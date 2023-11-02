News
Judge Engoron ‘Pounds the Table’ and Threatens Trump’s Attorneys With Gag Order
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron threatened Donald Trump’s attorneys with the same gag order he imposed on the ex-president in a heated exchange over what the judge suggested were attacks on his law clerk. Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Judge Engoron’s law clerk, which led to the gag order and two fines totaling $15,000.
Judge Engoron, who has been on the bench for two decades, is presiding over the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization. Late on Thursday the judge took Chris Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys “to task for disparaging his law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The judge says he thinks it may be a problem of misogyny and ask[ed] Kise not to mention his court staff again,” The New York Times reported.
“If there is any further reference to anyone on my staff, I would consider expanding the gag order to include the attorneys,” Engoron threatened, as Politico’s Erica Orden noted.
Kise continued “to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge,” Orden added. “‘That’s right!’ he shouted. ‘Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it.'”
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk. ‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias,” The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reported.
The Times added that Engoron and Kise were “arguing about Greenfield’s role. Kise says that she appears to be co-judging the case. ‘I am not a misogynist,’ Kise says, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.” Engoron said “that he has an ‘absolute unfettered right’ to get advice from Greenfield. He again expresses concerns about the safety of his staff and says that Kise’s points are not well taken.”
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron warned Kise, The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld added.
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk,” Klasfeld also reported. “‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias.”
Trump’s other attorney, Alina Habba, also got involved.
Habba complained “about Greenfield having improper influence on the judge, talking to him during proceedings. Habba says Greenfield’s conduct is a part of the record and the case. ‘I’m not going to stand by and allow it to happen,’ Habba says, asserting that because she is a woman, she is no misogynist.”
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin said on “Deadline: White House” that it’s possible Trump’s attorneys were “trying to distract” from a “damning” line of questioning and testimony ” and “set us off on a different line entirely.”
Rubin said it’s very possible Engoron does expand his gag order.
GOP ‘Seriously Contemplating’ Subpoena for Hunter Biden in Move Toward Impeachment: Report
Top House Republicans, once again appearing to be moving toward impeaching President Joe Biden, have indicated they are strongly considering issuing a subpoena to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, now that they have a new Speaker who previously suggested the Constitution requires his removal despite having been unable to offer any actual proof to warrant such an action.
“Subpoenaing the president’s son, who is facing federal tax and firearm charges in Delaware, would mark the crescendo of an unwinding impeachment inquiry,” The Messenger reports. “Three sources familiar with the conversations told The Messenger that the House GOP is seriously contemplating a subpoena for testimony from the president’s son, who has taken center stage in the impeachment investigation. While the sources said nothing was imminent, they said a subpoena of Hunter Biden is under ‘strong’ consideration by Republican leadership.
As NCRM reported earlier, Speaker Johnson on Thursday told reporters he has not “predetermined” if President Biden should be impeached but in a recent House floor speech and later on social media, before becoming Speaker, Johnson said: “The list of credible allegations that Joe Biden engaged in bribery schemes continues to grow. The Constitution specifically lists bribery as a cause for impeachment. We can’t have a President that is bought & paid for by foreign adversaries.”
The Messenger adds that Republicans have been claiming “that Joe Biden benefitted from his family’s business activities, including receiving money from countries like Ukraine and China. But the investigation has been unable to unearth any evidence directly linking Joe Biden to his family’s business deals.”
Numerous reports have stated House Republicans have no proof of any wrongdoing, much less criminal acts, by President Biden.
In May, The New York Times reported: “After months of investigation and many public accusations of corruption against Mr. Biden and his family, the first report of the premier House G.O.P. inquiry showed no proof of such misconduct.” In late September, NBC News reported, “House GOP’s impeachment witnesses say there’s no evidence yet that Biden committed a crime.”
‘They’re Going to Go Out of Business’: George Conway Dumps on Trump Jr’s Testimony
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” attorney George Conway asserted that Donald Trump Jr’s testimony in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday did nothing to keep the Trump Organization from eventually being dismantled due to years of financial fraud.
On Wednesday, the former president’s namesake took the stand in Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom and tried to lay blame for the dummied-up valuations of Trump properties on the Trump Organization’s accountants while portraying himself as a passive observer.
According to Conway, Trump Jr’s testimony probably didn’t move Judge Engoron, who has already has ruled he sees criminal conduct by the Trump executives who are at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million civil suit.
“This isn’t going to help,” Conway said of the testimony before adding, “The judge can take findings and say, ‘I don’t believe that he didn’t remember that. I don’t believe that he was relying on the accountants. The story doesn’t make any sense.'”
“It doesn’t even matter. he can find beyond a — all you have to do is find a 50.01 percent, more likely than not, that there was fraud committed, and they knowingly did that,” he added. “It’s easy to do, and the judge will make credibility findings and say these people are all liars.”
Asked if the Trump Org can appeal an adverse ruling, Conway explained, “They probably will get a stay pending appeal, but you have to post a large bond. It may take a couple of years for this to pan out in the appellate courts, but there’s already been an interim receiver appointed. They basically can’t move assets around, can’t hide them — they’re stuck.”
“That’s one of the reasons, I think, why he is so mad.: Donald is upset and showing up at the trial every day,” he elaborated. “Basically, he’s in financial handcuffs already. Who is going to loan money to these people? They’re going to go out of business.”
Johnson: Trump Impeachments a ‘Sham’ but GOP ‘Coming to a Point of Decision’ on Biden
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says he expects House Republicans will soon come to a decision on impeaching President Joe Biden, and praised Oversight Chairman Jim Comer’s “methodical” investigation he characterized as “outside the scope of politics,” while attacking both impeachments of then-President Donald Trump as a “sham.”
While claiming he has not “predetermined” if President Biden should be impeached, before becoming Speaker, Johnson had strongly suggested impeachment of the President was required by the Constitution in a House floor speech:
One thing that remains clear: The list of credible allegations that Joe Biden engaged in bribery schemes continues to grow.
The Constitution specifically lists bribery as a cause for impeachment.
We can’t have a President that is bought & paid for by foreign adversaries. pic.twitter.com/Kf9Ajh0yYU
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 6, 2023
Contrary to Speaker Johnson’s remarks on Thursday at his first official weekly press conference, Chairman Comer’s investigation has been seen, even by Fox News, as lacking any actual substance or proof of any criminal or impeachable offense, while Democrats impeached Donald Trump for at least one action which he was later indicted on.
Earlier this year “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy slammed Chairman Comer live on-air.
“I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy said May 11, as HuffPost reported. “But that’s just your suggestion ? you actually don’t have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence.”
“And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is ? there is no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”
HuffPost also reported Geraldo Rivera had written “that the committee’s ‘angry allegations are vague and general and do not point to specific crimes.'”
“And former Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka said he was ‘not impressed’ by Comer’s allegations because he hasn’t found a ‘smoking gun’ example of the money actually influencing an official act by Biden.”
But on Thursday, Speaker Johnson declared Republicans have been working as the founders intended.
“So, many of you know my background, I’m a constitutional law attorney,” Johnson told reporters. “I believe this is a very serious matter. I was called upon to serve on the impeachment defense team in the House twice under President Trump when the Democrats used it for raw partisan political purposes, and I decried that at each step of the way.”
Trump’s first impeachment was for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The second impeachment of Donald Trump was for incitement of insurrection.
Insisting impeachment “cannot be wielded for political purposes,” Johnson, Speaker for less than two weeks, said he has “been very consistent, intellectually consistent in this and and persistent that we have to follow due process and we have to follow the law,” which he said means “doing appropriate investigations in the right way at the right pace, so that the evidence comes in and we follow the evidence where it leads, we follow the truth where it leads.”
He declared he was “not predetermined” on a decision to impeach President Biden, nor did he offer what the charges might be, “but I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it.”
He claimed that “a lot of American people are anxious about this, many Republicans across the country are anxious to get to the end point on this. And I think some Democrats want to know how it ends as well. What you’re seeing right now is a deliberate, constitutional process that was envisioned by the founders, the framers of the Constitution.”
Despite what critics have charged is a clear lack of evidence of wrongdoing, Johnson insisted, “this is how” America’s founders “envisioned this to go – not the way the Democrats did it, snap impeachment, sham impeachment and all the rest.”
“So I know that I know that people are anxious about it, but I will say, Chairman Comer, Chairman Jordan in Judiciary, Chairman Smith in Ways And Means, they’ve done an extraordinary job, very methodically, and I would say outside the scope of politics, they’ve been taking in the evidence as it goes, so we’re going to follow the evidence where it leads and we’ll see. I’m not going to predetermine it this morning.”
Responding to Johnson’s remarks on Thursday, HuffPost’s senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery said: “Mike Johnson, the architect of the GOP’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, says Dems impeached Trump twice for ‘raw, partisan, political purposes’ but commits to ‘follow the evidence where it leads’ in the GOP’s baseless impeachment inquiry into Biden.”
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), when asked if there’s enough evidence for the House to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden:
“As we stand here today, I’m not predetermined that, but I do believe that very soon we are coming to a point of decision on it.” pic.twitter.com/LZSvatxBA1
— The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
