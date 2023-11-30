News
Math-Challenged GOPer Ridiculed for Bidenomics Gaffe: ‘Another Rocket Scientist’
A Republican House representative’s attempt to bemoan Bidenomics backfired Wednesday when he took the floor to share data he thought would outrage the nation.
“This is the second worse jobs report of the Biden presidency,” declared Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA). “The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent.”
But the problem with this assessment of October’s unemployment rates was quickly pointed out by hordes of X viewers who ridiculed Reschenthaler for his poor understanding of “economics 101.”
“In case he needs a refresher,” replied Jeff Holcomb, “definition of full employment is 4%.”
According to a U.S.A. Today analysis, Holcomb is correct.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics defines full employment as the highest employment level that doesn’t increase inflation. U.S.A. Today analysts, relying on Center for Budget and Policy Priorities standards, put that number between 4 and 6 percent.
ALSO READ: Now we know how Hitler did it
“He is really scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for bad news,” responded X user RollWithIt.
“Another rocket scientist from PA,” wrote user Ann Loftus, while another user wrote: “Quick, someone show him Trump’s 2nd worst jobs report.”
According to a FactCheck.org analysis of the economy under former President Donald Trump’s administration:
- The economy lost 2.9 million jobs.
- The unemployment rate increased by 1.6 percentage points to 6.3%.
- The number of people lacking health insurance rose by 3 million.
- The federal debt held by the public went up, from $14.4 trillion to $21.6 trillion.
- Home prices rose 27.5%, and the homeownership rate increased 2.1 percentage points to 65.8%.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Gag Orders Reinstated
Just two days after Donald Trump allegedly used his social media account to target the wife of the judge presiding over New York’s civil business fraud case against him, an appellate court re-instated the gag orders banning him and his attorneys from making public statements about that judge’s principle law clerk.
“Court security officers said the clerk receives hundreds of threatening and harassing messages, spiking when Trump attacks her,” The Messenger reported.
The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld posted the order denying Trump’s request to have the gag orders, imposed by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, lifted permanently.
NEWS:
Trump’s gag order barring him from attacking the judge’s clerk in his civil fraud case has been reinstated by an appellate court.
Developing, @TheMessenger https://t.co/WbnfEIqe9F pic.twitter.com/UsexrVpAZY
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 30, 2023
The “terse” order did not offer a detailed explanation, nor did it mention Trump’s alleged attacks against Judge Engoron’s wife.
“On his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump shared at least four links about Justice Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Marie Engoron,” Raw Story reported. “The reports were based on conservative activist Laura Loomer’s claim that Dawn Marie Engoron had shared derogatory information about the former president on social media. The Engorons have not confirmed ownership of the social media account or any connection to the posts.”
News
‘If I Leave They Win’: Santos Claims ‘Bullying’ at Off the Rails Press Conference
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who will face his third expulsion vote on Friday, stood outside the U.S. Capitol in 31 degree weather before cameras and microphones at a press conference he called to again declare he will not resign despite being indicted on 23 federal criminal charges and after an Ethics Committee report found “overwhelming evidence” he used campaign funds for luxury clothing, Botox, rent, and an OnlyFans account.
“I know you’ve been getting get this question a lot but if it’s really truly a distraction for the institution, why not just resign?” a reporter Thursday morning asked the embattled congressman as a garbage truck drove behind him.
“Because if I leave they win,” Santos replied, appearing to choke up.
“If I leave the bullies take place. This is bullying,” the freshman lawmaker declared, complaining that the Republican chair of the Ethics Committee filed a resolution to expel but gave him two weeks to resign before the resolution will be called and voted on.
RELATED: How Mike Johnson Spent the Day Protecting Mike Johnson
“The reality of it is it’s all theater, theater for the cameras and theater for the microphones. Theater for the American people at the expense of the American people because no real work’s getting done,” Santos lamented.
The New York congressman has sponsored a variety of bills, including the “Drain the Intelligence Community Swamp Act of 2023,” the “CCP Virus Reimbursement For States Act of 2023,” and a bill “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to make alimony deductible.”
Rep. Santos was elected to Congress after fraudulently portraying his background to voters in Queens and Long Island, New York. He was indicted on charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, identity theft, and lying to Congress. On Thursday he implied the federal charges he is facing, supported and expanded upon by the extensive Ethics Committee report, are “mere allegations.” He pleaded not guilty and has denied the charges.
During his press conference Santos also vowed to file a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman. The New York Democrat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after pulling a fire alarm he said he thought would open a closed door he was trying to use so he could vote. Santos likened that action to the hundreds of people who have been arrested, charged, and pleaded guilty or were convicted for their actions at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.
RELATED: Johnson Suggests Santos May Resign – Will Indicted Congressman Try to Burn the House Down First?
He also warned if he is expelled, other members of Congress could face a similar fate. Santos recently accused unnamed members of Congress of infidelity, having sexual relationships with lobbyists, and voting under the influence.
Watch Santos’ remarks below or at this link.
Q: “If it’s really truly a distraction from the institution, why not just resign?”
Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “Because if I leave, they win…This is bullying.” pic.twitter.com/ApOAWrc37B
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 30, 2023
News
‘Chutzpah’: Biden Blasts Johnson ‘Taking Credit’ for $30 Million Project He Voted Against
Speaking in Pueblo, Colorado to promote his highly-successful “Bidenomics” fiscal program, President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for “taking credit” for a major federally-funded infrastructure project despite having voted against the legislation that made it happen.
“All across America,” the editorial board of the Las Vegas Sun wrote in August, “the success of Bidenomics is well beyond debate.” They also quoted former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, who “wrote in an essay last month, Bidenomics ‘is turning out to be the most successful set of economic policies the United States has witnessed in a half-century.'”
President Biden traveled to Colorado and spoke to voters in the district represented by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
“The company that Biden visited, CS Wind, is on the home turf of Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has described the president’s climate policies as ‘a massive failure,'” The Associated Press reported.
READ MORE: How Mike Johnson Spent the Day Protecting Mike Johnson
“’Did you all know that you’re part of a massive failure?’ Biden said to the workers and local officials gathered for his speech as he touted hundreds of new jobs fueled by tax incentives for clean energy initiatives. ‘None of that sounds like a massive failure to me. How about you?'”
At one point, President Biden targeted Speaker Johnson and Florida Republican Vern Buchanan, one of the wealthiest members of Congress.
“The new Republican Speaker of the House, along with Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan just visited Sarasota, Florida yesterday to tour the construction of a new terminal at that airport. It’s going to create thousands of jobs over time. The project is funded with nearly $30 million from the bipartisan recession law. It’s going to generate more than $30 million for Florida, multiple times times over and guess what? Both the Speaker and the Congressman voted against the law. And spoke against the law. But now they’re down there taking credit for it being built.”
“As my mother would say, ‘God love ’em,'” the President continued. “As one of my friends back home would say, ‘that’s real chutzpah.'”
Watch the President below or at this link.
Biden: The new Republican Speaker with Vern Buchanan just visited Sarasota to tour the construction of a new terminal. Both of them voted against the law but now they’re down there taking credit for it.. pic.twitter.com/KS5fyVg5Xj
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2023
READ MORE: ‘How Fascists Act’: Trump Slammed for Demanding Biden Weaponize Government to Help Him
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
Johnson Suggests Santos May Resign – Will Indicted Congressman Try to Burn the House Down First?
- News3 days ago
Trump Serves Up ‘Sarcastic’ Reason Why He Uses Obama’s Name Instead of Biden’s
- News3 days ago
‘Every Time You Talk It’s a Campaign Speech’: Judge Blasts Trump’s Lawyer
- News2 days ago
Pence Bombshell Resurfaces Old Questions About Grassley and January 6
- News2 days ago
‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim
- News2 days ago
‘Commas Matter’: CNN Legal Analyst Breaks Down Crucial New Piece of Evidence Against Trump
- News2 days ago
Tuberville Tells Republicans He’s ‘Gonna Get You Out’ of His Military Blockade ‘Mess’
- News1 day ago
‘How Fascists Act’: Trump Slammed for Demanding Biden Weaponize Government to Help Him