of Biden’s
Regardless of the Grassley issue, many have served up sharp criticism of Pence after learning he at one point had decided to not execute his constitutional responsibilities, even if he ultimately did perform his duty.
“A regular Profile in Courage,” presidential historian Michael Beschloss sarcastically declared.
“I myself would never want to upset a good friend who wishes to see me hung by an angry armed mob,” conservative attorney George Conway said mockingly.
“The most important takeaway from the ABC News story re: Pence hedging on whether he should preside over the counting of the Electoral College votes on January 6, is that the pressure campaign on Pence to unlawfully and unilaterally upend the election was not entirely ineffective,” observed professor of law Anthony Michael Kreis.
“Remember that Mike Pence, who didn’t want to carry out the Constitutional oath he took that ended with the words ‘So Help Me God’ shamelessly titled his book about the events ‘So Help Me God.’ The man’s always been a shameless fraud,” declared political scientist David Darmofal.
Trending
- OPINION1 day ago
Johnson Suggests Santos May Resign – Will Indicted Congressman Try to Burn the House Down First?
- News1 day ago
Trump Serves Up ‘Sarcastic’ Reason Why He Uses Obama’s Name Instead of Biden’s
- News2 days ago
Official Lay Dying Unnoticed in DeSantis’ Office for 24 Minutes: Law Enforcement Report
- News2 days ago
RNC Tightening Its Belt to ‘Keep the Party From Going Into the Red’: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Every Time You Talk It’s a Campaign Speech’: Judge Blasts Trump’s Lawyer
- News14 hours ago
‘Commas Matter’: CNN Legal Analyst Breaks Down Crucial New Piece of Evidence Against Trump
- News11 hours ago
Pence Bombshell Resurfaces Old Questions About Grassley and January 6
- News7 hours ago
‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim