George Santos Probably Will Not Be a Member of Congress After This Week

One way or another, George Santos will probably not have the title of U.S. Congressman much longer, and very possibly not after Thursday.

The embattled and indicted freshman New York Republican who is facing 23 federal felonies including for alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, identity theft, and lying to Congress, not to mention a damning Ethics Committee report, just days ago vowed, “I’m not leaving,” and “Come hell or high water … it’s done when I say it’s done,” yet admitted he would likely be expelled.

House Republicans are reportedly now giving Rep. Santos one last chance to resign, before forcing his expulsion via a vote they are suggesting will take place on Thursday.

“House Republican sources tell me they may wait until Thursday to ask for a vote on Michael Guest’s resolution to expel George Santos,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports. “Some in the GOP leadership seem to want to give Santos one last chance to resign Thurs. at his news conference — although he says he won’t do so.”

READ MORE: ‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim

When the Ethics Committee report – alleging Santos used campaign donor funds for luxury goods, travel, rent, and Botox – was released just before Thanksgiving, Santos scheduled a press conference for Thursday on the Capitol steps (something that technically violates House decorum.)

A little known fact- on the House side use of the Capitol steps as a location for a staged press conference is reserved for the party leader, in his case Mike Johnson pic.twitter.com/3yNjSfPUYi — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 19, 2023

“If he doesn’t step down voluntarily, GOP will ask for privilege on the Guest resolution Thurs and move to an immediate vote,” Sherman adds. “This has not been settled yet. Top Republicans say they expect to hear more from @SpeakerJohnson at leadership meetings this evening.”

Later, Sherman added that Speaker Mike Johnson “told a closed leadership meeting today that he spoke to [Congressman Santos] again today. And said resigning would be a way to avoid republicans having to take a tough vote.”

Based on Santos’ recent remarks, it’s doubtful he has any intention of making his exit easier for anyone.

Rep. Santos on Friday in an audio forum on the social media platform X, “said he does not want to continue working with ‘a bunch of hypocrites’ in Congress, whom he accused of committing infractions more severe than his, including being ‘more worried about getting drunk every night’ with lobbyists,” The Washington Post had reported. “Santos, without providing evidence, also accused his colleagues of trying to ‘sell off the American people’ and of voting while hung over.”

READ MORE: Trump Serves Up ‘Sarcastic’ Reason Why He Uses Obama’s Name Instead of Biden’s

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the clock is ticking on the Santos expulsion vote, which will likely take place by the end of Thursday, unless he resigns first. Santos has already agreed to not run for re-election. It’s unclear if his resignation would have to be effective immediately to satisfy Republican leadership or if he could drag it out a bit longer.

Watch below or at this link.